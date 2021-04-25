A rise in variants of concern is likely driving an increase in hospitalizations in Virginians aged 50-69
As of this week, all Virginians ages 16 and up are eligible to sign up for a vaccine. “We estimate at least three million Virginians will become eligible on Sunday [April 18] and it may take a few weeks to get appointments for everyone,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. “ Working with our partners in local health districts, private pharmacy chains, doctor’s offices and others, I am confident that every adult in Virginia who wants the vaccine can get their shot by the end of May.”
In Virginia more than a quarter of people are fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 disease and nearly half of Virginians have received at least one dose. Locally, more than 2,100 Rappahannock residents are fully vaccinated and 3,173 have at least one dose, according to the most recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.
Despite the growing number of vaccinated people, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is one of three in the commonwealth that is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a report from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute. What’s more, the decline in hospitalization rates seems to have plateaued.
“Virginians aged 50-69 are now experiencing more hospitalizations than they were last summer and fall,” the report said. “The rise in variants of concern is likely driving this increase in hospitalizations.
“Similar patterns appear across the nation. Hospitalizations in Michigan increased dramatically in recent weeks, most notably among those ages 20-49. Pennsylvania lags Michigan but appears to be following suit. While hospitalizations in Virginia currently remain low among those under 50, we may soon follow this pattern too,” the report explained.
It may take longer for the commonwealth to reach herd immunity than public health officials initially hoped. Last Friday Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said vaccine appointments appeared to be filling more slowly now than they were when the vaccine campaign first began. “In many communities that have moved into Phase 2 this past week, we're actually not seeing the demand that [we] expected to,” Avula said. “[We’re] thinking that most of the demand was likely in people who are higher risk because of their worker status or because of their age and underlying conditions.”
Nevertheless, Avula remains hopeful that Virginia is well on its way to vaccinating a critical portion of its population. “I really think it just means there's less low-hanging fruit than we otherwise thought, and getting more people vaccinated is going to take … much more work out in communities doing satellite clinics, going into neighborhoods … for the large part of our population who are not coming to mass vaccination sites.”
Vaccine hesitancy continues to be of great concern to public health officials. Avula explained that the nationwide pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson jab demonstrates to those who are concerned about vaccine safety that the surveillance of adverse events is working. “The whole reporting of adverse events is exactly for this kind of scenario,” Avula said.
“In fact, you know, I was on a call earlier today where some people were asking, ‘Why are we stopping with these few cases?’ And the answer is that right now vaccine hesitancy or vaccine safety is of the utmost importance, right?”
Before the pause, 184,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered in Virginia alone, the vast majority of which resulted in no adverse events. “What may come of this [pause] is some clarity on subsets of the population who may not be recommended to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Avula said. “If we can't confidently have the American public believe and trust in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, that could undermine the enter effort.”
On Tuesday regulators in the European Union stated that they had indeed found a possible correlation between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a rare and severe blood clotting disorder, but went on to say that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. Out of the roughly seven million people in the United States that received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only eight reported incidents of blood clots.
The decision by the E.U. to resume administering Johnson & Johnson doses may foreshadow what is to come in the U.S., but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is waiting to issue further guidance until its advisory panel is able to reach a conclusion on whether or not it is safe to do so. The advisory panel is scheduled to meet again on Friday.
Vaccination help
How to register
All adults who want a COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register with the Virginia Department of Health at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). The line is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What if you’re eligible, registered and haven’t gotten a call?
April Achter, population health coordinator at the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, says that if you are eligible for prioritization in groups 1a, 1b or 1c, you should call the health district at 540-316-6302 or send an email to askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov.
There are no available walk-in vaccine clinics in our area at this time.
More information about local vaccination efforts
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: rrhd.org
Fauquier County COVID-19 Vaccine Support Call Center: covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-0111.
Fauquier Health: fauquierhealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-information
Valley Health: valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations
Federal pharmacies with vaccine doses in our area
People who are eligible for vaccination and are interested in getting vaccinated at their local pharmacy should check the pharmacy’s website to find out if vaccine doses are available.
CVS (Culpeper, Front Royal, Luray, Warrenton)
cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Giant (Warrenton)
giantfood.com/pages/covid-info
Martin’s (Culpeper, Front Royal)
martins-supermarkets.com/covid-19-vaccine
Walgreens (Culpeper, Warrenton)
walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp
Walmart (Culpeper, Front Royal, Luray, Warrenton)
https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
Where to find vaccination centers
There are hundreds of local pharmacies receiving vaccine doses through the federal program, which could expand to more than 1,000 pharmacies. For an updated list of vaccination centers in our area, check out Vaccine Finder, a tool developed in collaboration between the Boston Children’s Hospital, Centers for Disease Control, Harvard Business School and Castlight. Use the tool online at vaccinefinder.org/search/.
Other FAQs
If you have questions, contact the new Virginia call center hotline at 877-275-8343. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation will be available.
If you registered two people but used one email address for both (e.g., parents, couples, etc.), that is OK. The system will use full name and date of birth and other unique characteristics to identify unique individuals.
The system is unable to provide your “number” or place in the queue. There are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine. The latest knowledge as of March 4 is that Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until March or April. It may be weeks or longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have pre-registered. Please remember that [the VDH is] working through the list as quickly as [they] can with the number of vaccine doses available.
