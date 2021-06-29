“With unrestrained and unanimous enthusiasm, the Vestry has called The Rev. Elizabeth Keeler to be the next Rector of Trinity Church, Washington,” wrote Spotswood Williams, Trinity’s senior warden, in a message to the congregation on Tuesday. “She embodies every qualification for which we searched and for which we prayed. She and her husband Michael will live in the rectory when she starts with us on September 1.”
Keeler is currently Associate Rector for Formation & Discipleship at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC.
“It’s a beautiful parish at the foothills of the Shenandoah mountains in Rappahannock County,” Keeler wrote about Trinity in an email to St. David’s parishioners. “My family and I love hiking in the area and it speaks deeply to my soul. Their search committee and I connected in profound ways that has led to rapid clarity for both of us, and the call and process have felt good, right and holy.”
Keeler replaces Rev. Miller Hunter, who retired at the end of last year.