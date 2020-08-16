• One new case in Rapp, six new in Culpeper
• Is your hand sanitizer potent enough?
Sunday updates:
New COVID case
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County to report on this Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s latest coronavirus update, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive to 46.
Culpeper County overnight reported six new cases of the virus, 1,039 residents infected so far — clearly the hot spot in this region.
Fauquier County also reports six new cases on Sunday, with 638 residents infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of this morning: Page one new case, with 353 residents having tested positive; Madison no new cases, with 72 residents infected to date; and Warren is steady at 367 cases.
Overall, across the state of Virginia, there have been 937 positive coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, standing this Sunday morning at 106,687 cases all told; with 8,737 hospitalized (36 since Saturday’s update); and 2,381 deaths.
Sanitizer warnings
FDA Warning: The Food & Drug Administration continues to find issues with certain hand sanitizer products.
FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products.
The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol.
Donate plasma?
If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma.
Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.
For more information on convalescent plasma, eligibility, and where to donate, the Virginia Department of Health recommends clicking here
Saturday updates:
COVID steady in region
No new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County overnight, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday coronavirus report, which means the total number of county residents testing positive to date is 45.
Overall, across the state of Virginia, there have been 912 positive coronavirus results in the last 24 hours, standing Saturday morning at 105,750 cases all told; with 8,701 hospitalized (51 since yesterday’s update); and 2,381 deaths (11 Virginia residents dying overnight).
Culpeper County overnight reported four new cases of the virus, 1,033 COVID cases all told. Culpeper County has clearly been the hot spot of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District in terms of the number of people infected with the virus.
Fauquier County reports five new cases in Saturday’s report, with 632 residents infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Saturday: Madison no new cases, with 72 all told; Page one new case with 352 residents in all testing positive; and Warren one new case with 367 to date.
How COVID spreads
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District that includes Rappahannock County, calls attention on Saturday morning to rumors circulating in the public arena regarding how COVID-19 is spread, specifically that the main vehicle of transmission is by touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on it, and not through respiratory spread.
“I would like to review some of the basic science that we know about the virus that causes COVID-19 infections.” he says. “The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.”
Here’s what is known about spreading the virus:
It’s accomplished between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
The doctor went on to say that the virus may be spread in other ways.
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” he says.
As for our pets?
“At this time, the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to be low,” says Dr. Kartchner.
“The bottom line is that respiratory spread is the main mechanism of transmission. Please spread the word. In addition, let’s continue to watch our distance, wear a mask when we can’t, and wash our hands.
Friday updates:
New COVID in Rapp
Rappahannock County reports one new case of COVID-19 on this Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which brings the total number of county residents testing positive to date to 45.
Meanwhile, Virginia’s unwelcome spike in COVID-19 cases persists — an increase of 1,216 positive coronavirus results across the commonwealth in the last 24 hours — standing this Friday morning at 104,838 cases all told; with 8,650 hospitalized (58 since yesterday’s update); and 2,370 deaths (seven Virginia residents dying overnight).
Culpeper County overnight reported eight new cases of the virus, 1,029 COVID cases all told. While Fauquier County reports three new cases since Thursday, with 627 residents infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Friday: Madison no new cases, with 73 all told; Page has two new cases with 351; and Warren six new cases with 366 to date.
School meals extended?
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with a host of Virginia congressional representatives, sent a letter to ensure that children in Virginia have access to healthy foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they may be participating in distance learning from home and therefore unable to easily access school-provided breakfast and lunch.
In a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, the members of Congress requested that USDA extend and approve a number of waiver requests made by the Commonwealth of Virginia that would help deliver food to Virginia children during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced school districts across the country to adopt online and distance-learning models in order to continue educational instruction for students. This shift, while necessary, has disrupted the ability of many students to receive consistent access to healthy meals. For many children, the breakfasts and lunches they receive at school may be the only healthy and regular meals they receive during the week,” wrote the members of Congress.
“In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by school districts in Virginia and across the country, we request that USDA extend the following waivers to ensure school districts have the certainty they need to continue providing students with healthy and nutritious meals.”
Throughout the pandemic, Virginia’s 132 school divisions have continued to provide meals for students through a number of meal service options. However, this shift has increased costs for schools, who are also facing decreased revenues due to diminished levels of participation in meal programs, as well as increased costs related to the need for more shelf-stable foods, packaging, and personal protective equipment. Specifically, participation in the school breakfast program has decreased by 35 percent and the number of school lunches served has dropped by 60 percent.
In order to ensure the uninterrupted and safe distribution of meals to Virginia’s students, the members of Congress requested that USDA extend waivers for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) until at least June 30, 2021 so that all students can have safe and efficient access to breakfast and lunch. The members of Congress also asked for an extension of the Area Eligibility waiver, which would continue to allow school districts to provide nutritious meals to all students regardless of their ability to pay, as well as increase critically-needed reimbursements to school divisions and eliminate burdensome paperwork requirements that affect the ability of schools to provide meals to students.
Nursing anyone?
LFCC and Shepherd University have signed a new 2+2 (two years at LFCC and two years at Shepherd) R.N.-B.S.N. agreement that will provide a seamless pathway for nursing students from LFCC to earn their bachelor’s degree at Shepherd.
Under the agreement, LFCC students who earn an associate of applied science degree in nursing, have a minimum grade point average of 2.7, and who have not matriculated at any other institution of higher education will be guaranteed transfer admission to Shepherd to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“We now more than ever need healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Scott Beard, Shepherd provost, during a July 30 virtual signing ceremony. “We’re in an area with vulnerable populations where there is a lack of access to healthcare, and there’s a critical shortage of nurses and advance practice nurses nationwide, so this initial pathway from the R.N. to the B.S.N. is just one step in those students’ journeys.”
Dr. Anne Davis, LFCC vice president of academic and student affairs, called the agreement a win-win for students.
“This feels like it’s a great fit for our students because they’re accustomed to an environment with that personal touch and small class size,” Davis said. “I think Shepherd is a place where LFCC students will find a home, somewhere where they’ll be valued for who they are as a person. It’s an exciting opportunity. It’s pivotal for healthcare in the environment that we’re in now, so we thank Shepherd for opening its doors to our students and giving them this pathway.”
“We’re just thrilled to receive Lord Fairfax students,” said Dr. Sharon Mailey, dean, College of Nursing, Education, and Health Sciences, and director, School of Nursing at Shepherd. “They’re motivated, they’re excellent academically, we just really enjoy having them here, and we want to make this their home. We also want them to keep the connectivity with Lord Fairfax. They don’t lose their identity; they just take on a new mantle of being a B.S.N. from Shepherd University.”
Kids and COVID
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will conduct a pediatric coronavirus disease serology study in Northern Virginia. Interim results from Virginia’s ongoing adult serology study show an estimated 2.4 percent of adults statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The new pediatric study, completed in collaboration with Inova Health System, will measure the proportion of children and teens with antibodies to COVID-19.
“The Commonwealth’s low exposure rate among adults is a testament to Virginians’ sacrifice and dedication in battling this virus,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “But as a pediatrician, I know children are often impacted by disease in a different way than adults. These studies provide key insight into how COVID-19 spreads among different ages and demographics groups. With this information, we are one step closer to beating this virus.”
Northern Virginia was selected for this project due to the number of confirmed COVID-19 pediatric cases reported in the region. Northern Virginia’s population is also diverse in terms of ethnicity, socioeconomic status and race, which provides an important comparison to the rest of the Commonwealth.
Inova Children’s Hospital will recruit up to 1,000 participants aged 0 - 19-years-old who live in Northern Virginia and seek care at participating clinical sites. Participants’ blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that a person had a COVID-19 infection in the past.
VDH will use the information collected from this project to estimate the total number of children and teenagers that have been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Northern Virginia and statewide, including those who may have had mild or asymptomatic infections. VDH will also analyze children's risk factors for COVID-19 infection, including age, underlying health conditions, sociodemographic characteristics, history of COVID-19 infection within households and childcare exposures. Preliminary results are expected by mid-September.
Thursday updates:
COVID spike continues
Virginia’s spike in COVID-19 cases continues — an increase of 1,101 cases across the commonwealth in the last 24 hours — standing this Thursday morning at 103,622 cases all told; with 8,592 hospitalized (60 since yesterday’s update); and 2,363 deaths (11 Virginia residents dying overnight).
Meanwhile, only seven rural Virginia counties — in the extreme western part of the state as well as in and around the Northern Neck — have fewer cases of COVID-19 than Rappahannock County. Thursday morning finds no new cases of COVID-19 here in Rappahannock, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which puts the total number of county residents testing positive to date at 44.
Culpeper County overnight reported nine new cases of the virus, 1,021 COVID cases all told. While Fauquier County reports one new case, with 624 residents infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Thursday: Madison has two new cases, with 73 all told; Page has two new cases with 349; and Warren four new cases with 360 to date.
ICU occupancy
Virginia ICU occupancy stands at 77 percent this Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, with an additional 901 ICU “surge beds” at the ready if needed.
There are 607 ventilators in use across Virginia as of this morning, which is only 20 percent of the 3,072 ventilators that are available in Virginia.
Wear a mask
In a first-of-its-kind public service campaign, four of the Rappahannock region’s leading healthcare organizations joined forces in the fight against COVID-19 to support a simple, yet effective, message for people in the region: Wear a mask.
“Wear a mask” is a public service campaign that launches today, featuring print, digital, and social media messages in English and Spanish encouraging the public to wear masks.
COVID-19 remains a huge risk, according to chief medical officers at HCA Northern Virginia including Dominion, Reston, and Stone Springs Hospitals, Inova Health System, Novant Health UVA Health System, and Virginia Hospital Center. They agree surges occur in communities when masks are not worn in outdoor and indoor public spaces where people gather, as evidenced in other parts of the country.
“We are in this battle against COVID-19 together,” said Thomas Taghon, DO, chief medical officer, Reston Hospital Center. “It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, what you do for a living, who you work for, where you live, or how much money you have, COVID-19 is an equal opportunist when it comes to infecting people.”
Recent studies in Health Affairs, The Lancet and other medical journals, compared the growth rate of COVID-19 before and after mask adoption. They show mask adoption led to a significant slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rates over time. Internationally, countries that embraced wearing masks or mandated them have had significantly lower infection and death rates due to COVID-19.
“In Northern Virginia, we are succeeding, which is one of the reasons we have been able to progress to Phase 3,” said Stephen J. Motew, MD, chief, clinical enterprise, Inova Health System. “Infection and death rates in the region have remained stable and relatively low, but we are not out of the woods.”
For hospitals and their frontline medical teams treating COVID-19 patients, prevention remains critical in fighting this pandemic. While healthcare workers continue to fight COVID-19 inside hospital walls, they are relying on the public to do their part by wearing masks, using good hand hygiene and social distancing.
“Science has proven that masks are effective in slowing the transmission of the virus,” said Zan Zaidi, MD, clinical physician executive, Novant Health UVA Health System. “We see this in communities where mask adoption has been embraced — statistics show a reduction in death and infection.”
Clinical leaders at Inova Health System, Novant Health UVA Health System, HCA Northern Virginia, and Virginia Hospital Center all agree that wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing is working.
“We cannot let our guard down,” said Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Virginia Hospital Center. “We must keep at it, to protect one another and ourselves from a virus for which there is not yet a vaccine or a cure.”
Reinventing academia
With the start of this fall semester’s first classes less than two weeks away, LFCC is rolling out the welcome mat — virtually, in most cases — for its new students.
A series of online sessions is scheduled to provide information on everything from career pathways, to available resources, to what a typical college day is like. Additionally, LFCC swag and important information will be handed out during curbside pickups.
“This year, with physical and social distancing a must, we’ve been given the chance to reinvent our New Student Welcome program, using both the virtual platforms — like Zoom — that we are now so accustomed to using while still keeping up with the traditional in-person festivities, but with a twist,” campus life and student engagement specialist Chris Lambert said. “Instead of just one day to welcome our new students, we have extended it into an entire week, which will allow us to introduce new sessions and programming options.”
The first set of fall classes starts Monday, Aug. 24, with other classes beginning Sept. 8 and Oct. 19. Most classes will be delivered remotely, but some classes that require in-person delivery will be on campus.
A busy slate of information and introductory sessions is scheduled for Aug. 17-22. Highlights include:
A New Student Panel that will let students know how they can get involved at the college, and what student life looks like these days. The panel will feature current LFCC students and is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 on Zoom.
Ask the Faculty is a general question and answer session that will be on Zoom at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
President Kim Blosser, Fauquier Campus Provost Chris Coutts and other college officials will have a special session just for parents and supporters of students to ask questions about LFCC and college resources during a Zoom session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Curbside welcome pickups will be all week at all locations, with varying times.
Resource chats for everything from campus safety, to online learning, to academic accommodations are planned.
Zoom sessions on career pathways, including health professions, engineering, business, education, humanities and arts, transfer planning and undecided students are lined up.
For in-person classes, LFCC will follow the latest guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students attending these classes will be required to sign an agreement stating they won’t attend class when sick or if they’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus, will wear a mask while in class and will practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.
To see the full schedule of events, and get Zoom codes, visit lfcc.edu/welcomeday
Wednesday updates:
County COVID steady
Wednesday morning brings the good word of no new cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which puts the total number of county residents testing positive to date here at 44.
Regionally, Culpeper County overnight also reported no additional positive coronavirus results, the first such welcome news in months in that neighboring county where there’s been 1,012 COVID cases all told.
Fauquier County also reports no new cases, similarly highly unusual, with 623 residents infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Wednesday: Madison has reached 71 cases, one new case overnight; Page is steady at 347; and Warren no new cases with 356 to date.
Virginia’s spike in COVID-19 cases continues, standing this Wednesday morning at 102,521 — an increase of 776 cases since yesterday, which is actually an improvement of late; with 8,532 hospitalized (74 since yesterday’s update); and 2,352 deaths (8 people dying overnight in the commonwealth).
Doctor’s advice
This memo from Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District in Warrenton, which oversees Rappahannock County in its fight against COVID-19:
“[I]t is an appropriate time to talk about the Dog Days of Summer. Farmer’s Almanac pegs these as lasting from July 3 to August 11. The term ‘Dog Days’ refers to that hot and humid weather pattern in the Northern Hemisphere that coincides with the heliacal (‘at sunrise’) appearance of the Sirius, the Dog Star. This star, the brightest in our sky besides the Sun, is part of the constellation Canis Majoris (the Greater Dog), thus the nickname for the star. In ancient Greece, Egypt, and Rome, it was believed that the dawn rising of Sirius was responsible for the unpleasant weather this time of the year. In fact, the name Sirius derives from the Ancient Greek word seírios, meaning ‘scorching.’
“We usually long for a respite from the weather around this time, and this year we long for a respite from all things COVID. We all, including those of us at the health department, are feeling the effects of this pandemic: how our lives have changed, how loved ones may have been lost, how tensions and contention have divided us, and how we long for relief from the scorching effects of this virus. My advice and plea is that we continue to work through this period and resolve to continue those things that will keep us safe. Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear a mask when you can’t. Thanks for all you do.”
Tuesday updates:
COVID uptick continues
A new case of COVID-19 to report in Rappahannock County on Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which now puts the total number of county residents testing positive to date at 44.
Regionally, Culpeper County overnight reported four additional positive results — 1,012 COVID cases all told.
Fauquier County has three additional cases as of Tuesday, with 623 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today’s update: Madison has reached 70 cases, given one new case overnight; Page also has one new case (347); and Warren one new case (356).
Virginia’s spike in COVID-19 cases continues, standing this Tuesday morning at 101,745 — an increase of 996 cases since yesterday; with 8,458 hospitalized (67 since yesterday’s update); and 2,344 deaths (17 people dying overnight in the commonwealth). In other words, not a good day around the state in the pandemic fight.
Rapp schools update
This note today from Piedmont School Board member Rachel Bynum:
“Tonight, August 11th, the School Board will meet in the Elementary School Gym at 6:30. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at the meeting.
“The agenda can be seen here: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public
“It includes updates on the Family Futures Financial education initiative, as well as on the progress of the exploration of a Wellness Center at school.
“An update on the Reopening Plan will also be given by the Superintendent. Teachers returned to school last week under reopening guidelines. The plan is a flexible one for parents, with Phase 3 including 2 days of school being the default, the option for remote learning for those who request it, or well as the chance to apply for 4 days at school. It is subject to change as COVID cases increase or decrease in our community.
“I also want to help spread the word about the new Equity committee at school. It is designed to help guide and improve REPS' efforts at always providing a good and positive learning environment to everyone at school. Students can anonymously participate as well as adults. Contact Robin Bolt via email at rbolt@rappahannockschools.us if you or someone you know would like to help out.
Monday updates:
COVID #s improve
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Monday morning that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County remains at 43.
Regionally, despite 74 new cases in the past 10 days, Culpeper County overnight reported only three new positive results — 1,008 cases all told.
Fauquier County has four additional cases as of Monday morning — 46 new cases in the last eight days — with 620 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report no or low incident rates as of today’s update: Madison no new cases (69 cases to date); Page one new case (346); and Warren no new cases (355).
Virginia’s total COVID-19 count, which reached six figures in yesterday’s report, stands this morning at 100,749 cases all told, with 8,391 hospitalized (22 since Sunday’s update) and 2,327 deaths (only person dying overnight, which is a drastic improvement from the state’s previous totals).
Wear a mask
The key to reducing the impact of COVID-19 and getting the economy back on track is right in front of your face. And if it’s not there, it needs to be for everybody’s sake.
A reminder that masks or other face coverings are required inside all public buildings in Virginia — including all brick and mortar gas station marts in Rappahannock County.
Sunday updates:
COVID reaches six figures
Another resident of Rappahannock County has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, the third new case here in the past four days.
According to the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), there have now been a total of 43 cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Culpeper County overnight crossed the 1,000-cases threshold, with nine new COVID cases reported Sunday by VDH (71 new cases in the past nine days) for 1,005 cases all told.
Fauquier County also has two additional cases as of this morning — 42 new cases in the last seven days — with 616 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Sunday: Madison two new cases (69 cases to date); Page has two new cases (345); and Warren no new cases (355).
Virginia’s total COVID-19 count has now reached six figures, Sunday’s report reveals, with 100,086 cases all told — 897 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is actually an improvement considering the state’s serious spike of late — with 8,369 hospitalized (37 since Saturday’s update) and 2,326 deaths (four overnight).
Costs of COVID
As of this weekend, the fee schedule for COVID-19 Testing at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton has been adjusted.
It will now be $75 for residents of the Virginia Department of Health Rappahannock-Rapidan Region (residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Orange Counties). Proof of residency must be by presenting a valid driver's license or a utility bill within the last 90 days with the name of the patient. Other individuals within the car must present ID and minors will be presumed to live at that address.
The cost will be $200 for all other customers outside this area.
“We regret having to resort to this pricing structure but we have followed the suggestion of county and town leaders, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Department and the Warrenton Town Police,” says the Piedmont Family Practice.
“The Curbside Covid testing initiative was undertaken at the direction of the Rappahannock-Rapidan VDH Covid Testing Task Force. It was initially intended to screen patients for Covid disease within this designated area. Over the last several weeks however, this program has grown to attract many customers from outside this area. The ensuing congestion has precipitated traffic gridlock. This has endangered town and county residents driving through this area, the safety of our staff members, and patients attempting to access their appointments within the Warrenton Professional Center building.
“We appreciate your patience in helping us fight this pandemic.”
Rapp unemployed
Due to the impacts of COVID-19, a dozen more residents of Rappahannock County — the largest number since June — have filed initial claims for unemployment, according to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
Statewide, for the latest filing week ending August 1, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia has improved to 23,918, reversing the recent weeks’ trend of rising claims.
The latest claims figure was a decrease of 19,048 claimants from the previous week and fell well below the 46,277 filed during the March 21, 2020 filing week — the beginning of the current period of highly elevated weekly unemployment claims figures.
Fifty-five residents of Rappahannock County have filed for unemployment claims since June 27.
Nursing partnership
The PATH Foundation has partnered with Shenandoah University to offer a Faith Community Nursing certificate program at no cost to registered nurses in Rappahannock County.
Applications for the hybrid online certificate course are open until August 13.
Faith Community Nursing (FCN) is a nursing specialty focused on whole-body and spiritual care. The FCN certificate program is designed to give registered nurses a foundation to create accessible health programs for their faith communities.
FCN programs allow flexibility for practitioners and their faith communities. Given the continuation of COVID-19, these skills and their applications are valuable when dealing with pandemic-related restrictions. Whether a congregation is gathering remotely or in person, Faith Community Nursing can provide beneficial services to the community.
“Some folks might feel more comfortable speaking to a trained nurse that they know personally from their faith community, as opposed to some more traditional healthcare settings,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “By facilitating this training, we hope to increase access to care in our area.”
Previous Faith Community Nursing program graduates have already completed several programs in their communities. Sandy Shipe, a 2018 graduate of the program, installed an AED machine in her church, and set up tables to measure blood pressure and perform pulse and BMI checks. She considers Faith Community Nursing the perfect opportunity to connect her faith and her nursing skills.
“I know that there’s a need for care, and I want to be a resource for my church community. This program is a chance to make a real difference,” said Shipe.
With applications closing on August 13, the FCN certificate program will run from August 21 to October 23. Students must be registered nurses and include a clergy reference form in their application.
To learn more information about the application, program or requirements, please visit https://www.su.edu/nursing/faith-community-nursing/.
Saturday updates:
New COVID case
We have one additional case of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County to report as of Saturday morning, the second new case in the county in the past three days.
According to Saturday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), there has now been a total of 42 cases of COVID in the county, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Numbers in Culpeper County continue to spike, with eight new COVID cases reported overnight by VDH (62 new cases in the past eight days) for 996 cases all told as of Saturday.
Fauquier County also has eight additional cases as of this morning — 40 new cases in the last six days — with 614 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Saturday: Madison two new cases (68 cases to date); Warren one new case overnight (355); and Page has six new cases (343).
Virginia’s total COVID-19 count, Saturday’s report reveals, is 99,189 (1,307 new cases in the past 24 hours), with 8,332 hospitalized (51 since yesterday’s update) and 2,322 deaths (5 overnight).
Dr. Kartchner update
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, provides the following charts for this week:
“Please note that we see a bit of an uptick of new cases in the district. The bulk of the new cases are coming from Fauquier and Culpeper counties. I hope that this is just a blip in the data and not a rising trend. As you all can see, the 7 day average of the number of daily deaths in Virginia continues to toggle between 5 and 10 in spite of an increase in cases over the past month or so. Each death is certainly a tragedy, but compared to the numbers a few months ago, this is a definite improvement. The reasons for this decreased death toll are not well understood.”
Possibilities, he says, include:
— Improved care (consider all the knowledge gained over the past 6 months, including the use of dexamethasone and Remdesivir)
— Different populations with less risk factors becoming infected (think younger people being infected)
— We are protecting the most vulnerable better (consider the restrictions around nursing homes)
— A less virulent strain has evolved (not as likely, as there doesn’t seem to be solid evidence for that yet)
“Regardless of the reason(s), this is a bit of good news,” says Dr. Kartchner. “However, for now, let us continue with the reminders — wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask.”
Friday updates:
Sharp jump in data
Today (Friday, Aug. 7), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that the COVID-19 data numbers that were posted today contain a significant increase due to a data backlog from earlier in the week.
Today’s data will indicate 2,015 new cases statewide. This figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well as the regular numbers for Friday.
Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, identified and rectified the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration.
COVID steady in Rapp
No new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County on this Friday, according to the coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). All told, there have been 41 cases in the county, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Numbers in Culpeper County, however, are still spiking — 11 new COVID-19 cases in the overnight VDH report (54 new cases in the past week) for 988 cases all told as of Friday.
Fauquier County has 14 additional cases as of Friday — 32 new cases in the last five days — with 606 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Friday: Madison two new cases (66 cases to date); Warren one new case overnight (354); and Page two new cases (337).
Virginia’s total COVID-19 count with the updated report is 97,882, the previous tally being 95,867 residents infected, with 8,281 hospitalized (98 since yesterday’s update) and 2,317 deaths.
Thursday updates:
Culpeper COVID spike
No new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, according to Thursday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) — 41 cases here to date, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
The case count in Culpeper County, however, continues to spike — 13 new COVID-19 cases overnight (43 new cases in the past six days) for 977 cases all told as of Thursday.
Fauquier County has four new cases — 18 cases in the last four days — with 592 infected to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Thursday: Madison, 64 cases to date; Warren one new case overnight, for a total of 353; and Page’s count has been adjusted downward by two cases to 335.
Virginia’s uptick in COVID-19 continues , with 818 new cases overnight. There have now been 95,867 Virginia residents infected with COVID-19, with 8,183 hospitalized (57 since yesterday) and 2,299 deaths, 25 people dying overnight.
Fauquier Health update
Word from Fauquier Health is that the Wellness Center Gym will begin it’s phased reopening on Monday, August 17. This includes the Diabetes Education and Massage Therapy.
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center is located at 419 Holiday Ct, Suite 200 in Warrenton, Virginia. The Wellness Center initially closed its doors on March 19. Around late June of 2020, the Wellness Center resumed Cardiac Rehabilitation and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for patients in need of these vital services. The key to ensuring the safety of patients was by implementing proper social distancing of all equipment and following all of the necessary cleaning and disinfection protocols.
“It would be an understatement to say the members missed the gym. We received several comments from community residents that they really missed being there,” said Fauquier Health.
When asked about the re-opening, Julie Ross, Director of Orthopedics and Ambulatory Services, said: “We are excited to welcome our members back! Social distancing guidelines have been put into place to ensure continued safety of rehabilitation patients and members. Overall gym capacity will be monitored closely to ensure we do not exceed 75%, in keeping with the phase three orders from Governor, Ralph Northam.”
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center will open for independent exercise during the hours below:
Mondays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 6 a.m – 8 p.m.
Wednesdays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m
Thursdays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Fridays: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No group classes will be offered initially; however, that decision will continually be reassessed.
COVIDWISE launch
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces the launch of COVIDWISE, an innovative exposure notification app that will alert users if they have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Virginia is the first state in the country to design a COVID-19 app using Bluetooth Low Energy technology developed by Apple and Google, which does not rely on personal information or location data. Users opt-in to download and utilize the free app.
“We must continue to fight COVID-19 from every possible angle,” says Northam. “The COVIDWISE exposure notification app gives you an additional tool to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, while maintaining your personal privacy. I encourage all Virginians to download and use this app, so we can work together to contain this virus.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) developed COVIDWISE in partnership with Spring ML using funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The free app is available to download through the App Store and the Google Play Store. COVIDWISE is the only app in Virginia allowed to use the exposure notifications system (ENS) application programming interface (API) jointly created by Apple and Google. Other countries, including Ireland and Germany, have successfully used this technology in similar apps.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to be identified across the Commonwealth, it is important for people to know whether they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the disease,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “COVIDWISE will notify you if you’ve likely been exposed to another app user who anonymously shared a positive COVID-19 test result. Knowing your exposure history allows you to self-quarantine effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk. The more Virginians use COVIDWISE, the greater the likelihood that you will receive timely exposure notifications that lead to effective disease prevention.”
COVIDWISE works by using random Bluetooth keys that change every 10 to 20 minutes. iOS and Android devices that have the app installed will anonymously share these random keys if they are within close proximity for at least 15 minutes. Each day, the device downloads a list of all random keys associated with positive COVID-19 results submitted by other app users and checks them against the list of random keys it has encountered in the last 14 days. If there is a match, COVIDWISE may notify the individual, taking into account the date and duration of exposure, and the Bluetooth signal strength which is used to estimate proximity.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be notified by a VDH case investigator and will be given a unique numeric code. This code is entered into the app by the user and serves as verification of a positive report. Others who have downloaded COVIDWISE and have been in close proximity to the individual who reported as being positive will receive a notice which reads, “You have likely been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.” This is your alert to get tested.
The notice includes the estimated number of days since the exposure and provides several options for taking further action, including contacting a primary care physician or local health department, monitoring symptoms, and finding nearby test locations. The Virtual VDH tab within the app also provides links to online resources and relevant phone numbers.
Anyone who downloads the app has the option to choose to receive exposure notifications, and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to share their result anonymously through COVIDWISE. No location data or personal information is ever collected, stored, tracked, or transmitted to VDH as part of the app. Users have the ability to delete the app or turn off exposure notifications at any time.
Widespread use is critical to the success of this effort, and VDH is launching a robust, statewide public information campaign to make sure Virginians are aware of the COVIDWISE app, its privacy protection features, and how it can be used to support public health and help reduce the spread of the virus.
To learn more about COVIDWISE and to download the app, visit covidwise.org
Sewing kindness
As COVID-19 blew in, helpers emerged in the form of doctors, nurses, public health officials, grocery store workers and so many others who are doing what they can. In Culpeper County, a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) employee has quietly been doing her part, too.
Stephanie Henshaw, cashier and receptionist at REC’s Culpeper office, is an avid sewer and has created more than 60 masks for REC employees, friends, and family.
Henshaw created the masks from scraps she had collected over the years in her sewing room. She wasn’t able to find elastic available for purchase, so she’s used loops from a potholder-making kit. Her grandkids had elastic headbands that she also cut into strips. The masks are 100 percent cotton so they can be washed and dried. The recipients have ranged in age from 90 years old to her 8-year-old grandson.
“Who knew that a bunch of little ladies who sew at home would be able to help keep the people they love safe,” Henshaw joked. “Thank God we were the generation that actually took and enjoyed Home Economics class in school 50 years ago.”
Stephanie said she’s happy to make a mask for anyone who would like one. She asks only that the recipient sends her a picture of them wearing the mask so she can add it to her Staying Safe Wall of Fame poster she keeps near her desk. Stephanie noted that doing what you can to help others is what makes REC special, so taking on this project was a natural extension of her job.
“We are all one big family here,” Stephanie said. “We help each other any way we can. That is what we should do all the time, not just now."
Wednesday updates:
New COVID case
After an entire week of no new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, Wednesday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports one additional case in the county — now at 41 to date, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Culpeper County reports two new COVID-19 cases overnight (30 new cases in the past five days) for 964 cases all told.
Fauquier County on this Wednesday has four new cases — 14 cases in the last 72 hours — with 588 infected to date. Another death was reported overnight in that adjacent county — 9 fatalities all told.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Wednesday: Madison, 64 cases to date, two in the past 24 hours; Warren one new case overnight for a total of 352; and three new cases in Page, 337 cases thus far.
Virginia’s COVID-19 spike continues, albeit with fewer new cases than in previous days, with 798 new cases overnight. There have now been 95,049 Virginia residents infected with COVID-19, with 8,126 hospitalized and 2,274 deaths, 50 people dying overnight.
Word from Dr. Kartchner
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, sends the following note this week to readers:
“Last week the Governor implemented new restrictions in the Hampton Roads area due to rising cases in the region. Many people have questions surrounding our region and district, wondering what might trigger a similar response by state officials . . .
“The metrics include the following:
• Cases and case rates
• Deaths
• Number of people tested and percent positivity
• Number of people tested
• Hospital beds available and number occupied
• Number of patients hospitalized
• Difficulty in acquiring PPE
“All of these data are taken into account, as well as the direction they are headed. This gives an idea of disease burden as well disease trends. These two measures are then coupled with the extent of community transmission (low, moderate, substantial) and a recommended level of community mitigation is noted (Phase 1, 2, or 3).
“Communities such as ours that are experiencing low community transmission should maintain Phase 3 mitigation strategies. When fewer than three regions are experiencing substantial transmission, mitigation should be applied at a regional level, to the affected region(s). Localities within a region that are less impacted could be excluded if data supports. If a single locality is experiencing moderate to substantial transmission, increased mitigation can be considered but some strategies (e.g. business closures) may be more challenging to implement at the local level. When three or more regions are experiencing substantial transmission, statewide full or partial phase regression will be considered. Currently these are no regions experiencing substantial transmission. Again, presently our Northwest region is experiencing low community transmission, our disease burden is low, and our trend is stable.
“The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will continue to communicate with our localities to keep them informed about levels of transmission in the community as well as any proposed recommendations for which interventions might be needed. (public messaging, business community recommendations, increased testing needs, recommendations for schools, etc.).
“Thanks for all you do.”
COVID relief
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner this week introduced the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act of 2020 to help ensure Americans who earn a living through a mix of traditional (W-2) and independent employment income (1099) can fully access the financial relief made available under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.
Following March passage of the CARES Act, states were directed to establish PUA to distribute benefits to workers who would normally not be eligible for unemployment assistance, such as self-employed workers or freelancers, to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 economic crisis.
However, the program has unintentionally disqualified these non-traditional workers from participating in the PUA program if they have mixed sources of income that make them eligible to receive the minimum benefit in regular unemployment insurance. This affects any primarily self-employed or independent worker who receives a secondary source of W-2 income, such as working part-time as a server or caterer, retail worker, entertainment worker, or otherwise are hired by a company part-time as an employee.
“As the nation continues to deal with the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, we’ve got to ensure that workers have the assistance they need to cope with the dire financial straits many are unexpectedly finding themselves in,” said Warner.
“While Congress extended a lifeline under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, a large swath of gig and independent workers were unexpectedly left out from receiving the full benefits they are entitled to. Today, we’re introducing a commonsense fix to help millions of independent, freelance, and entrepreneurial workers who were left out of this critical safety net at no fault of their own.”
Tuesday updates:
County COVID steady
One week and counting with no new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, according to Tuesday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which is more in line with local coronavirus incident reports from pre-June.
All told, 40 cases of the virus to date have been reported in Rappahannock, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Culpeper County reports five new COVID-19 cases overnight (28 new cases in the past four days) for 962 cases all told. There have been a dozen deaths in Culpeper since the pandemic first arrived.
Fauquier on this Tuesday reports four new cases — 10 cases in the last 48 hours — with 584 infected to date. There have been eight deaths so far in Fauquier.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Tuesday: Madison, 62 cases to date, none in the past 24 hours, and one death; Warren has three new cases overnight for a total of 351, with six deaths; and one new case in Page, 334 cases thus far with 24 deaths.
Virginia’s COVID-19 spike continues, with 1,145 new cases overnight. There have now been 94,251 Virginia residents infected with COVID-19, up from 91,782 since Sunday, with 8,085 hospitalized (67 over the last 24 hours) and 2,224 deaths, six of them overnight.
Not so bad
Given the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was concerned about Hurricane Isaias piling on.
Now the tropical storm will have completely exited the Old Dominion by noon or so today, with little damage reported around the state.
Rappahannock County, which has been enduring drought conditions since mid-July, could have actually used more rain (the next drought report will be issued Thursday), experiencing moderate rainfall at most overnight.
As you can see from this radar loop at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with Little Washington pinpointed in blue, the heaviest bands of rain remained east over Big Washington.
Monday updates:
Mind the creeks
“I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert,” says Governor Ralph Northam, as forecasts for the Washington, D.C. area today into tomorrow predict as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, with lesser amounts further west including Rappahannock County.
“This state of emergency [enacted by Northam] will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.”
COVID steady in Rapp
It’s now been six days in a row with no new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, according to Monday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). All told, there have been 40 cases of the virus to date here in the county, with four hospitalizations and two deaths.
Culpeper County reports six new cases overnight (23 new cases in 72 hours) for 957 cases all told.
Fauquier this Monday also has six new cases in the last 24 hours, 580 to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today: Madison (62 cases, one in the past 24 hours), Warren (steady at 348 cases), and one new case in Page (333 cases so far).
Virginia, on the other hand, has seen a large spike in COVID-19 overnight, 1,324 new cases. There have now been 93,106 Virginia residents to date infected with COVID-19, up from 91,782 on Sunday, with 8,018 hospitalized (63 over the last 24 hours) and 2,218 deaths.
Sunday updates:
Sunday COVID update
Five days and counting of no new COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, according to Sunday’s coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Not such good news from Culpeper County, however, which reports 9 new cases overnight (17 new cases in 48 hours) for 951 cases all told.
Fauquier on this Sunday morning has only 2 new cases in the last 24 hours (574 to date).
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today: Madison (steady with 61 cases), Warren (also steady at 348 cases), and 1 new case in Page (332 cases so far).
There have now been 91,782 Virginia residents to date infected with COVID-19 — 982 new cases overnight — with 7,955 hospitalized (45 over the last 24 hours) and 2,218 deaths (just 3 fatalities reported overnight, which is a drastic improvement given the 77 deaths in Virginia over the last three days).
Isaias deluge?
We mentioned yesterday that Virginia was preparing for “Hurricane Isaias” (granted it strengthens beyond its current tropical storm status), the state government preparing a guide of precautions that also take COVID-19 into account.
To update the latest Sunday morning report from the in-depth Cyclocane.com website, the Carolinas and the mid Atlantic, including the southern and central Appalachians, could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 7 inches.
Like any weather forecast, of course, that tremendous amount of rainfall would probably be a worst case scenario. However, were that much precipitation to fall in Rappahannock County we could kiss our current drought advisory goodbye.
Nicklin surfaces
Rappahannock News Publisher Emeritus Walter Nicklin is author of a well-written COVID-19 related travel story appearing, as we speak, in the Washington Post...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/travel/in-coastal-maine-the-perfect-pace-for-self-quarantining/2020/07/30/6fb350f6-cc41-11ea-bc6a-6841b28d9093_story.html
The story surrounds self-quarantining in coastal Maine, where he and his wife, Pat, who took some of the article’s pictures, spend summers in their seaside cabin.
Better yet, in typical Walter fashion we’ve come to know and respect in Rappahannock County, the story digs deeper beyond the tony pieces surrounding Maine’s “summer people,” describing the couple’s battles with mice (“Their pellets of poop can harbor a virus, too,” Walter points out), fascination with chipmunks, and view of the the Milky Way, unpolluted by artificial light and exposing the vastness and “smallness of even a pandemic in the scheme of things.”
Saturday updates:
Weekend COVID update
It’s been four days and counting since Rappahannock County has experienced a new case of COVID-19, with the total count to date remaining 40 residents who have tested positive, according to Saturday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Fauquier this Saturday, after no new county residents tested positive yesterday, has one new case (572 to date) in the last 24 hours.
Culpeper County has four new COVID cases (8 in 24 hours — 942 all told) confirmed Saturday.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today: Madison (adjusted downward to 61), Warren (348, no new cases), and Page (331, one new case since yesterday).
The entire state of Virginia isn’t in as good shape as our Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, with 913 new cases in the commonwealth reported by VDH on Saturday.
All told, 90,801 residents have been infected thus far, with 7,910 hospitalized (44 in the last 24 hours — 124 in 48 hours), and 2,215 deaths (41 in the last 24 hours — 74 in the last two days).
Hospital ICU occupancy this morning across the state stands at 79 percent with 20 percent of available ventilators now in use.
‘Covidcane Isaias’
Should Hurricane Isaias drift slightly westward from its projected path into the Blue Ridge Mountains, residents are encouraged to consult the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic. While Rappahannock County obviously needn’t worry about tidal surges and evacuations, there is other helpful information about preparedness, response, and recovery actions that are designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.
All of which follows Gov. Ralph Northam yesterday declaring a state of emergency in advance of Isaias, which is expected to impact parts of coastal Virginia starting Monday, August 3.
“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” he said. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. While the track of Isaias is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane.
COVID impact relief
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said yesterday that in his conversations with the Trump administration and colleagues from both parties, “we will be strongly advocating for a bill that funds critical priorities like healthcare and testing, rental and mortgage assistance, broadband access, child care, K-12 and higher education, job training, election security, hunger assistance, and help for communities of color that have been disproportionately hard-hit by the effects of COVID-19.
“The American people simply cannot afford for the Senate to waste any more time in addressing these urgent crises, and we are eager to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who is ready to do something about these serious challenges.”
Friday updates:
COVID here and there
Rappahannock for the third day in a row has no new cases of COVID-19 to report, with the total count to date remaining at 40 county residents, according to Friday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Good news as well for Fauquier on this Friday, which for once has no additional county residents testing positive (571 cases to date) in the last 24 hours.
Culpeper County, on the other hand, has four new cases (942 all told) of the virus confirmed since yesterday.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Friday: Madison (69, two new cases since yesterday), Warren (348, three new cases in the last 24 hours), and finally Page (330, adjusted down one case since yesterday).
Statewide, the uptick continues, to the dismay of health officials.
The positive test count in Virginia as of today is 89,888 — up from 88,904 Thursday and 87,993 on Wednesday — with 7,866 hospitalized (80 in the last 24 hours) and 2,174 deaths (33 since yesterday’s report).
Doctor reflects on COVID
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District that includes Rappahannock County, has sent the following statement to the Rappahannock News this late Friday morning:
“As July 2020 fades into the rear view mirror, I’d like to take some time to reflect on the past 6 months. The Virginia Department of Health has been convening meetings with the health directors since January and the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District outreach to the counties followed in February and March.
“Our lives have seen ups and downs, victories and setbacks, and shutdowns and reopenings. There has been a lot of discussion, some fiery and some measured. Worries have preoccupied our minds, for our health and for our livelihoods. Businesses have been shuttered, lives have been shattered. Our children were sent home from school prematurely, we are still struggling to find the right way to bring them back. Life as we knew it has changed, masks and physical distancing are the order of the day (no pun intended).
