First Baptist Church in Washington announced on Friday the installation of its 13th pastor, Rev. Brevetta Jordan.
A public service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., to celebrate Jordan, who is becoming the first woman to lead the congregation, according to a news release from the church.
The church this year is also celebrating its 150th anniversary. Details about the church anniversary celebration are being finalized to include a traditional homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 6 and banquet to follow one week later.
Jordan is originally from Front Royal where she currently resides with her mother. She
graduated from Warren County High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in architecture
from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia and a Master’s of urban planning from the University of Illinois.
She is a certified city planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners and has built her career in various local governments and nonprofits. Accepting the call to teach and preach the gospel, she continued theology studies through the Fellowship of Covenant Ministries International and Life Christian University, Northern Virginia Extension in Culpeper.
Jordan is a lifelong member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Front Royal, where she is
serving as an associate minister. From her youth, she served in the help ministry and in various church leadership positions in local churches. She is an anointed teacher in the Body of Christ with the Kingdom assignment of equipping the saints for the works of the ministry.
Since being selected as pastor-elect of First Baptist last fall, Jordan has become involved with the Rappahannock Clergy Association, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association’s Women’s Auxiliary, and the Ministers’ and Deacons’ Union.
