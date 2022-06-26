Elizabeth Keeler formally sworn in as Trinity Episcopal Church’s 30th rector
Reverend Elizabeth F. Keeler of Trinity Episcopal Church in the Town of Washington was formally sworn in as the congregation’s 30th rector on Saturday after joining in September of 2021. The ceremony was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
Keeler, 54, said the one reason she became Rector was because the people in the Rappahannock Community were very welcoming.
“When I met with the search committee and came out here physically, I’d say it was their love of God, commitment to the church, and eagerness to stay strong and healthy,” she said. “They wanted somebody to join their vision in being a healthy, vibrant parish, doing God’s work in the world.”
She said it showed in faith and the love around her from the community. The reaction from others in becoming rector has been nothing but loving, she said, and to be sworn in felt like a lifetime achievement. “It is the privilege of a lifetime for me,” Keeler said. “I feel humbled and like it’s actually one of the greatest milestones in my life.”
She mentioned that she never could imagine a warmer welcoming than the one at Trinity, and the parishioners down to the clergy and their neighbors have opened their hearts and homes. “They’ve been warm, they’ve been kind, and there’s a level of trust we’ve seemed to enter into together,” she said. “The community response is more than I could’ve ever imagined.”
Before Trinity, she was a stay-at-home mom for twelve years up until she joined Christ Church, Georgetown in Washington D.C.
“I served as associate Rector,” she said. “I was there for the longest time, and I also served for a short while at St. David’s Episcopal Church, which is also in D.C., but I was ordained by the Diocese of Virginia, and I was very much looking forward to coming back.”
Coming home also played a part in her spiritual awakening. Her father and uncle were both rectors, but she was hesitant about becoming one herself until she met the community within Trinity. “I was always unsure about becoming a rector,” Keeler said. “The Diocese of Virginia contacted me several times, but I’d always tell them I’m happy where I am.”
However, during a service on Pentecost Sunday 2021 at a worship service at St. David’s, Keeler's ideas about joining Trinity began to change. She decided to look into Trinity, feeling like it was a call of faith.
“I think there’s something really important at this church,” she said. “So I got in touch with the Diocese and everything fell into place. It was a beautiful idea of serving at a historic church, and you could tell the people are proud and have a deep love for their faith.”
Some of the accomplishments that she is most proud of include bringing children and families together through their Youth and Family Ministries, which are held on the first Sunday of every month where they take time to welcome newcomers into the church. “We’ve finished Vacation Bible School and held a Christmas pageant with over 20 children in December, so it’s mostly bringing children into the church,” Keeler said.
She is also proud that the church puts its people first and foremost, especially when they need Pastoral Care after holding funerals at the church for passings in the parish.
“Pastoral Care is that part of the ministry where you sort of learn to know people,” she explained. “And in that time, we cried, worshiped together, and I even got to visit a few people in the hospital with their last few days of life. Even though it was sad, it was meaningful because it helped strengthen our platform to build the rest of the year together.”
Even though she is proud of those accomplishments, she admitted that being leader of a church is not always easy. Putting the work down and taking a break is hard. “There’s always something to attend to, and even though I could take one or two days off, it is sometimes difficult emotionally,” she said.
Despite the challenges, what helps to keep her going is remembering the people in her life who’ve built a strong image of God for her. One of the biggest leaders in her life was her father, Rev. Kenneth R. Franklin, who was also a rector at an Episcopal church. “I’ve always had wonderful mentors along the way, but he was the biggest,” Keeler said.
Spiritually, her number one role model is a woman named Julian of Norwich, an English anchoress who lived in the 14th century. “She has a phrase that goes, ‘All shall be well, all shall be well, and all manner of things shall be well,” her voice highlights. “She was quite joyful in her love and faith for God.”
With her own faith and love for God, Keeler hopes she can lead as rector for a very long time. “I would like to make sure Trinity Church is still vibrant and healthy as a worship community can be,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of outreach in the ministry, and that love of God will be reflected in everything we do.”