“How will this pandemic play out from here? I am asked this question constantly — friends, family, co-workers, local government leaders, and the public all want to know what the future holds. The short answer is that none one really knows. No one could have predicted our current situation. It will be difficult to predict what will occur in the short-term.
“I am more confident in a prediction for the longer-term future. I have great expectations that an effective and safe vaccine will become available by the end of this year or early next year. As I have said before, I expect a return to our previous normal in the next year or so, without masks and distancing. I envision a world where this vaccine becomes part of our normal routine, just as the yearly flu vaccine is.
“I’m thankful for all that everyone in the district does to keep each other safe. I understand the political and social opinions that divide us in our current environment, but am confident in the inherent goodness of people to watch out for each other. Thanks for all you do.”
Dr. Kartchner added that this district’s “new case numbers have been trending down this past week. New deaths in Virginia have also seemed to stabilize. Since deaths are a lagging indicator, it remains to be seen what the increase of cases in the past few weeks in the Hampton Roads area does for these numbers.”
Unemployment up
Yesterday we provided unemployment figures for Rappahannock County for the entire month of June 2020, stating that of the county’s labor force of 3,672, there were 218 Rappahannock residents “unemployed” (5.9 percent) compared to 96 residents (2.5 percent) out of work at the same time last year — pre-COVID obviously.
Now, as for subsequently released weekly claims, the Virginia Employment Commission, 10 more Rappahannock County residents filed initial claims for unemployment for the most recent reporting week ending July 18 — the most in the county since July 4.
For the same filing week ending July 25, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 42,966. The latest claims figure was an increase of 5,020 claimants from the previous week and rose to its highest level since May.
Thursday updates:
Thursday COVID update
The confirmed COVID-19 case count in Rappahannock County remains at 40, according to Thursday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Culpeper County had four new cases (938 all told) of the virus confirmed overnight, while Fauquier County is tracking one additional resident testing positive (571 to date).
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Thursday: Page (331, one new case since yesterday), Madison (58, no new cases), and Warren (345, up one).
Statewide, health officials wish new confirmed cases would have leveled off in July as they did in June, but that’s been far from the case. The current positive count is 88,904, which is up from 87,993 on Wednesday (the 48-hour rise in confirmed cases in Virginia is 1,988), with 7,786 hospitalized and 2,141 deaths.
Rapp unemployed
The entire month of June 2020 unemployment figures have been released for Rappahannock County.
Of the county’s labor force of 3,672, there were 218 people unemployed (5.9 percent) at the end of last month, which is an improvement over May 2020 (229 unemployed, or 6.4 percent of the total workforce). July’s numbers won’t be released until late August.
Comparably, in June 2019, when nobody had ever heard of COVID-19, 96 Rappahannock residents were unemployed (2.5 percent), according to the Virginia Employment Commission, which released the numbers.
Additional $643,000 in CARES Act funding for Rapp
Rappahannock County has been notified by the state government that it will receive an additional $643,000 in the second and final allocation of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES Act), matching the previous amount earmarked for the county.
Read the full story here.
Blue Ridge alert
The Blue Ridge Poison Center that serves Rappahannock County is warning today that some hand sanitizer products have been found to contain methanol, a dangerous ingredient which could cause illness or injury when absorbed through the skin or swallowed.
Methanol — or wood alcohol — is not an approved or recommended ingredient for any sanitizing or disinfecting product. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is performing an ongoing investigation into the problem.
Methanol is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to it can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system and death.
How can you tell if hand sanitizer contains methanol?
The FDA created a list of brands of hand sanitizer found to contain methanol. The list is available on their website (www.fda.gov) and is updated regularly.
In addition, the FDA offers guidelines for detecting products which may be suspect:
• Products that are fraudulently marketed as “FDA-approved” since there are no hand sanitizers approved by FDA.
• Products with misleading, unproven claims that they can prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, including claims that they can provide prolonged protection (e.g., for up to 24-hours).
• Products packaged to appear as drinks, candy, or liquor bottles, as well as products marketed as drinks or cocktails.
• Products labeled with harmful or poisonous ingredients, such as methanol.
• Hand sanitizer products from Mexico should be considered suspect at this time, as many of the problematic products discovered were manufactured in Mexico.
Hand sanitizer with approved ingredients, including ethanol (ethyl alcohol), could also cause injury or illness if swallowed. The Blue Ridge Poison Center advises that ALL hand sanitizer should be kept out of the sight and reach of children. Adults should supervise young children while using it.
‘Disastrous situation’
Speaking of COVID-19’s impact statewide, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are urging President Trump today to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create and deploy teams of epidemiologists to the federal immigration detention center in Farmville, where nearly every detainee has contracted COVID-19.
It’s being labeled by the senators as a “disastrous situation.”
“In early June, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ICE transferred over 70 detainees to Farmville ICA from COVID-19 hotspots in Florida and Arizona. Within two weeks of their transfer, more than half of these detainees tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst detainees, which is approximately 80 percent of the population housed at Farmville, and 26 confirmed cases amongst staff members,” Trump is told.
“The Farmville ICE facility and surrounding community now face a dire situation where almost every detainee at the Farmville facility has tested positive for COVID-19. This presents a clear risk to individuals within the facility, but also endangers the broader community as facility staff and released detainees have interaction with the general public.”
Wednesday updates:
COVID steady for now
Following a new confirmed COVID-19 case reported Tuesday in Rappahannock, the overall coronavirus count in the county on Wednesday remains at 40, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Fauquier County, meanwhile, had two more residents test positive for COVID-19 overnight (570 to date), while Culpeper also had two new cases (934 all told) after six testing positive in the previous day’s VDH report.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Wednesday: Page (330, no new cases since yesterday), Madison (58, one new case), and Warren (344, the same as Tuesday).
Be optimistic
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Warrenton-based Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, sent the following memo Tuesday afternoon to residents of Rappahannock County:
“As you may have seen this afternoon, Governor Northam has implemented new restrictions in the Hampton Roads area due to a concerning rise in cases in the region. Northam announced an executive order for that area effective Friday, July 31. The order states that there will be no alcohol sales after 10 p.m., all restaurants must close by midnight, indoor dining is only allowed at 50 percent capacity including breweries and wineries, and public and private gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. Northam says the new restrictions will be in place for 2 to 3 weeks. If the numbers start to trend down, then officials will look at lifting those restrictions.
“The governor did point out that the other four public health regions in the state, including our Northwest Region, have shown a stability in cases counts. He referenced the hope [of] progress towards a vaccination . . . and reiterated that the situation in nursing homes across the state has ‘turned around.’
“I want to let people know that we should indeed be optimistic for the future, but that we need to continue to do those things that have carried us thus far. Please, keep wearing a mask when you can’t properly physically distance and where there are requests and requirements to do so, continue to stay six feet from each other as much as possible in public, and remember to wash those hands frequently.
“Let’s keep this fight moving forward so we don’t have to backtrack. Thanks for all you do.”
Tuesday updates:
COVID reaches 40
Another confirmed COVID-19 case is reported this Tuesday morning in Rappahannock County, one day after a second resident of the county was confirmed as dying from the novel virus.
That puts the county’s overall coronavirus count to 40 as of Tuesday.
Fauquier County, meanwhile, similarly had one more resident test positive for COVID-19 overnight (568 to date), while Culpeper has six new cases (932 all told). Both counties have seen spikes in the previous days of confirmed cases, so lower 24-hours counts are always welcome news.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today: Page (330, one new case overnight), Madison (57, one new case), and Warren (344, adjusted down one case).
ICUs & ventilators
As of Tuesday morning, 640 ventilators are currently in use in hospitals across Virginia, which amounts to 20 percent of the 3,049 ventilators available in the state.
ICU occupancy is at 78 percent in Virginia, although additional “surge beds” per the governor’s executive order are available if needed.
Small business & nonprofit aid
Speaking of Governor Ralph Northam, he has just announced $70 million for small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be made available through Rebuild VA, a new economic recovery fund, and grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to approximately 7,000 applicants to cover eligible expenses.
Rebuild VA will be administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD). Businesses and nonprofits must be in good standing, have annual gross revenues of no more than $1.5 million, and have no more than 25 employees.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits include food and beverage establishments, non-essential retail, exercise and fitness, entertainment and public amusement, personal care and personal grooming services, and private campground and overnight summer camps. Businesses must also certify that they have not received federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds or other funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
SBSD will hold several webinars to review eligibility requirements and documentation needed to apply when the application opens on August 10, 2020. A one-pager on Rebuild VA is available here.
For more information about Rebuild VA, eligibility criteria, covered expenses, and how to submit an application, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
Monday updates:
COVID death in Rapp
A second resident of Rappahannock County has died as a result of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Monday morning. No other information about the death will be released per patient privacy standards.
The county’s coronavirus count remains at 39 today. Four people have been hospitalized to date. Whether the person who most recently died was among the hospitalized is not known.
Fauquier County, meanwhile, had eight more residents test positive for COVID-19 overnight (567 to date), and Culpeper has seven new cases (926 all told) this Monday morning.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of today: Page (329, one new case overnight), Madison (56, three new cases), and Warren (345, three new).
Local surge of COVID
The Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, which is made up of Rappahannock County and four bordering counties, has been singled out by state health officials for its COVID-19 surge.
“Last week, 10 of Virginia's 35 local health districts were experiencing surges based on the UVA team's ‘Hockey Stick’ measure,” says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). “This week, that number increased to 12.
“While the Eastern Region, excluding Eastern Shore, continues to be the epicenter of the surge in Virginia, it is beginning to spread to other areas as well. Notably, Rappahannock-Rapidan joined Thomas Jefferson in the Northwest Health Planning Region. Arlington also entered a surge in Northern Virginia.”
VDH says it is crucial for area residents to “clamp down now to prevent these surges from growing and spreading. Cell phone data indicates that Virginians are increasingly returning to work and visiting local businesses, almost at pre-pandemic levels. This is good news, if residents and businesses follow the guidance in the Forward Virginia plan.
“In many areas, cases are surging among 20-39 year olds. Although this group is less likely to suffer the worst from COVID-19 a spike in cases puts us all at risk. It also risks a rollback of reopening plans, something we've seen in other states. Protect yourself and others by practicing proper social distancing and infection control.”
No end in sight
On current course, with a dozen health districts in Virginia experiencing surges, Virginia is projected to have 15,000 weekly cases “and growing by early September,” says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
“Social distancing appears to be waning,” adds VDH, as could be seen among many visitors and locals alike in Rappahannock County this past weekend.
Two workers in one of Rappahannock County’s busiest businesses frequented by tourists and locals alike were not wearing masks on Sunday.
Sunday updates:
COVID uptick watch
“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of the virus.”
That warning came Saturday from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, after the commonwealth eventually reported 1,245 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, the largest increase seen in Virginia since June 7.
(Earlier statewide totals released yesterday, reported in this space and elsewhere, did not include COVID-19 numbers from late-reporting communities, which added 300 news cases to Virginia’s 24-hour incident rate).
As for Sunday totals, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports COVID cases continue their upward trajectory after yesterday’s alarming numbers around the state.
VDH reports 958 new cases since Saturday, for a total of 84,567 Virginians infected, with 7,593 hospitalizations (23 in the last 24 hours), and 2,078 deaths (3 overnight).
Northam said in a tweet yesterday that he would be paying close attention to COVID infections in the coming days and possibly take appropriate measures if they don’t begin to improve.
No rise in Rapp
No new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
The county’s coronavirus count remains at 39 Rappahannock residents infected to date with the virus.
Fauquier County, meanwhile, had only two new infections overnight (559 to date), and Culpeper three new cases (919 in the last 24 hours) — major improvements for two regional counties that have experienced spikes of late.
The other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates as of Sunday: Page (328, no new cases overnight), Madison (53, no new cases), and Warren (342, one new infection overnight). Again, all welcome news for this Piedmont region of the state.
Going on vacation?
Summer is a time of vacation travel, but for many Rappahannock County families COVID-19 has made escaping this summer all the more difficult.
Bottom line: Travel increases one’s chances of getting infected and spreading the virus, and staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.
According to state health officials, it’s not entirely known if one type of travel is safer than others; however, airports, bus stations, train stations, and highway rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.
These are also places where it can be hard to social distance (keeping 6 feet apart from other people).
Consider the various risks for getting or spreading COVID-19, depending on how you travel. And always wear masks when entering public places and spaces.
ICU update
As of Sunday morning, ICU occupancy is now at 77 percent of capacity across the state of Virginia, however with the governor’s executive order to add 3,695 ICU “surge beds” the actual occupancy rate is 55 percent.
Ventilator availability in Virginia is also in good shape, with only 20 percent of the life-saving devices in use as of Sunday.
Saturday updates:
Weekend COVID update
After three new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) update on Saturday reveals no new infections overnight. The coronavirus count for the county remains 39 residents infected to date.
Fauquier County, meanwhile, after a dramatic 24-hour spike of 37 COVID cases yesterday, has a much more tolerable five new infections overnight: 557 to date.
Other counties bordering Rappahannock report the following incident rates: Page (328, two new overnight), Madison (53, two overnight), and Warren (341, two overnight), Culpeper (916 total cases).
Statewide, COVID cases continue to climb. VDH reports some 950 new cases since Friday for a total of 83,609 Virginians infected, with 7,570 hospitalizations (55 in the last 24 hours), and 2,075 deaths (8 overnight).
ICUs and ventilators
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reports on Saturday that 20 percent or 614 of the state’s 3,075 ventilators are currently in use by patients suffering from COVID-19.
In addition, 78 percent of the ICU space is occupied in Virginia’s hospitals this morning.
However, with 755 ICU “surge beds” added around the state because of COVID-19, the occupancy percentage is actually at 53 percent.
Dr. Kartchner memo
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District that includes Rappahannock County, writes this morning:
“Our district’s daily cases are still on a slight upward trajectory. The Virginia Department of Health continues to stress the 3 Ws of our response: Wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance. As I’ve said numerous times before, it is the simple things that will make a difference.
“As we look to going back to school and all that this implies during the pandemic, the CDC has provided a great back to school checklist for parents, guardians, and caregivers. Schools will have new policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and being prepared for these possibilities is a good idea.”
The doctor has asked the Rappahannock News to share the following link with everyone impacted by schools reopening across the district:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/parent-checklist.html
Friday updates:
COVID rise in Rapp
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight in Rappahannock County, bringing the total number of infected here as of Friday morning to 39.
Rappahannock residents are asked to remain vigilant, stay home as much as possible when not working or running errands, and always wear masks or other face coverings whenever in public settings.
Fauquier County, meanwhile, has seen a somewhat dramatic spike of COVID cases overnight, with 37 new cases reported — a total of 552 to date as of Friday morning.
Statewide, COVID cases have also risen substantially since Thursday (more than a 60 percent increase from the average two weeks earlier). The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,127 new cases overnight for a total of 82,364 Virginians infected, with 7,515 hospitalizations (78 in the last 24 hours), and 2,067 deaths (13 overnight).
Rappahannock and Fauquier aside, the good news is that other nearby counties have seen only a slight increase or else have leveled off since Thursday at least, including Culpeper (916 total cases), Page (326), Madison (51), and Warren (339).
Going to church?
Several Rappahannock County churches have remained open and reopened during the COVID-19 crisis. Pews in other places of worship remain sealed off.
The Virginia Department of Health is offering detailed guidance to help faith-based organizations determine how best to engage in their beliefs while keeping staff, congregations, and visitors safe as the pandemic continues to spread, including here in Rappahannock County.
“Special consideration and attention should be paid to centers of worship due to unique challenges for control of COVID-19 transmission as these centers can include a range of components (e.g., worship space, community gathering, food service, recreation, education) in a single physical setting,” says VDH.
“These facilities must continue to take precautions while community spread of COVID-19 continues, even as other settings begin to loosen restrictions.”
Pastors and other church elders are encouraged to do the following:
Cloth face coverings
Encourage use of cloth face coverings among staff and congregants. Face coverings are most essential when social distancing is difficult. Note: Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 years old.
Promote social distancing
Take steps to limit the size of gatherings
Promote social distancing at services and other gatherings, ensuring that clergy, staff, choir, volunteers and attendees at the services follow social distancing, as circumstances and faith traditions allow, to lessen their risk.
Consider holding services and gatherings in a large, well-ventilated area or outdoors, as circumstances and faith traditions allow.
Consider appropriate mitigation measures, including taking steps to limit the size of gatherings maintaining social distancing, at other gatherings such as funerals, weddings, religious education classes, youth events, support groups and any other programming, where consistent with the faith tradition.
Provide physical guides, such as tape on floors or walkways and signs on walls, to ensure that staff and children remain at least 6 feet apart in lines and at other times (e.g. guides for creating “one-way routes” in hallways).
Intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily and shared objects in between uses.
Develop a schedule of increased, routine cleaning and disinfection.
Avoid use of items that are not easily cleaned, sanitized, or disinfected.
Ensure safe and correct application of disinfectants and keep them away from children.
Cleaning products should not be used near children, and staff should ensure that there is adequate ventilation when using these products to prevent children or themselves from inhaling toxic fumes.
Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible by opening windows and doors, using fans, etc.
If your church offers multiple services, consider scheduling services far enough apart to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces between services.
Sharing worship materials
Consider temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects, such as worship aids, prayer books, hymnals, religious texts and other bulletins, books, or other items passed or shared among congregants, and encouraging congregants to bring their own such items, if possible, or photocopying or projecting prayers, songs, and texts using electronic means.
Modify the methods used to receive financial contributions. Consider a stationary collection box, the main, or electronic methods of collecting regular financial contributions instead of shared collection trays or baskets.
Consider whether physical contact (e.g., shaking hands, hugging, or kissing) can be limited among members of the faith community.
If food is offered at any event, consider pre-packaged options, and avoid buffet or family-style meals if possible.
Nursery/childcare
If a nursery or childcare will be provided during services and events, refer to CDC’s online information on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in childcare settings and adapt as needed for your setting.
If holding summer day camps, refer to CDC’s online information on youth and summer camps and adapt as needed.
Staffing and training
Train all clergy and staff in safety actions.
Promote healthy hygiene
Encourage staff and congregants to maintain good hand hygiene, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Have adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol (for those who can safely use hand sanitizer), tissues, and no-touch trash cans.
Encourage staff and congregants to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed.
Whenever soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used.
Consider posting signs on how to stop the spread
Most claims since May
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says the total number of initial unemployment claims filed from the beginning of the pandemic in Mid-March of 2020 through the July 18, 2020 filing week surpassed one million claims.
Worse yet, after starting the year at nearly $1.5 billion, Virginia’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is projected to hit $0 in the next two months amid a pandemic that has led to record claims for unemployment benefits.
For the filing week ending July 18, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 37,946. The latest claims figure was an increase of 5,654 claimants from the previous week and rose to its highest level since May.
There were 6 new claims in Rappahannock County, 10 the week before.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 357,098, down 14,972 from the previous week, but 337,023 higher than the 20,075 continued claims from the comparable week last year. They have trended downward in the last month and fell to their lowest level since April during the most recent filing week. The continued claims total consists mainly of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grzymkowski graduates
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, class of 2020 midshipmen returned to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY, for three weeks in June to prepare for and take their US Coast Guard license exam, four days of tests which midshipmen must pass in order to graduate.
This year, the graduation ceremony was held at the War Memorial Monument where the names of the cadets and graduates who died during WWII are remembered. Superintendent RADM Jack Buono stated, “Just as the War Memorial holds 210 names, you are 210 strong. You each carry the name of one of the 210 listed on the War Memorial. By pausing and rendering a salute in honor of their sacrifices, you honor them and their memory.”
Among the 2020 graduates is one of Rappahannock County’s own, Robert John Grzymkowski of Viewtown. As part of his four year education, Grzymkowski spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
Grzymkowski earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.
All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine — manned exclusively by American mariners — is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict.
The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.
By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of his four year education, Grzymkowski spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao gave the commencement address and told the graduates they “Join a long line of Academy graduates who have served their country with great distinction.”
Thursday updates:
Rapp COVID steady
Thursday’s Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 update finds 36 residents of Rappahannock County infected to date with the novel coronavirus, the same number as yesterday. Which is good news obviously for this particular county.
The number of infected in Fauquier County, however, keeps rising: six more residents since yesterday — 15 additional cases in the last 48 hours — for a total of 515 to date.
Culpeper County saw three new cases of COVID overnight — 15 new cases there in the last 72 hours — for a total of 915.
Page County has two new cases this morning, for a total of 326; while Madison County has been adjusted to 51 cases, and Warren to 339 having tested positive to date.
Statewide, the uptick in the virus continues. VDH reports 884 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, for a total of 81,237 Virginians infected, with 7,437 hospitalizations (86 in the last 24 hours), and 2,054 deaths (3 overnight).
Contact tracing update
“Successful” contact tracing in Virginia within 24 hours of a person testing positive for COVID-19 stands at 78.1 percent to date, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports Thursday.
The percentage of contacts unable to be reached since the pandemic blew into Virginia four months ago: 17.8 percent.
Laboratories and physicians notify the VDH when patients test positive for COVID-19 or are diagnosed with the infection. Public health professionals then reach out to patients who are actively infected to conduct a confidential interview.
This is part of the process of supporting patients with COVID-19 and allows VDH to make recommendations to individuals about how to limit the spread of the virus to others in the community. The interview includes helping the patient identify their close contacts during the time they were infectious.
Contact tracing involves public health professionals reaching out to alert individuals (close contacts) about their potential exposure. This is done as rapidly and sensitively as possible. To protect the identity of the patient, contacts are only informed about the exposure. They are not told who the person is who may have exposed them.
During the interview, the public health professional provides information about COVID-19, symptoms to watch for and how to monitor for them, testing, the importance of quarantine, and supportive services that are available. Close contacts of actively infected COVID-19 patients are asked to self-quarantine; the duration is based on when the person was last exposed to the infectious patient.
VDH has been working hard to conduct case investigations and contact tracing since the beginning of the COVID-19 response. Local health districts strive to contact 100 percent of cases within 24 hours of receiving notification of the case. Obstacles that prevent this from occurring include incorrect contact information provided to the health department, people not responding, and the volume of reports received in a given day.
State fair scratched
Today the Virginia Farm Bureau board of directors announced the decision to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Virginia, and instead hold a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show. The traditional fair that was scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 4 will not take place due to complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision, but safety is our number one priority,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “We’ve spent months developing plans and scenarios that would allow us to still host the fair this year, but with the ever-changing, unpredictable COVID-19 situation, we just couldn’t make it work.”
The State Fair of Virginia is an annual event that nurtures, preserves and celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries. In 2019, nearly 245,000 people attended the State Fair.
Sellers needed
When it comes to real estate, the same reality in Rappahannock County is now happening around the state — there’s not enough property listings to meet the buyers’ demand.
Bottom line, while buyers are returning to the market — as we’ve seen here in Rappahannock County — there are not enough sellers. In fact, Virginia’s inventory of homes available for sale has declined dramatically. Even when sellers are often getting above asking price.
At the end of June, there were a total of 23,558 active listings across Virginia, a decline of nearly “40 percent” compared to the end of June 2019, or more than 15,000 fewer listings.
A lack of available inventory continues to be a significant constraint on the market. In the weeks and months to come, sales might slow not because of slower demand, but due to a lack of inventory.
Otherwise, according to the June 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors, home sales in most regions of Virginia are rebounding, following spring’s slowdown due to COVID-19.
There were 13,176 home sales statewide in June 2020, up 0.5 percent from a year ago and up nearly 30 percent over May 2020 sales. The increase in closed sales in June reflects a return of home buyers to the market. An easing of stay-at-home restrictions in Virginia, growing acceptance of social distancing measures, and greater use of virtual tools has propelled the increase in market activity.
Record-low mortgage rates are also driving buyer activity. In the week ending July 4, 2020, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 3.07 percent.
Another indicator of strong homebuyer demand is the steady rise of Virginia’s statewide median sales price, which was $318,000 in June, up nearly 2 percent over June 2019. The average close-to-list price ratio was 99.2 in June, indicating that sellers are getting very close to their asking price.
Wednesday updates:
New Rapp COVID cases
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Wednesday that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, with 36 residents to date now infected with the novel virus.
The number of infected in Fauquier County also keeps rising, with nine more residents testing positive in the last 24 hours, for a total of 545 to date.
Warren County has six new cases since Tuesday (340 total), while there are seven new cases in Page County (324).
Culpeper County, meanwhile, saw three new cases of COVID-19 overnight after experiencing nine new cases the previous day, for a total of 912.
Madison County has one additional resident testing positive today (52 cases all told).
Statewide, the sharp uptick in cases continues. VDH reports 1,022 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, for a total of 80,393 Virginians infected, with 7,351 hospitalizations (84 in the last 24 hours) and 2,051 deaths (3 overnight).
Big Apple bound?
Virginia now joins residents from 30 other states who must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as the Old Dominion faces rising positive COVID-19 rates.
The newly-added states include Virginia, as well as Maryland, Delaware, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Washington and Alaska.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the quarantine could help protect his and the other states against the risk of increased spread of COVID-19.
Test — if needed
Dr. Wade Kartchner of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District says in a new statement about COVID-19 testing: “We know there is a delay in people receiving test results currently in Virginia and around the nation. This is undoubtedly a reflection of the surge in cases both in other states and in some areas of our commonwealth.
“These delays mean that turnaround times on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are at levels that make it difficult for case investigations and contact tracing to be as effective as they could be. What can we all do? I would suggest a few things.”
The Warrenton-based doctor stated:
• Be tested when you are sick and concerned you have COVID-19 or when recommended by the health department to do so
• When you are tested, act as if you have COVID-19 and isolate until you receive your results
• While waiting for your results, make a list of those close contacts you had (closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes), starting 2 days before symptom onset. This will make the contract tracing element work much better
“PCR testing still continues to be the gold standard of testing,” he said.
Tuesday updates:
Pastor dies
The Congregation of Massanova Pentecostal Church on Aaron Mountain Road is mourning the passing of Pastor L. D. Savage.
In a Facebook posting last night, the Manassas Pentecostal Church sent prayers to Sister Shirley Savage, her family, and the congregation of the Castleton church as they mourn the passing of Shirley’s husband of 65 years.
No cause of death was given in the posting.
The Rappahannock News in its July 9 edition drew attention to a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, which local health director Dr. Wade Kartchner classified as an “outbreak — defined as two or more cases within an incubation period — in an establishment where people have congregated.”
The doctor provided no other details except to say that his Warrenton-based Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District was “working with the facility to mitigate further spread.” Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in six days in Rappahannock County during that period.
One local woman posted to social media that her grandmother’s place of worship, which she identified as the Massanova Pentecostal Church, held nightly services in late June and in her words did not practice Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines surrounding the wearing of protective masks and social distancing.
Her grandmother later tested positive for the coronavirus, the woman said.
Dr. Kartchner would not say whether the outbreak centered around a church.
Rapp's VDOT office closed due to COVID
The Rappahannock Area Headquarters of the Virginia Department of Transportation has shut down its facility adjacent to the Flatwood Refuse & Recycling Center outside the county seat of Washington due to COVID-19.
Full story here.
COVID steady in Rapp
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says the total number of cases of coronavirus to date in Rappahannock remains at 34 on this Tuesday morning.
Culpeper County, however, saw nine new cases of COVID-19 overnight, for a total of 909.
Six more residents of Fauquier County have tested positive in the last 24 hours, for a total of 536 infected.
Some positive words for once from three other counties that border Rappahannock. Warren County had no new cases overnight (334 total). Ditto in Page County (317). And Madison County is also flat (51).
Statewide, the uptick in cases continues. VDH reports 996 cases of COVID-19 since Monday, for a total of 79,371 Virginians infected, with 7,267 hospitalizations (66 in the last 24 hours) and 2,048 deaths (17 overnight).
Culpeper DMV reopens
Despite a current uptick of COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says it is continuing to safely reopen customer service centers for specific services by appointment — Culpeper included.
All told, another five DMV locations around the state will reopen on Monday, July 27, including the Culpeper DMV at 18505 Crossroad Parkway.
Hours for the Culpeper DMV will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon — again, by appointment only.
Monday updates:
COVID up and down
Once again the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has revised the total number of cases of coronavirus to date in Rappahannock, from 36 yesterday (Sunday) to 34 today (Monday), providing no explanation for the discrepancy.
One theory is that positive COVID-19 cases that occur in the Rappahannock Health District (Fredericksburg) are mistakenly lumped into Rappahannock County’s figures, but that is not a given. Certainly adding to the confusion is the fact that Rappahannock County is not within the Rappahannock Health District, rather it is part of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District (Warrenton, Culpeper).
So, as of this morning, Rappahannock County has seen 34 cases of COVID-19 so far, with four hospitalizations and one death.
What we can confirm is that with the exception of certain rural Virginia counties to the west and southwest, as well as in the Northern Neck to the east, Rappahannock County continues to have one of the lowest coronavirus case counts in the commonwealth.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, reached its 900th case of COVID-19 this morning, up five from yesterday.
Two more residents of Fauquier County have tested positive for a total of 530 infected.
Warren County has eight new cases overnight, with 334 residents testing positive.
Page County has one new case, 317 all told.
And finally Madison County remains flat at 51 cases.
Otherwise, VDH reports 945 cases of COVID-19 statewide overnight, for a total of 78,375 Virginians infected, with 7,201 hospitalizations (36 in the last 24 hours) and 2,031 deaths (4 since Sunday).
CARES Act distribution
A special meeting of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will be held this evening (Monday) at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Elementary School to divvy up hundreds of thousands of CARES Act dollars — Coronavirus Relief Fund support received by the county at the beginning of June that must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020.
The complete list of requests for the funds, including whether it is a high or medium priority (not one request was labeled a low priority by the county administrator) can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
The BOS had reviewed the many requests for CARES Act funding at their July 6 regular meeting and by consensus decided to further consider potential uses at a future work session, thus the reason for tonight’s meeting.
Among the larger requests for funding: Rappahannock County Public Schools and struggling small businesses in the county.
Safer visitation
The Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail has certainly seen its share of coronavirus cases spread among its inmate and staff population.
“COVID-19 has been a unique and ever changing situation and we are aware of the difficulties and strain the suspension of our programs and visitation has placed on the inmates, their families, and their friends,” the jail states. “Since March of 2020, when we realized this would be a long term event, we have been working with our inmate telephone provider for a viable alternative to onsite visitation. Unfortunately, these plans slowed and then eventually halted as we faced the many challenges of having a number of inmates and staff test positive for the virus.
“However, since that time, we have been able to move forward and are pleased to announce the launch of a web-based visitation system that allows for both onsite and remote visits. This system allows visitors the ability to visit with their loved ones from the safety and comfort of their home, utilizing a computer, tablet, or any Android smart phone. (IPhones do not currently work with this system, but we are told they are working on a solution to this).”
Effective this past week, the RSW Jail resumed its visitation program, utilizing the IWebVisit system for remote visits.
IWebVisit was founded in 2009 and operates in 16 states from California to New Jersey to Virginia. Currently, they serve 30 facilities across the nation and are adding 2 to 3 facilities per month. IWeb Visit focuses on increasing family contact with inmates and reducing recidivism as well as streamlining the overall visitation process by working closely with jail staff and administrators.
Visits are in fifteen (15) minute increments and up to three (3) in a row may be scheduled at a time to allow for a total visit of forty-five (45) minutes. There will be a fee of $4.50 for each fifteen (15) minute visit and it must be paid utilizing the website when the visitor schedules their visit. Any inappropriate content that is observed will result in the inmate losing their visitation privilege for a period of thirty (30) days. Subsequent offenses will result in a loss of visitation for a period of sixty (60) and then (90) days.
Sunday updates:
COVID uptick continues
One more Rappahannock County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 this Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), bringing the total number of cases in the county to 36. Four county residents have been hospitalized to date, and one person has died.
Eight residents of Fauquier County have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Six new positive cases have been reported in that neighboring county since yesterday — a spike of 79 since last week — with a total of 528 people infected.
A total of 12 people from Culpeper County have died thus far of COVID-19. Five new cases of the virus have been reported there in the last 24 hours, with a total of 895 residents testing positive.
Warren County has witnessed a total of eight deaths with 326 residents testing positive to date.
Page County has two new cases this morning, 316 all told and 23 deaths.
Madison County has had its total number of residents infected adjusted to 51 this Sunday morning, with one death to date.
Otherwise, VDH reports 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 statewide overnight, for a total of 77,430 Virginians infected, with 7,165 hospitalizations (78 in the last 48 hours) and 2,027 deaths (14 since the weekend began).
People everywhere in the state are encouraged to be vigilant.
Obey the order
A reminder that there is a mandatory mask/face covering order in place in Virginia as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread, including here in Rappahannock County!
Parents are reminded that the order applies to everyone 10 years of age and over whenever entering:
All brick and mortar retail establishments
Inside any places where people congregate, including churches
Inside food and beverage establishments
When accessing state or local government services
All personal care and grooming establishments
Community spread
There is much talk lately about the “community spread” of COVID-19. In Virginia, community spread is “widespread.”
What exactly does this mean?
“Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” replies the Virginia Department of Health. “Virginia continues to report widespread community transmission, which means there are cases across the state where individuals are not sure how or where they became infected.”
The safest measure a person can take is to avoid public places, but when unable to do so always wear a mandatory face covering or mask and keep a distance of at least six feet from other people.
Saturday updates:
COVID steady overnight
The total number of Rappahannock County residents testing positive for COVID-19 remains at 35 people as of Saturday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), with no new cases reported overnight.
Fauquier County, which has recorded 73 cases of COVID-19 since late last week, reports 11 new cases overnight, with 522 residents now infected to date.
Culpeper County reports 5 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, with a total of 890 residents testing positive.
Warren County has four (4) additional COVID cases as of Saturday, 326 to date.
Page County has two (2) new cases, 314 all told.
Madison County has one (1) new case, or 52 total as of Saturday.
Otherwise, VDH reports another 940 new cases of COVID-19 statewide overnight, for a total of 76,373 Virginians infected, with 7,147 hospitalizations (60 in the last 24 hours) and 2,025 deaths (12 overnight).
Seeing no masks?
The question to the Virginia Department of Health is what if somebody is not wearing a mask when they should be? What should you do as a concerned citizen?
“VDH is not in the business of policing Virginians’ everyday activities,” the department replies. “The face covering/mask order is a matter of public health and not a criminal matter, so any enforcement of the new face covering/mask order will be done by health officials rather than law enforcement officials. The goal is to protect people's health and not to get people in trouble for not wearing masks.”
VDH realizes, at the same time: “Emotions and concerns around personal safety can be high. When it comes to masks, lead through example by following mask guidelines. You can’t ultimately control other people’s choices. The thing you can do is control yourself and do everything you can to protect yourself.”
For people with questions or concerns about Gov. Ralph Northam’s face covering executive order, call 877-ASK-VDH3, then choose selection #2. Do not call the Rappahannock Health Department. Also, do not contact law enforcement to address alleged violations, says VDH.
Those who have observed violations of Executive 63 or Executive Order 65 and wish to file a complaint, fill out the report form located here (redcap.vdh.virginia.gov). Please file only one complaint per incident.
“If someone is flouting the rules, appealing to the higher authority of employees and management is an option. Shaming is never good behavior. VDH is taking an educational approach by advising the public and businesses of the requirement to wear face coverings,” says the department.
Virginia is one of 28 states that have issued statewide mask mandates.
School bells & masks
Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner observes that this region and the rest of the state are now just a month or more away “from schools reopening and this is proving to be one of the most difficult challenges school districts are ever going to face.”
“Schools will have to implement costly mitigation strategies to limit transmission of the virus, staffing will be a challenge, closures could occur based on the progress of the pandemic, and federal and state governments will need to provide significant financial help to districts and schools to enable them to reopen,” Dr. Kartchner noted.
He cited one report that says “reopening schools cannot be 100 percent safe as long as the pandemic persists.”
“This is in line with what we have been telling the various public school districts in the district. There will be cases in schools this coming fall and we are working with each school district, reviewing their plans to reopen and identifying how to best respond when a case is identified in a school,” he said.
Dr. Kartchner also discussed wearing masks. On July 14 the CDC issued a press release, calling on Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A case study was published that showed that wearing a mask prevented the spread of infection from two hair stylists to their customers in Missouri.
The investigation focused on the two stylists — infected with and having symptoms of COVID-19 — whose salon policy followed a local ordinance requiring cloth face coverings for all employees and patrons. The investigators found that none of the stylists’ 139 clients or secondary contacts became ill, and all 67 clients who volunteered to be tested showed no sign of infection.
“The finding adds to a growing body of evidence that cloth face coverings provide source control — that is, they help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others. The main protection individuals gain from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings.”
Reacting to an uptick in local cases this week, including in Rappahannock County, Dr. Kartchner closed by saying: Let’s try and tamp down further cases in the district. Remember the 3 ‘Ws’ to ward off COVID-19 — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Oh, and stay home when you are sick.”
Spirits & masks
Starting Monday, July 20, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) joins other retailers to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by stepping up enforcement of the face mask requirement in its stores.
While ABC previously required all customers to wear a face mask or face covering prior to shopping in any of their 389 stores, ABC will now deny entry to any customer not wearing a mask.
That said, as part of this requirement, ABC will make every attempt to provide a mask to customers who arrive without one.
Friday updates:
COVID numbers rising
Two more Rappahannock County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 overnight — 35 people here testing positive for the virus as of Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
In fact, Rappahannock and every one of its bordering counties are charting increases in coronavirus cases this morning, particularly Culpeper and Fauquier.
Culpeper County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — 44 since last Friday — with 885 residents testing positive so far.
Fauquier County, which recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 since late last week, reports eight (8) new cases overnight, with 511 residents now infected to date.
Warren County has four (4) additional COVID cases as of Friday, 322 to date.
Page County has three (3) new cases, 312 all told.
Madison County has two (2) new cases, or 51 total as of Friday.
Otherwise, VDH reports another 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 statewide overnight, for a total of 75,433 Virginians infected, with 7,087 hospitalizations (67 in the last 24 hours) and 2,013 deaths (6 overnight).
Beds and ventilators
As cases of COVID-19 increase in Rappahannock and elsewhere around the state, thoughts turn to hospital admissions and care.
With 3,083 ventilators on hand in Virginia hospitals, 623 (20 percent) are in use as of Friday morning.
In addition, there are 3,534 hospital beds available in the state as of Friday with another 3,695 beds previously added under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 52 should the need arise.
Contact tracing
Unlike certain states where COVID-19 contact tracing has become extremely difficult given the sheer number of infected people, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) states that it continues to work “rapidly” to identify persons with the novel coronavirus and others who have been in close contact with those persons.
“Contacts are assessed based on the types of interactions they have had with an infected person and monitored closely for symptoms of infection,” the VDH ensures.
Unemployment up
The most Rappahannock County residents since the week of late May into early June filed for initial unemployment insurance benefits for the most recent reporting period ending July 4.
Ten (10) county residents filed claims for the week, compared to six (6) the previous period ending June 27, according to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
Going back only to May 23, VEC records show that 58 Rappahannock residents filed unemployment claims. The weekly peak in unemployment insurance claims in this region and statewide, however, was reached far earlier than that — during the April 4 filing week.
Statewide, the total number of initial claims filed from the first filing week of 2020 through this past week (ending July 11) surpassed one million claims.
For the filing week ending July 11, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 32,292 — an increase of 467 claimants from the previous week.
Thursday updates:
Classroom A’s and B’s
Note to readers: Due to an editing error, the Thursday July 16 print edition of the Rappahannock News did not correctly update the latest approved Rappahannock County Public Schools schedule for this fall. As correctly written below, students in Group A will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, Group B will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, and on Wednesdays all students will participate in remote learning. We regret the error.
At a special work session on Wednesday night, the Rappahannock County School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley’s proposal for reopening schools in the fall. Officially, the schools are slated to resume activities on Aug. 24.
The approved proposal includes an “initial hybrid model” that will divide students into two groups. Group A will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, Group B will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, and on Wednesdays all students will participate in remote learning.
Exceptions will be made upon request. Families who would like their students to attend in-person classes four days a week can apply to do so, and families who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school can apply for remote-only learning.
“Remote learning doesn’t mean virtual,” Dr. Grimsley said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you need internet, but you do need to have the tools. So we do plan to give everyone a device . . . and our plan is to have [instruction plans available] three weeks ahead at any given time.”
Dr. Grimsley said that the application process for families requesting to send their children to school will help to ensure that students in vulnerable groups get access first.
“Vulnerable groups include ESL students, special needs students and economically disadvantaged students,” she said.
School Board Chairman Wes Mills of the Jackson District also noted that, “People should be aware that if you request to get approval for your student to be four days in the classroom, the same thing is taught on Monday and Tuesday that’s taught on Thursday and Friday.”
“We appreciate everyone that has shared their perspective,” Mills said. “In the end, a parent’s going to do what a parent thinks is best for their home.”
— Rachel Needham
New hospitalization
One more Rappahannock County resident was hospitalized in the last 24 hours (4 to date) as a result of COVID-19, however the case count — 33 testing positive for the virus to date — remains the same on this Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Otherwise, VDH reports another 904 new cases of COVID-19 statewide overnight, for a total of 74,431 Virginians infected, with 7,020 hospitalizations (115 in the last 24 hours) and 2,007 deaths (15 overnight since Wednesday).
