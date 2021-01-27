The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is underway in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District that serves Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties, albeit a slow start.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the RRHD. “We will be expecting only 600-1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4-8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner said the district is “working hard” to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible, but asked for residents of the district to be patient. In the meantime, the Rappahannock News is working to answer our readers’ most pressing questions.
Am I eligible to get the vaccine now?
You are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia if:
You are 65 or older.
You are between the ages of 16 and 64 and have an underlying medical condition associated with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, including but not limited to: cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, and obesity. Check the CDC website for a complete list.
You are a resident or employee of a long term care facility.
You live in a correctional facility, homeless shelter or migrant labor camp.
You are a frontline essential worker. According to the Virginia Department of Health, this means “workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society, are at substantially higher risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and cannot work remotely.” Because there are not enough vaccines to inoculate everyone in this category at the same time, the VDH is prioritizing workers in the following order:
Police, Fire, and Hazmat
Corrections and homeless shelter workers
Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff (public and private)
Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
Manufacturing
Grocery store workers
Public transit workers
Mail carriers (USPS and private)
Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)
How can I sign up to get the vaccine?
Currently, the only way to sign up is online. For the latest information, go to the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District’s website at rrhd.org or to the district’s Facebook page.
“We expect our local supply to remain static until February or March,” said Dr. Kartchner, RRHD’s health director. Kartchner said that the “availability, allocation and administration is full of logistical challenges.”
To sign up for email updates about how you can sign up for your vaccination appointment, take the eligibility quiz on the Virginia Department of Health website.
Where can Rappahannock residents get the vaccine?
There is no vaccination center in Rappahannock at this time, so county residents must go to the designated RRHD vaccination center currently located in Culpeper. Once you sign up for a vaccination appointment, the RRHD will contact you with location details. April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, told the Rappahannock News that they are “working with our local partners to plan for the future when vaccine availability increases.” Check the RRHD website for the most up-to-date site information.
How effective is the vaccine?
Several studies have shown that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are more than 95% effective when administered properly. Both vaccines require two doses. The second Pfizer-BioNTech dose must be administered at least 21 days after the first. The second Moderna dose must be administered at least 28 days after the first. Both first and second doses must come from the same manufacturer. The Moderna vaccine is approved for everyone ages 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone 16 and older.
What are the side effects of the vaccine?
Side effects after any vaccine are normal signs that your body is building protection against infection. Some common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness and headache.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, it may be time to call your doctor if irritation at the injection site increases after 24 hours or if your side effects persist longer than a few days. For more information, read “What to Expect after Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine” from the CDC.
I’ve already had COVID-19. Do I need to get the vaccine?
Yes, but not right away. “If you’ve had a COVID-19 infection, you have enough immunity from that infection to last you 90 days until you would need to get vaccinated,” said Gary Matthews, director of pharmacy for Fauquier Health. “If you should happen to develop an infection between the first and second vaccines, you should also wait 90 days before you get your second vaccination but you would not need to start over again.”
How does an mRNA vaccine work? Will it give me COVID-19? Will it alter my DNA?
The mRNA vaccine will not give you COVID-19 and it will not alter your DNA. Earlier vaccine technologies worked by introducing the human body to a weakened or inactive germ, but the mRNA vaccine works entirely differently. mRNA, or “messenger ribonucleic acid,” is a harmless molecule that instructs cells how to build proteins.
The mRNA in the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 disease) tells cells how to build “spike proteins” that mimic the virus’s spikes. On a microscopic level, those spike proteins are what attach to receptors in the lungs, allowing the virus to infect the body. If you’ve seen an image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, you’ve noticed that the virus itself is covered in a crown (or “corona”) of spikes — those are the spike proteins the mRNA tells your cells to make. The spike proteins trigger an immune response in the body, and the antibodies produced from that response will recognize the spikes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and protect you if you are ever exposed to the real thing.
Read more about how the mRNA vaccine works at the CDC’s website.
Should I be worried about the lack of data about the long term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, explained that longitudinal studies into the long term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing, but assured readers that clinical trials must meet “rigorous criteria for safety and effectiveness before [any vaccine] can be authorized or approved for use.”
“The known and potential benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine must outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine,” Achter said. “mRNA vaccines are new, but not unknown. … Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades, for flu, Zika, rabies and cytomegalovirus (CMV).”
Is it safe for pregnant women to receive the vaccine?
As of yet, there is no safety data specific to pregnant women. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that women who are pregnant or lactating consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine.
I have a history of severe allergic reactions to one or more of the COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients. Should I get the vaccine anyway?
Cases of severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are rare — 0.2% of all vaccine recipients experienced an anaphylactic reaction, according to a study by the CDC.
However, The CDC says you should not get either of the available mRNA vaccines if you have a history of severe allergic response to any of the vaccine ingredients.
This includes anyone who has had an allergic reaction to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate. PEG is a common ingredient in colonoscopy cleansing solutions, and it is an ingredient in both of the available mRNA vaccines. But allergies to PEG are very rare. A study conducted by the Food and Drug Administration between 2005 and 2017 found an average of only four cases per year of anaphylactic reaction to PEG.
“If these words don’t mean much to you, it’s probably safe to assume that you don’t have an allergic reaction to this,” said Amy Kaminski, vaccine coordinator for Fauquier Health.
If you have a severe allergic reaction to the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it is recommended that you do not get a second dose.
What about Rappahannock residents who suffer specifically from the tick-borne “alpha gal” syndrome (meat and dairy allergy)?
UVA Health, which treats county residents suffering from alpha gal, stresses: “Our fund of knowledge on COVID and vaccination is evolving, so … guidance is based upon currently available information.”
With the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, UVA states: “Alpha-gal is not thought to present in the vaccine and thus alpha gal allergy/syndrome is not a contraindication to vaccine administration.”
That said, if prescribed an epinephrine auto injector it’s “a good idea to carry it with you on the day of your vaccination out of an abundance of caution.”
Also, the vaccine should be administered in a healthcare setting that is capable of treatment of anaphylaxis. Patients with a history of severe allergic reaction should be monitored for 30 minutes after injection.
Why do I have to get two doses of the vaccine? Why is one dose not enough?
Studies have shown that the two-dose series of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective against COVID-19.
In clinical trials, 98% of participants in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial and 92% of participants in the Moderna trial received two doses of each vaccine. That means that only 2% and 8% of participants in each trial respectively received only one dose. According to the Food and Drug Administration, those participants “were generally only followed for a short period of time, such that we cannot conclude anything definitive about the depth or duration of protection after a single dose of vaccine.”
Basically, there is simply not enough data to conclude that one dose on its own is effective.
I’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine series — do I still have to wear a face covering?
Yes, because scientists don’t yet know whether the vaccine prevents transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to others. That’s why public health experts continue to encourage everyone — even those who have been vaccinated — to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
How many people need to be vaccinated in order to end the pandemic?
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID and one of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts, told Virginians that in order to achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic, between 75 and 80 percent of people need to be vaccinated.
Will I be forced to get the vaccine?
The federal government does not require that individuals get vaccinated. However, some employers may mandate that their employees be vaccinated. Check with your employer to find out what policies apply to you.
