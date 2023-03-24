Rev. Brevetta Jordan

Rev. Brevetta Jordan will become the first woman pastor at First Baptist Church in Washington.

First Baptist Church in Washington announced on Friday the installation of its 13th pastor, Rev. Brevetta Jordan.

A public service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m., to celebrate Jordan, who is becoming the first woman to lead the congregation, according to a news release from the church.