Fauquier County, which has recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 since late last week, reports another five new cases overnight, with 503 residents now infected to date.
Culpeper County reports one new case overnight — 32 since Friday — with 873 residents having tested positive so far.
Warren County has one additional COVID case, 318 to date.
Page County has been adjusted to 309 this morning.
While Madison County has one new case overnight, 49 total.
Camping anyone?
After being closed due to COVID-19, Shenandoah National Park campgrounds are now open at full capacity and additional sites have been made available for reservation at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds.
Reservations can be made online at Recreation.gov or by phone at (877) 444-6777. A limited number of campsites are available on a first come-first served basis.
Lewis Mountain Campground is available on a first come-first served basis for the entire 2020 season.
Wednesday updates:
State, region COVID spike
The good news is only one new COVID-19 case was reported in Rappahannock County overnight, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH): 33 county residents all told having tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, with three hospitalized so far, and one death that occurred last week.
Otherwise, VDH reports on this Wednesday morning the most new cases of the coronavirus statewide since June: 1,084 residents testing positive in the last 24 hours, or 73,527 Virginians infected to date, with 6,905 hospitalizations (88 since Tuesday) and 1,992 deaths (15 since Tuesday).
Neighboring Fauquier County, which had seen 49 new cases of COVID-19 since late last week, reported one new case overnight, with 498 residents infected since the pandemic began.
Culpeper County has experienced nine new cases overnight — 31 since Friday — with 872 residents having tested positive so far.
Warren County has three additional COVID cases, 317 to date, while there are seven additional cases in Page County, with 310 having tested positive.
Madison County has been adjusted to 48 cases to date.
Going nowhere fast
A COVID-19 warning this mid-week from Dr. Wade Kartchner of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County:
“As I noted last week, there appeared to be an upward trend of cases in the health district and that has been borne out over this past week. There is definitely more COVID-19 in our community that there was a few weeks ago,” he said.
“There are a number of reasons for this, but I would like to focus on the things we can control, namely, washing your hands, maintaining recommended physical distancing, and masking up when you can’t. We are in this for the long haul.”
Farm Tour scrubbed
One of the largest annual tourist draws to Rappahannock County has been canceled this year.
“It is with heartfelt consideration that the Board of Directors for the Rappahannock County Farm Tour has decided to cancel this year's event,” said Tuesday’s announcement. “The Farm Tour does not wish to put our farmers, county residents, or our visitors at risk of contracting the virus.
“We are looking forward to a successful 2021 Farm Tour and we wish everyone good health while we plan for next year. If you would be interested in volunteering for our 2021 planning committee, we would love to have you!”
Rapp over Yonder
The big headline in the July 13 edition of the Daily Yonder, the popular news and commentary publication for and about rural America, reads: “Pandemic Accelerates Rappahannock’s Sustainable Agriculture Efforts: Some cattle producers in the Rappahannock region of Virginia found their responsibly raised beef flying off the shelves amid the pandemic.”
The story goes on to say that as with many agricultural producers across the country, “Mike Sands of Bean Hollow Grassfed in Flint Hill, Virginia, has had to adapt his pasture-raised meat business in recent months.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Daily Yonder points out, about a third of Sands’ business was through restaurant sales. However, despite those sales nearly disappearing, demand for locally raised meat has been greater than ever.
“All of a sudden we had this huge interest in local production in part because a couple of our supermarkets started to have shortages,” Sands said. “Since literally the first week of March we’ve had just unbelievable demand such that frankly, we can’t keep up with it.”
Since the pandemic, the story adds, Sands has had to buy “more storage freezers, rehabbed an old log cabin on his property to use as a farm store, and developed an online marketplace. Other producers across the region are facing similar spikes in their customer base and adapting to meet the demand.”
Tuesday updates:
COVID steady in Rapp
Rappahannock County on Tuesday reported no new overnight cases of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says 32 county residents all told have tested positive for the virus, with three hospitalized to date, and one death that occurred this past week.
Otherwise on Tuesday, VDH reports 801 new statewide cases of the coronavirus overnight — 72,443 Virginians now having tested positive, with 6,817 hospitalizations (52 since Monday) and 1,977 deaths.
Neighboring Fauquier County, which had seen 48 new cases of COVID-19 since late last week, reported no new cases Tuesday, remaining at 497 residents infected since the pandemic began.
Culpeper County has experienced six new cases since Monday — 22 since Friday — with 863 residents having tested positive so far.
Warren County has one additional COVID case, 314 to date, while there is one additional case in Page County, with 303 having tested positive.
Madison County reports another case Tuesday, now at 49 to date.
COVID myth list
There are many myths and a great deal of misinformation on the internet about COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health tells residents to make sure their information is culled from a trusted public health source such as VDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the World Health Organization. Here are some common myths making the rounds on the internet and social media:
Disposable masks, cloth face coverings and your immune system: There is no scientific proof or evidence that wearing a disposable mask or cloth face covering can hurt your immune system. Face coverings help limit the amount of respiratory droplets that go into the air to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been wearing face masks for decades. Disposable masks should be thrown away if they become wet or dirty, and only used one time. Cloth face coverings should be washed.
Disposable masks, cloth face coverings and oxygen levels: There is no scientific proof or evidence that wearing a disposable mask or cloth face covering can hurt your oxygen levels or make you breathe in dangerous levels of carbon dioxide. Unlike medical N-95 respirators, disposable masks and cloth face coverings fit more loosely and air can pass through. They help us by cutting down on the droplets that come out when we speak, cough or sneeze. Face covers should not be worn when exercising, by children under two or anyone who has a health condition that makes it hard to breathe or take off their face cover without help. There are some reports of health care workers being affected by wearing N-95 respirators for many hours; however, the public should not be using this type of face covering. Wearing a face covering may feel weird or uncomfortable because we are not used to it and can be a challenge if it’s hot and humid or your glasses fog up. If you are having a hard time breathing, your cloth face covering might be too thick.
Staying at home: There is no evidence that staying at home more during the COVID-19 outbreak can weaken the immune system (the part of your body that fights off germs). Our immune system is built up over many years and won’t suddenly stop working after a few months. Staying at home and being isolated from others can impact our health in other ways. Stress, depression, bad sleep patterns, lack of exercise, and eating unhealthy foods can all hurt the immune system. Work on healthy habits such as getting enough rest, managing stress, staying connected to friends and family, eating a healthy diet and exercising. Getting out into the fresh air can be good for both our bodies and our minds.
Ultraviolet light: Ultraviolet (UV) light or lamps should not be used to disinfect your skin. UV radiation can irritate or harm your skin and eyes. If you need to clean up, wash your hands with soap and water, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol or take a shower and put on clean clothes.
Garlic and onions: Garlic and onions are healthy foods that may have some germ fighting abilities; however, there is no proof or evidence that eating them will protect you from or cure COVID-19.
Pepper: Pepper added to food does not protect you from or cure COVID-19. Hot peppers might make your nose run so be sure to have tissues on hand when enjoying spicy food!
Shoes: The chance that COVID-19 could be spread by shoes is very low. It’s a good idea to take shoes off at the door if there are young children crawling or playing on the floor. This will keep dirt or germs from being brought into the house. Because older people are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, many long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living) are having people sanitize their shoes before entering as an extra safety measure.
Household cleaners: Drinking or breathing in household cleaners, bleach, or disinfectants will NOT work to prevent or kill the COVID-19 virus inside your body. These chemicals can cause injuries or poison you. Do not use these products on your skin. Soap and water are all you need to safely clean your skin.
Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped its approval for the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treating people with COVID-19. Research studies did not show that they were helpful in treating COVID-19 and there have been a number of serious and long lasting side effects including heart damage from use of these drugs.
Food: There is no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from eating food. You should not wash your food with bleach. It could burn your mouth, throat or stomach and make you sick.
Monday updates:
COVID steady in Rapp
Rappahannock County begins this week with no new overnight cases of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says 32 county residents to date have tested positive for the virus.
Otherwise on Monday morning, VDH reports almost 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus statewide overnight — 71,642 Virginians now having tested positive, with 6,765 hospitalizations (21 since Sunday) and 1,968 deaths.
Neighboring Fauquier County, which had seen 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday — and 32 new cases in 72 hours — reported five new cases Monday, or a total of 497 residents infected since the pandemic began.
Culpeper County has experienced four new cases — 16 since Friday — with 857 residents having tested positive to date.
Warren County has one additional COVID case — 313 — while there are four additional cases in Page County, with 302 testing positive to date.
Madison County reports another case Monday, now at 48.
Where were the masks?
Complaints surrounding the lack of masks and social distancing by some students and their families attending Saturday evening’s outdoor graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 has Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler acknowledging: “Definitely learned some lessons that will serve us well as we continue to work towards the best possible reopening plan for our schools — more to come on that at this Tuesday's school board meeting.”
Swindler posted on social media that he was thrilled to see the smiles and joy on the faces of parents and students who so desperately wanted to have at least some semblance of a “normal graduation,” but he was “not so thrilled to see a few who apparently feel they are invulnerable to COVID.”
The high school principal wrote that “most did follow our pre-event and at-event guidance RE staying in — or on — cars and taking appropriate precautions RE masks and physical distancing. I know there are pics out there of groups congregating and couples being very close with no masks but please remember those were almost entirely family cohorts or mother/daughter pics.”
“However I will reiterate that the lessons learned WILL be put to use as we continue to seek the best path towards reopening our schools and striving to provide our students and our communities with the safest possible events/ceremonies/experiences that COVID has forced us to shut down thus far.”
One parent, Dabney Hammer Kirchman, who complained to the Rappahannock News following the ceremony held in the parking lot of RCHS, posted on social media: “I dearly wish there had been more than 3 [of 54] graduates in masks on the stage. I also wish there had been enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing at the event as we were promised beforehand. I am dismayed the administration did not make an effort to enforce the protocols they assured us would be in place to prevent community transmission.”
Wrote one parent in response: “[M]akes me more confident in my decision to NOT send my child back in August! Shameful but not surprising at all!”
Dark skies in dark times
Looking for an outdoor activity during the COVID pandemic?
The Rappahannock County Park is holding the first “dark sky” event of 2020 on Saturday, July 18, starting at 8 p.m.
“Come see the stars at our county park! Spot a planet, identify a constellation, discover the Milky Way, locate a galaxy, find a comet and explore the universe! Plus learn why dark skies are so important and find out what you can do to help. Bring your binoculars and telescope if you have them. If you don’t, there will be astronomers with their telescopes who will share the heavens.”
Everyone is invited. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Sunday update:
Fauquier spike in COVID
No new overnight cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rappahannock County, where the first coronavirus related death was charted yesterday.
The Virginia Department of Health says 32 county residents to date have tested positive for the virus.
Rappahannock residents are reminded to wear masks and strictly adhere to social distancing whenever in public settings, especially indoors in places like grocery stores, restaurants and churches.
Otherwise on this Sunday morning, there were almost 900 new cases of the coronavirus reported statewide overnight — 70,670 Virginians now having tested positive, with 6,744 hospitalizations (37 since Saturday) and 1,966 deaths.
Neighboring Fauquier County has seen 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period between Saturday and today — 32 new cases in the past 72 hours —with a total of 492 residents infected.
Culpeper County has experienced one new case — 12 since Friday — with 853 residents having tested positive to date.
Warren County has four additional COVID cases — 312 — while over the mountain there is one additional case in Page County, with 299 as of Sunday.
Madison County remains at 47 cases to date.
Congrats, Class of 2020
Rappahannock County High School had its delayed 2020 graduation last night. More about the event here.
Saturday updates:
Rapp death COVID related
Rappahannock County has reported its first COVID-19 related death.
The resident, a woman in her 70s, has not been further identified because of patient privacy restrictions, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which is standard practice.
Meanwhile, the VDH on Saturday announced one additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to date to 32, with three hospitalizations thus far, among the lowest numbers in the entire state of Virginia.
Residents of Rappahannock County are being reminded to wear masks and strictly adhere to social distancing whenever in public settings, especially indoors in places like grocery stores, restaurants and churches.
Also a reminder that Rappahannock County is experiencing an “outbreak” of new COVID-19 cases — 12 in the space of the last seven days.
Otherwise on this Saturday morning, there are 851 new cases of the coronavirus reported statewide, 69,782 Virginians now having tested positive, with 6,707 hospitalizations (32 since Friday) and 1,962 deaths (34 of them in the last 24 hours).
Neighboring Fauquier County has seen five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday — 16 new cases in 48 hours —with a total of 476 residents being infected.
Culpeper County has experienced an even larger spike — 11 news cases since yesterday — with 852 residents having tested positive to date.
Warren County has four additional COVID cases — 308 — while over the mountain there are two additional cases in Page County, with 298 as of Saturday.
Madison County has one new case in the last 24 hours, now up to 47.
Curry reacts to death
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors has expressed its condolences to the family of the first county resident to die from COVID-19 related factors.
The Virginia Department of Health has reported that a white woman in her 70s, with pre-existing medical conditions, succumbed this week to health complications stemming from a COVID-19 infection.
According to the statement from the county government:
“This fatality is a somber reminder that citizens should continue to protect themselves and others through social distancing, the wearing of face coverings when in public, and other CDC recommended measures. These simple actions will go a long way in protecting our community from further infections and deaths.”
The Rappahannock County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
UVA’s COVID-19 Model
“Key takeaways” for the weekly UVA COVID-19 Model Weekly Update for the week ending July 10 finds that COVID-19 activity is increasing in a number of Virginia’s health districts, Rappahannock County’s Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District included.
Among the findings:
Several important indicators have paused or worsened over the past two weeks
Several states bordering Virginia are seeing strong COVID-19 case growth
The reproduction rate is above 1.0 statewide and in four of six HPP regions.
Continued emphasis on social distancing, infection control (such as wearing a mask) and early detection remain essential
Local contact tracers
Nursing students and faculty at Lord Fairfax Community College, which serves Rappahannock County, are pitching in for the all-important chore of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Since the start of June, dozens of students have voluntarily staffed a temporary COVID-19 contact tracing center set up in the Barn on the Fauquier Campus.
Grants from the PATH Foundation, the Claude Moore Foundation and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation have funded the necessary equipment and faculty stipends for the center, said April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District.
The center is staffed by LFCC nursing students three days a week, and by nursing students from George Mason University the other two days. It is scheduled to run through July.
The health department is notified of any positive COVID-19 case, and then contacts the positive patient, according to Amanda Brooks, the Fauquier Campus’s nursing program lead and clinical coordinator. The patient is asked for people they have been in contact with.
Contact tracing center staff then call the patient’s contacts to tell them they have been exposed to someone with the virus, Brooks said.
There are various quarantine and isolation recommendations based on whether the contact has symptoms of coronavirus or not, or whether they live with a confirmed case, according to Achter.
Contact center volunteers ask the people quarantining if they need help with groceries and other needs.
“I’m working in the center to serve my community,” said nursing student Teena Stevic. “We answer questions regarding how COVID-19 is spread, what to do if you have been exposed and how to self-isolate if you have COVID-19. We’ve also had the pleasure of contacting members of the community to give them the good news that their test was negative.”
Brooks said six to 10 students work at the center per day. Students can volunteer up to three days, earning 24 hours of clinical experience.
“As testing for COVID-19 ramped up and states started opening up, it became more important to trace contacts,” Brooks said.
Additionally, nursing faculty from LFCC and GMU provide pharmacology and other instruction on slow days, Brooks said.
Aside from learning this important facet of public health, the nursing students are getting a chance to earn clinical hours at a time when they’ve been unable to earn them in the more traditional way at hospitals.
Many of the hospitals where nursing students earn clinical hours stopped allowing the students to come in starting in March, Brooks said. This was to conserve limited supplies of personal protective equipment and to limit new patients’ exposure to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, this county’s Rappahannock Rapidan Health District needed people who could help trace contacts of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
“It’s a great opportunity to expose the students to public health,” Achter said. “It’s been a great help to the health district. We’re just like everyone else — starting to transition back to routine services, and this takes a burden off our staff.
“Isolation and quarantine of those who are sick is really an age-old procedure for public health. The time-consuming and labor-intensive process of tracing contacts is the backbone of public health, so these students doing this work absolutely helps us mitigate this illness in our community. We’re grateful to LFCC for allowing us to use the space.”
Steevic said she decided to become a nurse to help close the gap in public health both in the U.S. and abroad.
“Working public health education while in school gave me an opportunity to talk with clients, educate them on the current pandemic, and practice the client communication skills I have been learning during my first year of nursing school,” she said.
Friday updates:
Statewide jump in COVID
For two days in a row, Rappahannock County has not reported any new cases of COVID-19, following a significant outbreak earlier this week.
To date, 31 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the county, with a total of three hospitalizations and no deaths, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health.
That said, there were nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus reported statewide overnight, the largest increase in some time: 68,931 now having tested positive, up from 67,988 on Thursday, with 6,675 hospitalizations — 50 since Thursday — and 1,958 deaths, 21 of them in the last 24 hours.
The pandemic news on this Friday morning remains similarly grim in neighboring Fauquier County, which has seen another 11 cases of COVID-19 overnight, now with a total of 471 residents being infected.
Culpeper County has seen four news cases since Thursday, with 841 residents having tested positive to date. Warren County has one additional COVID case — 304 — while over the mountain there is one additional case in Page County, with 296 to date as of Friday.
Madison remains at 46 residents have tested positive to date.
Good luck, doctor
“This weekly report on COVID-19 trends in Virginia and the district brings some reassuring news as well as some worry,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, Health Director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, wrote as an aside in releasing the report Thursday afternoon.
As the Warrenton-based doctor noted, there remains an “upswing” in the case numbers in the five-county district that includes Rappahannock, as well as the new deaths in Virginia over the past week or so. Hospitalizations appear fairly flat, the doctor said.
“It should be noted that the Virginia Department of Health is doing an ongoing review of death certificate data and so the apparent surge in death numbers across the state does not necessarily indicate a significant upswing in recent deaths, as the deaths are added to each district's count when they are reported, not when they happen,” Dr. Kartchner stressed.
“As a local example, the last five deaths that were added to our district count in the past few weeks were all from April through June. I am trying my best to get this issue corrected with the folks in Richmond. Wish me luck.”
Child syndrome in region
The first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 has been reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District in Fredericksburg (not to be confused with Rappahannock County’s health district).
This represents the 7th case of MIS-C in Virginia, and there have been no MIS-C related deaths reported so far in the Commonwealth. The Fredericksburg area child has recovered. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be disclosed.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet. Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms. Call your doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.
Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.
“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department,” said Rappahannock Area Health District Director Dr. Donald Stern. “Unfortunately, this serves as a reminder that much of our community remains susceptible to this disease. Until a vaccine is identified, it is extremely important that everyone remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.
“This case was identified after the fact, based on new information that is available concerning this syndrome,” Dr. Stern continued. “COVID-19 is a novel virus, which means that our understanding of this disease as a scientific community is constantly growing. Identifying this case adds to our knowledge of the spectrum of COVID-19 related disease.”
Benefits two ways
Six more residents of Rappahannock County filed for unemployment benefits for the most recent reporting week ending June 27. Going back only to May 23, a total of 48 Rappahannock residents filed unemployment claims, according to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
In the past 16 weeks, there have been a total of 938,559 initial claims filed in Virginia, surpassing all initial claims filed from mid-September 2014 to mid-March 2020. Currently, the VEC has paid a total of $5.7 billion in benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the VEC has issued text and voice messages to more than 41,000 individuals identified as potentially eligible for benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.
On July 2, VEC launched the application portal for Virginians to access the benefits program provided by the CARES Act.
The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular/traditional unemployment insurance benefits to individuals who have already exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits.
It applies to claims by individuals whose benefit year ended on July 6, 2019, or after. Payments to recipients recently began and are available through the week ending on Dec. 26, 2020.
Food Pantry request
Urgent request from the Rappahannock Food Pantry in Sperryville:
“We at the Rappahannock Food Pantry are concerned about keeping our volunteers, staff, and clients safe during this time. Please ‘DO NOT’ visit the food pantry if you are feeling unwell.
“In addition, if you have come in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at your place of worship, household or place of employment please ‘DO NOT visit the pantry.
“Contact us via phone at 540-987-5090 to arrange for a food delivery. Please help us to keep our wonderful community healthy.”
Need a COVID-19 test?
A reminder that next Saturday, July 18, there will be a free Drive Through COVID‐19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison County High School, located at 68 Mountaineer Drive in Madison. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
This one day testing site is open to everyone in Rappahannock County at no cost and will happen rain or shine. You don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District and Rappahannock, Madison and Orange counties.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID‐19, to come out on Saturday,” said Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, who is based in Warrenton.
Good while it lasted
Bath County, which remained COVID-19-free during the first four months that the deadly virus spread throughout Virginia, has now reported its first confirmed case of the disease.
As a result, every county in the commonwealth has now grappled with the pandemic.
Its county seat Warm Springs, Bath County had a 2010 population of 4,731, but it is estimated that 500 people have since moved away. Bordering West Virginia, it remains the second-least populous county in Virginia.
Thursday updates:
COVID steady Thursday
For the first time in the last several days, Rappahannock County is not reporting any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, which is welcome news given the county’s “outbreak” earlier this week.
Which means the county, to date, has charted 31 cases of the coronavirus after 11 new cases this week and two more hospitalizations.
The Rappahannock News in today’s just-released print edition writes about the sudden rise of COVID infections in the county and what might be behind it.
The pandemic news on this Thursday morning isn’t so good in neighboring Fauquier County, which has seen another five cases of COVID-19 overnight — more seriously, 39 new cases in the last seven days — for a total of 460 residents infected.
Ditto in Culpeper County, which has seen six news cases since Wednesday, with 837 residents having tested positive so far. Another virus-related death was also reported overnight in Culpeper, bringing the number of dead in the county to 12.
Warren County has one additional COVID case — 303 — while over the mountain there are two additional cases in Page County, with 295 to date.
Madison, where 46 residents have tested positive, saw no increase overnight.
Statewide, almost 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thursday’s Virginia Department of Health report — all told 67,988 Virginia residents having tested positive, with 6,625 hospitalizations — 48 of them since Wednesday — and 1,937 deaths, 32 of them in the last 24 hours.
Good luck, doctor
“This weekly report on COVID-19 trends in Virginia and the district brings some reassuring news as well as some worry,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, Health Director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, wrote as an aside in releasing the report Thursday afternoon.
As the Warrenton-based doctor noted on Tuesday, there remains an “upswing” in the case numbers in the five-county district that includes Rappahannock, as well as the new deaths in Virginia over the past week or so. Hospitalizations appear fairly flat, the doctor said.
“It should be noted that the Virginia Department of Health is doing an ongoing review of death certificate data and so the apparent surge in death numbers across the state does not necessarily indicate a significant upswing in recent deaths, as the deaths are added to each district's count when they are reported, not when they happen,” Dr. Kartchner stressed.
“As a local example, the last five deaths that were added to our district count in the past few weeks were all from April through June. I am trying my best to get this issue corrected with the folks in Richmond. Wish me luck.”
Benefits two ways
Six more residents of Rappahannock County filed for unemployment benefits for the most recent reporting week ending June 27. Going back only to May 23, a total of 48 Rappahannock residents filed unemployment claims, according to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
In the past 16 weeks, there have been a total of 938,559 initial claims filed in Virginia, surpassing all initial claims filed from mid-September 2014 to mid-March 2020. Currently, the VEC has paid a total of $5.7 billion in benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the VEC has issued text and voice messages to more than 41,000 individuals identified as potentially eligible for benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.
On July 2, VEC launched the application portal for Virginians to access the benefits program provided by the CARES Act.
The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular/traditional unemployment insurance benefits to individuals who have already exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits.
It applies to claims by individuals whose benefit year ended on July 6, 2019, or after. Payments to recipients recently began and are available through the week ending on Dec. 26, 2020.
Food Pantry request
Urgent request from the Rappahannock Food Pantry in Sperryville:
“We at the Rappahannock Food Pantry are concerned about keeping our volunteers, staff, and clients safe during this time. Please ‘DO NOT’ visit the food pantry if you are feeling unwell.
“In addition, if you have come in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at your place of worship, household or place of employment please ‘DO NOT visit the pantry.
“Contact us via phone at 540-987-5090 to arrange for a food delivery. Please help us to keep our wonderful community healthy.
Free COVID-19 testing
A reminder that next Saturday, July 18, there will be a free Drive Through COVID‐19 testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison County High School, located at 68 Mountaineer Drive in Madison. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
This one day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. You don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District and Rappahannock, Madison and Orange counties.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” said Madison County Administrator Jack Hobbs.
Rappahannock‐Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Please enter the test site from Route 29 and be prepared to complete paperwork in your car while you wait. If you are experiencing symptoms, we recommend you wear a mask in your car especially if you have other passengers.
Expect the PCR test results to take 2‐5 days on average.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID‐19, to come out on Saturday,” said Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
For general questions about COVID‐19, community members may call the RRHD COVID‐19 Hotline at 540‐316‐6302.
For the latest on COVID‐19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Wednesday updates:
COVID creep in Rapp
Another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County on this Wednesday morning, after infections had jumped considerably on Tuesday to the extent that an “outbreak” was declared in the county.
Five new coronavirus cases were reported in the county in the last two days —11 new cases in under a week — which has resulted in two additional hospitalizations.
Note: The Rappahannock News will carry an in-depth story surrounding the sudden rise of COVID infections in the county — 31 cases here to date — in Thursday’s print edition (the newspaper’s e-edition, which readers may subscribe to separately, is posted online every Wednesday evening).
Meanwhile, Fauquier County has seen another five cases of COVID-19 overnight — 34 new cases in the last six days — for a total of 455 infected. Another person died in that neighboring county over the last 48 hours, bringing the number of dead to eight.
Culpeper County has two new cases since yesterday, with 831 having tested positive. Eleven residents of that county have died of the virus.
Warren County has reached 302 cases as of Wednesday morning, two more since yesterday. Eight people have died of the virus there.
Across the mountain, Page County has three new cases — 293 to date, with 23 deaths.
And Madison has 46 residents testing positive so far — the only county not to show an increase since Tuesday — and one death.
Statewide, 635 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, all told 67,375 Virginia residents in testing positive, 6,577 hospitalizations — 65 of them since Tuesday — and 1,905 deaths, 24 of them in the last 24 hours.
PPP flows into Virginia
Virginia banks of all sizes, including those here in Rappahannock County, have processed 109,225 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications totaling $12,611,135,107 as of June 30, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Virginia banks, through the PPP, have supported more than one million jobs.
In response to calls from Congress for greater transparency, the SBA this week posted data on all PPP loans, except those that were canceled. The data include city, state, number of employees who benefitted, lender name and congressional district. Congress is expected to have access to the full data.
Last week, the Senate passed legislation extending the PPP from expiring on June 30 to August 8, 2020.
Artists need help?
A reminder that the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is now accepting applications for its Artists' Relief Program for local artists, artisans, musicians, actors, and writers who have lost income as a result of the pandemic.
For more information about the program, and to submit an application, visit the RAAC website at: https://raac.org
Tuesday updates:
Rapp rise in COVID
COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County have jumped considerably overnight. Four more cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with 30 cases all told, adding up to 10 new cases in Rappahannock County in the last five days.
Two newly infected residents have required hospitalization, according to the VDH.
One woman posted on social media this week that her grandmother’s place of worship, which she identified as Massanova Pentecostal Church in Castleton, held nightly services in late June and in her words did not practice CDC guidelines surrounding protective masks and social distancing. Her grandmother has since tested positive for the coronavirus, she said.
The woman also claimed she knew of other members of the church on Aaron Mountain Road who have tested positive, as many as seven she said, but she added that not all live in Rappahannock County.
This newspaper left messages with Massanova Pastor Lindsey Savage at both his church and home, but has yet to hear back.
Federal and state health officials advise residents to stay home as much as possible and think hard before entering an indoor public space, churches included, where transmission is proven to spread more easily.
Fauquier County has seen another four confirmed cases overnight — 29 new cases in the last five days — for a total of 450 so far. Another person died in the county over the last 24 hours, bringing the number to eight dead.
Culpeper County has six new cases since yesterday, with 829 having tested positive. Eleven residents of that bordering county have died of the virus thus far.
Warren County has reached 300 cases as of Tuesday morning, where a total of eight people have died of the virus.
Page County has five new cases — 290 to date, with 23 deaths.
Madison has one new case, with 46 residents testing positive so far and one death.
Statewide, the numbers keep rising — 638 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight — with 66,740 Virginia residents in all testing positive, 6,512 hospitalizations to date, and 1,881 deaths.
No bellying up
Governor Ralph Northam says bar seating will remain prohibited in restaurants as Virginia continues into Phase Three of economic recovery amid COVID-19. While key health indicators in the state are improving for now, which has not been the case in Rappahannock, the governor made clear that he is taking a cautious approach and is prepared to implement tighter restrictions if needed.
To reduce the likelihood of patrons gathering in bar areas without observing social distancing guidelines, bar seating will remain closed except for those passing through. Restaurants may use non-bar seating in the bar area, as long as a minimum of six feet between tables is provided.
Such is the case at the re-opened Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill, where bar stools are removed but patrons are permitted to sit at high top tables safely distanced apart in the bar area.
That said, Northam continues to remind residents that they are safer at home, especially if they are high-risk or vulnerable. All residents must continue to comply with the statewide face covering requirement in indoor public spaces. Meanwhile:
Continue teleworking if possible
Wash hands regularly
Maintain six feet of physical distance when outside of home
Get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms
Monday updates:
Rapp spike in COVID
Another jump in COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, reports the Virginia Department of Health, with three more people testing positive for the coronavirus since Sunday: 26 cases now all told, with six new cases in Rappahannock County in the last four days.
One of the newly infected residents has required hospitalization, according to the VDH.
Fauquier County has seen another four confirmed cases overnight — 25 new cases in the last four days — for a total of 446 so far. A total of seven people have died of the virus to date in Fauquier.
Culpeper County has another new case since yesterday, with 823 having tested positive. Eleven residents of Culpeper County have died of the virus thus far.
Warren County adds two new positives on Monday for a total of 299. Eight people have died in Warren County of the virus.
Page County also has two new cases — 285 to date, with 23 deaths.
Madison has one new case, with 45 residents testing positive so far and one death.
Statewide, the numbers keep ticking up — 354 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight — with 66,102 Virginia residents in all testing positive.
Note from Northam
Statement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam surrounding COVID-19 and reopening the economy under Phase 3:
“[I]f our public health metrics begin moving in the wrong direction, I will not hesitate to take action to protect the health and safety of our communities.”
Northam points out that statewide, if not in Rappahannock County, the percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward.
Sunday updates:
COVID jump in area
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Rappahannock County, according to the July 5th update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), with another positive case of the coronavirus reported overnight: 23 cases all told (3 new cases in the last 72 hours).
None of the three residents infected in the last three days have required hospitalization, according to the VDH.
Fauquier County has seen a much larger jump of confirmed cases overnight — 11 additional residents testing positive, or 21 new cases in the last three days — for a total of 442 to date.
Culpeper County has 5 new cases since yesterday, with 822 having tested positive.
Warren County adds 2 new positives on Sunday for a total of 297.
And Page County also has 2 new cases — 283 to date.
Madison this morning has 1 new case, with 44 residents testing positive so far.
Statewide, the numbers keep ticking up — 639 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight — with 65,748 Virginia residents in all testing positive.
COVID-19 infected patients admitted to Virginia hospitals total 6,418 to date, with 1,853 deaths — 4 in the last 24 hours.
Saluting America
The always spectacular 4th of July festival and fireworks at Ben Venue, organized by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, as well as U.S. Marine Col. John Bourgeois’ “All-American” Concert at Avon Hall might have been canceled this holiday weekend due to COVID-19, but judging from the reverberating explosions that filled the air many Rappahannock residents fired their own patriotic cannons in salute of Independence Day.
The latter esteemed band conductor seen here, who lives in Tiger Valley, didn’t allow the heat and humidity — or coronavirus — to keep him from joining a group of friends who brought food and beverages, chairs and blankets (and masks) to the lawn of Avon Hall to raise a toast to America’s 244th birthday.
The neighborly holiday get together was repeated, we hope with social distancing in mind, from one end of the county to the other.
Grab a book
A reminder that the Rappahannock County Library will reopen tomorrow, Monday, July 6, with new hours and limited services because of COVID-19.
The library will be open to the public on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, but closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Curbside services will also be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone who prefers to pick up items without interaction.
Saturday updates:
COVID rise in Rapp
According to the July 4th COVID-19 update from the Virginia Department of Health, another positive case of the coronavirus has been reported overnight in Rappahannock County: 22 cases to date (2 new cases in the county in the last 48 hours).
Fauquier County has seen an overnight jump of 4 confirmed cases — 10 testing positive in the last 2 days — 431 all told.
Culpeper County has 3 new cases with 817 having tested positive.
Warren County adds another case — 3 in 48 hours — for a total of 295.
Both Page and Warren counties are steady this Saturday morning with 281 and 43 cases respectively.
Statewide, the numbers keep ticking up — 716 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight, or some 1,400 new cases in the last 2 days — with 65,109 residents in all testing positive.
Another 33 COVID-19 infected people were admitted to Virginia hospitals since Friday’s report (6,405 hospitalized to date), with 1,849 deaths all told.
With these rising numbers in mind, if you plan to be in public settings on this Independence Day make certain to social distance and wear masks or other face coverings at all times.
As Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District, warned Friday: “Other states have seen a resurgence of cases. We should prepare for the same. So mask up when you are out of the house and can't physically distance from others.”
Mind the virus and fireworks
If COVID-19 isn’t enough to worry about, Virginia law enforcement and fire officials expect a larger than normal number of illegal fireworks to be set off by state residents on this Independence Day, particularly given the overwhelming number of canceled public pyrotechnic displays.
Two arrests for illegal fireworks were made overnight in the Roanoke area, so law enforcement officials are definitely cracking down. Here’s what you need to know:
Permitted in Rappahannock County: Sparklers, fountains, pharaoh's serpents, pinwheels, and whirligigs.
Prohibited in Rappahannock County: Firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks which explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air.
REC deals with COVID
An announcement from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) this morning that it will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, August 19. For the first time in its history, the meeting will be held remotely, with no in-person participation, to protect the health and safety of its member-owners during the COVID-19 crisis.
During the meeting, three members will be elected to REC’s Board of Directors. Rappahannock County is fielding one candidate for the REC Board, Seth Heald. Information about the candidate can be found online.
Member-owners will have the option to participate in the meeting remotely online or send in their proxy designation forms prior to the meeting.
Starting in July, member-owners can:
• Designate their proxy online. Member-owners with a valid email on record with REC will receive instructions to complete their proxy designation form online. Beginning July 1, member-owners can also log-in to MyREC SmartHub to access an online proxy form.
• Or, complete and mail in the proxy designation form when it arrives by U.S. Mail.
Proxy forms, either online or by mail, must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Registration for the Annual Meeting opens on Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., Aug. 14. To register, visit www.myrec.coop/register or call 1-800-552-3904. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the remote Annual Meeting on Aug. 19 to cast their vote live.
Member-owners will automatically be registered to win prizes if they complete and return the proxy designation form: By July 15 qualify for one of 30 $250 cash prizes; by August 1 qualify for one of 14 $100 cash prizes; by August 10 qualify for one of 10 $50 cash prizes.
Members who register to participate in the remote Annual Meeting on August 19, rather than sending in a proxy designation form, will be entered to win other prizes including up to $100 in cash as well as gift cards.
Friday updates:
COVID rising in area
One new positive COVID-19 case has been reported overnight in Rappahannock County: 21 cases to date in the county (see word below from Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District director, on what the coming weeks could hold in store for this immediate region of the state).
Fauquier County has seen an overnight jump of 6 confirmed cases, 427 all told.
Page County has 3 new cases this Friday morning — 12 additional residents confirmed positive in the last 72 hours — with 281 to date.
Culpeper County has 2 new cases — 6 new positives in 72 hours — with 814 having tested positive.
Warren County also has 2 new cases, 294 to date.
Of all counties bordering Rappahannock, only Madison remains steady Friday with 43 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
As for the regional COVID-19 death tally: Page County has experienced 23 deaths, Culpeper County 11, Fauquier 7, Warren 7, and Madison 1. No residents of Rappahannock County have died from the virus, and 1 person has been hospitalized to date.
Statewide, there were 658 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight in Virginia — well above 2,000 new cases in the last four days — with 64,393 residents testing positive to date.
Another 49 people were admitted to Virginia hospitals since Thursday suffering from COVID-19 (6,382 hospitalized to date), with 1,845 deaths all told (29 people dying since yesterday).
Residents of Rappahannock County are reminded of social distancing and wearing masks whenever in public settings.
Eye of the storm
Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
That’s the message this Friday morning from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District.
“As we move to Phase 3 of Virginia's reopening, it remains to be seen how the pandemic will play out in our health district. Other states have seen a resurgence of cases. We should prepare for the same,” the Warrenton based director advised. “Currently the numbers continue to be low in our district, but I suspect we are in the eye of the COVID storm.
“In another vein, I sometimes marvel at how observing some of the public health recommendations became so political. We observe seat belt laws, wear safety equipment on job sites when OSHA requires it, and tolerate many inconveniences at airports as mandated for public safety reasons. We should think of wearing a mask no differently — as a way to reduce the risk of infecting others with a potentially deadly virus . . .
“So mask up when you are out of the house and can't physically distance from others. And stay home when you are sick.”
Beds and ventilators
Officials in Virginia are keeping an eye on hospitals in the event of a resurgence of COVID cases, as is happening in several other states around the country.
All told, there are 3,020 ventilators available in hospitals across Virginia, of which 646 (21 percent) are currently in use as of Friday, July 3.
In addition, 3,728 hospital beds are available, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered another 3,695 beds to be ready if needed in the coming months, as we’ve seen done at Fauquier Health in Warrenton, among other regional hospitals.
Unemployment up
There were 6 new initial unemployment benefit claims filed by Rappahannock County residents for the most recent reporting week of June 21-27, which marks the 15th week of the COVID-19 crisis in Virginia.
The previous week 5 Rappahannnock residents filed claims.
Statewide, however, there were 31,955 initial unemployment benefit claims during the same reporting period, 26.3 percent more than the previous week. This is the first time state officials have seen an increase in the number of initial claims since the week ending April 4th, and it was a substantial jump.
The spike also ended an 11-week trend of decreasing claims in the commonwealth.
Of those individuals who filed claims during the week, 50.6 percent identified as male and 49.4 percent female. This is the first time that males have accounted for more than half of initial claims since the crisis began in mid-March.
Roughly 53 percent of Virginia’s workforce is male and 47 percent is female. Since the week ending March 21st, 56 percent of all initial claims have been filed by females. The discrepancy leads state officials to believe that female workers have been more heavily impacted by this crisis than males.
Thursday updates:
Check out a book
Good news for Rappahannock bookworms from Amanda Weakley, assistant director and youth services librarian for the Rappahannock County Library. Located outside the town of Washington on Lee Highway, the library will reopen Monday, July 6.
But take notice of new hours and limited services.
The library will open for visitors on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, but be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
However, library staff will continue to offer curbside services from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on those Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone who prefers to pick up items without interaction.
More COVID in VA
There have been a none-too-welcome 532 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight in Virginia — more than 1,500 new cases in the last 72 hours with 63,735 residents having tested positive to date — with 71 hospitalized since yesterday (6,333 hospitalized to date) and 1,816 deaths (30 in the last 24 hours, 53 in two days).
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is paying close attention to these numbers now that his Phase 3 of reopening the economy began this week. Some other states have paused their reopenings due to recent spikes of the coronavirus.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County fortunately remain steady in Thursday’s Virginia Department of Health report — 20 cases all told.
Page County has 3 new cases this morning — 9 new cases in the last 48 hours (278 to date).
Warren County has 2 new cases, 292 to date.
Culpeper County has 1 new case since yesterday — 4 new positives in 48 hours — with 812 all told testing positive.
Fauquier County has 1 new case (421).
Madison County (43) remains steady.
Residents of Rappahannock County are reminded of social distancing and wearing masks whenever in public settings.
Wednesday updates:
Wednesday COVID cases
There were 416 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Virginia — 63,203 residents now testing positive to date, more than 1,000 additional cases in the last 48 hours — with 6,262 people hospitalized (59 new since yesterday) and 1,786 deaths (23 in the last 24 hours).
Fortunately, positive COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County remain steady in Wednesday’s Virginia Department of Health report — 20 cases all told, the majority of victims already recovering or perhaps still recovering in their homes (such information is kept strictly confidential for patient privacy reasons, however VDH has confirmed that one county resident to date has been hospitalized because of the virus).
Warren County overnight has seen another slight jump, from 284 cases yesterday to 290 today. Page County also has seen an increase, from 269 to 275 cases. Culpeper County has also ticked up, from 808 to 811 positive results.
Fauquier (420 cases to date) and Madison (43) counties remain flat this morning.
Residents of Rappahannock County are encouraged to social distance and wear masks whenever in public settings.
Mask violations?
Rappahannock County residents who have observed violations of Virginia Executive Order 63 and wish to file a complaint, there is now an online form to do so at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website (vdh.virginia.gov).
