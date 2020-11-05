As of this morning, 29 inmates at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a second outbreak at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Most of the positives we have are asymptomatic,” said Superintendent Russell W. Gilkison. “Even though they’re testing positive, they don’t show symptoms or if they do have symptoms they are very mild.”
Gilkison said the first case in this outbreak was identified on Oct. 20.
The jail is following the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health to help limit the spread. Gilkison said they are implementing quarantine practices and social distancing and staff do not cross over between infected units and uninfected units.
“The design of the facility does lend itself to making sure there are separations between our inmate populations,” he said. “All inmates have and will continue to receive face coverings as needed.”
Former Rappahannock County supervisor Bryant Lee told this newspaper that his daughter Brittney, who is currently incarcerated at the jail, is currently confined to her 15-person quad to limit the spread of the virus.
RSW encountered its very first positive case of COVID-19 in mid-May, when a newly committed inmate told staff he may have been in close contact with an infected person the week before. After testing positive the man was quarantined away from other inmates, but a second case was identified in the jail three days later on May 24.
All told, the May outbreak resulted in 76 cases (71 inmates and 5 staff), none of which were fatal. Gilkison told the Rappahannock News that RSW sent only one person to the hospital for severe symptoms and that individual has since returned.
Of the 400 people currently incarcerated at RSW, it is estimated that between the two outbreaks about a quarter of them have now had the virus. As of Nov. 5, 10 staff members have also recovered from COVID-19. Gilkison expects all currently infected inmates to make a full recovery by Nov. 15.