A recent visit from Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good to a Rappahannock County High School senior government class attracted the attention of national media organizations after he encouraged students to defy masking mandates in a district that’s recently grappled with virus outbreaks and where pandemic mitigation has become a polarizing issue.
Rappahannock County Public Schools officials say they’re using the event, which was shared widely on Twitter by elections analyst and University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato and reported on by Rolling Stone, The Hill and left-wing outlet Blue Virginia, as a “teachable moment.”
“While we prefer to make the news for the wonderful achievements of our students and staff, the media attention served as a teachable moment for the government students to learn about the influence of media and the importance of media literacy,” RCPS spokesperson Holly Jenkins said in a statement to the Rappahannock News on behalf of RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley, who did not return requests for comment.
RCHS History Department Chair Tim Stockdale invited Good to speak to his government class on Oct. 14 where the congressman made a series of misinformed claims, telling the students that public officials are “lying to us about the effectiveness of masks” and that there is no scientific evidence that proves the efficacy of masks.
“If nobody in Rappahannock complies [with the mask mandate], they can’t stop everyone,” Good told the students. “If I was y'all, I’d say none of y'all wear a mask. What are they gonna do? They’re still going to have school.”
Good also claimed COVID-19 vaccines pose more of a health risk to teenagers than the virus itself. Public health experts largely agree that vaccines’ benefits outweigh the virus’ risks for young people.
The Rappahannock News has received letters to the editor and comments on Facebook denouncing the visit from Good, and School Board member Rachel Bynum, who is running for reelection in the Piedmont District, called the visit “unhelpful” during this time of polarizing politics.
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck released a lengthy statement condemning what was said during the visit, writing that “Congressman Good just told a bunch of kids that it is okay to break the rules if they don't agree with them.”
“Where does it end? Which rules should and should not be followed? Tardiness? Dress code? Weapons in schools? Truancy? Bullying? Disrespect of staff? Who gets to decide which rules should be followed? You? Personally, I'd rather rely on local school boards. You know, the elected officials who are charged with governing schools,” Jeck wrote.
He continued, “My kids are out of school, but I can tell you with great conviction that if any elected official came to my child's school and encouraged my child to break the rules, any rule, because he or she didn't agree with them, I would be at their doorstep, face-to-face, requesting an explanation. This has not one thing to do with party affiliation. It is about respecting parents, school leaders, teachers, and the moral fabric that we should be weaving for our kids.”
In a statement, RCHS Principal Carlos Seward said both he and Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley attended Stockdale’s class the day following Good’s visit to reiterate the importance of masking amid the pandemic.
"As a school or school division, we do not defend nor endorse any of the substance of the Congressman’s statements, merely the academic process of our senior level government class learning about current issues through the varying lenses of their own elected officials,” Seward said in the statement. “It was a very eye opening experience to many of the students and made for very rich discussion the very next day in class where Dr. Grimsley and myself were present to clarify many of the topics the Congressman discussed — including the necessity of mask wearing in schools and the potential consequences for not doing so.”
Seward noted that the class discussed Virginia State Senate Bill 1303, a bill requiring school districts to provide virtual learning as an option for students, and “how the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance shaped language in the bill, how local school boards, superintendents, and building leaders grappled with the vastly changing guidance coming from different agencies and legislatures, and how that all has impacted their school year so far,” he said.
The principal said all of the students in the classroom were wearing masks and that they were all respectful.
Good’s visit came shortly after Grimsley reported troubles with mask compliance among students, threatening to cancel events like homecoming. Jenkins said that there have not been issues with mask compliance following Good’s visit, and homecoming is still scheduled to take place this weekend.
Stockdale, who a small number of community members claimed abused his power as an educator for his role in Good’s visit, said that the meeting with the congressman was in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s standards for teaching high school civics.
“Rep. Good did not willingly bring up the topic of masks in schools — he was asked by a student in the final moments of his discussion on government, what his opinion was and Mr. Good gave it as is his right, protected under the First Amendment,” Stockdale wrote in a statement. “... In the words of Barack Obama, ‘The practice of listening to opposing views is essential for effective citizenship, it is essential for our democracy.’”
He continued, “Rep. Good's visit received an overwhelmingly positive response from the class and they were very appreciative of his visit. Several students shook hands with the Congressman and thanked him for visiting Rappahannock County. A few other students took pictures with him.”