Executive Order 63 involves requirements to wear face coverings while in certain settings.
VDH warns that it has the authority to enforce Executive Order 63 and will review all complaints and forward them to the Rappahannock County Health Department for appropriate action.
People are asked to complete one report for each location where the incident occurred.
Be advised that any information provided may be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, Virginia Code Section 2.2-3700, et. seq.
New DMV testing
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement a new method for passenger vehicle road skills testing that ensures new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills while incorporating social distancing for the health and wellbeing of customers and employees due to COVID-19.
DMV will also resume motorcycle skills testing according to the best practices for social distancing.
Road skills testing at DMV is available to Virginia residents aged 18 and older. For those under age 18, the road skills test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course taken at a public, private or commercial driving school.
To get started, a customer must first schedule an appointment for a passenger vehicle or motorcycle skills test at dmvNOW.com/appt. Regional locations will be available for road test appointments beginning this week.
DMV testing closest to Rappahannock County would be in Harrisonburg and Manassas, where large sections of parking lots will be cordoned off by cones. For everyone’s safety, DMV test examiners will wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and will always maintain an appropriate social distance from the applicant.
During the test, the customer will operate the vehicle at the direction of the test examiner who will communicate from outside the vehicle via an open window. The examiner will instruct the customer to demonstrate control of the vehicle and complete required maneuvers on the course, such as showing that the customer can work the wipers and horn, can safely back up the vehicle, can park the vehicle, and can safely operate the vehicle.
Tuesday updates:
COVID jump in Virginia
The numbers keep rising.
Another 600 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight in Virginia — 62,787 residents now testing positive to date — with 6,203 hospitalized (39 of them seeking treatment overnight) and 1,763 deaths (23 residents dying in the last 24 hours).
COVID-19 prevalence in Rappahannock County, on the other hand, remains steady in Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health report — 20 cases all told, the majority of victims having recovered or still recovering in their homes.
Warren County has seen its cases adjusted downward to 284 to date, one fewer than yesterday.
Fauquier County has three new cases since Monday (420), Page has two additional positive results (269), and both Culpeper (808) and Madison (43) counties are flat.
PPP closes today
The Paycheck Protection Program has some $130 billion in remaining funds, yet small-business owners won’t be able to access that money after today.
That said, there will be other options available to ailing businesses, especially with COVID-19 not going away anytime soon, but such loans outside the PPP initiative may be limited or come with unfavorable terms for borrowers.
Since it launched in early April, the Small Business Administration through the PPP has approved approximately 4.8 million of the forgivable (borrowers hope) loans to small businesses, including several here in Rappahannock County.
For anybody still interested in applying for a PPP loan, you have until the end of the day today.
Monday updates:
Monday COVID update
Another 453 new cases of the coronavirus were reported overnight in the commonwealth — 62,189 Virginians testing positive to date — with 6,164 hospitalized and 1,740 deaths, 8 of those people dying in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in Rappahannock County is steady as of Monday — 20 cases all told — albeit bordering Warren County is still experiencing a continuous rise in infections: 7 new cases overnight (285 cases to date).
Otherwise, the counties of Culpeper (808), Fauquier (417), Page (267), and Madison (43) all report no new cases overnight.
Speedy COVID results
COVID-19 test results in no time?
Yes, Piedmont Family Practice and Piedmont Urgent Care announce that its Warrenton clinic is utilizing the new “Point of Care Quidel Rapid COVID-19 Test” with only a 15-minute turnaround time.
“If someone suspects that they may have COVID-19, even if they don’t show symptoms, the Rapid Result Test will provide results within 15 minutes,” said Dr. Steven von Elten. “This test does have good sensitivity and specificity.
“Instead of waiting multiple days to receive the results, a patient can leave the parking lot with results in hand and quickly notify anyone the patient may have come into contact with. This testing is also very beneficial to companies. If a person in their office has tested positive, everyone within that office can be tested and find out if they are negative or positive quickly.”
While Rapid Result COVID-19 testing is beneficial to individuals and businesses for those that may suspect they have contracted the virus, Dr. von Elten recommends to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when in public buildings to prevent the spread of the virus.
For details on how to get tested phone 540-347-4400.
Phase 3 in 2 days
Rappahannock County is two days away from entering Phase Three of the state’s economic reopening process, which will begin Wednesday, July 1.
“We're seeing a decline in people hospitalized [and] with positive or pending COVID tests. That has been trending downward for a couple of weeks,” noted Governor Ralph Northam.
As for other states that have paused reopenings because of spikes in COVID-19, Northam explained: “It is in all of our hands as we move forward. We all have a responsibility to continue the social distancing, the hand washing, not gathering in large groups and, if we can continue to do that, I think our numbers will continue to trend favorably.”
Here’s what will change: Social gatherings may include up to 250 people; non-essential retail may reopen with no capacity cap; restaurants will also have capacity caps lifted (social distancing required); and gyms and fitness centers may open up to 75 percent of capacity.
Virginia COVID ranking
A new national ranking lists Virginia as one of the states best prepared to respond to public health emergencies like COVID-19. Virginia is tied for second among states in overall emergency preparedness rating in the recently released 2020 National Health Security Preparedness Index report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Colorado School of Public Health.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, professional caregivers working in hospitals and health systems across Virginia have cared for thousands of patients stricken with the novel coronavirus, and in partnership with government officials and the broader health care community, have been immersed in the strategic coordination and response to this unfolding situation, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Sunday updates:
Virginia, Warren rising
“COVID-19 is still spreading in communities across Virginia.” That’s the unfortunate word this Sunday morning from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Another 489 new cases of the coronavirus were reported overnight — 61,736 Virginians testing positive thus far — with 6,136 hospitalized, and 1,732 deaths, 8 people dying in the last 24 hours.
VDH therefore “strongly advises” all Virginians to continue to stay home as much as possible, especially those at higher risk of serious illness. Also, keep at least 6 feet apart from others, wear a cloth face covering when you are in public spaces, and wash hands often.
That said, the northern Piedmont region is faring better than other parts of the state.
COVID-19 in Rappahannock County is steady — 20 cases to date — albeit bordering Warren County is still seeing a rise in infections: 7 new cases overnight (278 all told). Otherwise, Culpeper has one new positive case (808).
The remaining counties bordering Rappahannock are fortunately flat: Fauquier (417), Page (267), and Madison (43).
Masks in Shenandoah
The entirety of Shenandoah National Park is now open — camp stores, picnic grounds and the backcountry, including shelters and huts for overnight camping.
The Park Store at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 south of Thornton Gap) is currently operating 5 days a week (Thursday through Monday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, “a limited number of patrons are allowed at one time and masks are required.”
Also newly reopened: Big Meadows Lodge (mile 51) and Loft Mountain Wayside (mile 79.5), among other park attractions.
In addition, Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge (mile 41.7), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2), and Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5) are all welcoming visitors.
“Masks are required for entry into facilities,” the park stresses. “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Shenandoah National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.
“We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”
Saturday updates:
COVID rising in Warren
COVID-19 cases in Virginia aren’t vanishing by any means, continuing to rise overnight — 677 residents testing positive since Friday — with 61,247 infected to date, 6,120 hospitalized, and 1,724 deaths — 24 people dying in the last 24 hours, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Saturday.
COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County remain at 20 so far, with only one person hospitalized since April — remarkably low numbers compared to most ever other county in the state.
There is now only one county in Virginia — Bath County, to the southwest of Rappahannock bordering West Virginia — that has reported no cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic landed in Virginia.
Meanwhile, bordering Warren County has seen yet another significant jump in cases overnight, as it did earlier this week. In the last 24 hours nine new people have tested positive, bringing the total to date to 278.
Otherwise, Culpeper has one new case since Friday (807 to date), Fauquier County also one additional case (417), Page County, one new case (267), while Madison (43) remains steady.
Masks a must
News from the White House task force on the coronavirus late this week is that if you want this country’s devastated economy to rebound anytime soon then masks are almost a must — particularly in indoor public settings.
Otherwise, businesses will be forced to shut down all over again, as is currently happening in parts of Texas, Florida, Arizona and other states where COVID-19 is now spiking.
Pregnant or plump?
Federal health authorities have updated the list of those most at risk of severe complications from COVID-19. If you’re pregnant or plump you’re now on the list.
According to the CDC, “pregnant women” and those with “mild obesity” join the severe risk list that already includes the elderly, people with diabetes, moderate to severe asthma, lung and kidney diseases, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, hypertension, sickle cell, HIV, and bone marrow and organ transplants.
Back to the trail
Appalachian Trail (A.T.) volunteers, including here in Rappahannock, have been given the green light to resume trail maintenance following guidelines offered by the National Park Service and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Maintenance work was put on pause in late March this year as safety guidelines and procedures were developed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among volunteers, hikers, and trailside communities.
While much of the trail is open for hiking and volunteer work, COVID-19 spread is dynamic. Some states and public lands could shut down if there are spikes in new cases, and volunteers will abide by all closure orders should they occur
Should anybody encounter a downed tree or any other significant maintenance needs on the trail, please send an email to info@appalachiantrail.orgdescribing the exact location and the type of maintenance needed.
Friday updates:
Rapp unemployment claims
To show how few businesses exist in Rappahannock County, of all 95 counties in the state Rappahannock had the lowest number — 5 — of initial unemployment benefit claims for the week ending June 20th, tying for rock bottom with Highland County (population 2,210).
Few other counties in the commonwealth even came close to that number.
The 5 new initial filings in Rappahannock are 4 fewer than the previous week. As a percentage the claims are 0.14 percent of Rappahannock’s labor force.
The just-concluded reporting period marks the 14th week of the COVID-19 crisis in Rappahannock County, when affected residents first began seeking unemployment benefits.
Statewide this past week there were 25,293 initial unemployment benefit claims, down 7 percent from the week prior — and down 82.8 percent from the peak of initial claims in the week ending April 4th. This continues an 11-week trend of decreasing initial filings.
Of those filing initial claims during the week, 48.8 percent were male and 51.2 percent female, which remains consistent with the overall trend during the crisis, even though 53 percent of Virginia’s workforce is male and 47 percent is female.
All told during the crisis, roughly 56.2 percent of all initial claimants have identified as female, meaning 43.8 percent of claims have been filed by males. The discrepancy leads the Virginia Employment Commission to believe that female workers have been more heavily impacted during the crisis than male workers.
COVID jump in Virginia
Virginia continues to see its cases rise — 594 residents testing positive in the last 24 hours — with 60,570 infected to date, 6,071 hospitalized, and 1,700 deaths — 25 people dying overnight, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
COVID-19 cases thus far in Rappahannock County remain at 20 — three new cases confirmed since Monday. The overwhelming majority of cases in the county have been within the Amissville zip code of 20106, while other areas like Flint Hill, Washington, Sperryville, Woodville and Etlan are so far COVID-free.
Otherwise, Culpeper has three new cases since Thursday (806 to date), while Fauquier County has one additional case (416). Warren County (269), Page County (266), and Madison (43) have seen no increase in cases overnight.
Grace period extended
Good news for some Rappahannock motorists. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending the time residents have to renew driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations.
Already due to COVID-19 the DMV had been allowing all driver’s licenses expiring on or before July 31 to be extended until August 31; registrations expiring in March, April, and May got 90 extra days; registrations expiring in June got 60 days; and those expiring in July got a 30-day extension.
Now, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has amended his directive again, officially extending the validity of every driver, vehicle, special identification, and driver credential that expires on or before July 31 for up to an additional 90 days, with October 31 as the absolute latest for any credential.
The bottom line is this:
March 15 and April 30: Any driver whose credential expired between those dates gets an extra 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew.
May 1 and July 31: Any driver with credentials expiring between these dates gets up to 90 more days beyond the expiration date, for a total of up to 180 days, with October 31 as the latest date.
After July 31: Any driver with credentials expiring after July 31 needs to renew it before its expiration date, as usual.
So if one’s license expires on August 15, they still need to get it renewed by August 15.
Fourth of July flyover
This year’s 4th of July Celebration at Historic Culpeper Courthouse will look and feel a little different with the ongoing pandemic and social distancing being observed.
Something new: the local Air Force’s Capital Wing flyover at 1 p.m. in WWII vintage planes.
Then the multi-racial VASSAR Color guard will march down Davis Street to post the Colors.
“I say multi racial because the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution has American Indian and African Americans among its members,” observes Charles Jameson, President of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter VASSAR.”Their ancestors fought on the Patriot side for our freedom from British oppression.
“During the celebration we will read the bio’s of twelve American Indians and African Americans from this area who fought in the Revolutionary War. This has been an ongoing project of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution with researching and collecting info on these forgotten patriots.
“We will also honor sixteen forgotten patriots with pavers in Yowell Meadow Park with the new Culpeper Minute Men Monument and Charters of Freedom on Oct.24, 2020.”
Contact the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter VASSAR at ccj1947@gmail.com.
Thursday updates:
COVID-19 at 20
Yet another confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported overnight in Rappahannock County — three new cases here since Monday — with 20 residents now testing positive to date, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Thursday.
Eighteen cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed thus far within the Amissville zip code of 20106, with five cases in Boston (22713). Anywhere from 1 to 4 cases have been confirmed in Huntly (22640) and Chester Gap (22623) respectively, according to VDH.
Not a single positive case of COVID-19 has been reported among residents living within the zip codes of Hume, Flint Hill, Washington, Sperryville, Woodville, Castleton and Etlan.
Furthermore, only one unidentified person who lives in Rappahannock County has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and that person is presumed to have recovered by now.
Meanwhile, Fauquier County is readjusted lower by two cases this morning, with 415 testing positive to date. Warren County experienced three new cases overnight (269), Page County is up two cases (266), while Culpeper (803) and Madison (43) remain steady as of Thursday.
Statewide, Virginia continues to see cases rise — 432 residents testing positive in the last 24 hours — with 59,946 infected to date, 5,995 hospitalized, and 1,675 deaths — 14 people dying overnight.
Phase 3 update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam at 2 p.m. today (Thursday) will provide a Phase 3 update for residents, which will be streamed online.
The commonwealth will move into its third phase of reopening the economy next week — heavily populated Northern Virginia included.
Under the new phase, Virginians will be able to increase social gatherings up to 250 people, while retailers, restaurants and bars can lift capacity limits entirely. More people will also be allowed in gyms.
“Obviously if we see surges in the commonwealth and we’re going in the wrong direction we will have to make difficult decisions,” Northam said — as in restoring restrictions.
PPP for farmers
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation points out that Congress has introduced a bill that would enable more local farmers to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which has proved popular with other Rappahannock County businesses.
The Paycheck Protection for Producers Act — H.R. 7175 and S. 3918 — would help more farmers participate in the PPP. Congress has allocated a total of $659 billion for the PPP, and more than $120 billion still is available.
“Even as the economy gradually begins to reopen, farmers and ranchers continue to encounter enormous volatility as markets and supply chains rapidly react to the impact of the pandemic,” says American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.
While the PPP is providing vital assistance to farmers who have been able to receive loans, significant changes are necessary to allow many others to fully participate in the program, Duvall notes.
Under SBA rules, farmers’ participation in the PPP is based on 2019 net farm profits or losses. Based on 2017 IRS data, 37% of self-employed farmers would not have received a PPP loan because they reported prior year net losses. Program eligibility is based on returns filed for 2019, so the percentage of self-employed farmers receiving a zero-dollar loan could be higher following devastating natural disasters and trade troubles that continue to weigh negatively on farm income and cash receipts, according to AFBF.
Ben Rowe of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says while farmers can apply for a PPP loan based on employee payroll costs, self-employed operators are not able to access the PPP to pay themselves if they do not show a net farm profit in 2019.
“Fortunately, H.R. 7175 and S. 3918 have been introduced to address these issues and would help more farmers participate in the Paycheck Protection Program and maintain the viability of their operations through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rowe notes.
The proposed bill would help farmers and ranchers by allowing them to use their 2019 Schedule F gross income, up to $100,000, when calculating their PPP loan, rather than their 2019 net income. The bill also would allow farmers who received a PPP loan using their 2019 net income to recalculate their loan award using 2019 gross income if it would result in a larger loan amount.
Wednesday updates:
COVID creeps up
Rappahannock County has crept up to 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Wednesday — two more cases here since Monday.
Meanwhile, Fauquier County has three new cases — 417 testing positive to date. One new case is reported in Culpeper (803), with no new positives in Warren County (266), Page County (264) and Madison (43).
Statewide, Virginia continues to see cases rise — 520 residents testing positive since Tuesday — with 59,514 residents all told infected, with 5,955 hospitalizations and 1,661 deaths, 16 of them overnight.
Culpeper Medical at full-speed
Novant Health UVA Health System, which includes the Culpeper Medical Center, announced today that it is currently offering all services that were paused in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Services now available include non-time sensitive and non-emergency surgeries and procedures, pediatric well checks, routine care office visits and care for both chronic diseases and acute issues. These are in addition to the medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures — and imaging, labs and other appointments to support them — that resumed on May 11.
“At the advice of our physicians, and on behalf of our patients who have delayed care, we have thoughtfully decided to resume these services,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System.
“We continue to see promising declines in the number of COVID-19 cases in our health districts, and our team stands ready to care for the community.”
While virtual care options are still available at NovantHealthUVA.org/virtual, Novant Health UVA Health System has added heightened safety measures for in-person visits, including:
• temperature screenings for everyone entering the health system’s facilities
• universal masking
• enhanced cleaning processes
• increased resources to infection prevention teams
• preadmission testing for procedures and surgeries, which includes testing for COVID-19
• lowering the number of patients allowed in clinics at one time
• reducing the use of waiting rooms
• limiting visitors in facilities
“As we reintroduce services and begin to find a new normal after COVID-19, our utmost priority remains the safety of our team members and our patients,” Pilong said. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of health to our communities — and the quality care they’ve come to expect from us – now that it is safe to do so for all services across our entire health system.”
Urgent patient needs will continue to be prioritized. The Novant Health UVA Health System team will be contacting patients directly to reschedule services that were previously delayed. Patients with questions should contact their provider.
Tuesday updates:
Voting amid COVID
One county polling station worker told the Rappahannock News this morning that he had already cast an absentee ballot for today’s round of primary voting, what with the spread of COVID-19. But that didn’t stop him from manning one of the county’s numerous voting precincts, where among other tasks voters will select a Democratic nominee to face Republican candidate Bob Good in November for the 5th district congressional seat.
Seen here shortly after polls opened this morning, election volunteer Tony Lavato remains safe behind a plastic shield at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, where voting at that early hour was very light. Ditto at the Washington firehouse.
A sign on the door of the Sperryville precinct stated that voters who did not wish to wear a face mask indoors could request to vote curbside.
More COVID in county
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Tuesday that there are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in Rappahannock County — one more case since Monday.
Rappahannock residents are highly encouraged to wear masks and social distance whenever in public settings.
Meanwhile, a significant spike in cases of late in Warren County — 29 new cases the previous two days — has apparently waned this morning, with only one new positive case overnight (266 to date).
Fauquier County reports five new cases since Monday, 414 people testing positive thus far.
There are seven new cases in Culpeper to report this morning (802 cases to date), and one additional case in Page County (264). Only Madison is steady at 43 cases so far.
Statewide, Virginia has seen more than 500 new positive cases since Sunday’s report — 58,994 to date — with 5,913 hospitalizations, and 1,645 deaths, 25 of them overnight.
Fodderstack cancelled for 2020
An announcement from the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA):
Out of respect and concern for runners, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone else involved with this race, the Fodderstack 10k has been cancelled for 2020
We had initially postponed the race with the intention of running it this Fall, but with so many uncertainties along with the time, energy, and finances required, we’ve elected to focus all efforts on next year’s running in April 2021. We will be reaching out to runners and sponsors in the coming weeks with additional information pertaining to this change.
This race is the primary fundraiser for the Rappahannock County Park and we thank you all for your support.
Call for recipes
The following letter was sent out this Tuesday morning by Rappahannock residents Judy Hope, Debbie Donehey and Michael Dennis:
A group of us here in the county are gathering local recipes and stories for a book about how we coped with the coronavirus in our lives and our kitchens. We intend to give any profits from the sale of the book to benefit the County. We are asking for your contribution to add to the story of our resourceful and resilient county, when our lives became up-ended.
This book, Recipes and Stories from Rappahannock County in a Time of Covid, would record a time when our homes became islands in glorious Blue Ridge isolation, and the kitchen became even more the heart of the home.
It’s been a time of Depression-era thrift and inventiveness in the face of shortages on market shelves. We’ve made do, or made it up! We’ve rediscovered old-time practices like breadmaking and canning. Some have forged in new directions thanks to the internet of recipes, others have fallen on the comfort foods of childhood. There has been the rebirth of the kitchen Victory garden. Foraging for morels and field greens have made for new adventures in our hills and forests. We’re picking ingredients to stay healthy as the virus lurks. We’re cooking with our kids, for our neighbors, for the Food Pantry, even for our pets!
Our habits and routines are changing, perhaps for good, and the bounty of the county helped that happen.
We are asking you to write an account of what you discovered; 400-500 words max. What worked for you? How has cooking helped you cope? Tell about a menu problem you had to solve. What did you do with the leftovers? Then share a recipe, and pictures if you have them, that illustrates that story. (Example from Judy attached.)
Please email your story in Microsoft Word form and your recipe in the same document to covidstory2020@gmail.com by July 15th and we will be in touch. With many thanks and the hope that you stay safe out there!
Year in Review
The following “Year in Review” is presented to Rappahannock County readers this morning by Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health:
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible — both inside and outside our hospital walls — and are committed to our region’s overall well-being. That’s why our mission is Making Communities Healthier.
Given the current landscape and challenges we are facing, our mission is more critical than ever. It is a mission, however, that would not be possible if it weren’t for the dedication and hard work of our physicians, employees, volunteers and board members. Over the last several months, we have witnessed our communities coming together to do everything within their power to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have never been more proud to be a part of this community. It is more important now, than ever, that we continue to take the important steps necessary to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible
By supporting and partnering with us, we are able to make a significantly positive impact on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s healthcare needs effectively. That is why, today, we are excited to share the highlights from our 2019 Community Benefits Report. In 2019:
We added 44 affiliated providers (including specialty focuses in bariatrics, cardiology, general and vascular surgery, radiology, internal medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics and more).
We made more than $11.6 million in capital improvements (including completion of our Cancer Center, the opening of a new cardiac catheterization lab and the addition of a LifeNET STEMI Alert System).
We distributed a payroll of $66,398,211 to more than 960 employees.
We donated more than $14.6 million in services to those in need.
We paid $10,671,175 in taxes.
Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Fauquier Health is proud to be recognized with the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for our continued commitment to high quality outcomes and patient safety and satisfaction.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community are both critical extensions of our mission beyond our hospital walls. This year, we have been proud to be a part of the Fauquier and Culpeper Chambers of Commerce while sponsoring multiple events in our communities including Relay for Life, Warrenton Town Limits, Culpeper Fest, Family Fun Day at Vint Hill and the upcoming Christmas parade and Lights for Life.
We are incredibly thankful that you trust Fauquier Health with the healthcare needs of you and your family. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the best care possible, sustain local employment, enhance economic development and foster the overall well-being of the place we call home.
Monday updates:
One more COVID case in Rapp, spike nearby
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports on Monday morning that there have been 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in Rappahannock County, one more since Sunday, but subject to change.
Rappahannock residents are highly encouraged to wear masks and social distance whenever in public settings in the county, which has seen far fewer cases than neighboring locations.
Meanwhile, the significant spike in cases over the weekend in Warren County — 18 new cases between Saturday and Sunday — now continues into Monday with 11 additional cases overnight, bringing the total testing positive to 265 to date.
Fauquier County reports five new cases Monday morning, 409 people testing positive thus far.
Three bordering counties have experienced no new cases since Sunday: Culpeper (795 cases to date), Page County (263), and less populated Madison (43).
Statewide, Virginia has seen more than 450 new positive cases since Sunday’s report — 58,465 to date — with 5,869 hospitalizations, and 1,620 deaths, nine of them overnight.
Child COVID syndrome
The nearby Prince William Health District confirms a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
The local child has since recovered from their illness after a brief hospitalization.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.
“[I]immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” said Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher. “Although we have entered Phase 2 of reopening, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”
Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.
The CDC has issued a Health Advisory about the syndrome, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation. It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.
Looking for a camp?
“Our camp is operating this summer,” Susan Hoffman of Belle Meade Montessori School in Sperryville says Monday morning. “Campers outdoors, playing, hiking is a good break from isolation, fear, worry.
“We have a family from Bethesda, MD staying in our B&B for their children to attend camp. A family from Silver Spring, MD stayed in the park and at Sharp Rock last week for their daughters to attend swim camp,” says Hoffman.
“We are glad things have started to open back up. Both Maryland families had had camps cancelled which is why they found us.”
Belle Meade is located at 353 F.T. Valley Road south of Sperryville. For more information about summer camp opportunities phone 540-987-9748 or write to info@bellemeade.net.
Sunday updates:
Like clockwork, COVID down
It was to be expected.
Like clockwork, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reexamined the number of cases to date of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County. Having reported Saturday morning that the number of positive cases here had risen from 16 to 17, VDH now says Sunday that it’s back down to 16.
Previously, given their confusing names, Rappahannock Health District (Fredericksburg region) coronavirus cases have mistakenly been lumped into the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Rappahannock County area).
Meanwhile, if accurate numbers, there has been a big spike in cases overnight in neighboring Warren County, with 18 new cases reported since Saturday: 236 to 254 cases.
Page County has seen 263 cases of COVID to date, two more since yesterday’s report.
Having remained steady for several days, Madison County has one additional confirmed case this morning: 43 cases all told.
Culpeper County stands at 795 cases, the same number as reported Saturday.
And finally, Fauquier County has 404 positives thus far, also unchanged.
Statewide, Virginia has seen 57,994 COVID cases to date, 5,840 hospitalizations, and 1,611 deaths.
William & Mary grads
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. presidents — Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler — numerous senators and members of Congress, various national and international leaders, and now in 2020 Julia Wood of Woodville and Joseph Dowell of Castleton.
Shenandoah graduation
Shenandoah University recently graduated 1,088 students at its first-ever virtual 2020 University Commencement. There were 216 August 2019 graduates; 320 December 2019 graduates; and 552 May graduates.
The grads include Kayla Robey of Amissville, with a degree in Elementary Education; Megan Neibert of Boston, with a degree in Nursing; and Mickayla Neibert of Boston, with a degree in Nursing; and Kayla McGhee of Sperryville, with a degree in early education.
Saturday updates:
One new COVID case
One more case of COVID-19 to report in Rappahannock County this Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 17.
Bottom line, positive cases here remain quite steady, and as we’ve experienced thus far that number is subject to change. Stay tuned.
Page County has seen 261 cases of COVID to date, the same number as yesterday; Culpeper County stands at 794, two new cases in the past 24 hours; Fauquier County has 403 positives thus far, which is two above Friday; Warren County is at 236, including one new case; and finally Madison remains at 42 cases of the coronavirus to date, with no change.
Politics amid COVID
Vice President Joe Biden, who is facing Donald Trump in November’s election, spoke “virtually” this morning before the 2020 state convention of the Democratic Party of Virginia.
The program is taking place over three days and features speakers from across the country as well as panels on key issues facing the party and country.
Also on tap today — remotely — are former 2020 Democratic candidates Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders.
The Republicans have been quick to respond: “Much like their entire platform, the Virginia Democrats are going virtual. Their policies virtually work, legislation virtually helps, and messaging only appeals to a virtual audience. While we can't expect anything substantive to come from their convention, we can bet that there will be enough virtue-signalling to make a brick wall cringe.”
COVID and nursing homes
Governor Ralph Northam has just announced new guidelines and testing requirements for reopening long-term care facilities, and outlined how the Commonwealth will direct $246 million, primarily from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, to support long-term care facilities in their response to COVID-19.
In addition, the governor is directing the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to make public facility-specific data regarding COVID-19 cases and deaths associated with long-term care facilities.
“The lockdowns of long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19 have been hard on residents and their families,” he said. “These actions will help support long-term care facilities as they ease those restrictions, while keeping their residents safe and ensuring that the public gets accurate information on the spread of this virus in these facilities.”
Saturday Shenandoah update
Here is the latest from Shenandoah National Park
The entire park is now open 24 hours a day. The backcountry, including shelters and huts, is open for overnight camping. Backcountry campers should be self-reliant and review camping regulations online or at kiosks to self-register their backcountry permits.
Kiosks are located at: Entrance Stations, Loft Mountain Wayside, North and South entry points of the Appalachian Trail, and the Old Rag Trailhead parking area. Backcountry cabins will be available for weekend rental by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club at patc.net. More information on backcountry camping can be found on the park's website.
Campgrounds are open at a limited capacity to meet the Forward Virginia guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites to encourage distancing. There are limited first come-first served sites at this time. No new reservations can be made but we will honor reservations previously made.
More updates:
• Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run circuit trails are open from both Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads, unless you have a current pass, and parking will be limited to available parking spots in designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked along the roadside will be ticketed and towed.
• All boundary trailheads are open, including those in Rappahannock County previously closed. Use designated parking areas only. Vehicles parked illegally may be ticketed and towed.
• Picnic Grounds are open with one exception. Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7) is currently closed and will reopen when construction activities are completed.
Concession-operated services will open as follows:
• Already open: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24), Skyland Lodge (mile 41.7 or 42.5), Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard (mile 51), Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2), Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5). Masks are required for entry into facilities.
• June 25: Big Meadows Lodge (mile 51)
• June 26: Loft Mountain Wayside (mile 79.5)
The park has already reopened access to “The Park Store” at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), operating 5 days a week (Thursday through Monday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A limited number of patrons are allowed at one time and masks are required.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:
• The picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.6)
• Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) and the information desk and exhibit in Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51)
• Massanutten Lodge, and Rapidan Camp historic structure
Friday updates:
COVID hits Hispanics hard
Over the past month in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County, Hispanics account for almost 75 percent of the district’s positive COVID-19 cases.
Knock on wood, there remains only 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rappahannock County, the same number as Friday. Of all our bordering counties, only Madison has seen no change since yesterday: 42 COVID-19 cases to date, 4 hospitalized and 1 death.
Otherwise, Page County has two new COVID cases in the last 24 hours — 261 positive results — with 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. Warren County has one new case — 235 thus far — with 16 hospitalized and 4 deaths. Two new cases overnight in Fauquier County — 401 residents testing positive — with 26 hospitalized and 6 deaths. And finally two new cases in Culpeper County: 792 positive cases, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Small biz fund hits $97K
The small business relief fund, rolled out to assist local businesses hurt by Covid-19 shutdowns, has released $97,000 in grants of $1,000 each since it launched on April 30, according to Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood.
The program was funded by non-profit organization Rappahannock Communities and administered by the BOR.
On the application form, several business owners also indicated an interest in receiving assistance with technology development, such as web design, and financial planning. BOR in partnership with Rappahannock Communities, is now in the process of identifying the best way to respond to that interest, Wood said.
Stayed tuned.
Rapp unemployed
After falling to only two initial claims by Rappahannock residents for unemployment insurance the previous week, 11 additional county residents filed claims for benefits during the most recent weekly reporting period.
Statewide, the Virginia Employment Commission announced yesterday that the number of initial claims filed from mid-March through June 13 totaled 849,486, which surpassed 20 percent of pre-pandemic, nonfarm employment.
For the filing week ending June 13, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 27,186.
The latest claims figure was a decrease of 2,045 claimants from the previous week. Better yet, the weekly total was the lowest since before the initial spike in unemployment insurance claims during the March 21 filing week — when COVID-19 began to take hold.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 386,893, down 9,163 from the previous week, but 367,430 higher than the 19,463 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Juneteenth holiday
State employees, who for the most part have not been laid off during the COVID-19 crisis, will get a paid holiday today, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.
Virginia has long marked Juneteenth by issuing a proclamation, but the date has not previously been considered a state holiday.
Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that the date would become a permanent state holiday going forward.
Read our coverage of Juneteenth here.
Thursday updates:
Confusing COVID cases
Suffice to say, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) can’t make up its mind surrounding how many confirmed COVID-19 cases there have been in Rappahannock County.
In the last month the number of residents testing positive here has jumped in one 24-hour period from 15 to 18, then without explanation back down to 16, then up 17 for several days, and now this Thursday morning it’s back to 16.
Regardless of the exact number, Rappahannock has remained one of the safest places to be in the commonwealth during the COVID crisis, suffering far fewer cases than other counties in this region. Social distancing and wearing face masks, however, are still strongly encouraged among Rappahannock residents when in public settings.
Otherwise, Page County has seen three new COVID cases in the last 24 hours — 259 positive results to date— with 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. Warren County has one new case — 234 thus far — with 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths. Also one new case in Fauquier County — 399 residents testing positive — with 26 hospitalized and 6 deaths.
There’s been no change in Madison County: 42 cases to date, 4 hospitalized and 1 death. Ditto in Culpeper County: 790 positive cases, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Statewide, on the other hand, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, with some 500 new cases over the last 24 hours — 55,775 people infected to date — with 5,744 hospitalized and 1,586 deaths.
Summer programs for county kids
The summer of 2020 won't be cancelled, thanks to a collaboration between Rappahannock County Public Schools, Rappahannock Recreational Facilities Authority, the Headwaters Foundation, RAAC and the County 4-H office, youth rising into 1st through 12th grade will have an opportunity to attend summer programs in July.
A look at all of the programs being offered and how to register here.
Hiring nurses
Next Wednesday, June 24, Novant Health UVA Health System will host a RN Virtual Interview Day for Culpeper Medical Center.
Open RN interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom.
Interested parties can get additional information and register by visiting:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/novant-health-culpeper-medical-center-rn-virtual-interview-day-6242020-tickets-109692104036.
Wednesday updates:
No new COVID cases
There are still 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Wednesday.
And the news gets even better.
Page County also has seen zero new cases in the last 24 hours — despite 256 positive cases to date— with 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County is also steady as she goes — no new cases since Tuesday — with 233 cases, 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County is equally flat: 42 cases to date, 4 hospitalized and 1 death.
Fauquier County has seen just 5 new cases since Tuesday — 398 residents testing positive since March — with 26 hospitalized and 6 deaths. Positive testing in Culpeper County has also hardly crept up, with only 3 new infections since yesterday: 790 positive cases to date, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Statewide, on the other hand, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, with a jump of about 445 (about the exact same increase as Tuesday) confirmed cases over the last 24 hours — 55,775 cases all told — with 5,692 hospitalized and 1,583 deaths (13 in the last 24 hours).
VA economy weathers storm
Virginia has among the top job markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the coronavirus battering nearly every business sector and costing about twenty million jobs so far, MoneyRates.com has examined the pandemic's toll on each state's job market. The report analyzes the job market condition in every state (plus the District of Columbia) based on four factors:
Unemployment rate
Change in the unemployment rate since coronavirus lockdowns began
Exposure to industry sectors that have been most vulnerable to lockdowns
The number of job seekers per most recently-reported number of job openings in each state
Based on the analysis, Utah's job market is best at weathering COVID-19 economic challenges. While the average state unemployment rate has surged to more than 13 percent Utah's is less than half that. It also has just 1.3 job seekers for every opening, and its job market is less dependent on highly vulnerable industries than those of most states. Utah was buoyed by ranking among the 10 best states in each of the study's four categories. Using this analysis, the top ten job markets include:
Utah
Kansas
Nebraska
Wyoming
South Dakota
Indiana (tie)
Virginia (tie)
Arizona
Colorado
North Dakota
Tuesday updates:
Steady at 17
There remains to date 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Tuesday.
Statewide, on the other hand, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, with a jump of 445 confirmed cases over the last 24 hours — 55,331 cases all told — with 588 hospitalized (55 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,570 deaths (18 in the last 24 hours).
Fauquier County has seen 7 new cases since yesterday — 393 residents testing positive — with 26 hospitalized and 6 deaths. Positive testing in Culpeper County has also crept up, with 4 new infections since yesterday: 787 positive cases to date, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Page County has 4 new cases since Monday — 256 positive cases all told — with 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County has also slightly ticked up, now with 233 cases, 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County is steady as she goes: 42 cases to date, 4 hospitalized and 1 death.
Quick recoveries
On June 8, the RSW Regional Jail that serves Rappahannock County reported “we have 55 inmates that are actively positive for COVID-19,” along with 5 staff members.
Three days later, on June 11, updated testing revealed “1 active case and 70 listed as recovered,” with 2 staff still actively positive and 3 recovered per CDC/VDH guidelines.
Yesterday, on June 15, the jail reported “we have no active cases of COVID-19 in inmates or staff members.”
This Saturday, June 20, there will be a free drive thru COVID-19 Testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility located at 800 Waterloo Road in Warrenton. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
Need a COVID test?
This one day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. You don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Town of Warrenton, and Fauquier County.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” said Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer. Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
Please enter the test site from Waterloo Road and be prepared to complete paperwork in your car while you wait. If you are experiencing symptoms, we recommend you wear a mask in your car especially if you have other passengers. You can expect the PCR test results to take 2-5 days on average.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out on Saturday, June 20th,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302.
Small business grants
Lowe's and Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) are offering grants to small business owners to help meet their most immediate needs. Eligible expense include:
- Paying rent and utilities
- Meeting payroll
- Paying outstanding debt to vendors
- Upgrading technology infrastructure
- Other immediate operational costs
Round 4 application period is now open. All applications must be submitted by Wednesday, June 17, at 11:59 p.m.
https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-relief-grants/lowes/
The grants will support small businesses and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, especially those businesses in underserved communities owned and led by minorities and women – all groups who often lack access to flexible, affordable capital.
Applications will be reviewed based on criteria designed to prioritize particularly challenged businesses, and the final grantees will be randomly selected from the top scoring applicants.
Monday updates:
Rappahannock cases remain flat at 17
There are still 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Rappahannock County, flat for the past couple of days, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers are also continuing to rise — albeit more slowly than recently — with an increase of 380 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours — 54,886 cases all told — with 5,588 hospitalized (52 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,552 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen one new case since yesterday — 386 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Cases in Culpeper County crept up, with three new infections again yesterday — 783 positive cases to date, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Continuing to stabilize are Page County, which thus far has 252 positive cases — with one new case since yesterday — 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 231 cases, with 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County once again sees no change — 42 cases to date, with 4 now hospitalized and 1 death.
Childbirth and COVID
Pregnancy always comes with its share of anxiety and fear, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of concerns for expecting families. If you will be delivering a baby during the pandemic, you likely have many questions about how delivery in the hospital may be different right now and how you can keep yourself and your baby healthy.
Read about how one local hospital is keeping newborns and mothers safe here.
Sunday updates:
Rappahannock cases steady at 17
There are still 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Rappahannock County, steady since yesterday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Sunday.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers are also continuing to rise, with an increase of 637 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours — 54,506 cases all told — with 5,536 hospitalized (25 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,541 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen 5 new cases since Saturday — 385 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Cases in Culpeper County crept up, with three infections yesterday — 780 positive cases to date, 59 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Continuing to stabilize is Page County, which thus far has 251 positive cases — with no new cases since yesterday — 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 230 cases, with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County once again sees no change — 42 cases to date, with 4 now hospitalized and 1 death.
We’ll have a new Congressman
Fifth Congressional District officials announced early Sunday morning that Bob Good — with 58.12 percent of the vote had won the 5th Congressional District Republican “convention” held Saturday at Lynchburg’s Tree of Life Ministries. Good’s win unseats one-term incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman. Good will face the Democratic candidate in the November 3 general election.
Read our full story here.
Your input wanted in Community Health Assessment — and the deadline is coming up
Fauquier Health is teaming up with the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center UVA Health System, PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to launch the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This assessment will aid in the development of an action plan surrounding health needs for the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
More details and a link to the survey here.
Saturday updates:
Another COVID-19 case in Rappahannock
There are now 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Rappahannock County, an increase of one, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Saturday.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers are also continuing to rise, with an increase of 658 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours — 53,869 cases all told — with 5,511 hospitalized (66 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,541 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen 4 new cases since Wednesday— 380 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Cases in Culpeper County inched up, with no three infections yesterday — 777 positive cases to date, 57 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Continuing to stabilize are Page County, which thus far has 251 positive cases — 1 since yesterday — 28 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 229 cases, with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County once again sees no change — 42 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
It’s “convention” day
A “revised” 5th Congressional District Republican convention will take place at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg today to determine which candidate — incumbent freshman Rep. Denver Riggleman, endorsed by President Donald Trump, or challenger Bob Good — will face the Democratic challenger in the November 3 general election.
Read our preview story here and follow rappnews.com and facebook.com/rappahannocknews for results later today.
Friday updates:
COVID-19 cases remain stable in Rapp and surroundings
The latest tally of COVID-19 positive tests in Rappahannock County is familiar: 16, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Friday.
Statewide, however, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise, with a jump of 564 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours — 53,211 cases all told — with 5,445 hospitalized (85 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,534 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen 2 new cases since Wednesday— 376 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Culpeper County, the biggest “virus hotspot” bordering Rappahannock County, continues to level out fortunately, with no new infections yesterday — 774 positive cases to date, 57 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Also plateauing are Page County, which thus far has 250 positive cases — 1 since yesterday — 27 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 228 cases, with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County sees no change — 42 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
Northern Virginia moves into ‘Phase Two’
As Northern Virginia moved into Phase Two of reopening, with hopes for a Phase Three by the end of the month, data Friday continued to show a decrease in the rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia and hospitalizations statewide.
Full story here.
Getting crafty, virtually
The COVID-19 crisis has caused Culpeper County Parks and Recreation to get creative this summer. As a result, staff have come up with some crafty ideas.
“Normally we have a full course of swim lessons and summer camps going on, in addition to once-a-week activities for arts and crafts and stuff like that,” said Tabitha Riley, Parks and Recreation program and facilities supervisors. “Now we’re pared down to virtual classes.”
And those virtual classes are open to Rappahannock residents.
Full story here.
Reopening day on Main Street
R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery in Washington has swung its doors open again after being closed for 87 days (though shopping was not interrupted online).
"We want our customers to feel safe while shopping so Face Masks will be required for entry, and hand sanitizer must be used before entry, as well. No exceptions. We will have free disposable face masks and sanitizer available at entry."
More details about the reopening here.
Thursday updates:
COVID-19 calms down
Still only 16 residents of Rappahannock County testing positive to date for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports Thursday.
In other words, whatever Rappahannock residents are doing to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, keep it up.
Statewide, however, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise after mellowing a bit Wednesday, with a jump of almost 500 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours — 52,647 cases all told — with 5,360 hospitalized (90 new hospital admissions since yesterday) and 1,520 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen 4 new cases since Wednesday— 374 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Culpeper County, the biggest “virus hotspot” bordering Rappahannock County, continues to level out fortunately, with only 1 new infection for the second day in a row — 774 positive cases to date, 57 hospitalized and 9 deaths.
Also plateauing are Page County, which thus far has 249 positive cases — 2 since yesterday — 27 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 225 cases, with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County sees no change — 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
COVID-era workouts
There will be a “limited reopening” today of Stonewall Abbey Wellness center in Sperryville, Rappahannock County’s only health and fitness center of its kind.
Designated open gym hours for now will accommodate up to four members per hour with online pre-registration. Gym and equipment will be cleaned hourly with a fifteen minute transition time to allow for member social distancing.
From the hours of 8:15 a.m.-10:30 a.m., “member masking will be required to support those who may be at higher risk. During all other hours, member masking will be optional.” However, all employees will wear masks while on the floor and indoors.
Members will have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Anyone registering a temperature (up to 3 readings if necessary) of 100-F or higher will be asked to leave and not return for 2 weeks.
Showers, sauna and towel service will be suspended to limit employee contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, so members are asked to bring their own sweat towels. No drinking from the water fountain, either —water bottle refills only.
The facility is asking members to continue wiping all used surfaces and body fluids down with the provided antibacterial wipes. Hand sanitizers will be positioned at the entrances.
New Old Rag parking
It was delayed by COVID-19, but Shenandoah National Park today will finally open the gates to its new parking area at Old Rag Mountain near Etlan.
The new parking area was built to provide improved National Park Service access to the Old Rag area hiking trails. It is closer to the Old Rag area trails than the old (leased) lot and allows visitors to remain in the park without hiking on Route 600.
The new parking lot will be the primary lot with the old lot being used only when the primary lot fills up. The old parking lot will be retained and divided into two sections. One section will be used as a parking area and the other will be used to stage emergency operations when they occur. This project is not intended to increase public use at Old Rag, only to provide better access. It secures public access to Old Rag on park service property and guarantees access into perpetuity.
A new fee station building is located at the new parking lot where all visitors will check-in. If the fee station is closed, visitors will pay the park’s entrance fee at a self-pay station. A vault toilet is located next to the fee station and an emergency phone is available on the outside of the fee station building.
The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and the Shenandoah National Park Trust made generous contributions to the new trail access and parking area.
Cemetery committal resumes
Culpeper National Cemetery this week will resume committal services for families.
“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Culpeper National Cemetery,” said cemetery director Matthew Priest. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired. We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”
Culpeper National Cemetery has remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic. Unfortunately, as a matter of health and safety, the cemetery began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.
Families with interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment. Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be available upon request.
Culpeper National Cemetery continues to adhere to the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In doing so, it will limit the number of individuals attending committal services, require all attendees to practice physical distancing between individuals not from the same household, ensure all attendees and employees wear face coverings, encourage frequent use of hand sanitizer and ask sick individuals to stay home.
There will be limitations on the amount of people authorized to attend the committal and memorial services. State guidelines now allow up to 50 people at an event, but the committal shelters are only large enough for approximately 12 people with social distancing. Any number above that will have to remain outside the shelter and be appropriately distanced from other mourners. Cemetery employees, funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward the family’s limit on attendees.
Memorial services for Veterans and eligible family members who were interred without a committal service between March 23 and June 8 will commence in July. Cemetery representatives will be reaching out to these families in the coming weeks to discuss their options and schedule a memorial service, if desired.
Off the Grid celebrates its first anniversary
Off the Grid celebrates one year strong this Saturday (June 13). General Manager Anita Carshult shares: “Come see how we have grown and what we've grown! Enjoy Live Jazz on the lawn, outdoor riverside seating, brunch specials, house grown & made strawberry rhubarb pies, shop our plant and herb sale, tour the gardens, visit our apiary, check out our chickens and meet our newest staff member, Bean, the poultry protector. Thank you to our community, friends, neighbors and loyal patrons who have supported us through these trying times!”
Off the Grid is located at 11692 Lee Highway in Sperryville.
Wednesday updates:
COVID-19 steady in Rapp
No spikes or even increases to report in Rappahannock County with cases of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports Wednesday, counting 16 residents testing positive to date.
That said, local residents should continue to social distance and wear masks, as instructed by state authorities.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers aren’t rising nearly as much as earlier this week, with 52,177 cases as of Wednesday — an increase of around 350 since Tuesday — with 5,272 hospitalized — 69 new admissions since yesterday — and 1,514 deaths — 18 of them in the last 24 hours.
Culpeper County is even calming down, with 773 positive cases to date — and only 1 new infection since yesterday, the lowest increase of cases in months — with 56 hospitalized and 9 deaths, one person dying in the last 24 hours.
Fauquier County has seen 5 new cases since Tuesday — 370 residents now having tested positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Leveling off are Page County, which so far has 247 positive cases — 1 since yesterday — with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 225 cases — 3 new cases — with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County still tracks 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
Virtual Gold Cup
Every May, on the same date as the Kentucky Derby, one of the nation’s largest steeplechase events takes place within 30 minutes of Rappahannock County.
As an event that has been run on the first Saturday in May for the past 94 years, the Virginia Gold Cup is considered to be Virginia’s answer to the Kentucky Derby. But like other industries, COVID-19 has forced the equestrian industry to quickly pivot due to ongoing restrictions.
Now, having had to cancel the May event on its 95th year, the Virginia Gold Cup will be held on June 27 without spectators and with limited people on the grounds (participants and essential personnel only.) It will be livestreamed and will be available at no cost.
“We wanted to provide a venue for the steeplechase/racing industry to be able to get horses out and receive some financial support in the form of purse money,” explained Dr. William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup Association. “Jockeys and trainers have continued training their horses all spring without having anywhere to run them. This will provide a great opportunity.”
Race meets have been cancelled all spring and this has left the horse industry flat out with unprecedented hardship. The steeplechase community has come together to try to maintain the employment of more than 1,000 jockeys, trainers and many others on farms who exercise and care for the horses. The 95th running of the Virginia Gold Cup will provide purse money for participants. Even more importantly, it will provide a viable and tangible boost to keep many working in the equine industry employed.
The equine industry is important to Virginia’s economy. A 2018/19 report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that the horse industry brings more than $2 billion annually in economic development to the Commonwealth. The report noted that there are more than 183,643 horses in the state that provide approximately 38,874 jobs. It also stated that there are 30.5 percent or one million households that contain horse enthusiasts. “The viability of the horse industry is an important component for the Commonwealth’s economy,” Allison added.
The 95th Virginia Gold Cup will be held with limited people on-site — participants and essential personnel only.
“We’ve worked closely with the National Steeplechase Association and Virginia Equine Alliance to find a way to run the Virginia Gold Cup that follows the current restrictions, but helps support the struggling horse industry in Virginia,” Allison added. “It will be a bittersweet day without our loyal fans in attendance, but ultimately being able to host race day is a victory for us. We are hopeful racegoers will tune into the livestream.”
The Virginia Gold Cup encourages race fans to tune in and celebrate with appropriate socially- distanced Gold Cup watch parties. Tailgate recipes and hat photos, in honor of the annual Hat and Tailgate Contests, can be shared on the VGCA facebook, Instagram, and twitter. Viewers can tune in to http://nsa.network.video/ to live stream the event on June 27 at 12:30 p.m. EST.
For more information visit vagoldcup.com.
Tuesday updates:
Covid goes to jail
As of yesterday, Monday, June 8, the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, which serves Rappahannock County, has 55 inmates who are “actively positive” for COVID-19.
In addition, 5 RSW staff members at the jail are actively positive and are isolating at their homes, we are told.
Another 17 inmates of the jail who tested positive for the virus are already determined to be recovered, per guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and CDC, and have been removed from isolation.
Pub pours tomorrow
“We can’t wait to see your beautiful faces!” says the crew of Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville, which is reopening tomorrow, Wednesday, at 4 p.m. with limited indoor and outdoor seating (no bellying up to the bar at this time).
The pub, for now, will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All tables indoor and outdoors will abide by 6-foot social distancing standards. Menus will be single use. Hand sanitizer will be provided for guest use and available at different locations throughout the pub. Servers will be wearing masks at all times.
Only indoor and outdoor diners will be able to use indoor restrooms. Others will be directed to the porta potties. “Please be patient with us as we navigate this new normal,” says staff.
To go orders will only be accepted over the phone or online to reduce foot traffic in the pub.
COVID inches back up
As the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) tries to make sense of COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County, total positive readings this Tuesday morning are said to number 16 to date — one more since Monday.
This after VDH yesterday further modified its Saturday COVID-19 incidence report that identified 18 residents of Rappahannock County as having tested positive for the virus. Sunday it said 17 Rapp residents actually tested positive, then yesterday it dropped the number even further to 15 cases.
Now, as reported today, the county is back up to 16 cases. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers in Virginia continued to rise, with some 500 additional residents of the state testing positive for the virus since Monday — 51,738 cases all told — with 5,203 hospitalized and 1,496 deaths — 19 of them since yesterday.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, reports 772 positive cases to date — 5 since yesterday, one of the lowest increases in weeks — with 56 hospitalized and 8 deaths. Fauquier County has seen only 2 new cases since Monday — 365 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Also leveling off are Page County, which so far has 246 positive cases, 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 in Warren County totals 222 cases, with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date. And Madison County has tracked 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
Celebrating the park
Kid Pan Alley is celebrating the phased reopening of Shenandoah National Park with the release of its new recording, “I Love Shenandoah National Park,” and a virtual concert on Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
The song features Natalia Zukerman singing with the Kid Pan Alley Band. She’ll also be featured in the “Because We Have Music” concert series that evening along with Michael Shea and Jeff Hamlin and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Natalia Zukerman is a painter, songwriter, performer and educator who grew up in one of the most renowned classical music families in the world. Her parents are violinist Pinchas Zukerman and flautist Eugenia Zukerman, and her sister Arianna is a noted opera singer who sang at Castleton and is the director of vocal music at the Wintergreen Festival.
KPA songwriters Paul Reisler and Sahffi Lynne wrote the song with Ms. Way’s 2nd grade at Rappahannock Elementary during a series of residencies celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Park system.
Thanks to grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Shenandoah National Park Trust, students from eight area schools were treated to a guided tour of the park. Then they created songs reflecting their experience.
In addition to his musical talents Rappahannock resident Michael Shea is an integrative psychotherapist. He is currently writing a musical about being a psychotherapist with his musical partner Jeff Hamlin who has performed as a soloist in a number of shows. He is a popular music director for cabaret shows in the D.C. and Nashville areas.
Paul Reisler, accompanied by Cheryl Toth, is the founder of Kid Pan Alley as well as Trapezoid and has written thousands of songs and instrumentals as well as two musicals — “Bouncin’” and “The Talented Clementine.”
Which brings us to one more fascinating thing about this concert — all of the artists have written musicals and will be sharing stories about that process. There are a limited number of seats in the virtual living room for the concert on Sunday at 7 p.m. where one can interact with the musicians or watch live on Facebook.
Sign up at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert. The concerts are free with a tip jar to help support the musicians through these difficult times. The series, now in its tenth week, is presented by Kid Pan Alley and is supported, in part, by RAAC and the generosity of donors.
Monday updates:
Shenandoah challenges
If this just-concluded weekend will be any indication, Shenandoah National Park rangers will have their hands full this summer with tourists anxious to return to more normal lifestyles after months of sheltering in place due to COVID-19.
“You should have seen it yesterday,” a Shenandoah Park ranger told the Rappahannock News after we commented that the park was doing a brisk business on Sunday.
Shenandoah’s Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak told the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors last week that the park would likely move into Phase Two of its own adaptive recovery plan (separate from the state’s) beginning around June 11, at which time the park will reopen most if not all of its trails, picnic areas and campgrounds.
Old Rag, Whiteoak Canyon, and Cedar Run are among the trails that will reopen when Phase Two goes into effect. Lower elevation trailheads originating in Rappahannock County will also be welcoming hikers again.
Meanwhile, approximately two-thirds of the park visitors this newspaper encountered on Sunday were not wearing protective face masks, although many of them were mindful to keep safe distances.
Park rangers also kept busy monitoring heavy traffic along Skyline Drive, which at one point Sunday afternoon was shut down to allow a medevac helicopter to land and transport a seriously injured motorcyclist to the hospital.
Rapp COVID drops again
COVID-19 numbers in Virginia continued to rise Monday morning, with some 600 additional residents of the state testing positive for the virus since Sunday — 51,251 cases all told — with 5,143 hospitalized and 1,477 deaths.
However, there is good news to report for Rappahannock County.
The Virginia Department of Health this morning further modified Saturday’s COVID-19 incidence report identifying 18 residents of Rappahannock County as having tested positive for the virus. Stating Sunday that 17 Rapp residents actually tested positive, today’s report drops the number even further to 15 cases, providing no explanation for the discrepancy.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, reports 767 positive cases to date, with 56 hospitalized and 8 deaths. Fauquier County has seen 8 new cases since Sunday — 363 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Page County so far has 245 positive cases, 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths. COVID-19 penetration in Warren County now totals 220 cases (one lower than Sunday’s report), with 14 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date.
And Madison County has tracked 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
Sunday updates:
Virginia COVID spike; Corona by zip code
COVID-19 numbers in Virginia have jumped this Sunday morning, with nearly 1,300 additional residents of the state testing positive for the virus since yesterday (Saturday) — 50,681 cases all told— with 5,106 hospitalized and 1,472 deaths.
Meanwhile, one of the three new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday by the Virginia Department of Health in Rappahannock County has been reclassified in Sunday’s VDH report, with 17 residents testing positive for the virus
As for cases by local zip codes, which keep in mind encompass portions of bordering counties, Amissville (20106) has seen the overwhelming majority of the Rappahannock County area’s positive coronavirus cases — 18 to date. Jeffersonton (22724) has had 6 residents test positive; Boston (22713) 5 people.
Anywhere from 1 to 4 people (VDH numbers are not precise) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chester Gap (22623), Huntly (22640), Rixeyville (22737), and Reva (22735).
No positive cases have been confirmed at Hume (22639), Flint Hill (22627), Washington (22747), Sperryville (22740), Woodville (22749), Castleton (22716), or Etlan (22719).
Not the same good news for adjacent Culpeper County, where positive coronavirus cases continue to grow — 19 new cases since Saturday for a total of 764 positives, with 55 hospitalized and 8 deaths.
Fauquier County has seen 10 new cases since yesterday — 355 residents testing positive — with 25 hospitalized and six deaths.
Seven additional cases this Sunday morning in Page County, with 244 positives, 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths.
COVID-19 penetration in Warren County now totals 222 cases, with 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date.
And Madison County has tracked 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death.
Potties prove popular
It’s been six days since Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) supervised the placement of eight portable restrooms — two each at Skyward Café, Rappahannock County Visitor Center, 211 Quicke Mart, and Headmaster’s Pub/Schoolhouse Nine golf course — and they’ve already proven quite popular.
“The units were strategically placed to help reduce the burden on our businesses who we anticipate will see an increase of visitors and requests for bathroom facilities,” explained BOR President Theresa Wood “COVID-19 heath regulations suggest that business owners are required to completely clean and sanitize their bathrooms once every hour. This requirement, while necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus, places an incredible burden on business owners and staff.”
BOR has since placed signs directing visitors to the restrooms — and if Saturday was any indication the eight units will get plenty of use.
“There were actually lines” at some units, Wood witnessed when erecting the signs.
All public restrooms are equipped with hand sanitizer and will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. The project is being funded by Rappahannock County CARES Act funds.
Need a job?
The Virginia Department of Health is still recruiting for 1,300 contractors to work as COVID-19 contact tracers and contact tracing supervisors, and coronavirus testing coordinators, data managers, and analytics coordinators.
If you are interested in any of these positions, click the link below for a list of staffing agencies where you can apply. You should indicate that you want to apply for a COVID-19 position through the Virginia Department of Health: VDH COVID-19 Staffing Agencies
Saturday updates:
COVID jump in Rapp
Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported overnight in Rappahannock County, with 18 residents to date testing positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Saturday morning.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, is up to 745 residents who so far have tested positive for the virus, with 55 hospitalized and 8 deaths. COVID-19 cases in Warren County grew overnight to 222 cases, with 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths to date.
Fauquier County has seen 345 residents test positive — 6 since yesterday — with 24 hospitalized and six deaths; Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death; and Page County 237 positive cases — 4 of them new overnight — with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to grow at rather significant levels, with 49,397 residents having now tested positive — some 860 new cases since Friday — 5,054 hospitalized and 1,460 deaths.
Arriving amid COVID
Mark Nantz, Valley Health System’s new president and CEO, began work Monday in true COVID-19 style: appropriately distanced, wearing a facemask, elbow bumping new colleagues, and joining more than 6,000 coworkers to report a daily personal health attestation for the safety of patients and colleagues.
Certainly, neither Nantz nor his predecessor, Mark Merrill, anticipated making the major leadership transition during a public health crisis. Merrill’s retirement farewells and Nantz’s welcomes are occurring via email and video until it is safer to meet face-to-face and travel to Valley Health sites around the region.
“From the moment I first met with the search committee and then stepped on the Valley Health campus in Winchester, I knew I had found a place where people shared my commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community, especially those who are marginalized and under-served,” Nantz says.
In his first video introduction to Valley Health employees this week, Nantz touched on what motivates him personally and what his priorities are as Valley Health’s CEO:
“Winston Churchill once said, ‘Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.’ I believe that with all my heart and it’s why I have spent nearly 30 years in not-for-profit healthcare. It is at the core of my call to serve in the ministry of care delivery . . .
“These are challenging times,” Nantz continued. “The COVID pandemic has changed much about the way we provide care, how our community views healthcare workers . . . and even the way we live. You can be confident that Valley Health’s medical and executive leadership have taken steps to ensure the delivery of safe, quality care as we diagnose and treat those with COVID, as well as care for our other patients with emergent healthcare needs. Our health system will continue to respond and adjust in these changing and uncertain times, and we will endeavor to ensure financial stability for both individual employees and the organization as a whole.”
Nantz previously served in executive roles with Bon Secours Mercy Health, most recently as chief administrative officer and Atlantic Group president; before that as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Bon Secours. He has also held executive positions at Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health) and Carolinas Medical Center–NorthEast, and leadership roles in the audit practice of a Big 5 accounting firm. A certified public accountant, Nantz holds a Master’s in Health Administration from Pfeiffer University and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Virtual art exhibit
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) reminds residents of its series of virtual exhibits taking place during the COVID-19 crisis.
Between now and October, a variety of local artists and galleries from Rappahannock County will be featured. Residents are encouraged to visit the virtual exhibition frequently, as new artists and galleries will be featured every month.
For more information please visit the RAAC website or follow the Fall Art Tour on Facebook or Instagram for sneak peeks into artist studios and galleries.
Friday COVID update
There remain 15 residents of Rappahannock County to date who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Friday.
That said, no deaths have been reported among Rappahannock residents, and only one hospitalization.
Positive cases in Warren County, after a dramatic two-day spike this week, are more steady this Friday with 220 cases to date, 15 hospitalized and 4 deaths, one since yesterday
Culpeper County, meanwhile, has had 740 residents test positive for the virus — 8 new cases since Thursday — with 54 hospitalized and 8 deaths.
Fauquier County has 339 positive cases to date — 5 since yesterday — with 24 hospitalized and six deaths; Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death; and Page County 233 positive cases, with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to grow at somewhat significant levels, with 48,532 residents testing positive to date — 676 new cases since Thursday — 5,008 hospitalized and 1,453 deaths.
Rapp unemployment
In Rappahannock County, 15 initial unemployment claims were filed for the most recent weekly reporting period, an identical number as the previous week, but significantly lower than the highest weekly total of 42 initial claims filed by Rappahannock residents for the week ending April 18.
Better yet, word came this Friday morning that the U.S. unemployment rate for the month of May fell to 13.3 percent — a surprising upswing and not the 20 percent some feared it could be. During the month of May, 2.5 million jobs were added to the nation’s payroll, many of them in the hospitality sector and airline industry.
Rapp ‘indoor’ dining
Some but not all of Rappahannock County’s restaurants are reopening today (Friday, June 5) for indoor dining service, not to surpass 50 percent capacity, as specified under Phase Two of the governor’s effort to reboot the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Phase Two of the reopening plan goes into effect, Rappahannock restaurants are permitted to offer indoor and outdoor seating for the first time in several months. (Note: A number of restaurants choosing not to seat guests indoors will continue to provide curb and/or outdoor dining service).
Here’s the status of several restaurants as of today:
Before & After: Remaining closed indoors. (“I see Rappahannock County hopped to 15 COVID [cases]. So, we are staying window-service only,” says proprietor Kerry Sutten.)
Blue Door: Remaining closed indoors. (“We will hold off on seating ‘indoors’ this weekend and will most probably open the indoor dining rooms next week. We are continuing [outdoor patio and curbside], with only-dinner service — Thursday to Sunday — for the time being,” says proprietor Reem Arbid.)
Griffin Tavern: Reopening today. (“But eliminating service to the picnic tables in the backyard because it’s too much area to cover for the staff I have. If you order curbside you can seat yourself at a picnic table knowing there will not be service,” says proprietor Debbie Donehey. Outdoor patio and porch dining also available.)
Headmaster’s Pub: Remaining closed until further notice — no indoor, outdoor patio or curbside service.
Inn at Little Washington: Reopening today. (“We will be moving inside to 50 percent capacity. We are spacing the tables out with our very savvy mannequin guests. All of the other requirements and then some remain in place, including our staff daily temperature checks, masks, handwashing and sanitation regimented schedules, hard surface sanitation, etc. It will be nice to get one more step to normalcy. The garden has been lovely and if the weather is nice guests have the option to continue to dine there. We will have the tent until the end of June,” says general manager Robert Fasce.)
Off the Grid: Remaining closed indoors. “We will not be opening for seating indoors at this time but we do have lovely outdoor seating available riverside!” says proprietor Anita Carshult, with continued curbside and to-go service.
Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen: Remaining closed until further notice — no indoor, outdoor patio or curbside service. (“I might have more to share next week, but for the time being RPK remains closed,” says proprietor Craig Batchelor.)
Sperryville Trading: Reopening today. (“Absolutely,” says proprietor Eric Tollefson. “We have already spaced our inside tables apart and have additional room we can use as well.” Outdoor porch seating/service also available.)
Three Blacksmiths: Reopening today. (“Since our occupancy permit is for 50 people, we already operate at less than 50 percent capacity, so we're in good shape and plan to be open for indoor dining on Friday,” says proprietor Diane MacPherson.)
Tula’s: Remaining closed until further notice — no indoor, outdoor patio or curbside service.
Skyward Cafe: Remaining closed indoors; curbside service with some outdoor seating (“I’m just hearing about it [Phase Two]. Not ready yet, I need to mop everything down. Maybe Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,” says proprietor Bill Strain.)
Local food demand
According to Whitney Perkins, a commodity specialist with Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Virginia farmers are reporting overwhelming demand for “local products” — a whopping 650 percent growth in sales and a 522 percent increase in orders for meat and other products this year.
And while they’re enjoying the increased business, farmers also are a little stressed because butchers and processing plants are booked well into next year.
“But farmers are the most innovative group of people I know, and they always find a way to rise to consumer demands,” Perkins says. “It’s a real opportunity for us as producers and producer advocates to open a dialogue about where our food comes from and share in that story.”
Where’s the beef?
Mitigation measures to control the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted normal livestock marketing channels and supply chains in Virginia, and economists say it will get worse before it gets better.
During a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Livestock Advisory Committee webinar in May, Michael Nepveux offered a national perspective on livestock markets and meat supply chain issues. Nepveux, an American Farm Bureau Federation economist, said restaurant closings have lowered the demand for livestock products, as Americans normally spend about 54 percent of their food dollars away from home. Consumer purchases of takeout and fast food have not made up for the loss.
“When you shut down that segment of the economy, of course that will cause a massive adjustment in the system,” Nepveux said, adding that he doesn’t know when people will again feel comfortable dining out. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that’s driving a lot of the volatility.”
He said pandemic-related panic buying, reduced packing capacity and labor issues have only intensified economic uncertainty. These combined factors have resulted in lower livestock prices as retail prices increase.
Nepveux warned farmers to brace themselves, and to expect a full-fledged economic recession later this year with a slow recovery.
“Whenever you have a recession, one of the animal proteins that does not fare as well as others is beef,” he said, noting that beef is more expensive than other proteins. This is where consumers typically cut back in hard times.
Thursday updates:
New COVID in Rapp; spike in Warren
There are now 15 residents of Rappahannock County to date who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday, with one new case reported overnight.
No deaths have been reported among Rappahannock residents.
Bordering Warren County is still seeing its cases dramatically rise after 38 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the prior 24 hours. Thursday, VDH is reporting another 13 new positives since yesterday — a total of 51 new cases in 48 hours — with 217 cases to date, 15 hospitalized and 3 deaths.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, has had 732 residents test positive for the virus — 5 new cases since Wednesday — with 53 hospitalized and 8 deaths.
Fauquier County has 334 positive cases to date — 5 since yesterday — with 24 hospitalized and six deaths; Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with 3 hospitalized and 1 death; and Page County 231 positive cases, with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, with 47,856 residents testing positive to date — approximately 950 new cases since Wednesday — 4,957 hospitalized and 1,445 deaths (17 Virginia residents dying since yesterday).
Rappahannock residents are reminded that it is mandatory to wear face masks or other facial coverings when entering public indoor settings in the county, especially starting tomorrow (Friday) when Phase Two goes into effect and restrictions on people and businesses are eased.
Restaurants tomorrow can now offer both indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Gyms can re-open with 30 percent capacity (this applies to fitness classes as well). In addition, people can gather in groups of up to 50. Recreational sports will be permitted with social distancing measures and no shared equipment. Outdoor entertainment facilities can also open with social distancing measures.
‘Garden Party’ canceled
Kathi Dutilh, CCLC board chair, and Lisa Paine-Wells, executive director, say this morning that June 13 was slated to be the date of CCLC’s 7th annual Garden Party, “where we would again gather to raise funds for childcare and preschool tuition for children returning to school in August — and summer camp scholarships.
“Sadly, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year.”
The ladies say the theme of the garden party was to be centered on the book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” the developmental growth of a caterpillar that turns into a beautiful butterfly — “a wonderful analogy for the good work we do at CCLC. We will bring back our theme again next year but in the meantime . . .
“You Are Invited! CCLC's Stay-at-Home Garden Party 2020. You choose the Date and Time. Share a meal and a drink — in your own backyard — come as you are! Consider a contribution in the amount you may have given at the Garden Party Any amount will ease the financial burden during this difficult recovery.
“CCLC reopened on April 14th to support our neighbors who are essential personnel with free childcare through the end of May and will reopen for childcare and summer camp June 1st. Childcare in the era of increased safety and health standards will be more expensive but with the support of our donors, we can make it affordable for all of Rappahannock County's working families.”
Contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 520, Washington, VA 22747 or click on http://www.rappcclc.org/donate to donate online.
“No need to RSVP to this Stay-at-Home fundraiser, but we would love to hear from you by June 30, 2020, to allow us time to process scholarship applications for the new school year. Thank you in advance for your generosity. Be well.”
Camp begins Monday
A Rappahannock County “Financial Futures Summer Camp” will be held starting Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 26, daily from 9 to 11 a.m.
The camp is open to all Rappahannock County rising 6th, 7th & 8th graders.
Get smart about money and personal finance with a fun, free, interesting online camp!
RCPS teacher Kelly Estes will lead activities using Ramsey Solutions text, video and online materials “Brain breaks” to keep students moving and learning. Guaranteed entertainment and information on budgeting, saving, credit and more.
No tuition, no registration fee, but space is limited.
Sign up today through FamilyFutures Board Chair Alexia Morrison lexm@prodigy.net or phone 540-675-3364. The summer camp is funded by FamilyFutures of Rappahannock.
Wednesday updates:
Phase Two for Friday
Believe it or not, it’s been three weeks since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam implemented Phase One of reopening the economy, and as he said yesterday data trends have not shown any new spikes or surges in cases — in this region of the state, at least.
Percent positivity continues to trend downward, and is around 10 percent for the majority of the state. There are even better results when looking at COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock, which remain at 14 this Wednesday morning.
On the opposite (read worse) end of the spectrum is the nearby Northern Virginia region and adjacent Washington, D.C., which started this week with a new spike in cases. Which is why that area of the state will remain in Phase One for a longer period of time.
In Rappahannock County, Phase Two goes into effect Friday and will further ease restrictions on people and businesses, allowing for brick and mortars and recreational areas to reopen indoors and expand outdoors.
Restaurants can now have both indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Gyms can re-open with 30 percent capacity (this applies to fitness classes as well). In addition, people can gather in groups of up to 50. Recreational sports will be permitted with social distancing measures and no shared equipment. Outdoor entertainment facilities can also open with social distancing measures. And in surrounding counties like Fauquier where there is public swimming, pools can open for exercise and swim instruction.
COVID cases update
A steady count of 14 people (to date) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Wednesday.
Steady, however, is not a word to describe bordering Warren County, which has seen 38 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 204 cases to date with 15 hospitalized and three deaths.
Culpeper County, meanwhile, has had 727 residents test positive for the virus — 7 new cases since yesterday — with 51 hospitalized and 8 deaths.
Fauquier County has 329 positive cases to date, with 23 hospitalized and six deaths; Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with three hospitalized and one death; and Page County 231 positive cases, with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, with 46,905 residents testing positive to date — 700 new cases in the last 24 hours — 4,884 hospitalized and 1,428 deaths (21 people in Virginia dying since Tuesday).
Rappahannock residents are reminded that it is mandatory to wear face masks or other facial coverings when entering public indoor settings in the county. The precaution is no doubt having a positive effect on the number of positive cases (as in only a few, comparably speaking) diagnosed in Rappahannock County.
Tuesday updates:
New Rapp COVID case
Another Rappahannock County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning 14 people to date have tested positive here for the highly contagious coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports Tuesday.
Rappahannock residents are reminded that it is mandatory to wear face masks or other facial coverings when in public indoor settings.
Page County, meanwhile, reports 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 26 hospitalized and 24 deaths. Three Page County residents have died in the last 24 hours.
Culpeper County has had 720 residents test positive for the virus, with 50 hospitalized and 8 deaths — two Culpeper residents dying since yesterday.
Fauquier County has 326 positive cases to date, with 22 hospitalized and six deaths; Warren County has 166 cases so far, with 14 hospitalized and two deaths; while Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with three hospitalized and one death.
Statewide, COVID-19 continues to spread, with 46,239 residents testing positive to date — about 850 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 4,770 hospitalized and 1,407 deaths.
Real estate resilient
While home sales activity has slowed across much of Virginia as a result of COVID-19, the Commonwealth’s housing market has demonstrated greater resiliency than many housing markets across the country.
In April, the number of home sales in Virginia was down 7 percent compared to April 2019. According to the National Association of Realtors, nationwide April sales dropped 17 percent compared to last year.
The number of pending sales in Virginia in April was down 28 percent compared to a year ago. By comparison, NAR has reported pending sales down 34 percent nationally.
Monday updates:
Monday COVID-19 update
Cases of COVID-19 to date in Rappahannock County remain quite steady at 13, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports Monday morning.
Statewide, however, the VDH reports that the coronavirus continues to spread in significant numbers, with 45,398 residents of the commonwealth testing positive to date, with 4,694 hospitalized and 1,392 deaths — 17 of those Virginians dying in the last 24 hours.
Culpeper County has had 713 residents who have tested positive for the virus as of Monday — 22 new cases since Sunday — with 48 hospitalized and 6 deaths.
Fauquier County has 8 new cases since yesterday — 323 positive cases to date — with 21 hospitalized and six deaths.
Page County has charted 225 confirmed cases — 5 new cases since Sunday — with 25 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Warren County has 157 cases so far, with 14 hospitalized and two deaths.
While Madison County reports 41 cases to date, with three hospitalized and one death.
Fortunately, many people with COVID-19 will develop mild illness and should isolate at home, says the VDH. The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other symptoms might include chills, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Not everyone with COVID-19 will have all symptoms and fever might not be present.
Virginians over 65 and people of any age with underlying medical conditions should limit their risk of exposure by continuing to stay at home as much as possible.
Keep masks handy
As we begin a new work week (for some) in Rappahannock County, a reminder that by executive order Virginians are now required to wear face coverings in public indoor settings to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“We are making progress to contain the spread of COVID-19 and now is not the time for Virginians to get complacent,” says Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “Science shows that face coverings are an effective way to prevent transmission of the virus, but wearing them is also a sign of respect.
“This is about doing the right thing to protect the people around us and keep everyone safe, especially as we continue to slowly lift public health restrictions in our Commonwealth.”
Sunday updates:
COVID-19 still spreading
Sunday’s morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) finds Rappahannock County’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remaining at a steady 13 to date, but while as impressively low as these numbers are much of the rest of Virginia continues setting records in the wrong direction.
The Sunday VDH report finds 44,607 residents of the commonwealth testing positive for the virus to date — 996 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 4,643 hospitalized and 1,375 deaths.
Culpeper County has had 691 residents who have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday — 17 new cases since Saturday — with 48 hospitalized and 6 deaths.
Fauquier County has 3 new cases since yesterday — 315 positive cases to date — with 21 hospitalized and six deaths.
Warren County has 2 new cases in the last 24 hours — 157 cases so far — 14 hospitalized and two deaths.
Madison County reports another new case since Saturday — 41 cases to date — with three hospitalized and one death.
Page County has charted 220 confirmed cases, with 24 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Children and COVID-19
Virginia's first confirmed case in the Fairfax Health District of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 is a reminder for parents to be on the lookout for any unusual symptoms with their children.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May, and arrived here in Virginia on May 5.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”
Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.
Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.
Drive-thru band awards
When it comes to motor vehicle traffic, no stretch of roadway in Rappahannock County has been as jammed of late as the driveway ofRappahannock County High School — and Rappahannock County Elementary School, for that matter — where diplomas have been awarded and pizzas served during impressive drive-thru ceremonies in the age of COVID-19.
Rappahannock County High School Band achievements are the latest to be recognized at a drive-thru awards ceremony in the bus loop led by RCHS Band Director Jason Guira.
Not only did the spirited event recognize each of the participating band members, but also several parents for their hard work with RCHS musical activities during the unprecedented school year.
Saturday updates:
Charlottesville in trouble?
The New York Times reported yesterday that the Charlottesville area of Virginia has the nation’s 5th highest growth rate of deaths from COVID-19 — a daily growth rate of 7 percent and deaths doubling every 9 days.
Roanoke, with 21 recent deaths, is second highest in the nation with a daily growth rate of 10 percent and fatalities doubling every 7 days.
“Communities with a lot of cases and a high growth rate are on track to have a serious problem,” the newspaper warns.
“Growth rates are useful measures in epidemics because they tell us whether things are getting better or worse. In places where the growth rate is high but the number of cases is relatively low, a community may still have time to flatten its curve before an outbreak becomes widespread.”
COVID still rising
Rappahannock County on this Saturday morning still has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, only one current case requiring hospitalization, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but newly confirmed cases statewide continue to set records.
Saturday’s VDH report finds 43,611 Virginians now testing positive for the virus — 1,058 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 4,601 hospitalized and 1,370 deaths.
Culpeper County has 674 residents who have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday — 11 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 46 hospitalized and 6 deaths.
Warren County has 9 new cases in the last 24 hours — 155 cases to date — 14 hospitalized and two deaths.
Fauquier County has 4 new cases since yesterday — 312 positive cases to date — with 21 hospitalized and six deaths.
Page County has charted 219 confirmed cases, with 24 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Madison County reports another new case since yesterday — 40 cases to date — with three hospitalized and one death.
Don’t get ticketed
Shenandoah National Park is reminding locals and visitors alike that boundary trailheads in Rappahannock County — like Little Devil Stairs and Buck Hollow trails — as well as Madison County remain closed, including Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon and their associated trails.
“Park law enforcement and local jurisdictions may ticket violators and tow vehicles,” the park now warns.
That said, Big Meadows Wayside opened on Friday for gifts, groceries and grab-and-go food items (the cafe remains closed). And the park opened additional restrooms along Skyline Drive.
The park is asking all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing.
24 Rapp grads at LFCC
LFCC’s Class of 2020 consists of exactly two dozen students from Rappahannock County, who because of COVID-19 will graduate at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, with a virtual commencement ceremony.
The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, a student speaker, student awards and the conferring of degrees. A faculty member from each campus will also address the Class of 2020. LFCC has never had a commencement ceremony like this one before, President Blosser noted.
The ceremony will go live at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at www.lfcc.edu/commencement. A recording of the ceremony will also be available on the site for future viewing.
Nursing graduate Shannon Weisbrodt is the student commencement speaker. She is also the mother of LFCC 2018 commencement speaker, Morgan Ryan, who is a 2020 graduate of Mary Washington University.
Graduates’ names will scroll across the screen, and throughout the video, photos of those who submitted them will be shown. The college provided free mortarboards and tassels to all those students who RSVP’d to attend the virtual graduation ceremony.
“The saddest announcement I've had to make over the past few months was that we wouldn't be able to gather together in person to celebrate the most special college event of all — commencement,” said Blosser. “But, despite the physical restrictions, all of us at LFCC have worked hard to create a meaningful way to commemorate your hard work and accomplishments.
“We hope our graduates will gather together with their loved ones — in person or remotely — to watch the ceremony together. While we won't be together in person for a traditional commencement ceremony, please know that all the faculty, staff, and your fellow students, are celebrating your accomplishments and wishing you the best.”
The Class of 2020 consists of nearly 1,300 students. Below is the number of graduates per service region:
• Rappahannock County, 24
• Clarke County, 47
• Fauquier County, 188
• Frederick County, 321
• Page County, 85
• Shenandoah County, 160
• Warren County, 146
• City of Winchester, 164
• Other, 161
RCES celebration
Throughout the week of May 26th, according to RCPS spokesperson Holly Jenkins, Rappahannock County Elementary School held a series of “Summer Drive-Thru Celebrations” to honor and recognize each student for completing their grade level.
While students had to remain in their vehicles, they had the opportunity to see their teachers and receive their certificate of completion and other goodies, such as ice cream delivered by the Panther mascot, Jenkins says.
There were hundreds of smiles and waves exchanged between the staff and students throughout the four-day event.
Driver’s license expiring?
Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Directive Seven extends the validity of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles issued credentials to accommodate residents with driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations expiring during the COVID-19 crisis.
The extension allows more time to renew the important credentials. The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed August 31, 2020.
This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 31 will have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than August 31, 2020.
Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.
In addition to the credential extensions, DMV will safely reopen additional customer service centers for appointment-only service for specific services.
Friday updates:
COVID steady in Rapp
No new cases of COVID-19 to report in Rappahannock County on this Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). To date, there have been 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, 12 of them not requiring hospitalization.
As for the higher-populated counties that border Rappahannock:
Culpeper County has 666 residents who have tested positive for the virus as of Friday — 10 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 46 hospitalized and 6 deaths, one person dying since yesterday.
Page County as of Friday has charted 214 confirmed cases, with 24 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Warren County has 5 new cases in the last 24 hours — 146 cases to date — 14 hospitalized and two deaths.
Madison County reports 39 cases to date, with three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County has 5 new cases since yesterday — 308 positive cases to date — with 20 hospitalized and six deaths.
Friday’s report finds 42,553 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,529 hospitalized and 1,358 deaths — 20 dying in the last 24 hours.
Rapp unemployment
The Virginia Employment Commission now says the total number of initial claims filed in the ten weeks from mid-March through the May 23, 2020 filing week were over 100,000 more than were filed during the Great Recession that lasted from December 2007 to June 2009.
For the filing week ending May 23, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 39,242. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 5,457 claimants from the previous week. The weekly total was the lowest since before the initial spike in unemployment insurance claims during the March 21 filing week.
The latest numbers for Rappahannock County show another weekly decline in initial claims, with 15 residents filing for unemployment for the most reporting period. Twenty claims were filed the previous week.
Claims in Rappahannock began declining for the week ending April 24 — from highs of 42 filings for two straight prior weeks.
For the most recent filing week, continued claims totaled 402,926, down 631 from the previous week but 384,563 higher than the 18,363 continued claims from the comparable week last year. The continued claims total consists mainly of recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continued claims during the May 23 filing week equaled 53 percent of all initial claims filed during the pandemic to this point. This percentage has trended downward in recent weeks.
Class of 2020 keynotes
Rappahannock County residents are invited to join Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam in honoring the remarkable achievements of the class of 2020 during a statewide virtual celebration at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Prominent Virginians appearing in the program include former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, University of Virginia’s men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris, Senator Tim Kaine, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser, musician Dave Matthews, comedian Jay Pharoah, Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, New York Liberty forward Megan Walker, Senator Mark Warner, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, actress Constance Wu, and World Series Champion Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
The broadcast and streaming event, “Virginia Graduates Together,” is produced by Virginia Public Media (VPM) in partnership with the Office of the Governor and the Virginia Department of Education, and will be distributed by public television stations throughout Virginia.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had major impacts on students across the state and prompted the cancellation of traditional graduation ceremonies, including here in Rappahannock.
“Virginia Graduates Together” will salute 2020 graduates with a special address from the governor and first lady, musical performances, a keynote speech from United States Women’s National Soccer champion Angela Hucles Mangano, and well-wishes from notable Virginians.
“Virginia’s class of 2020 is graduating during an unprecedented and difficult time, and I know this is not the end of the school year that any of us imagined,” says Northam.
“Virginia students have demonstrated tremendous resilience throughout this health crisis, and we want to ensure their accomplishments are celebrated in a big way. We look forward to commemorating one of life’s greatest milestones together as a Commonwealth and giving our graduates a strong send-off to their bright futures.”
For full information on the event visit VPM.org/grad
Thursday updates:
First COVID-19 hospitalization
The first resident of Rappahannock County has been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday morning.
To date, there have been 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, 12 of them not requiring hospitalization, according to the VDH records.
In terms of impact from COVID-19, Rappahannock County residents for the most part have been spared the worst, unlike few other counties in the state.
Not the case in adjacent Culpeper County, which reports 656 residents who have tested positive for the virus — 11 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 46 hospitalized and 5 deaths.
Page County as of Thursday has charted 213 confirmed cases — five of them new since Wednesday — with 24 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Further north, Warren County is seeing its spike in cases continue, with another 12 new cases in the last 24 hours — 141 cases to date — 14 hospitalized and two deaths.
Madison County is more steady, with 38 cases to date, three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County so far has seen 303 positive cases, with 20 hospitalized and six deaths, one since yesterday.
Thursday’s report finds 41,401 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,442 hospitalized and 1,338 deaths — 57 dying in the last 24 hours.
Grimsley saluted by governor
Rappahannock County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley is among eight Regional Superintendents of the Year to be honored this morning by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, Board of Education President Dan Gecker, State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, and members of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
Due to COVID-19, a virtual ceremony will be held to recognize the eight awardees — Grimsley among them — after which the governor will crown the Virginia Superintendent of the Year.
All told, there are 133 Virginia school superintendents. It is therefore quite the honor for Grimsley and the Rappahannock County Public Schools system to be singled out by Richmond.
Park passes in age of COVID
As a response to COVID-19, Shenandoah National Park is implementing a new policy as it promotes social distancing practices between the visitor and park staff at the entrance stations. New park passes will work at any entrance to Shenandoah including boundary fee stations when they open.
The new entrance passes will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Visitors can pay the entrance fee in advance of their visit by purchasing weekly and annual passes online.
Due to limited cellular coverage at entrance stations, visitors must either save the pass to their phone or print a copy of the pass and bring it with them to the park. Recreation.gov will carry the following types of passes for sale:
• Shenandoah Annual Pass: $55, valid for 12 months from the time of purchase. Pass receipt will be exchanged for an annual pass at the entrance station. Provides unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle. At boundary fee stations (Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon parking areas) this pass covers the pass holder and three adults, not to exceed 4 adults total. Children under 16 are admitted free.
• Single Vehicle pass: $30, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Visitors will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase. Vehicles must be private, noncommercial, and with a seating capacity of 15 or less.
• Single Motorcycle pass: $25, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for one motorcycle and one passenger. Visitors will be able to pick the start date at the time of online purchase.
— Individual Person pass: $15, valid from one to seven consecutive days. Covers entry for walk-up or bicycling visitors, when 16 years of age or older (children under 16 are admitted for free). Includes entering the park by all means other than a private, non-commercial vehicle. A family traveling together in a single vehicle arriving to the boundary fee stations, shall pay no more than the single vehicle fee. Visitors will be able to pick the start date at the time of purchase.
Otherwise, the America the Beautiful-National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass ($80), the Lifetime Senior Pass ($80), and the Annual Senior Pass ($20) can be purchased at the park (with no processing fee) or online (with a $10 processing fee) at https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html.
Free passes, such as the Current U.S. Military Annual Pass, the 4th Grade Pass (for U.S. students in the fourth grade), Access Pass and Volunteer Pass are available at the park. Please visit https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm to learn more details about these passes.
Wednesday updates:
COVID-19 rising all around Rappahannock
This Wednesday morning still finds 13 cases to date of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, which is the same number as Tuesday, reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
That said, cases are rising in every county bordering Rappahannock.
Page County has jumped to 208 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — 9 new cases since Tuesday — with 24 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Warren County is also seeing a spike, with 12 new cases since Tuesday’s report — 129 cases to date — with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Culpeper County reports a substantial 645 residents who have tested positive thus far — 7 new cases in the last 24 hours— with 46 hospitalized and 5 deaths.
Madison County has had another reported case since yesterday, and is now up to 38 — 6 new cases in the last 48 hours — three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has seen 302 positive cases — 16 new in the last 48 hours — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
All told, Wednesday’s report finds 40,249 Virginians testing positive for the virus (more than 900 cases in the last 24 hours), 4,385 hospitalized and 1,281 deaths — 45 people passing away in the last 24 hours.
As localities in Virginia begin to gradually ease restrictions in place for COVID-19, including Shenandoah National Park, VDH urges all residents to stay safe. The best way to protect yourself and your family is to stay home as much as possible.
There remain three counties in Virginia without a single confirmed case of COVID-19 — Bath, Bland and Dickenson — all bordering West Virginia. Highland County has three positive cases.
So what defines a mask?
In case you missed the news yesterday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 63, requiring Rappahannock residents and other Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The governor also directed the Department of Labor and Industry to develop emergency temporary standards to prevent workplace exposure to COVID-19. Northam also signed an amended Executive Order 51, extending Virginia’s state of emergency declaration.
After consecutive record setting days this week of new coronavirus cases, particularly surrounding Rappahannock County, the governor issued the statewide requirement for wearing face coverings, which he says is grounded in science and data, including recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Face coverings do not take the place of public health guidelines to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitation, and wash hands regularly.
So what defines a mask?
A face covering includes anything that covers your nose and mouth, such as a standard mask, scarf, or bandana. Medical-grade masks and personal protective equipment should be reserved for health care professionals. Under the Governor’s executive order, any person age ten and older must wear a mask or face covering at all times while entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time in the following public settings:
• Personal care and grooming businesses
• Essential and non-essential brick and mortar retail including grocery stores and pharmacies
• Food and beverage establishments
• Entertainment or public amusement establishments when permitted to open
• Train stations, bus stations, and on intrastate public transportation, including in waiting or congregating areas
• State and local government buildings and areas where the public accesses services
• Any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within six feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than ten minutes
Exemptions to these guidelines include while eating and drinking at a food and beverage establishment; individuals who are exercising; children under the age of two; a person seeking to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, for which the mouth needs to be visible; and anyone with a health condition that keeps them from wearing a face covering. Children over the age of two are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the extent possible.
The governor is also directing the Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry to develop emergency temporary standards for occupational safety that will protect employees from the spread of COVID-19 in their workplaces.
Safer holiday, says Settle
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Memorial Day weekend not only netted a reduction in overall traffic volumes on Virginia’s highways, but also a decrease in traffic deaths, according to Rappahannock resident and Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle.
Preliminary reports indicate eight people lost their lives during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same period in 2019 and 2018, there were 11 deaths.
Of those eight killed, two were riding on motorcycles and one was a pedestrian. All told, Virginia State Police statewide responded to 480 total traffic crashes.
The fatal crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton and Sussex. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties. The pedestrian, who was pushing his bicycle when he was struck and killed, was in Sussex County.
“Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” said Col. Settle. “It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend. Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors.”
During the weekend, Virginia troopers statewide cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers.
Tuesday updates:
Local COVID-19 update, Hispanics hit hard
There remain 13 cases to date of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed in its Tuesday update.
Culpeper County, on the other hand, has increasingly active cases of the highly contagious virus. The adjacent county reports 638 residents who have tested positive to date — 24 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 47 hospitalized and 6 deaths, one since Monday.
Madison County has recorded 37 cases — 5 new cases since Monday — three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has 300 confirmed cases — 15 new since yesterday — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County has seen 199 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 23 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
Warren County has charted 117 cases, with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Cases are rapidly rising in nearby Prince William County, where to date 4,992 residents have tested positive —290 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 430 hospitalized and 96 deaths.
Specifically, within the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County, the majority of those testing positive for COVID-19 are overwhelmingly Hispanic — just over 72 percent, according to the VDH.
All told, Tuesday’s report finds 39,342 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,325 hospitalized and 1,236 deaths — 28 people passing away in the last 24 hours.
As localities in Virginia begin to gradually ease restrictions in place for COVID-19, including Shenandoah National Park, VDH urges all residents to stay safe. The best way to protect yourself and your family is to stay home as much as possible.
There remain three counties in Virginia without a single confirmed case of COVID-19 — Bath, Bland and Dickenson — all bordering West Virginia. Highland County has three positive cases.
Speaking of Shenandoah
Shenandoah National Park began its phased reopening last Saturday, but Old Rag, Whiteoak and their associated trails — as well as all boundary trailheads in Rappahannock County — remain closed.
The park says it cannot predict when campgrounds, lodges, picnic areas, and other facilities will open. Restrooms are limited. The Rappahannock News will provide updates as we learn them.
Otherwise, Skyline Drive and its bordering trails will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Entry fees apply.
Motorists beware
Now that the Memorial Day holiday traffic is behind us, mowing operations will begin today on Lee Highway (Route 211) from Sperryville Pike (Route 522) to the Page County line in Shenandoah National Park.
Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from noon to 7 p.m. today, continuing through this Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Virtual concert
Kid Pan Alley’s virtual concert series continues this Sunday, May 31st at 7 p.m. with local musicians Linda Heimstra and Bob Williams, The Thistle Brothers, along with hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
According to Reisler, “when everyone’s gigs were cancelled for as far as the eye can see, we thought about what we could do to bring the local artists and the community together — to give an outlet for all this beautiful music that could bring light in to all of those who have been cooped up for a couple of months. For as the song that we wrote with 4th graders says, ‘life is good because we have music.’”
This is the 6th week for the concerts that have featured artists including Virginia artists such as Tom Paxton, Robbie Schaefer, Lea Morris, John McCutcheon as well as musicians from Rappahannock and surrounding counties.
The concerts have the feel of a house concert with an audience in the virtual Zoom living room that interacts with the performers. It’s also simulcast on Facebook. You can practice your social distancing at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert where you can reserve a seat in the living room or RSVP for Facebook.
The concerts are free with a tip jar to show your appreciation to the musicians. They are presented, in part, with the support of RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Fund.
Kid Pan Alley is also hosting free songwriting workshops and concerts for kids: www.KidPanAlley.org/online.
Monday updates:
New COVID-19 case in Rapp; Culpeper, Prince William hot spots
One more confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Rappahannock County, with 13 residents to date now testing positive, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed Monday morning.
There are still no hospitalizations or deaths of county residents, although that’s not been the case for Rappahannock’s neighbors, including in the Amissville area.
Culpeper County this Memorial Day holiday finds confirmed cases of COVID-19 steadily increasing: 614 residents testing positive to date — 20 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 46 hospitalized and five deaths.
Madison County has recorded 32 cases, three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County to date has 285 confirmed cases with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Page County has seen 197 confirmed cases — 9 new cases since Sunday’s report — 22 hospitalized and 21 deaths. And Warren County has charted 117 cases — 6 new since yesterday — with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Cases are rapidly rising in Prince William County, where to date 4,702 residents have tested positive — a whopping 234 new cases in the last 24 hours — with 423 hospitalized and 94 deaths. A dozen of those people have died since Sunday’s report.
All told, Monday’s VDH report shows 37,727 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,269 hospitalized and 1,208 deaths — 36 people passing away in the last 24 hours.
The White House announced Friday that the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region is the No. 1 hot spot nationally for the spread of the deadly pandemic.
As localities in Virginia begin to gradually ease restrictions in place for COVID-19 — including in adjacent Shenandoah National Park — VDH urges all local residents to stay safe. The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible.
This is especially important for people at higher risk of severe illness, such as older adults and people of any age with underlying conditions. If you leave your home, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others and wear a cloth face covering.
Northam thanks schools
“I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” says Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
“School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students,” he says, citing “rural” academic settings like those in Rappahannock County in particular.
“That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”
Sunday update:
COVID-19 spreading in Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Rappahannock County has remained at 12 for over one week, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed Sunday morning.
That’s not been the case for our bordering neighbors.
Culpeper County on this Sunday morning finds confirmed cases of COVID-19 still rising: 594 residents of the adjoining county have tested positive to date — 20 in the last 24 hours — with 45 hospitalized and five deaths.
Madison County has recorded 32 cases — 5 new cases in the last 24 hours — three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has 282 confirmed cases — 13 new cases since yesterday — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County has seen 188 confirmed cases, 22 hospitalized and 21 deaths.
And Warren County has charted 111 cases with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Cases are still increasing dramatically in nearby Prince William County, where to date 4,468 residents have tested positive — 60 new cases in the last 24 hours — 414 hospitalized and 84 deaths.
All told, Sunday’s VDH report shows 36,244 Virginians testing positive for the virus to date, 4,214 hospitalized and 1,171 deaths (a dozen people dying in the last 24 hours).
So far, there have been no COVID-19 related hospitalizations or deaths of Rappahannock County residents, although that’s not been the case in the Amissville area of Culpeper County, where deaths and hospitalizations have occurred.
A reminder that Shenandoah National Park reopened yesterday and visitors will continue arriving in Rappahannock County throughout the holiday weekend from other regions of the state and elsewhere where COVID-19 is far more prevalent. Social distancing and wearing protective masks is highly encouraged when out in public.
The White House announced Friday that the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region is the number one hot spot nationally for the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Saturday updates:
COVID steady as she goes
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Rappahannock County has remained at 12 for over one week, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). So far, there have been no COVID-19 related hospitalizations or deaths of Rappahannock County residents, although that’s not been the case in the Amissville area of Culpeper County, where deaths and hospitalizations have occurred.
A reminder that Shenandoah National Park has reopened as of this Saturday morning, and visitors will be arriving in Rappahannock County throughout the holiday weekend from other regions of the state and elsewhere where COVID-19 is far more prevalent. Social distancing and wearing protective masks is highly encouraged when out in public.
The White House announced yesterday that the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region is the number one hot spot nationally for the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Culpeper County on this Saturday finds its confirmed cases of COVID-19 still rising: 574 residents of the adjoining county have tested positive to date (19 in the last 24 hours), with 44 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County has had 186 confirmed cases (14 new positive tests since Friday), 21 hospitalized and 21 deaths (two fatalities in the last 24 hours).
Madison County has recorded 27 cases, three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County to date has 269 confirmed cases with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County has charted 110 cases with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Cases are still increasing dramatically in nearby Prince William County, where to date 4,408 residents have tested positive, 414 hospitalized and 84 deaths, four fatalities in the last day.
Saturday’s VDH report finds 35,749 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,181 hospitalized and 1,159 deaths (33 deaths in the last 24 hours in Virginia).
Artificial-intel to screen Virginians
Governor Ralph Northam says Virginians can now use COVIDCheck, a new online risk-assessment tool to check their symptoms and connect with the appropriate health care resource, including COVID-19 testing.
“If you are feeling sick or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it is important that you take action right away,” said Northam. “This online symptom-checking tool can help Virginians understand their personal risk for COVID-19 and get recommendations about what to do next from the safety of their homes. As we work to flatten the curve in our Commonwealth, telehealth services like this will be vital to relieving some of the strains on providers and health systems and making health care more convenient and accessible.”
COVIDCheck is a free, web-based, artificial intelligence-powered telehealth tool that can help individuals displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 self-assess their risk and determine the best next steps, such as self-isolation, seeing a doctor, or seeking emergency care. This resource assists in identifying users who are at higher risk of COVID-19 and can help individuals find a nearby testing site. It is not to be used in place of emergency medical care.
COVIDCheck users who say they are experiencing symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 are screened for occupational and medical risk factors and are given one of five care levels in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health’s categories.
By answering a series of questions, an individual can receive a personalized, real-time self-assessment with information and recommendations on what to do next. The recommendations, based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include advice on when to contact a medical professional or seek emergency care, next steps for care based on zip code, and permission to follow up with the individual in three days to see how the person is doing.
Friday updates:
COVID cases still a dozen
Good news this Friday: the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Rappahannock County has remained at 12 for an entire week, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Furthermore, there have been no COVID-19 related hospitalizations or deaths of Rappahannock County residents, according to the VDH, although that’s not been the case in the Amissville area of Culpeper County, where deaths and hospitalizations have occurred.
That said, Culpeper County on this Friday finds confirmed cases of COVID-19 still rising: to date, 555 residents have tested positive (19 in the last 24 hours), with 44 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County has 172 confirmed cases (6 new positive tests since Thursday) to date, 20 hospitalized and 19 deaths.
Madison County has recorded 27 cases, three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has 267 confirmed cases — 6 of them since Thursday — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
Warren County has charted 110 cases with 12 hospitalized and two deaths.
Cases are still increasing dramatically in nearby Prince William County, where to date 4,315 residents have tested positive (132 new cases since Thursday), 411 hospitalized and 80 deaths.
Friday’s VDH report shows 34,950 Virginians testing positive for the virus, 4,145 hospitalized and 1,136 deaths (37 deaths since Thursday’s report).
A reminder that Shenandoah National Park will be reopening tomorrow (Saturday at 8 a.m.), and visitors will be arriving in Rappahannock County from other regions of the state and elsewhere where COVID-19 is far more prevalent. For that reason, social distancing and wearing protective masks is encouraged.
Troopers ‘stepping up’
Rappahannock County is proud to count Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle as one of its own. And as he points out today, the Memorial Day weekend traditionally signals the start of the summer travel season in the station — not to mention significant increases in traffic, especially with Shenandoah National Park reopening tomorrow.
Although traffic volumes are not expected to be as considerable this holiday weekend as in past years, traffic has still been steadily increasing in recent weeks as portions of the commonwealth have transitioned to Phase I of the Governor’s “Forward Virginia” plan.
“Even though these are unusual times for everyone, nothing has changed in relation to the laws or messaging related to being safe on the road,” said Settle. “Because of the lighter traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, state police troopers have witnessed an alarming uptick in the number of excessive speed violations.
As a result, troopers will be stepping up their presence and enforcement during the holiday weekend in an effort to increase motorists' compliance of traffic laws and decrease the reckless speeds and aggressive driving."
With the increased patrols, the troopers remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching a vehicle stopped alongside the road that is equipped with flashing red, blue and amber lights. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle.
And slow down to safe speeds.
Unemployment claims drop
The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that the total number of initial unemployment claims filed from mid-March through the May 16 filing week neared 18 percent of pre-pandemic, nonfarm employment.
For the filing week ending May 16, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 44,699. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 7,440 claimants from the previous week. The weekly total was the lowest since before the initial spike in unemployment insurance claims during the March 21 filing week.
The most recent week of data shows that 20 Rappahannock County claimants filed for initial unemployment claims, 3 fewer people than the previous week.
Contact Tracers still needed
Need a job? The Virginia Department of Health is recruiting for 1,300 COVID-19 Contact Tracers in the following areas:
• COVID-19 case investigator (district): 200 positions
• COVID-19 contact tracer (district): 1,000 positions
• COVID-19 testing coordinator (regional): 10 positions
• COVID-19 contact tracing supervisor (regional): 10 positions
• COVID-19 data manager (district): 70 positions
• COVID-19 analytics coordinator (regional): 5 positions
Directions on how to apply can be found in the orange box at www.vdh.virginia.gov
NPCF grant update
During the first eight weeks of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has granted $289,555 to nonprofit and civic organizations that provide critical services for others — mainly food, shelter, and childcare — especially in Rappahannock County.
Now, NPCF will shift into Stage II of its COVID-19 relief effort. The application process remains the same, however, grants in broader areas for other needs will now be reviewed.
To learn more or to apply, visit NPCF.org.
Thursday updates:
COVID by zip codes
Rappahannock County as of Thursday morning finds a dozen people to date — stable since last week — who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Narrowed down further by local zip codes — keeping in mind some zip codes cross into counties adjoining Rappahannock — the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP.org) reports these findings as of Thursday:
Four people have tested positive in Huntly (22640); Amissville (20106) has seen 28 confirmed cases; four cases in Rixeyville (22737); four cases in Castleton (22716); Sperryville (22740) four cases; Boston (22743) six cases; with no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Woodville (22749), Washington (22747), Flint Hill (22627) and Etlan (22719).
Culpeper County, meanwhile, sees its confirmed cases of COVID-19 still rising — to date, 526 residents testing positive (32 in the last 24 hours), with 43 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County has 166 confirmed cases to date, 19 hospitalized and 19 deaths (2 deaths reported since yesterday).
Madison County has recorded 27 cases, three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has 261 confirmed cases — 10 of them newly diagnosed since Wednesday — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
Warren County has charted 110 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths.
Prince William County has seen 4,183 testing positive, 408 hospitalized and 79 deaths.
Thursday’s VDH report shows 34,107 Virginians testing positive for the virus — a jump of 1,200 positive cases in the last 24 hours — 4,093 hospitalized and 1,099 deaths (25 fatalities since Wednesday’s report).
It was on March 7 that the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.
Women’s health and COVID-19
Rappahannock women take note: Word from its Warrenton headquarters is that Novant Health UVA Health System will be hosting “What’s Up, Doc?” — a virtual all-female panel discussion and Q&A with health system providers and experts about women’s current healthcare needs.
“What’s Up, Doc?” will cover several topics including: how, when and where to seek healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic; the importance of timely preventative and diagnostic care; healthy strategies to manage stress and build resiliency; and how community partnerships are lending support during this time of need.
The online town hall will be held from noon to 1 p.m. next Wednesday, May 27, via Zoom. The virtual panel discussion is open to the community. However, registration is required. For more information and to sign up, visit: novanthealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gxT68TZLQNCCFsMfmHM6kA
“COVID-19 has shifted the focus for so many women, but we want to ensure that their health remains a top priority and that we’re able to provide helpful information, even in the midst of a crisis,” said Heather Aram, vice president of service line and ambulatory development, Novant Health UVA Health System. “We’re excited to feature so many female experts in a way that lets them speak directly with the community about healthcare and community resources available during this challenging time.”
Panelists from across the Novant Health UVA Health System will be featured during the discussion of women’s healthcare needs:
Karla Lacayo, MD, FACEP, medical director of the Emergency Department at Haymarket Medical Center
Andrea M. Jackson, MD, an OB-GYN specializing in high-risk deliveries
Chari V. Smith, MD, an OB-GYN with specific interest in adolescent gynecology and pregnancy complications
Rabia Arshad, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with special interest in preventative care for heart disease
Heidi D. Rafferty, MD, a breast surgeon specializing in comprehensive breast health management
Hema Gajula, MD, a neurologist with special interest in stroke, migraine, seizures, tremors and dementia
Karen Bagley, Ph.D., MPH, a licensed clinical psychologist with specialties in mood, LGBTQIA+ and trauma
Kim Golanski, CCP, director of community engagement for Novant Health UVA Health System
Additional providers will be on hand for the Q&A portion of the event, including Anastasia Williams, MD, and Ivory Miceli, RDN. Dr. Williams has more than 20 years of experience and serves as medical director for the Novant Health UVA Health System pediatric program and lead physician for Novant Health UVA Health System Olde Towne Pediatrics. Miceli is a registered dietitian with a special interest in helping people find practical solutions for healthy living with food, and she has focused most of her career on working with bariatric patients.
For more information about Novant Health UVA Health System, visit NovantHealthUVA.org
Real estate activity varies
According to the April 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS, though home sales were down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decline in Virginia was not as severe as many had anticipated, and some local markets remained strong during the month.
Statewide, there were 10,146 total sales across Virginia in April 2020, down 6.9 percent from a year ago. However, there were significant variations in the impact of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
The biggest declines in sales occurred in the state’s western Shenandoah Valley region (down 17.9 percent) and Northern Virginia region (down 13.3 percent). However, in the Central region, sales activity was relatively stable compared to a year ago (down less than 1 percent), and the Southside region saw higher sales numbers than this time last year.
Wednesday updates:
COVID still on the rise in Culpeper
Rappahannock County as of Wednesday morning continues to have a dozen people to date who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
That number of confirmed cases here has remained steady since late last week.
Next door in Culpeper County, on the other hand, confirmed cases continue to climb — 494 residents testing positive for the virus thus far, 44 new cases detected since Tuesday — with 37 hospitalized and five deaths.
Page County finds more stable numbers this Wednesday, with 166 confirmed cases to date, 19 hospitalized and 17 deaths.
Madison County has also leveled off, with a recorded 27 cases, three hospitalized and one death.
Fauquier County to date has 251 confirmed cases — 8 of them newly diagnosed since Tuesday — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths.
Warren County has charted 105 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths.
Prince William County has had 4,054 testing positive, 384 hospitalized and 79 deaths, 6 people dying in the last day.
Wednesday’s VDH report finds to date 32,908 confirmed cases of the virus — a jump of just under 1,000 cases since yesterday’s report — 3,979 hospitalized and 1,074 deaths (33 fatalities since Tuesday’s report).
It was on March 7 that the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.
Evans to Zoom
Andrew Evans is a resident of Rappahannock County, as well an author, travel writer and TV host. He has completed over 50 assignments for National Geographic, reporting from over 100 countries and all 7 continents.
Most recently, he was working in Antarctica when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
With his knowledge of people, places, history and current issues, he is described as the perfect candidate for the Rapp at Home group. Tune in online or by phone for a live conversation with Andrew as he reviews his experience and how he sees the future of global travel, while also highlighting what makes his special home of Rappahannock County such a unique and wonderful place.
RSVP to kathryn@rappathome.org for a Zoom invitation to this Friday, May 22, 2 p.m. Zoom chat.
Nursing home check-ins
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched a new online data dashboard focused on statistics associated with COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing facilities across the Commonwealth.
Similar to a previously launched VHHA online data dashboard on COVID-19 hospitalizations, this dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases among patients and residents in Virginia licensed nursing facilities.
It also provides statistics on the number of nursing home patients and residents who have recovered from COVID-19, and information on the number of licensed nursing homes experiencing difficulty in obtaining specific types of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, face shields, and isolation gowns.
Tuesday updates:
COVID cases jump in Culpeper
Rappahannock County as of Tuesday morning continues to have a dozen people to date who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). That number has remained steady since late last week.
Next door, Culpeper County so far has had 452 residents testing positive for the virus — 74 of them new cases since Monday’s report — with 33 hospitalized and five deaths. Page County all told has had 165 confirmed cases, with 19 hospitalized and 17 deaths. Madison County has recorded 27 cases with three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County to date has 243 confirmed cases — 20 new cases since Monday’s report — with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County has charted 103 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Prince William County has had 3,934 testing positive — 175 new cases reported in the last 24 hours — 374 hospitalized and 73 deaths.
Tuesday’s VDH report finds to date 32,145 confirmed cases of the virus — a jump of some 1,000 cases since yesterday’s report — 3,904 hospitalized and 1,041 deaths (27 fatalities since Monday’s report).
It was on March 7 that the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.
Back to school in the fall?
Can it be guaranteed that Rappahannock County students will be returning to classes in the fall?
In the coming weeks, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will outline a roadmap for Virginia schools, colleges, and universities “to return to in-person learning in a safe, equitable, and responsible manner.”
The data-driven and science-based approach will include recommendations from a new work group of educators and will be coordinated with the Forward Virginia plan to gradually ease public health restrictions.
The governor yesterday announced a “diverse set” of education stakeholders — actually in place for a month now — participating in the commonwealth’s COVID-19 Education Work Group to help chart the path forward for determining how schools can safely reopen later this year.
The nearest member of the new work group to Rappahannock County is Dr. Eric Williams, superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools.
Besides Williams, the group is composed of representatives from Virginia’s public and private early childhood, K-12, and higher education systems, and includes teachers, superintendents, parents, college presidents, state agency personnel, special education advocates, museum directors, and student perspectives. This wide variety of education stakeholders represent the whole of Virginia’s education system and come from every region of the commonwealth.
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni formed the group and chaired its first meeting on April 23. Since then, it has been focused on developing recommendations to align policies throughout the commonwealth’s preK-20 education system and ensure continuity of learning.
“I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” said Northam.
“As we make decisions about the path forward, this panel will help ensure that we are best supporting rural students, English language learners, students of color, and students with special needs. School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students. That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”
“As we begin to think about how Virginia’s education system can operate in the summer and fall, it is crucial that we have the advice of a diverse, thoughtful group of education leaders,” said Qarni. “This group will use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.”
Northam on March 13 directed all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19. On March 23, Governor Northam was one of the first governors in the country to issue a statewide order closing schools for the remainder of the academic year.
The Virginia Department of Education established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia to help school divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.
The work group will develop recommendations on key issues schools must address before reopening and help determine how to ensure continuity of learning for Virginia students from cradle to classroom to career. After this guidance is developed, the work group will transition to focus on long-term recovery plans to include addressing learning gaps and social emotional needs of students resulting from school closures.
Monday updates:
Monday’s COVID update
Rappahannock County as of Monday morning continues to have a dozen people who have tested positive to date for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
The number of confirmed cases in this county has remained steady since late last week.
Next door, Culpeper County has 388 residents testing positive (14 new cases since Sunday’s report), with 30 hospitalized and five deaths. Page County has 161 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Madison County has 24 cases with three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 223 confirmed cases (10 since Sunday), with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 99 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Prince William County has 3,759 testing positive (93 new cases in 24 hours), 355 hospitalized and 70 deaths.
All told, in the five counties bordering Rappahannock — Culpeper, Madison, Page, Warren and Fauquier — there have been 895 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date as of Monday.
Monday’s VDH report finds 31,140 confirmed cases of the virus so far in Virginia, 3,822 hospitalized and 1,014 deaths.
It was on March 7 that the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.
Welcome news on vaccine front
Those battling COVID-19 welcomed a Monday morning news bulletin from medical manufacturer Moderna’s headquarters in Massachusetts, where the first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in humans appears to be safe and in fact has stimulated an immune response against COVID-19.
It was in March that eight healthy people started receiving Moderna’s experimental vaccine. Since then, each person has produced antibodies that have effectively stopped the virus from replicating.
The next phase of the trial will involve 600 additional volunteers and if all goes well, says Moderna’s chief medical officer, the vaccine could become available for widespread use as early as the end of this year.
Don’t have a doctor?
To make it easier for area residents without a primary care doctor to get questions answered and receive care, UVA Health has launched a hotline staffed by its medical students and doctors.
To reach a UVA doctor, local residents can call 434-982-6843 and choose option 3 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The medical students and doctors answering the phone will be ready to assist with any medical questions or needs, including help with scheduling an in-person or virtual clinic visit if needed. The initial phone consultation will be provided free of charge.
“A key to protecting the health of our community is ensuring residents can get timely access to care,” said Sunshine Mathon, executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, which worked with UVA Health to establish the hotline. “This will be a valuable resource for community members who haven’t regularly seen a doctor.”
“Establishing a relationship with a primary care provider is very important to maintaining good health,” said Amy Salerno, MD, director of community health and well-being for UVA Health. “We are pleased to work with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to expand access to our physicians.”
Sunday updates:
Sunday’s COVID update
Rappahannock County as of Sunday morning continues to have a dozen people who have tested positive to date for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Next door, Page County has 161 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Culpeper County has 374 residents testing positive (9 new cases since Saturday’s report), with 30 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 24 cases with three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 213 confirmed cases, with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 99 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Prince William County has 3,666 testing positive (103 new cases in 24 hours), 350 hospitalized and 70 deaths.
Sunday’s VDH report finds 30,388 confirmed cases to date of the virus (705 new cases reported since Saturday), 3,775 hospitalized and 1,009 deaths.
COVID souvenir
Debbie Donehey, proprietor of Griffin Tavern, did a bang up job on Saturday keeping diners safely separated at the popular Flint Hill restaurant. When this newspaper stopped by during the lunch service the mask-sporting tavern owner was busy catering to patrons who stretched from the front porch and side patio to lawnside picnic tables out back slid beneath the shade of trees
In other words, Donehey followed the guidance of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam when he cautioned one day before about partially reopening the economy: “Entering Phase One does not mean we can start to behave how we used to.”
In fact, those dropping by to enjoy Griffin’s menu, many of them visitors to Rappahannock County, got to take home nifty “COVID-19 2020” commemorative glasses.
County comes to life
Rappahannock Cellars in Huntly, among other county wineries reopening under Phase 1 of the governor’s economic recovery plan, was similarly bustling outdoors when this newspaper stopped by on Saturday afternoon, its parking lot filled with license plates from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Many of those enjoying the winery’s expansive garden space were families, their children happily dashing about enjoying their new-found freedom. Some families spread out picnic baskets and coolers.
Meanwhile, Rappahannock County’s Board of Supervisors this week lifted its previous restriction on short-term rentals in Rappahannock County. As a result, owners of tourist homes, inns, and bed and breakfasts are now accepting short-term guests.
Saturday updates:
Up to a dozen COVID-19 cases in Rapp
Rappahannock County as of Saturday morning is up to 12 people testing positive for COVID-19 — one new case since Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Next door, Page County has 158 confirmed cases of the virus (13 new cases in 24 hours), with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Culpeper County has 365 residents testing positive (22 news cases since Friday), with 27 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 24 cases with three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 211 confirmed cases, with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 96 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Prince William County has 3,563 (142 new cases in 24 hours), 340 hospitalized and 69 deaths.
As of Saturday’s VDH report, there are 29,683 confirmed cases of the virus, 3,724 hospitalized and 1,002 deaths, 25 in the last 24 hours.
‘Phase One’ begins in Rappahannock
As Rappahannock County and the rest of the commonwealth entered Phase One of reopening the economy yesterday, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded Virginia’s residents: “Entering Phase One does not mean we can start to behave how we used to.”
In other words, social distancing — a minimum of 6 feet — and masks are highly recommended when leaving home, particularly if shopping.
A look at how Rappahannock restaurants handled yesterday's reopening.
Northam has also approved a request — similar to that of nearby Northern Virginia leaders — to delay the beginning of Phase One in both Richmond and Accomack County.
Thus, the following areas of the state, some near Rappahannock, will plan to enter Phase One on May 28: Counties of Accomack, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Richmond. The towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna.
Meanwhile, following an investigative story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, COVID-19 tests and post-COVID-19 antibody tests have been disaggregated in Virginia Department of Health data reports and will now be reported separately. Antibody tests currently make up about 9 percent of the total tests administered in Virginia.
Speaking of which, Virginia now has 215 COVID-19 testing sites — including new sites in Culpeper — with 52 new sites currently being prepared to open at hospitals, free clinics, pharmacies, and elsewhere.
Broadband to Rappahannock County?
Broadband access in Rappahannock County: Residents have it or they don’t.
And we’re by no means alone. In fact, much of rural Virginia has no internet access. At least 770,000 Virginians (consider there are only 7,300 residents of Rappahannock County) are currently unserved.
As reported in numerous editions of this newspaper, as schools have now moved online due to COVID-19, students in Rappahannock County are particularly impacted.
As Virginia Sen. Mark Warner pointed out yesterday, students without internet access at home consistently score lower in reading, math, and science. This existing inequity has only been exacerbated as schools suspend in-person classes and transition to remote learning over the internet to protect the health of students, faculty, and staff.
This week, along with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Warner introduced the Emergency Educational Connections Act, legislation aimed at ensuring K-12 students have adequate home internet connectivity and devices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Specifically, the Emergency Educational Connections Act would:
• Provide $4 billion in federal support for elementary and secondary schools and libraries to provide Wi-Fi hotspots (Rappahannock already has 13 such sites), modems, routers, and internet-enabled devices (as well as internet service through such equipment) to students, staff, and patrons;
• Allow schools and libraries to continue to use the equipment after the emergency period; and
• Ensure schools and libraries prioritize support for those most in need, following the guidelines of the E-Rate program.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Warner says he has made broadband access a top priority for the coronavirus response. In March, he notes, he led 17 of his colleagues in sending a letter to the CEOs of eight major internet service providers (ISPs) calling on the companies to take steps to reduce barriers that could prevent customers from using telepresence services for telework, online education, telehealth, and remote support services.
Within days, AT&T, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Cox Communications, as well as a number of smaller ISPs not included in the letter, announced plans to accommodate the unprecedented demand for telepresence services.
Indeed, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative contacted the Rappahannock County government early this month to discuss ways to finally bring internet-producing fiber optic to the county.
Friday updates:
Eleven COVID-19 cases in Rapp
Rappahannock County as of Friday morning is up to 11 people testing positive for COVID-19 — one more confirmed case since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Next door, Page County has 145 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Culpeper County has 343 residents testing positive, with 27 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 23 cases with three hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 205 confirmed cases, with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 94 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Prince William County has 3,421 cases, 333 hospitalized and 67 deaths.
As of Friday’s VDH report, there are 28,672 confirmed cases of the virus, 3,657 hospitalized and 977 deaths.
It was a record-setting week in Virginia for COVID-19, with cases jumping to their highest daily total on Wednesday: 1,067 new cases and 28 deaths. The previous case record, set on May 1, was 1,055 cases. That said, more people are now being tested in Virginia, so new cases will continue to appear.
Rappahannock voting on June 23
A reminder of upcoming Democratic Party and Republican Party Primary Elections to be held in Rappahannock County on Tuesday, June 23.
Here’s everything Rappahannock residents need to know, provided this Friday morning by Kimberly McKiernan, Rappahannock Director of Elections & General Registrar.
The Democratic Party Primary is for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 5th District, which includes all of Rappahannock County. The Republican Party Primary is for the U.S. Senate for Virginia.
Note: Rappahannock voters, whether voting in person, in-person absentee, or by mail-in absentee ballot, must select which ballot they wish to complete, Democrat or Republican.
Primary voting in Rappahannock will obviously be different this year than in the past, given the continuing spread of COVID-19. Rest assured, social distancing will be practiced at all Rappahannock polling stations. Masks are both encouraged and appreciated.
A valid photo ID, as always, is required to vote. Rappahannock residents are urged to verify voter registration, polling place, and valid Photo ID before Election Day!
Rappahannock County polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
That said, “Vote-at-Home” is encouraged given the pandemic through “Mail Absentee Voting.” Voters are ensured that absentee ballots are counted and secure. Citizens can request an absentee ballot online: https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation
Tuesday, June 16, is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Applications must be received in the Rappahannock County Voter Registration and Elections Office via hand delivery, fax, mail, or scan and email by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020: Election Day
All absentee voted ballots must be returned to the Rappahannock County Voter Registration Office by 7 p.m. (Virginia time) to be counted.
Other important dates:
Tuesday, May 26, is the last day to register to vote or change voter registration information for this primary election. Mailed voter registration applications must be sent to the Rappahannock County Voter Registration Office postmarked on or before the deadline.
In-person absentee voting (mask required) will still take place at the Rappahannock County Voter Registration Office, 262A Gay Street in Washington.
Here are the in-person voting dates:
• Monday-Friday, May 8-June 19: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Saturday, June 20: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Saturday, June 20: Last day to vote an in-person absentee ballot
County offices will be are closed Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day)
Still have questions? Call 540-675-5380 or email: vote@rappahannockcountyva.gov
More information can be found online at http://rappahannockcountyva.gov/voter.html
Oak View plows through pandemic
Oak View National Bank, with a lending office in Rappahannock County, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31 of $186,545, compared to net income of $437,808 for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 57.4 percent.
“Like all businesses, Oak View was impacted by the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the first quarter,” said Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman and CEO. “From the very beginning of this crisis, our management team has focused on maintaining the health and safety of our customers and our team. This has included an increased emphasis on our digital channels and drive through transactions as we enforced social distancing best practices.
“Our overall goal has been to continue to serve our customers, although it may look a little different than it has in the past. We are dedicated to ensuring business continuity and availability of all of our banking services to our customers, now and in the future.”
The bank, he said, has “reached out to our loan customers who had been impacted by the economic shutdown to offer our assistance in the form of loan forbearances; which resulted in 55 loan deferrals totaling $18.6 million or 9 percent of our loan portfolio receiving payment deferrals.”
More recent developments included Oak View’s participation in the SBA Payroll Protection Program, “which allowed us to help over 300 small businesses to be approved for in excess of $24 million in forgivable loans under this government program. The full economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will not be measurable until later in the year, however, we believe the bank is well positioned to respond to the crisis and assist our customers in weathering the economic stress created by this pandemic.”
Regarding the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, said Ewing:“We have completed the approval process for all of the applications that we have received to date. We are still accepting new applications, even if they are not from a current Oak View customer. Feel free to email us at SBA-PPP@OakViewBank.com and one of our loan officers will respond to begin the application process.
“As of May 7, there is an abundance of funding still available, however, we cannot predict how quickly the funds will be exhausted. We will take each application on a first-come, first-served basis and keep working until everyone is accommodated or the funds run out.”
Rapp Scouts step up
The Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, which encompasses Rappahannock County, is organizing a "Scouting for Food" drive on Saturday, May 30 to help replenish area food pantries where supplies have been depleted during the COVID-19 emergency.
Anyone wishing to donate nonperishable food items may do so at the Rappahannock Food Pantry from Noon to 2 p.m.
Scouting has a long tradition of "Duty to Others," and of helping our country, communities, and citizens in times of crisis. The Shenandoah Area Council serves more than 4,000 young people in a nine-county area spanning the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
For more information about the "Scouting for Food" initiative or about Scouting in general, visit www.sac-bsa.org or call 540-662-2551.
No public wreath laying
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) announced it will commemorate Memorial Day this year with solemn wreath laying ceremonies, including in Culpeper, but without the public in attendance.
That said, a top VA official is coming to Culpeper to preside over the ceremony, where live streaming, recorded video and photographs will be shared on NCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “While the department can’t hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”
Secretary Wilkie will preside over the wreath laying at Quantico National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Pamela Powers will do the same at Culpeper National Cemetery.
The cemetery will conduct a brief wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
Drive-thru testing in Culpeper
A COVID‐19 drive‐thru testing site is opening tomorrow (Friday, May 15) in the Culpeper Walmart parking lot located at 801 James Madison Highway.
The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID‐19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
See the full story here
Foothills Forum names executive director
Andy McLeod, who has served in an array of nonprofit and public leadership positions, has been named the executive director of Foothills Forum.
The Rappahannock nonprofit has a longstanding partnership with Rappahannock Media, owner of the Rappahannock News, to collaborate on a variety of community reporting initiatives, including this newsletter.
See full story here
Thursday updates:
COVID steady in Rapp
To date, as of Thursday, there have been 10 residents of Rappahannock County who have tested positive for COVID-19 — the same number as Wednesday — according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Next door, Page County is up to 143 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Culpeper County has 329 residents testing positive, with 27 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 23 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 200 confirmed cases (10 since yesterday), with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 90 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths, one fatality since yesterday. Prince William County has 3,351 cases (a jump of about 170 in the last 24 hours), 320 hospitalized and 66 deaths (7 since Tuesday).
As of Thursday’s VDH report, 185,551 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 27,813 confirmed positive (more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours), 3,592 hospitalized and 955 deaths — 28 people dying since Wednesday.
Dusting off the pews
Given Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam effective tomorrow (Friday) is easing certain restrictions with social distancing for Phase 1 of the commonwealth’s reopening — including with places of worship — Rev. Kevin Beres writes to his parishioners of St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington:
“Dear folks: Beginning this Friday, May 15th, with the 11:15 a.m. Mass we will begin resuming public Masses at Saint Peter’s. Please note that the general dispensation that you are not required to go to Sunday Mass is still in place so if due to age or other health conditions you do not feel comfortable coming you will in no way be sinning by worshipping at home.
“And, PLEASE!, if you do not feel well stay at home!!
“Half of the pews have been marked off with tape so please do not enter those pews. If you are only a couple or single person please sit at one end of a free pew to allow another couple or single person to sit at the other end and maintain six feet of separation.
“The Sunday Mass schedule has been changed to help facilitate the social distancing required. There is still the 5 p.m. anticipatory on Saturday and then the three on Sunday proper will be an English 8:15 a.m., the Traditional Latin Mass at 9:35 a.m., and then an English Mass at 11 a.m. The weekday schedule will resume as before with the Saturday morning Mass now always being a Traditional Latin Mass.
“I know that all of us want to open up and celebrate the sacraments again, especially the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, but I absolutely must and will be giving pride of place to the parishioners of Saint Peter’s. I apologize for the bluntness but this means that you have been coming here regularly and often (at least 2-3 times per month) and have been giving regular donations (even small ones) to the parish. If we do not fill up the church with our 50 percent capacity for social distancing, others are certainly welcome to attend but if you are not a family of the parish and another family comes that is, you will be asked to attend the Mass by going into our hall and watching there via a live-stream. This refers only to the three Masses on Sunday. Those in the hall will also be given Holy Communion. If we exceed our total capacity of 150 (in both the church and the hall) then you will be asked to participate by staying in your car in the parking lot. Thank you for understanding and following these directives.
“Let us pray that all this is lifted very soon. In Christ Jesus, Fr. Beres.”
The Rappahannock News will bring readers additional scheduling updates as they are announced by Rappahannock County churches.
Confused about PPP?
John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank with a branch in Rappahannock County, says there is still funding available in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), however inaccurate information is surfacing about the program and many small business owners are unsure whether they can or should apply.
“At Atlantic Union Bank, we feel it is critically important to help debunk common misconceptions about the program so small business owners can make the best possible decision for themselves and their employees,” says Asbury. “We encourage eligible small business owners to consider applying for the PPP, as there are still funds available.”
As in $124 billion being available as of the last update.
“Some banks, including Atlantic Union Bank, are still accepting applications from both existing and new business clients. I would suggest that all business owners who feel their businesses may be eligible and need the funds to sustain their operations consider applying for the PPP and consult with their financial and legal advisors.
“Atlantic Union Bank intends to accept and process applications from both new and existing business clients as long as SBA funding remains available and the SBA continues to accept PPP applications. However, Atlantic Union Bank cannot guarantee that any individual application will be accepted or funded.”
Who is eligible?
“In general, businesses and not-for-profit organizations, including churches, with less than 500 employees may be eligible,” says the CEO. “In order to apply, under current SBA rules in effect as of May 7, 2020, a business or not-for-profit organization applying for a PPP loan must attest that it meets certain PPP requirements including that current economic uncertainty makes the loan necessary to support its ongoing operations . . .
“According to the SBA’s guidelines on eligibility for reimbursement as of May 7, 2020, the PPP loans will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities in accordance with the PPP’s requirements. Loan amounts will be forgiven, as long as at least 75 percent of the loan amount has been used for the businesses’ payroll, and all of the loan amount has been used for payroll and the other expenses outlined above.
“Forgiveness is based on your business maintaining or rehiring employees and could be reduced if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease. In general, the ‘forgiveness clock’ begins ticking upon the loan funding and runs for eight weeks,” Asbury educates.
Wednesday updates:
COVID cases ‘plateau’
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, told the Rappahannock News late Wednesday morning that while there are “blips up and down each day” identifying new cases of COVID-19 in the five-county health district that includes Rappahannock, the incidence rate of infections has “plateaued” for now.
The Warrenton doctor bases his conclusion on a “7-day trend,” saying new cases are “hovering, not going up. There’s a plateau.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Kartchner said he had yet to receive a reply from Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton surrounding an email he sent to regional sheriffs and chiefs of police.
“As you know, the Governor's order # 61 was announced on Friday and we are looking to partner with the various law enforcement agencies in our health district to manage compliance with the order,” he wrote to the law enforcement officers. “VDH is tasked as the enforcement arm of the order, but we cannot do this without your assistance.
“I've discussed this briefly with [Fauquier] Sheriff Mosier and the initial idea is to have his staff handle calls and do the initial physical investigations (if needed), bringing our environmental health staff in if a summons is to be filed with the court. If this works elsewhere, that would be great from a uniformity perspective. If not, we would welcome your input as to how you would like to handle this aspect of reopening.”
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins wasted no time replying: “My response to that request is that we will not trample the constitutional freedoms of our citizens to enforce an edict of the Governor. I do not speak for any of the other jurisdictions in the health district.”
COVID steady in Rapp
To date, as of Wednesday, there have been 10 residents of Rappahannock County who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Page County is up to 140 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 hospitalized and 16 deaths. Culpeper County has 320 testing positive (29 in the last 24 hours), with 26 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 22 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County counts 190 cases (10 since yesterday), with 17 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 88 cases with 10 hospitalized and one death. Prince William County, finally, has 3,181 cases (a jump of more than 100 in the last day), 316 hospitalized and 65 deaths (7 since Tuesday).
All told, as of Wednesday, 180,084 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 26,746 confirmed positive (just under 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours), 3,520 hospitalized and 927 deaths.
Need a job?
The Virginia Department of Health is now recruiting for 1,300 COVID-19 Contact Tracers in the following areas:
• COVID-19 case investigator (district): 200 positions
• COVID-19 contact tracer (district): 1,000 positions
• COVID-19 testing coordinator (regional): 10 positions
• COVID-19 contact tracing supervisor (regional): 10 positions
• COVID-19 data manager (district): 70 positions
• COVID-19 analytics coordinator (regional: 5 positions
Directions on how to apply can be found in the orange box at www.vdh.virginia.gov
Park official to discuss phased reopening
“The [Shenandoah National] Park is not reopening this weekend,” Board of Supervisors Chair Christine Smith emphasized on a phone call Tuesday to the Rappahannock News.
She also told writer Patty Hardee that the park’s Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak would be joining the Board of Supervisors on its Wednesday, May 13 teleconference to discuss Shenandoah’s eventual opening.
“[Soviak] will have some developing information on [reopening] and be looking for consensus and support from the board,” Smith said.
Asked if she would advise keeping the Rappahannock trailheads to the park closed, she said, “I do think it makes sense to keep local trailheads closed and work in the phased reopening that the [National] Park Service has been talking about all along.”
The May 13 meeting had originally been scheduled as a budget work session. But the board having approved the budget on Monday, May 11, the Wednesday meeting will focus more on COVID-19 issues.
“We’re still holding our meeting [Wednesday] night and it will consist more of the COVID-19 update than anything else,” Smith said.
The meeting will be held electronically through the Zoom video conferencing app.
Grab a screen
The Rappahannock Virtual House Concert Tour continues this Sunday, May 17th at 7 p.m. featuring Joe Pipik and Jeannie Wall, and Vincent Day, along with Kid Pan Alley founder and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Register to be part of the living room and interact with the performers at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert or RSVP to watch live on Facebook at www.bit.ly/HC-may17
“With everyone spread far apart, music can help bring us together,” says Reisler. “So we started this free live stream concert series to highlight the talented musicians of the region as well as some national acts we’ve worked with over the years including Tom Paxton, Kathy Mattea, John McCutcheon and others.”
Kid Pan Alley is also offering free songwriting workshops and concerts to kids to give them a creative outlet during these challenging times. For info: www.KidPanAlley.org/online
Tuesday update:
COVID cases steady
There remain 10 residents of Rappahannock County who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, most of the confirmed cases coming in recent days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Page County has 129 confirmed cases of the virus to date with 13 hospitalized and 12 deaths. Culpeper County has 291 cases with 25 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 21 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 180 cases, with 16 hospitalized and five deaths. Warren County charts 87 cases with 9 hospitalized and one death. And Prince William County has 3,078 cases, 299 hospitalized and 58 deaths (five since Monday).
All told, as of Tuesday, 171,239 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 25,800 confirmed positive (800 new cases in 24 hours), 3,395 hospitalized and 891 deaths (41 in the last day).
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region continue to increase. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
There remain three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
Northam extends business closures in Northern Virginia for two more weeks
Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday officially extended the closure of non-essential businesses in Northern Virginia for at least two additional weeks, until Thursday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m.
The delay of Phase One for Northern Virginia affects Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and all the towns in those counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Rappahannock and neighboring counties, such as Fauquier and Culpeper, should be able to move into Phase One of the reopening on Friday.
Full story here
Monday update:
Rapp COVID cases hit double digits
There are now 10 residents of Rappahannock County testing positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning. The majority of the county’s cases are in Amissville, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics by specific zip codes, with fewer confirmed cases in Huntly.
Other zip codes in Rappahannock County show no positive cases of the virus as of Monday morning, including Castleton, Woodville, Etlan, Sperryville, Washington, and Flint Hill.
Next door, Page County has 129 confirmed cases of the virus to date with 13 hospitalized and 12 deaths. Culpeper County has 276 cases with 23 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 21 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 180 cases, with 15 hospitalized and four deaths. Warren County charts 86 cases with 9 hospitalized and one death. And Prince William County has 2,991 cases (250 new cases in 24 hours), 284 hospitalized and 53 deaths (five since Sunday).
All told, 167.758 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 25,070 confirmed positive (1000 new cases in 24 hours), 3,300 hospitalized and 850 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County and the Piedmont region are continuing to increase. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
There remain three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
Sunday updates:
Another RAPP COVID case
There is another person testing positive for COVID-19 in Rappahannock County this Sunday morning, the number now up to 8 confirmed cases to date of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Page County has 128 confirmed cases of the virus with 13 hospitalized and 12 deaths as of Sunday. Culpeper County has 264 cases with 22 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 21 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 172 cases, with 14 hospitalized and four deaths. Warren County charts 85 cases with 9 hospitalized and one death. And Prince William County has 2,740 cases (200 new cases in 24 hours), 265 hospitalized and 48 deaths.
As of Sunday, 157,957 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 24,081 confirmed positive (900 new cases in 24 hours), 3,211 hospitalized and 839 deaths, 12 of them in the last day.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
There remain three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
Paying at the pump?
Looking for affordable gasoline in Virginia during the COVID-19 crisis?
Look everywhere except Rappahannock County.
On Lee Highway outside the town of Washington a gallon of regular gas will cost you $1.89, about the most expensive you will spend in the entire state of Virginia.
The “average” regular gas price on this Sunday in Roanoke is $1.51. Richmond $1.60. Virginia Beach 1.69, according to AAA.
Front Royal puts today’s average price at $1.43 a gallon. In Madison pay as little as $1.39. In the town of Culpeper the majority of stations are charging $1.60.
South of Charlottesville fill up for a little as $1.05 a gallon — at four different gas stations.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Virginia: $1.67, says AAA.
Mother’s Day Concert
“I hope you all are healthy and finding good ways to nurture yourselves and smile!” says Wendi Sirat of Mandalele and the 1000 Faces Mask Theater. “I've been really enjoying the beauty of spring. It's such an amazing symphony, every year!
“I'd like to invite you all to join me in a Virtual House Concert on Mother's Day at 7 p.m. It will be a songwriter's circle sort of concert featuring myself, Forrest Marquisee, Jonathan Marquisee, Paul Reisler & Cheryl Toth. We will all be sharing some of our original songs.”
Rapp residents can watch the concert live on Facebook by going to www.Facebook.com/KidPanAlley/live or you can be in the virtual room with us (via Zoom) by signing up ahead of time at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert
Saturday updates:
Area COVID cases still rising
Rappahannock County is now officially back up to 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which had dropped the number to 6 for a short time yesterday with no explanation.
Next door, Page County is up to 128 confirmed cases of the virus with 13 hospitalized and 12 deaths as of Saturday. Culpeper County has 253 cases with 20 hospitalized and five deaths. Madison County has 20 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 168 cases, with 13 hospitalized and four deaths. Warren County charts 82 cases with 9 hospitalized and one death. And Prince William County has 2,547 cases, 258 hospitalized and 47 deaths.
As of Saturday, 150,952 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 23,196 confirmed positive, 3,164 hospitalized and 827 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase so remain vigilant. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
There remain three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
Luray seniors hit hard by COVID; PPE welcomed
In response to questions about how members of the Rappahannock community can assist in the region’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response, Fauquier Health (FH) in Warrenton has been accepting public donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment — especially for senior centers.
This move is part of FH’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment (PPE).
One of the growing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic is how FH can ensure and maintain the safety of senior residents who are staying at the Villa at Suffield Meadows off Rt. 29, and the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC) on hospital hill in Warrenton.
Katy Reeves, Administrator of FHRNC, requested to supply her residents with a supply of hand sewn face masks that were graciously donated by the public. Her request for the masks was triggered by guidance from the CDC on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, especially of late in Luray, where several recent deaths have been reported.
Quoting Charleen Pettit, media spokesperson for Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center, Randy Arrington wrote in the Page Valley News this week that the Luray facility has had eight deaths related to COVID-19 — three over a two day period this week.
The recommendation by Reeves is to ensure residents wear cloth face coverings when outside of their rooms or when around others.
“FHRNC has been very proactive about initiating strategies to keep our residents as protected as possible. Being able to access supplies that had been donated and vetted as meeting standards was great,” she said.
In addition to FHRNC, a supply of hand sewn masks were sent to the Villa at Suffield Meadows. The masks have a variety of patterns and were wildly popular with the residents. The differing patterns provided residents with a fun opportunity to choose a preferred pattern, while ultimately promoting health safety. For example, FH witnessed a resident who loves cats chose a mask that had cats on one side and dog bones on the other.
According to Sarah Pearson, Administrator of the Villa, “The residents at the Villa at Suffield Meadows have worn their masks proudly throughout the community and want to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. The residents enjoyed being able to choose from a variety of fun patterns and types of masks. There has been such an outpouring response from the community and makes us feel supported.”
For those still interested in donating, the hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Masks- N95, Isolation and Surgical
• Surgical & Scrub Caps
• Headbands with buttons and ear guards
• Hand Sanitizer
• Gloves (latex-free)
• Protective eyewear, faceguards and face shields
• Touchless thermometers- infrared and temporal
• Pulse oximeters
All donations must be in original, unopened containers/boxes at this time to maintain infection control standards. In addition to the list above, FH is accepting donations of homemade (hand sewn and 3D printed) masks, surgical/scrub caps and headbands/ear guards. Any donated homemade masks will be evaluated before distribution to clinicians or patients. All homemade masks, caps and headbands must be delivered in sealed plastic storage bags.
Donations may be dropped off at Fauquier Hospital loading dock, located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton in the rear of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Questions: 540-316-2843.
Northam in a nutshell
“We are not flipping a light switch from closed to open. It’s more of a dimmer switch.”
The words of Gov. Northam on Friday as he explained Phase One of reopening Virginia’s economy beginning this Friday, May 15.
The hope is each of Northam’s three planned phases will last approximately 2 to 3 weeks.
Here’s the bottom line onPhase One: “Stay at home” order changes to a “safer at home” order; 10-person limit on gatherings remains; maintain social distancing whenever possible; non-essential retail can increase the number of persons allowed inside from 10 to 50 percent of the store’s capacity; restaurants and breweries with outdoor seating permits can allow patrons to sit outside, up to 50 percent capacity.
Places of worship may hold services inside at 50 percent capacity; salons will be allowed to open with strict social distancing guidelines and by appointment only; State Parks are open for day use only, with a 10-person limit in place; child-care will remain open to working families.
Gyms remain closed. Gyms can hold outdoor classes with limitations.
The Rappahannock County government is encouraged to consult with the governor’s administration as the county moves into Phase One if it feels it needs to maintain more stringent guidelines.
Rapp road work
VDOT crews are taking advantage of light traffic in Rappahannock County resulting from COVID-19 to get maintenance work accomplished.
Expect alternating westbound lane closures this Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) to Route 622 (Gid Brown Hollow Road) for road work.
Ditto, albeit for a longer period, on Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) from Route 231 (FT Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday updates:
Rapp unemployment
Another 23 residents of Rappahannock County filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending May 2, it was reported yesterday.
All told, since the COVID-19 crisis struck the county two months ago, 297 Rappahannock residents have filed unemployment claims.
For the filing week ending May 2, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 59,631. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 12,857 claimants from the previous week.
Though the 17.7 percent decline indicates that the volume of initial claims has retreated from its recent peak, it may not return to pre-pandemic levels for some time.
COVID case update
It is now back to 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County as of Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with no explanation given to the discrepancy from Thursday’s report that 7 people had tested positive.
Next door, Page County is up to 123 confirmed cases of the virus with 13 hospitalized and 11 deaths as of Friday. Culpeper County has 239 cases with 20 hospitalized and four deaths. Madison County has 20 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 153 cases, with 13 hospitalized and four deaths. Warren County charts 78 cases with 7 hospitalized. And Prince William County has 2,474 cases, 255 hospitalized and 46 deaths.
As of Friday, 143,220 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 22,342 confirmed positive, 3,059 hospitalized and 812 deaths — 43 people dying in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase with no flattening of the curve. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
There remain three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
Before & After curbside
Kerry Sutten, owner of Before & After cafe in Sperryville, reopened today (Friday) “for online ordering only with a service window. Full drink and food menu,” he tells the News.
“Safety is #1 so we ask customers to make online orders at www.beforeandaftersperryvillestore.com. Full menu available. Plus, you can try our newest creation — the Dalgona, a delicious whipped iced coffee with milk. We are excited to again serve our community.”
2020 Rapp Farmer’s Market gears up
Rappahannock County Farmer's Market 2020 is soon to open: Every Saturday, May 23-Nov 21, 10 a.m. to Noon, rain or shine, in the parking lot of Pen Druid Brewing in the Sperryville District.
“This year it will run a bit differently due to the current COVID-19 situation,” Pen Druid’s Van Carney tells the News. “We will operate as a drive-thru where folks can pre-order online — there will be links from our website (pendruid.com) — drive down into the Pen Druid parking lot, staff will greet customers at the entrance to the drive-thru, put the customers name tag on the back of their car and the vendors will pop the pre-ordered bags into the trunks of customers as they drive around!
“Mike Sands [Bean Hollow Grassfed] secured us a grant from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation to hire the staff necessary to run check in at the start of the drive through and buy them supplies like hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves,” Carney continues.
“Also we are working with PATH again to include the POP Bucks program. However, this year since we are not doing any exchange of money at the market, there will be 'Market Bags' available for families that will be funded by the POP Bucks program.”
(POP (Power of Produce) Bucks are affiliated with a program created by the Farmers Market Coalition to engage children in purchasing fresh foods at farmers markets. The PATH Foundation is providing more funding to continue the program this coming year, but they will be redeemed in exchange for a pre-ordered market bag (like a CSA share) this season rather than many individual purchases with coupons).
Farmer’s Market Vendor pre-order information:
• All orders must be placed by 7 a.m. Thursday morning for Saturday pick-up
• Drive-thru to pick-up orders is Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to Noon. Those with surnames A-N please try to arrive from 10 to 11 a.m.; O-Z 11 a.m. to Noon.
Weekend vendors:
Bean Hollow Grass Fed, Flint Hill: Grass fed beef, pork & lamb. Pre-order + pay for items at https://bean-hollow-grass-fed.myshopify.com
The Farm at Sunnyside, Washington: Certified organic vegetables + eggs. Pre-order + pay for items at store.thefarmatsunnyside.com
Flourish Root Floral Studio, Sperryville: Flower bouquets & seasonal goods. Pre-order + pay for items at www.flourishroot.com/shop-farmers-market-flowers
Jackalope Ridge Microfarm & Bakehouse, Boston: Bread & microgreens. Pre-order + pay for items at https://www.jackaloperidgeva.com/farmers-market
Madison Mushrooms Mushroom, Madison: Pre-order + pay for items at madisonmushrooms.org
Pen Druid Brewing, Sperryville: Spontaneous, wild, barrel fermented beers, ciders + wines. Pre-order + pay for items at pen-druid-fermentation.myshopify.com/collections/all
Wholehearted Health Foods, Sperryville: (Every other week starting 5/30) May 30, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31, Nov 14 Sourdough Breads, Granolas, and Chocolates. Pre-order items by emailing keenansherwood@gmail.com Payment by mail, Venmo or GooglePay
Number 1 Sons, Washington, DC: (3rd Saturdays of each month ONLY!) Fermented goods. Pre-order + pay for items at number1sons.com. Select 'Pickle Stand' for Market Pickup at checkout. Enter your zip code, select your market, and choose the date and time you'd like to retrieve your order.
Thursday updates:
7 COVID cases in Rapp, deaths spike around Luray
There have now been 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County as of Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Page County has 122 confirmed cases of the virus with 13 hospitalized and 11 deaths — 6 people dying in the last 48 hours. Culpeper County has 217 cases with 18 hospitalized and four deaths. Madison County is up to 18 cases with one death. Fauquier County has 149 cases, with 13 hospitalized and four deaths. Warren County charts 75 cases with 7 hospitalized. And Prince William County has 2,398 cases, 247 hospitalized and 39 deaths.
There are three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
As of Thursday, 136,558 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 21,570 confirmed positive, 2,955 hospitalized and 769 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase with no flattening of the curve. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
Rapp unemployment
Another 34 residents of Rappahannock County filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending April 25, it was announced today. There had been 84 claims filed by Rappahanock residents the prior two weeks combined, 72 claims for the week ending April 4, and 84 claims filed the previous two weeks.
All told, since the COVID-19 crisis struck the county in March, 274 Rappahannock residents have filed unemployment claims.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced that the total number of continued claims filed in the week ending April 25 surpassed ten percent of private sector payroll employment.
For the filing week ending April 25, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 72,488. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 10,241 claimants from the previous week. Though the 12.4 percent decline indicates that the volume of initial claims has retreated from its recent peak, it may not return to pre-pandemic levels for some time.
PPP funds available
Billions of dollars in potentially forgivable Payroll Protection Program capital remains available to small businesses and nonprofits to help provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed.
PPP, laid out by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is responsible for infusing billions of dollars of capital into small businesses nationwide and saving jobs.
The second round, which kicked off April 27, has awarded 2,378,057 loans worth more than $181 billion as of close of business May 5.
More than 900,000 of those loans, worth over $57 billion were issued by small lenders. SBA forgives the portion of Paycheck Protection loan proceeds used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
Loan payments may be deferred for one year, and is retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is working,” said SBA Mid-Atlantic’s acting Regional Administrator Steve Bulger. “For it to work for you and your employees, you must submit an application through a participating PPP bank, credit union, CDFI or online lender.”
Riggleman defends farmers
Congressman Denver Riggleman has sent a letter to Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza defending 5th District farmers, including those in Rappahannock County, being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riggleman said he was standing up for farmers and producers the Small Business Administration has excluded from receiving economic injury disaster loan and emergency grant program (EIDL) payments.
"Our farmers are the backbone of the 5th District,” said the Republican. “They are deserving of the same economic injury loans as other businesses. Agricultural businesses are keeping America fed during the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to have their back."
Many agriculture businesses will need to be eligible for the EIDL to remain in business over the coming weeks and months, he said.
A portion of the letter read: “We were shocked and disappointed that, contrary to congressional intent, the Small Business Administration singled out farmers and agricultural businesses as ineligible for the economic injury disaster loan and emergency grant program."
Wednesday updates:
Give Local Piedmont sets fundraising record
Give Local Piedmont, 24 hours of generous online giving lasting through midnight Tuesday — hosted annually by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation to help build nonprofit capacity and grow philanthropy — was nothing short of a resounding success.
As in record setting — and in the throes of an unpredictable pandemic, no less — raising just under $1.225 million through 3,742 individual donations.
Last year, the fundraiser netted just over $893,000.
“From the bottom of our hearts, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and our nonprofit organizations thank you,” the foundation said early Wednesday morning after the charitable giving drew to a close. “Your dollars have great impact. By giving together, we are building a stronger, more vibrant community.”
Without further ado, here’s a Rappahannock News-compiled list of some (but not all) nonprofits familiar to the Rappahannock County community and the amount each raised through 10 p.m. Tuesday, with two hours of fundraising still left to go. A subsequent list from NPCF was not available by press time Wednesday. Results should be considered incomplete and unofficial until verified by the NPCF:
Rappahannock Food Pantry — $37,375
Kid Pan Alley — $31,419
Wakefield Country Day School — $28,774
Belle Meade Montessori School — $23,893
RappCats — $23,167
The Shenandoah National Park Trust — $17,698
RAWL — $13,927
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund — $12,786
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad — $10,997
For the Cats’ Sake — $10,377
Piedmont Environmental Council — $9,324
Child Care & Learning Center — $8,979
Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation — $8,621
Rapp at Home — $7,844
Headwaters — $6,729
Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department — $6,150
Rapp Center for Education — $5,483
RCHS Band Boosters — $5,268
RAAC — $5,095
Foothills Forum — $5,017
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection — $4,833
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue — $4,238
Aging Together — $3,892
Verdun Adventure Bound — $3,839
Friends of the Rappahannock County Library — $3,695
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services — $3,690
Rapp Nature Camp — $3,360
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation — $2,742
Rappahannock County Park Foundation — $2,215
Rappahannock County Farm Tour — $1,578
RappFLOW — $1,576
Rappahannock Historical Society — $1,110
Rappahannock County Garden Club — $1,058
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company — $1,053
Hearthstone School — $396
John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival — $370
Rappahannock County 4H/VTF — $296
And it’s never too early to “save a date” — as in next year’s Give Local Piedmont — already set for May 4, 2021.
— John McCaslin
Wednesday COVID update
Rappahannock County as of Wednesday morning continues to have 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health, although one source said that number has since risen to 7.
Next door, Culpeper County has 201 cases of the virus, with 18 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County has 113 confirmed cases with 12 hospitalized and 5 deaths, 3 of those people dying in the last 24 hours. Madison County is up to 17 cases with one death. Fauquier County has 147 cases, with 11 hospitalized and three deaths. Warren County charts 68 cases with 4 hospitalized. And Prince William County has 2,223 cases, 225 hospitalized and 33 deaths.
There are three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
As of Wedesday, 127,938 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 20,256 confirmed positive (a jump of some 800 positive cases in 24 hours), 2,773 hospitalized and 713 deaths — 29 in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase with no flattening of the curve. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
People Inc. offers rental assistance
People Inc. is now offering rental assistance to qualifying individuals who have been economically impacted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Rental assistance will be paid directly to landlords of qualifying tenants.
“We know that staying home is key to maintaining social distance and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said People Inc. Director of Housing Kyle Sensabaugh. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable clients are able to avoid displacement or eviction during this difficult time.”
Rental assistance is available to qualifying individuals who live in Buchanan County, Bristol City, Clarke County, Culpeper County, Dickenson County, Fauquier County, Frederick County, Manassas City, Manassas Park City, Page County, Prince William County, Rappahannock County, Russell County, Shenandoah County, Warren County and Washington County.
In order to qualify for rental assistance, individuals must be within 200% of federal poverty guidelines and must have been impacted by a layoff, release or reduced income related to COVID-19. Individuals must owe the landlord rent for the months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested individuals should contact the People Inc. Rental Assistance hotline toll free at 833-437-0114 for more information and to apply.
Fauquier Health honors nurses
Fauquier Health is proud to join the American Nurses Association (ANA) in celebrating National Nurses Month this May, in an expanded recognition of the positive impact our nurses have on the health and well-being of our community. National Nurses Week – observed annually May 6-12 – honors the men and women around the country who have dedicated their lives to caring for those who are at their most vulnerable and in need. This year, as the invaluable contributions of nurses have gained increased awareness amid the fight against COVID-19, that celebration is being extended into a National Nurses Month.
“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Christine Hart Kress, chief nursing officer of Fauquier Health.
The roots of National Nurses Week can be traced back to 1953, when U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare employee Dorothy Sutherland suggested a national day of recognition for nurses. After a series of proclamations and resolutions through the decades, the American Nurses Association affirmed a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress by establishing May 6 as National Nurses Day in 1982. The ANA expanded the celebration to a week in 1991 and, in 1993, designated May 6-12 as the permanent annual dates to mark National Nurses Week.
In addition to this year’s expanded, month-long observance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. It is another well-deserved recognition for a group of professionals that could not have come at a more appropriate time.
“By their very nature, nurses are special people who are committed to selflessly serving and caring for others no matter the circumstance,” Christine says. “During our fight against COVID-19, our nurses have truly stepped up and are making countless sacrifices daily to ensure the safety of patients and each other, and to help protect our community. They are heroes in every sense of the word.”
Fauquier Health encourages community members to leave their own special note of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com or by tagging #thankahealthcarehero on social media.
Tuesday COVID-19 update
Rappahannock County as of Tuesday morning continues to have 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Culpeper County has 201 cases of the virus, with 18 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County has 113 confirmed cases with 12 hospitalized and 5 deaths, 3 of those people dying in the last 24 hours. Madison County is up to 17 cases with one death. Fauquier County has 147 cases, with 11 hospitalized and three deaths. Warren County charts 68 cases with 4 hospitalized. And Prince William County has 2,223 cases, 225 hospitalized and 33 deaths.
There are three rural counties in Virginia with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, all bordering West Virginia: Dickenson, Bland and Bath.
As of Tuesday, 127,938 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 20,256 confirmed positive (a jump of some 800 positive cases in 24 hours), 2,773 hospitalized and 713 deaths — 29 in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase with no flattening of the curve. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.”
Loans for farmers
Agricultural businesses are now eligible for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance programs. SBA’s EIDL portal reopened this week as a result of funding authorized by Congress through thePaycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Healthcare Enhancement Act. The legislation, signed into law by President Trump last week, provided additional funding for farmers and ranchers and certain other agricultural businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agricultural businesses include businesses engaged in the legal production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural related industries (as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b)).
The SBA will begin accepting new EIDL applications on a limited basis only, in order to provide unprecedented relief to U.S. agricultural businesses.
Monday updates:
Monday COVID-19 update
Rappahannock County as of Monday morning has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Madison County, on the other hand, is up to 16 cases with one death occurring in the last 24 hours.
Next door, Culpeper County has 196 cases of the virus, with 16 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County has 113 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Fauquier County is now up to 140 cases, with 11 hospitalized and three deaths. Warren County has 63 cases and 4 hospitalized. And Prince William County 2,146 cases, 222 hospitalized and 32 deaths.
As of Monday, 122,788 Virginians have been tested for the virus, with 19,492 confirmed positive, 2,700 hospitalized and 684 deaths — 24 in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases in the Piedmont region are continuing to increase with no flattening of the curve. The VDH encourages people “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.
PPP second round figures
For Virginia’s second round of the Paycheck Protection Program funding from April 27 through May 1, banks have processed 46,368 applications totaling more than $3.97 billion.
According to a Sunday news release from the Virginia Bankers Association, 86,739 loans were processed for a total of $12.69 billion, with more cash still available.
“All Virginia banks are open, well capitalized, and working tirelessly for small business customers to serve their needs,” said Bruce Whitehurst, president and CEO of the VBA. “Bankers have been on the front line of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are honored to be a conduit for the federal government to get this aid to these businesses that desperately need it.”
Sperryville studies amid COVID-19
During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Sperryville Community Alliance, are asking for input through various surveys.
With support from the PATH Foundation, the alliance is sponsoring a Sperryville Community Study to better understand the needs and interests of those who live in and enjoy the community.
The studies will include an analysis of the economic and demographic trends of Sperryville, an assessment of existing opportunities and challenges, and a detailed market analysis to better understand community needs. The study will inform the decisions of the alliance as it looks to the future of Sperryville.
“We need your input,” says the alliance. “While we plan community meetings and focus groups — as soon as current health concerns permit — we are asking for your input through various surveys. It is important to understand the varied views and perspectives of all our community members on Sperryville's future.
Sperryville and nearby residents are asked to complete the Consumer Interest Survey on the alliance web page at www.SperryFest.org, under “Initiatives” and “Sperryville Community Study.”
Sperryville business owners are also asked to also complete the Merchant Survey at https://www.sperryfest.org/community-study. Paper copies of these surveys are on the webpage and will be made available at Sperryville various locations once COVID restrictions are lifted.
The study begins today (Monday) and will conclude around Labor Day.
On the front lines
Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed it Correctional Officers’ Week, given “Virginia’s correctional officers have shown remarkable dedication through their ingenuity, teamwork, and perseverance during this challenging time.”
Agreed Virginia Corrections Director Harold Clark: “Our nearly 7,000 correctional officers and their coworkers have responded unflinchingly in the face of the invisible and lethal threat posed by COVID-19, and deserve tremendous thanks for their commitment.
“They have learned, in a very short time, a new way to approach their jobs, to preserve their own safety, the safety of inmates, the safety of their loved ones and the safety of their greater community.”
Sunday COVID-19 update
Rappahannock County as of Sunday morning continues to have 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Next door, Culpeper County has 191 cases, with 16 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County has 109 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Fauquier County has 133 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 61 cases and 4 hospitalized; and Madison County 15 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Nearby Prince William County has 2,026 cases with 199 hospitalized. There are now 30 residents in the county who have died from COVID-19.
All told, 119,065 people in Virginia have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday morning. Of that total, 18,671 are confirmed to have the virus (a substantial jump in 24 hours) 2,627 have been hospitalized (more than 100 since Saturday) and 660 have died — 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Cases of COVID-19 in the Piedmont region of Virginia continue to rise, with no flattening of the curve.
Despite the arrival of springtime temperatures, VDH urges all Virginians “to stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others.
“Do your part to stop the spread by taking everyday precautions, including: washing your hands often, staying at home as much as possible, avoiding close contact with others, covering your coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.”
RCPS CARES funding
Rappahannock County Public Schools will receive just over $145,000 out of the $239 million in federal funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act was approved by Congress and signed into law on March 27 and 90 percent of the funding will go to Virginia’s school divisions.
Putting safety first
Warrenton cardiologist Dr. Robert Stenberg reminds Rappahannock residents that minutes matter and “don’t put your heart health on hold during COVID-19.”
“When a heart attack strikes, every minute matters,” he says. “In fact, the first few minutes are critical in determining the short-term and long-term outcome for the patient. While the world continues to focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, cardiovascular disease, or heart disease, is still the leading cause of death in the United States — and as such — it’s important to seek care in an emergency.
“At Fauquier Health, we want to stress the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms of a heart-related emergency and that our hospital is still a safe place to come should you or your loved ones need care. Not only do we have safety measures in place to protect our patients from infection, but quickly taking action in an emergency will help ensure that the victim gets proper medical treatment before it’s too late . . .
“If you have heart disease or condition or have survived a stroke, you may be considered higher risk for COVID-19 complications, but don’t delay routine care.”
To learn more, visit heart.org or click into fauquierhealth.org
Don’t miss this concert
A reminder of Kid Pan Alley’s virtual concert on Monday, May 4th, from 7 to 9 p.m. And talk about a lineup of musical guests.
Called “Together Again,” the concert will feature some of the world renowned artists who have worked with Kid Pan Alley over the years, including: Tom Paxton, Kathy Mattea, Jon Vezner, Steve Poltz, John McCutcheon, Darrell Scott, and Ysaye M. Barnwell, along with KPA songwriting staff.
The show will stream live on Facebook.
“It will be an amazing concert,” says Rappahannock’s own Paul Reisler, founder of Kid Pan Alley. “We will be simulcasting on Facebook, so please let your friends know.”
For more information click into www.bit.ly/kpa-together
Saturday updates:
Another COVID-19 case in Rapp
Rappahannock County as of Saturday morning has another confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total number testing positive to date to 6. At the start of this week there was only 1 case in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Department of Health..
Next door, Culpeper County has 177 cases, with 14 hospitalized and three deaths as of Saturday. Page County has 107 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. Fauquier County has 128 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 61 cases and 4 hospitalized; and Madison County 15 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Nearby Prince William County has 1,900 cases with 180 hospitalized. There are now 29 residents in the county who have died from COVID-19.
All told, 112,450 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus as of today. Of that total, 17,731 are confirmed to have COVID-19 (a jump of some cases in 24 hours), 2,519 have been hospitalized (more than 100 in the last day), and 616 have died — 35 of the deaths since Friday.
Cases of COVID-19 in the Piedmont region of Virginia continue to rise, with no flattening of the curve.
A Virginia 'reopening' plan coming Monday?
COVID-19 hospitalizations declined for the third straight day Saturday and daily reported test results for the virus soared to over 6,700, both factors that Gov. Ralph Northam is considering when deciding whether and how to allow businesses to reopen and to ease stay-at-home restrictions.
Northam indicated Friday that he will announce a plan for reopening some businesses during a news conference Monday afternoon.
— InsideNoVa
Phased park reopening?
Shenandoah National Park says it is working with surrounding communities, which would include Rappahannock County, as well as local and state public health and government officials to develop a “phased plan” for reopening that ensures the safety of park staff, local communities and visitors.
The plan, states the park, is based on President Trump’s new guidelines to “open America.”
“Currently, COVID case numbers continue to rise in our area,” Shenandoah Park pointed out on the other hand on Friday. “We’ll continue to monitor, but in the meantime the park remains closed.”
Decontaminating PPE
Virginia is receiving three PPE decontamination units in the coming weeks that can decontaminate up to 80,000 masks and gowns per day using hydrogen peroxide vapor, meaning that Virginia will soon have the capability to clean and re-use 240,000 masks per day.
The first of the units is being set up in Blacksburg, the other two in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas, according to the Commonwealth Strategy Group’s recap of Governor Ralph Northam’s Friday news briefing. There are no reported shortages of PPE in the northern Piedmont region.
Otherwise statewide, Virginia reached its highest number — 5,800 — of COVID-19 tests administered on Thursday of this week. The CDC has issued new specimen collection guidelines that will make testing both safer and more accessible.
Specimens can now be collected with nasal swabs instead of nasopharyngeal swabs. These are both easier to administer and more readily available.
Virginia is contracting with two in-state private labs, and another in North Carolina, to increase testing capability by an additional 3,000 tests per day.
As testing capability increases steadily, any individual who believes that they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to seek testing from their healthcare provider.
Virtual tourism
How do you celebrate Travel and Tourism week in Virginia when few businesses are open and people are staying at home?
Beginning tomorrow, May 3, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) will celebrate with a number of virtual offerings that honor the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry's strength, selflessness and resiliency, even in the face of adversity.
Each dayVTC will push out themed content to support all the diverse sectors of the tourism industry, including historic attractions, outdoor recreation, restaurants, small towns and more. The week will culminate with the Great Virginia Oyster Roast — a virtual celebration of everything that makes Virginia so special — and a celebration of the spirit of travel.
VTC will celebrate the spirit of travel all week long with website updates, social media posts and user-generated content with the following schedule:
• Sunday kick-offs the Spirit of Travel content and cues up what to expect for the week.
• Monday: Small Town LOVE, which will highlight charming small towns across the Commonwealth.
• Tuesday: Takeout Tuesday, which will support the Virginia restaurant industry.
• Wednesday: Iconic Virginia, which will highlight Virginia attractions, historic homes, zoos, aquariums and more.
• Thursday: Thirsty Thursday, which will highlight craft beer, wine and spirits.
• Friday: Fresh Air Friday, which will highlight outdoor recreation, state parks, natural reserves and more
• Saturday: The Great Virginia Oyster Roast, highlighting the oyster industry, craft beverages and local ingredients.
During this time, VTC also encourages consumers to order takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurants, farmers markets and other local businesses.
"The spirit of travel remains strong even though people cannot travel physically right now," said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "That spirit is vital to rebuilding our communities. We encourage everyone to keep dreaming of future vacations and know that Virginia will be waiting for them when we can travel again."
VTC has also created a series of videos to highlight the power of tourism, called "Tourism Matters." When it is safe to travel again, locally and regionally, travel will be what moves us forward once again, and tourism will be a vital part of Virginia's economic recovery.
Tourism is big business in Virginia. In 2018, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 235,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.
To check it all out visit virginia.org
Friday updates:
Friday Rapp COVID-19 update
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County remains at 5 this Friday morning, after jumping from just one case early this week, the Virginia Department of Health confirms.
Next door, Culpeper County has 162 cases, with 12 hospitalized and three deaths as of Friday. Page County has 104 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County is up to 128 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 57 cases and 4 hospitalized; and Madison County 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Nearby Prince William County has 1,781 cases with 174 hospitalized. There are now 28 residents in the county who have died from COVID-19.
All told, 105,648 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus as of today. Of that total, 16,901 are confirmed to have COVID-19 (a jump of more than one thousand confirmed cases in 24 hours), 2,416 have been hospitalized, and 581 have died — 29 of them since Thursday.
Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia continue to rise, with no flattening of the curve.
Community-supported grant launches to aid local businesses
In case you missed the announcement yesterday...
Starting April 30, Rappahannock Communities and local philanthropists are collaborating with Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) to extend one-time $1,000 rapid response grants to assist small businesses that operate in the county and can show proof of having been financially harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional funding will come from a grant the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has provided to the BOR.
The new relief fund will be awarded on a rolling basis until funding is exhausted.
More details and how to apply here.
Atlantic Union PPP update
As of Friday morning, Atlantic Union Bank, with a branch in Rappahannock County, has successfully received Small Business Administration (SBA) approval for more than 10,000 loans totaling over $1.7 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The bank reports that approximately 80 percent of the PPP clients operate businesses with less than 20 employees, with the median size for all loans made being approximately $45,000. The bank plans to continue processing loans for current and new customers until the current round of PPP funding is depleted.
“Since the SBA PPP was announced, we have kept our customers and our communities at the center of all our decisions related to the program. We continued to accept loan applications after the first round of funding closed, we continued to perfect our technology and processes, and we invited new customer applications,” said John Asbury, CEO and President of Atlantic Union Bankshares. “These businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we are honored to assist them through this difficult time.”
Atlantic Union Bank says it quickly and successfully processed the loans using a combination of advanced technology and manual effort. The dual process approach enabled the bank to process applications and help a record number of customers despite the reported technological challenges the SBA faced with its PPP application approval system.
Farmers Market expands
Building on the success of the drive-thru Farmers Market in the Town of Warrenton, Fauquier County and and town announced the expansion of the Farmers Market to the municipal parking lot located at the corner of Lee and Ashby Streets.
“I am thankful to Brandie Schaeffer and the Town of Warrenton for their efforts in working with the county to provide space for additional vendors to participate in the drive-thru Farmers Market which will afford needed income to businesses which have been impacted by the COVID pandemic,” said County Administrator Paul McCulla.
Said Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer: “The town is excited to work with the county on an expansion. Coming together adds a new dynamic and furthers the efforts for access to local and nutritious food, while also doing our part to support agribusiness during this difficult time.”
The expanded drive-thru market at Lee and Ashby Streets will operate as an extension to the existing drive thru market and will have the same hours as the existing drive-thru market. The expanded market will be open starting one week from Saturday, May 9th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Five COVID-19 cases in Rapp
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County has jumped to 5 this morning, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed on Thursday.
Next door, Culpeper County has 141 cases, with 11 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County, as of Thursday, has 100 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 111 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 52 cases and 4 hospitalized, and Madison County 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Prince William County is up to 1,645 cases with 169 hospitalized. There are now 24 residents in that county bordering Fauquier who have died from COVID-19.
All told, 90,843 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus as of today. Of that total, 15,846 have tested positive, 2,322 have been hospitalized, and 552 have died — 30 of them since Wednesday.
Unemployment claims
Another 42 residents of Rappahannock County filed for unemployment claims for the week ending April 18 — the exact same number who sought assistance the previous week.
All told, 240 unemployment claims have been filed since March 21 by Rappahannock County residents, among the smallest number in the entire state of Virginia.
PPP loans return — for now
“We are happy to announce that we have secured SBA approval for 100 percent of the eligible completed applications we received and processed for the PPP loan program, existing and new customers alike,” says Jason R. Brady, vice president and market leader for Oak View National Bank in Rappahannock and Warren counties.
“We are still accepting new applications and processing on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding runs out,” he says.
Meanwhile, as of mid-morning Wednesday, Atlantic Union Bank, with a branch in Rappahannock County, has processed an additional 3,231 SBA PPP loan applications, totaling $289 million within the space of 48 hours.
All of this since the second round of funding opened on Monday, April 27. The bank anticipates that by the end of yesterday it will have secured SBA PPP funding for more than 10,000 applications, totaling approximately $1.7 billion for round one and two of funding thus far.
Back in the dental chair
With Governor Northam’s executive order on non-emergency procedures expiring today (Thursday), Virginia Dental Association president Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds is discussing how dental practices are working to safely reopen for regular care.
Local dentists will be following detailed interim guidelines from the American Dental Association, the Virginia Dental Association, the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC to keep patients, dentists and dental team members safe. The VDA has released a comprehensive guide for treating dental patients during the pandemic focused on four areas:
1. Minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission
2. Optimizing the oral health of Virginians
3. Reducing the number of dental emergencies present at emergency departments
4. Supporting dental offices while safely resuming activities
Some of the new guidelines include patient screening, reducing the number of patients in reception areas, updated hygiene and treatment procedures and the use of additional PPE.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, dental offices across Virginia have remained open utilizing enhanced safety protocols to treat emergency patients in effort to minimize patient visits to hospital emergency rooms.
Dr. Reynolds’ remarks from a press conference yesterday afternoon can be seen here.
USDA distributes food
Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of nonprofit People Incorporated, will host its next USDA food distribution this Saturday, May 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
The food distribution will be drive-through with families asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the distribution, up to two hours.
The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located at 16348 Competition Drive. Cars are encouraged to enter the complex from Jonas Road off Rt 666, Greens Corner Road.For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net
Student loan relief
Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia has secured relief options for more than 200,000 residents with privately held student loans. The payment relief is the result of a new initiative by Virginia and several other states to work with the major private student loan servicers to expand on protections for federal student loan borrowers through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Virginians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of this ongoing public health crisis, and student loan borrowers should not have to deal with the added pressure of how they are going to make their loan payments,” he said. “This initiative will provide an important financial lifeline and repayment flexibility to Virginia residents who were not eligible for relief under the CARES Act.”
Wednesday updates:
Regional COVID-19 numbers still rising
There remain, to date, three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
Next door, Culpeper County has 129 cases, with 11 hospitalized and three deaths. Page County, as of Wednesday, has 91 confirmed cases with 10 hospitalized and one death. Fauquier County has 109 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 51 cases and 3 hospitalized, and Madison County 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Prince William County is up to 1,527 cases with 159 hospitalized. There are now 22 residents in that county bordering Fauquier who have died from COVID-19.
All told, 85,307 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus as of today. Of that total, 14,961 have tested positive (a jump of more than 600 new cases in 24 hours), 2,259 have been hospitalized, and 522 have died — 30 of them since Tuesday.
‘Judicial Emergency’ extended
The Supreme Court of Virginia has extended its Declaration of Judicial Emergency in Response to COVID-19 Emergency for a third time, writes Rappahannock News contributor Patty Hardee.
“The Court unanimously extends the Declaration of Judicial Emergency for a third twenty-one day period, through May 17, 2020, for all district and circuit courts of the Commonwealth,” reads the declaration signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons.
Previous declarations were issued on March 16 and March 27.
The new order keeps in place the terms and requirements of the first two orders. For district and circuit courts, and certain appeals, the extension allows for cases to be continued and for deadlines to be extended once the COVID-19 emergency is past and courts have reopened.
“As recognized in the First and Second Orders, in district and circuit courts the statutes of limitation and case related deadlines are [delayed] during the Period of Judicial Emergency,” the document reads.
The court’s previous order was set to expire on April 26, and all civil and criminal cases across the state would have been up for status review in late April or early May. Virginia’s 20th Circuit includes Rappahannock, Fauquier, and Loudoun Counties.
Rappahannock County’s eight civil and 16 criminal cases were scheduled for review April 28. That status review date has been continued to May 26. The county’s criminal cases include Thighe Kavanagh, who is being held at RSW on malicious-wounding and other gun-related felonies.
Rappahannock’s civil cases include two suits by Harmony Manor against the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals and a suit brought against Rappahannock Media (which owns the Rappahannock News) by George Sonnett, Assistant Town Attorney in Front Royal.
The Virginia Supreme Court also issued a 59-page online document outlining “Opportunities for Electronic Interface with the Virginia Judicial System.” The information provided by appellate and local courts is meant to serve as a resource and guideline for transacting court business by use of telephone or audio and video communication systems.
Primary voting extension
Virginia citizens have an additional eight days to register to vote in this year’s primary election, thanks to voting advocates from Fair Elections Center and the League of Women Voters of Virginia, who noticed a discrepancy between the original May 18 deadline and federal law. Once the Commonwealth’s Commissioner of Elections was notified, Gov. Ralph Northam moved the registration deadline to May 26.
As the groups noted in their letter, “the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA)… requires that voter registration applicants who submit valid applications postmarked or received by 30 days before a federal election must be registered in the election. For a June 23, 2020 election, voters must be allowed to register through and including Tuesday, May 26, 2020.”
Drive-through food distribution Saturday in Culpeper
Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer food distribution program of nonprofit People Incorporated, will host its next USDA food distribution on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
Empowering Culpeper will continue to follow social distancing protocols throughout the COVID-19 response period. The food distribution will be drive-through with families asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the distribution, up to two hours.
Virginia Regional Transit will provide shuttle buses between 9 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. EDT for food distribution recipients who do not have transportation. The bus will shuttle participants between the Target bus stop and the sports complex.
The Culpeper County Sports Complex is located at 16348 Competition Drive. Cars are encouraged to enter the complex from Jonas Road off Rt 666, Greens Corner Road.
The next Empowering Culpeper food distribution will occur on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
For more information, contact Empowering Culpeper at empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Small business loan applications pouring into local banks
Two banks with a presence in Rappahannock, Atlantic Union and Oak View National, report that applications to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program have surged since the program was restarted on Monday.
Details here
Governor allows resumption of elective medical procedures
Virginia hospitals and dental practices can resume non-emergency elective surgeries and other procedures on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Details here
Tuesday updates:
Two new COVID cases in Rapp
One day after confirming that Rappahannock County had one confirmed case of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported this morning that there are now two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of residents testing positive to three.
No further details were released on the two new cases, given patient privacy protocols.
Next door, Culpeper has 13 more people testing positive for the virus since yesterday, the county now up to 126 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths. Page County has 89 confirmed cases with 10 hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Fauquier County has 105 cases, with 10 hospitalized and two deaths; Warren County 47 cases and 3 hospitalized, and Madison County 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Nearby Prince William County, in comparison, has 1,449 cases and 147 hospitalized (20 residents of that county have died from COVID-19).
All told, 82,753 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus as of Tuesday. Of that total, 14,339 have tested positive (a jump of over 800 confirmed cases in 24 hours), 2,165 have been hospitalized, and 492 have died.
Shenandoah poultry workers at risk
Virginia has 10 poultry processing facilities primarily in the Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Shore, which are a key part of the state’s food supply system, and all the facilities it was announced yesterday are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
State officials, in fact, are following “developments” this week in several smaller facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.
A CDC team arrived at Virginia’s hot spots yesterday consisting of epidemiologists, contact tracers, and language interpreters. They will work with local health departments to assess the situation, help with wider scale testing, and determine best mitigation steps.
Virginia has more than 120 federally-inspected meat processing facilities. The Virginia Department of Health is working with them so that workers are screened and provided care if sick, while protections are put in place to protect other workers.
Mental health grant
Virginia has just received a $2 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to address the behavioral health impacts of COVID-19.
The current crisis, state officials said yesterday, is leading to increased stress and anxiety, especially for children, teens, health workers, and those with mental health conditions or problems with substance use.
Demand for behavioral health services, at the same time, is expected to increase, including support for behavioral health providers themselves.
The grant will be administered through the state’s Community Services Boards and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Administration.
Monday updates:
Back to 1 case of COVID-19
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry has reported this morning of COVID-19:
“Rappahannock County is back down to one case for now after VDH [Virginia Department of Health] corrected a posting anomaly from Saturday. That said, today’s count is no guarantee for tomorrow and citizens should remain vigilant.”
That Saturday update from VDH had stated that Rappahannock County now had two residents test positive for COVID-19 after having been one of the few counties left in Virginia with either one or no cases of the potentially deadly novel coronavirus.
Said Rappahannock Supervisor Keir Whitson this morning upon receiving Curry’s update: “This suggests our ongoing effort to discourage outside visitors and tourist traffic during this public-health crisis might be helping, at least a little bit, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County.”
That said, next door in Culpeper County the virus continues to spread, with 113 people now testing positive and 10 hospitalized. Page County has 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 9 hospitalized as of Monday morning. Fauquier County has 96 cases and 8 hospitalized, Warren 44 cases and 3 hospitalized, and Madison 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
Nearby Prince William County, in comparison, has 1,353 cases and 137 hospitalized (20 residents of that county have now died from COVID-19).
All told, 80,180 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 13,535 have tested positive, 2,066 hospitalized, and 458 have died.
Need a COVID test?
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Sunday posted nearby COVID-19 testing sites, albeit the district pointed out that changes “are occurring rapidly, so please call a location prior to showing up.”
In addition, testing can only be conducted with prior approval of a healthcare provider.
Culpeper
• Med Express in Culpeper (1420 S Main St, Culpeper)
• All of the physician’s offices in Culpeper that are affiliated with UVA can order a test for their own patients.
• Primary Care Family Care (16240 Bennett Rd. Culpeper)
• Primary Care Commonwealth Medical (16268 Bennett Road, Culpeper)
Fauquier
• Piedmont Urgent Care (PUC) in Warrenton (493 Blackwell Rd #101b, Warrenton) has set up a testing site that is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. They will test someone with an order from any other doctor in our area. If the person does not have an order then PUC will evaluate and test if they meet the criteria.
• Dominion Internal Medicine (225 Oak Springs Dr #201, Warrenton) will test their own patients
• Piedmont Pediatrics (20 Rock Pointe Ln, Warrenton) will test their own patients
• Go Well Urgent Care in Warrenton (75 West Lee Highway, Warrenton) is testing
Madison
• No doctor’s offices in the county, a patient can go to whatever provider they prefer.
Orange
• Orange Family Physicians (13198 James Madison Hwy, Orange) is testing
• Orange UVA Practice (661 University Ln. Orange) can order a test for their patients; will send them to UVA for the specimen collection.
• Dr. Dena Jennings (111 Short St, Orange) in Orange is also testing.
Rappahannock
• The only physicians in the county are not testing. They are sending patients to Front Royal or Warrenton.
Food Pantry update
This note arrived Monday from the Rappahannock Food Pantry:
The Rappahannock Food Pantry shares with all the other helping institutions in our county, our state, and our nation in its search for funds as it tries to meet the needs of our county in this present crisis. Its important fundraiser, usually held on Mother’s Day weekend with a Pet Parade and a catered dinner by chefs around the county, has, of course, been canceled. There will be no awards for dogs with cute names, long tails, and loud barks! There will be no gala party at a lovely Rappahannock house, no delicious food (the food was planned with a South American theme!) and, therefore, no funds raised to feed our hungry for the coming year.
But just because the county is missing out on a lovely evening in May doesn’t mean that the needs are not still there, and the Pantry knows that residents realize the importance of their continued support. Anyone can donate online on May 5th (all 24 hours of it) to Give Local Piedmont at the following address: https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/organization/RappahannockPantry. Or, you can just donate online directly to the Pantry at: rappahannockpantry.org. Or, you can send a check to: The Rappahannock Food Pantry, PO Box 55 Sperryville VA, 22740.
The Pantry reports that its number of new clients had risen dramatically, quickly adding to the almost 10 percent of Rapp residents who were already in need of its help. Delivery of food and other items is now accomplished with a drive-thru, with groceries put in cars and trucks, so no one needs to go inside to shop. There has been a 56 percent increase in the number of client visits. Many new volunteers have been added, since some of our older ones are not able to work at this time. Plans for a new building are still going forward, with the problems it is now facing adding to the needs of this new structure.
Noel Laing, president of the Pantry’s Board, is convinced that the county will continue to support the efforts of the Pantry: “Rappahannock is well known for its generosity. I know we will not fail in these tough times, and that we will be supported, no matter how long it takes.”
Sunday updates:
No second COVID-19 case?
In a small county the size of Rappahannock, which previously had just one confirmed case of COVID-19, any new positive testing of the novel coronavirus spells a sizable percentage jump in infections.
As was the case with Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which without providing details stated that Rappahannock County now has two confirmed cases of the virus. Or does it?
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry wrote to the Rappahannock News early Sunday morning: “We are told that there was an error in the VDH database yesterday with the 2nd case apparently actually for another locality.”
But when the Sunday VDH report later came out it still reported two positive cases for Rappahannock County. If and when a correction is made — and we fully trust the word of Mr. Curry — we will let readers know.
Meanwhile, next door in Culpeper County, the novel coronavirus continues to spread, with 103 people now testing positive and 10 hospitalized. Page County has 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9 hospitalized. Fauquier County has 87 cases and 7 hospitalized as of Sunday morning, Warren 43 cases and 3 hospitalized, and Madison 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
All told, 76,118 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 12,970 have tested positive, 2,014 hospitalized, with 448 deaths.
UVA test and vaccine
“We've developed our own rapid testing for COVID-19,” announces UVA Health in Charlottesville. “This will speed up our ability to test people with symptoms. Knowing who has the coronavirus is a critical step to slowing its spread.”
Meanwhile, UVA says a coronavirus vaccine is “in the works.”
“UVA Health has joined a national clinical trial testing a potential COVID-19 medication,” UVA reports. “It will take time to develop and test, so they're working as quickly as possible. Hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 and significant symptoms can now choose to participate in the trial.”
Message from Valley Health
During the coronavirus pandemic, Valley Health — with hospitals in Luray, Front Royal and Winchester — is telling local residents that it remains committed to protecting and improving the health of the surrounding community.
Here’s a new video update update on COVID-19 from Valley Health President & CEO, Mark Merrill: https://youtu.be/4x8xr1fut6w
A trip to Walmart
A reader of the Rappahannock News writes this Sunday morning:
“Just read yesterday's [Saturday’s] piece about COVID around here and want to add a footnote about rising cases in Culpeper. [My daughter] and I had to make an emergency run to Culpeper's Walmart yesterday morning and it was insanity.
“Yes, they have barriers to funnel folks through one entrance and out another door, but once inside? Chaos. Sanitizer container empty. No wipes, carts not cleaned between patrons. People everywhere, crowding together. No one enforcing the one way system through the aisles, not even the guy guarding a spill and barking at people to walk around it. Masks were the exception. Fewer than one in ten, at a glance.
“People in the check-out with one T-shirt, or holding one bag of peppers. Self-check-out was a germ fest, people touching screens and the credit card holder and no one wiping it down before the next person. (I declined to use for that reason.) I mentioned it to the clerk on the way out and she told me the registers were being wiped after each person.
“Er, I replied, if you look over there, you'll see that's not the case. She shrugged.”
A manager at the Walmart was unavailable for comment this morning.
Saturday updates:
Second Rapp COVID-19 case
There have now been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County as of Saturday morning, albeit unlike the first person to test positive several weeks ago no details about the second Rappahannock victim were released by the Warrenton office of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District in its Saturday report.
Meanwhile, next door in Culpeper County, the novel coronavirus continues to spread, with 95 people testing positive and 10 hospitalized. Page County is also seeing its confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase markedly with 82 people now testing positive for COVID-19 and 9 hospitalized.
Fauquier has 80 cases and 7 hospitalized as of Saturday morning, Warren 42 cases and 3 hospitalized, and Madison 14 cases with 1 hospitalized.
All told, 72,178 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 12,366 have tested positive (a jump of 772 confirmed cases since Friday), with 436 deaths.
Peak of COVID-19 cases?
This important COVID-19 update from Gov. Ralph Northam:
• One of Virginia’s models shows that the state reached the peak of cases as of yesterday (Friday), although individual regions of the commonwealth — including the region surrounding Rappahannock County — are still seeing increases in cases.
• Virginia’s growth rate of cases has slowed, from doubling every three days to now doubling every 9 days.
• Hospitalization rates are remaining flat.
• The number of hospitalizations is staying well below hospital bed capacity.
• Virginia is currently testing approximately 4,000 individuals per day, hoping to expand that to 10,000 per day before re-opening the economy.
• The state has ordered three PPE decontamination units that will be able to be deployed to areas with the most need.
Rapp refuse changes
County Administrator Garrey Curry has updated the Board of Supervisors about the status of the changeover in trash and recycling handling at the county refuse centers, writes Rappahannock News contributor Patty Hardee.
“We had a rather abrupt change to our service provider over last weekend,” Curry said. “Updike [the former contractor] has completed their work for the county and we’re now using Page County. We didn’t have a lot of time to stand things up so there’s a bit of improvising in place. Our citizens have been asked to make a drastic change in how they recycle from a commingled solution with Updike to a source-separated solution.”
He expressed gratitude to both Page and Fauquier Counties for providing containers.
“Our containers are on order and when they come in we’ll have much better signage for the program,” Curry said. “The compactor order should be placed [later this week]. Within six to eight weeks we should be able to transition fully to our new set up, assuming site work can happen appropriately.”
He said the current set-up is temporary, “because it will change a little bit” once we get our own containers and compactors. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned and habits to break [regarding recycling], but we’ll get there.”
The supervisors were quick to praise Curry’s handling of the refuse/recycling transition from Updike to Page County.
“I just want to thank Mr. Curry,” said Wakefield supervisor Debbie Donehey. “I know how crazy it must have been to make all that happen quickly….It could have been a much worse mess than it was.”
Hampton supervisor Keir Whitson had praise for the folks in Page County: “I want to express my early confidence at the customer service we’re getting from Page County. This week Flatwood was full up by Saturday afternoon and Jeff Blevin at the [Page County] Battle Creek landfill was able to mobilize containers for us …. The responsiveness is very much appreciated.”
Cottage Curator adapts
How is the Cottage Curator in Sperryville adapting to COVID-19 while keeping its staff and customers safe during its Saturday and Sunday openings?
A maximum of two people are allowed into the gallery (preferably from the same family or household) by appointment only during strict 45-minute time slots starting at the hours of 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3 both days.
Complimentary masks and gloves are provided or visitors can bring their own. And the gallery is cleaned before each time slot.
Contact jackie@cottagecurator.com or phone 202-345-1733 for an appointment. No purchases are required.
Friday updates:
Jump in COVID-19 in nearby counties and deaths statewide
Still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County as of Friday morning, while next door in Culpeper County the novel coronavirus continues to spread, with 90 people testing positive and 10 hospitalized. Page County is also seeing its confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase markedly.
Fauquier has 73 cases and 7 hospitalized, Warren 36 cases and 3 hospitalized, Page 30 cases and 8 hospitalized, and Madison 14 cases and 1 hospitalized. Highland County on the West Virginia border now has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
All told, 69,015 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus as of Friday morning. Of that total, 11,594 people have tested positive (a jump of 596 confirmed cases since Thursday), with 410 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 38 Virginians have died of the virus.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Virginia unemployment
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance edged down from its recent peak while the rate of growth in continued claims filings slowed significantly.
Food preparation and serving occupations (restaurants, bars, and hotels) remain the largest occupational group impacted by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, these jobs were a smaller percentage of unemployment insurance claims with a higher percentage of filings from those employed in manufacturing, logistics, and management jobs, among others.
For the filing week ending April 18, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 82,729. This brings the most recent five-week (March, 21, March 28, April 4, April 11, and April 18) total of weekly initial claims filings to 493,501, which is greater than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 21,890 claimants from the previous week. The 20.9 percent decrease indicates that initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, even as they remained stratospheric compared to historical trends.
COVID-19 extensions
Governor Ralph Northam has extended the current ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11. Virginia State Police are directed to continue suspending the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections and take several additional measures through July 31.
He extended his directive that closed Virginia’s 75 DMV offices and its mobile units to the public and extended the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire. Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online.
He’s also directed the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates. This directive continues the suspension of enforcement of motor vehicle inspections. While local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Northam encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic. The directive is in effect until July 31.
The ban on elective surgeries will continue while the governor and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver will continue to evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, and the availability of personal protective equipment.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” said Governor Northam. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies.”
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. Hospitals continue to treat emergency patients and perform essential surgeries, and Virginians should feel safe going to hospitals if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a heart attack. Governor Northam also amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven to allow licensed physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.
Thursday updates:
Thursday’s COVID check-up
Still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County as of Thursday morning, while right next door in Culpeper County the novel coronavirus continues to spread among residents, with 84 testing positive and 9 hospitalized as of today. Fauquier has 64 cases and 6 hospitalized, Warren 30 cases and 3 hospitalized, Page 22 cases and 6 hospitalized, and Madison 14 cases and 1 hospitalized.
All told, 64,518 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 10,998 people have tested positive, with 372 deaths.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Supervisors adjust
Even during the COVID-19 crisis, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors is still hashing out the county’s budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins in July. As reported in this week’s edition, public hearings for the budget and tax rates were held April 20 via the Zoom video conference app. From here the balances forecasted lower revenue due to the pandemic shutdown with the county’s essential needs to come to a balanced budget.
At the April 20 meeting, the supervisors opposed real estate and personal property tax increases.
The Board will hold several more public meetings at which they plan to discuss the budget. Here are the meeting dates:
April 27: the Board will meet electronically to consider adoption or changes to the proposed budget necessary prior to adoption
May 4: Board’s regular meeting, further budget discussion and consideration of adoption
May11: Board Budget meeting, further budget discussion and consideration of adoption
May 13: Board Budget Meeting, further budget discussion and consideration of adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Rural hospital relief
More than $1.85 million in federal healthcare funding is on its way to assist the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in supporting rural hospitals across the state as they combat the COVID-19 crisis.
The federal bucks earmarked for Virginia, announced yesterday, were made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The flexible funding can be used to expand testing and laboratory services as well as to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
Wednesday updates:
Latest COVID update
Despite the county seat of Washington being a mere 57 miles from the Capital Beltway, Rappahannock County has had only one person test positive for COVID-19. In comparison, nearby Fairfax County has 2,077 confirmed cases as of Tuesday (Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health has been delayed).
And we’re not alone. Other jurisdictions around Virginia with only one known case of coronavirus include Patrick (its first case reported on Monday), Galax, Wythe, Bristol, Floyd, Radford, and Covington.
Highland and Bath counties to our west, meanwhile, have had nobody test positive, while Dickenson, Bland and Grayson counties in southern Virginia are also COVID-19 free.
Meanwhile, Culpeper County as of Tuesday reported 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (14 new cases in 24 hours), Fauquier 49, Warren 26, Page 14 and Madison 12.
All told, 58,354 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 9,630 people have tested positive (a jump of 640 confirmed cases over 24 hours).
As for deaths, there have been 324 in Virginia, with 1,581 residents of the state currently hospitalized.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
‘Bang-up’ success for WCDS distance-learning
“Saw a news story tonight about Fairfax County Public School rollout of online learning,” writes Suzanne Zylonis of Rappahannock County’s Wakefield Country Day School. “As a comparison, Wakefield Country Day School in Rappahannock County has done a bang-up job.
“When Virginia Governor Northam closed schools on Friday, March 14, WCDS was back in business with several distance-learning platforms by Monday, March 16, and students haven't lost a day of learning through all this,” she states.
“WCDS is a Pre-school-12th grade Independent School with 150 students, and being small also equates to being agile. Each teacher knows their students well, and were able to determine the best platform(s) to connect meaningfully. Before students left school on that Friday, they were equipped with laptops, markers, textbooks and worksheets. In our fifth week of distance learning, students are engaged, communicate daily with teachers and classmates, and are ready to finish the year on time.
“Additionally, students are collecting food for the Rappahannock Food Pantry, coloring books and markers for the Senior Center, and are sewing masks for local first-responders. Wakefield Country Day School in Rappahannock County Virginia — Small but Mighty!”
WCDS, meanwhile, is offering lectures by some of its Adjunct Faculty members to the greater WCDS community. And in the coming weeks, WCDS will be offering live, free online seminars hosted by members of our Adjunct Faculty.
Already scheduled are the following:
• Tuesday, April 28, 9:45-10:30 a.m. — Paul Smith, COVID 19 — the Election and Census
• Tuesday, May 5 and May 12, 9:45-10:30 a.m. — Greg Rushford, International Trade (parts 1 and 2)
• Tuesday May 12, 10:45-11:30 a.m. — Tim Nolan, Intro to Economics
• Tuesday, May 19, 9:45-10:30 a.m. — Greg Rushford, International Trade (part 3)
If you are interested in participating, you will need to be invited to the forum. Please contact Suzanne Zylonis (szylonis@wcdsva.org) for your invitation.
Tuesday update:
Rappahannock a COVID-19 island
Despite the county seat of Washington being a mere 57 miles from the Capital Beltway, Rappahannock County has had only one person test positive for COVID-19.
We’re not alone. Other jurisdictions around Virginia with only one known case of coronavirus include Patrick (it’s first case reported on Monday), Galax, Wythe, Bristol, Floyd, Radford, and Covington.
Highland and Bath counties to our west have had nobody test positive, while Dickenson, Bland, and Grayson counties in southern Virginia are also COVID-19 free.
In comparison, nearby Fairfax County has 2,077 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, as of today, Culpeper County has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (14 new cases in the past 24 hours), Fauquier 49, Warren 26, Page 14 and Madison 12 (four new cases since Monday).
All told, 58,354 people in Virginia have now been tested for the virus. Of that total, 9,630 people have tested positive (a jump of 640 confirmed cases since yesterday).
As for deaths, there have been 324 in Virginia (24 of them since Monday), with 1,581 residents of the state currently hospitalized.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Monday updates:
Monday COVID-19 update
As of Monday, April 20, Culpeper County has 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (8 new positive cases for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours), Fauquier 41 cases, Warren 24, Page 14 and Madison 8.
Rappahannock County has one person who has tested positive, according to the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District based in Warrenton.
All told, 56,735 people in Virginia have been tested for the virus (2,002 tests administered in the past 24 hours). Of that total, 8,990 people have tested positive: a jump of 453 confirmed cases since Sunday. There have now been 300 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth, with 1,296 currently hospitalized.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Eat Like a Lion
The generosity of the Rappahannock Lions Club continues unabated during the COVID-19 pandemic, its members over the weekend making a $2,500 donation to the Rappahannock Food Pantry to support an innovative pilot program that helps both the pantry’s customers and restaurants that have curbside service in the county.
“This is a win-win for all involved,” said Rudy Segaar who devised the “Eat Like a Lion” project. “The funds will be used to purchase nutritious meals from our struggling curbside-service restaurants, which will then be distributed to the pantry’s customers. If the program is successful, we hope to continue it through the COVID-19 crisis.”
Participating restaurants are the Country Café Pit Stop, Off the Grid, Griffin Tavern, Skyward Café, and The Blue Door.
No hikes, no bikes
Rappahannock residents be advised that Skyline Drive above Sperryville is not open to pedestrians or bicyclists.
“Shenandoah National Park is closed to all entry,” Shenandoah Management Specialist Sally Hurlbert told the Rappahannock News on Monday morning. “There are no exceptions for bicyclists and hikers on Skyline Drive.”
We similarly asked about the status of hiking the Appalachian Trail, especially for any thru-hikers setting out this spring from Georgia or Maine, given so much of it passes through Shenandoah Park.
“The Appalachian Trail is closed through Shenandoah and in many other places, but it isn't closed everywhere,” Hurlbert pointed out. “The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has asked for the closure of the entire trail, but since it passes through so many types of land agencies whose managers are making different decisions, it isn't completely closed at this time.
“There are a variety of types of closures and limitations that will make a thru-hike very difficult, such as the closure of backcountry shelters and privies and closure to overnight use. I suppose there are some people trying to do a thru-hike nevertheless. They would have to skip large portions of the closed areas and come back later. We've seen thru-hikers do that before such as during the Rocky Mountain Fire in 2016. We had to close a portion of the A.T. for a couple of weeks when the bubble of thru-hikers were passing through. They had to go around the closed area and come back later to finish that portion.”
New testing begins
Working with researchers at the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Virginia Department of Corrections today (Monday) will begin to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing of incarcerated offenders.
VDH this morning will begin sending staff into prisons around the state to assist with the increased testing. Hundreds of additional tests have been ordered, being developed with the help of the universities and state labs.
Before today, 434 of Virginia’s prisoners were tested for COVID-19, with at least 116 confirmed as positive. Another 50 prison staff have also tested positive.
Besides testing symptomatic offenders, point prevalence testing also began in prisons last week, enabling officials to monitor and treat positive cases before symptoms develop. Point prevalence testing is now underway, for example, in nearby Harrisonburg.
Sunday updates:
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations
Here in Virginia, as of Sunday, April 19, the combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized or else hospitalized awaiting COVID-19 test results stands at 1,319 — 820 confirmed cases, 499 awaiting test results.
That according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which says 231 of the state’s COVID-19 patients are presently hooked up to ventilators.
Virginia hospitals, all told, possess 2,886 ventilators, with 598 of them (21 percent) in use as we speak for coronavirus or other illnesses.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged in Virginia stands at 1,267.
As of Sunday, there are 5,853 available hospital beds in Virginia.
The number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Virginia stands at 277.
Regional COVID update
As of Sunday, April 19, Culpeper County has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (4 new cases since Saturday), Fauquier 39 cases, Warren 24, Page 13 and Madison 8. Rappahannock County has one person who has tested positive, according to the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District based in Warrenton.
All told, 54,733 people in Virginia as of Sunday have been tested for the coronavirus and 8,537 have tested positive — a jump of almost 500 confirmed cases in 24 hours.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Treatments for COVID
Both the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University are currently conducting clinical trials to develop medications to treat COVID-19 patients, according to an announcement from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
This is unrelated to the nationwide search for a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit medications under study in Virginia could help to save lives until a vaccine is discovered.
Area prisons adapt
Local and regional jails in Virginia are helping to avoid unnecessary congregation by reducing entry and populations in jails.
• Local jail populations are down 17 percent, with prisoners being released early (with supervision) in many cases, some still awaiting trial.
• Local public safety officials have been pursuing alternatives to jail time for those charged with a misdemeanor, such as remote electronic monitoring.
• There has been a 67 percent decrease in entries into local and regional jails on misdemeanor charges.
• While the DOC is removing as many inmates as possible through early release, their priority is safety for both those incarcerated and their communities.
• Prisoners will not be released without a safe re-entry plan.
• Re-entry planning has been made more difficult by COVID-19 regulations, which may lead to delays in release.
• There are 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state prisons.
At the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal, which processes prisoners from Rappahannock County, all programs, visitation, workforce, and work release programs have been suspended at least through April 30.
In addition, the jail’s lobby and even restrooms are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to reduce the possibility of introducing the COVID-19 virus into the facility.
Attorneys are still granted access to the jail, but only after a screening.
The Jail ATM kiosk was moved into the vestibule area of the jail.
Saturday COVID numbers
As of Saturday, April 18, Culpeper County has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Fauquier 36 cases, Warren 24, Page 13 and Madison 8. Rappahannock County has one person who has tested positive, according to the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District based in Warrenton.
All told, 51,931people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus and 8,053 have tested positive, a jump of more than 500 confirmed cases in 24 hours.
Across the commonwealth, as of Saturday, 1,296 people have been hospitalized and 258 have died — 27 of those deaths in the last 24 hours.
Fifteen people testing positive for the coronavirus are currently hospitalized within the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
PPP in limbo?
Virginia banks of all sizes have been working around-the-clock to provide loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), processing 40,371 applications totaling more than $8.7 billion as of April 16, according to the SBA.
As reported in this newspaper, many more PPP loan applications did not gain SBA approval before the $349 billion authorized for PPP loans was exhausted on Thursday.
An overnight Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) survey of member banks reveals that number to be more than 22,726 small business applications totaling requests for $3.235 billion in PPP loans. The VBA estimates this data to be conservative, as bankers have stated that even more small businesses were in the process of preparing to apply.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of the Treasury reported Friday that PPP has provided payroll assistance to more than 1.6 million small businesses in all 50 states and territories. Nearly 5,000 lenders participated in the critical program.
No lender accounted for more than 5 percent of the total dollar amount of the program. The vast majority of these loans — 74% of them — were for under $150,000, demonstrating the accessibility of this program to even the smallest of small businesses. The PPP provided funds to a wide variety of industries in all sectors of the economy.
The banking industry continues to urge Congress to protect more American families and their jobs and businesses by allocating additional funding and to move very quickly on the $250 billion addition to PPP currently being discussed.
“As we wait for Congress to allocate more funding to PPP, small business owners should continue to consult with their bank, as there are other programs and alternatives available and likely more coming soon,” said Bruce Whitehurst, president and CEO of the Virginia Bankers Association, which has served as the unified voice for Virginia’s $615 billion banking industry and its 42 thousand employees since 1893.
“Banks are working with small businesses and individuals affected by this crisis every day to help them as much as they possibly can.”
PSP in lieu of PPP
A proposal on Capitol Hill would establish a “Paycheck Security” program (PSP) to cover the wages and benefits of employees of affected businesses and non-profits until the economic and public health crisis is resolved.
Virginia Sen. Mark. Warner on Friday joined Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and two other senators in releasing the proposal to put “American workers first.”
“The health and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 is unprecedented in American history,” noted Warner. “More than 22 million people have already filed unemployment claims, and projections suggest that the unemployment rate could top that of the Great Depression by this summer if Congress does not do more to help businesses and workers stay afloat.”
Warner told the Rappahannock News earlier this month in an interview that the initial PPP program would not be enough.
“While Congress quickly took some steps with the PPP program and expanding access to disaster relief loans, these early lifelines will not be enough on their own to prevent more job losses and alleviate the economic uncertainty,” he said Friday.
“It will be much less costly to our economy and our country in the long run if we can offer direct grants to businesses facing heavy losses so that they can keep workers on payroll and benefits through the next several months of this crisis. Otherwise, we could see millions more businesses go bankrupt, leave millions more Americans out of work, and make it that much harder to get our economy going again once we get through this public health emergency.”
Under the terms of the senators’ paycheck security proposal:
• All employers who have suffered a month-over-month drop in revenues of at least 20 percent will be eligible to receive grants covering a portion of payroll and benefits for at least the next six months.
• Grants will cover salaries and wages up to $90,000 for each furloughed or laid off employee, plus benefits, as well as up to an additional 20 percent of revenues to cover fixed operating costs such as rent, utilities, insurance policies, and maintenance.
• Employers and non-profits of all sizes will be eligible if they can verify revenue losses and don’t otherwise have more than 18 months of their payroll available in cash.
• Businesses that have received a Paycheck Protection Program loan or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or have otherwise accessed the Federal Reserve 13(3) facilities, will be ineligible, unless they exhaust these other programs or use the Payroll Security Program grant to pay back their existing loans.
Friday updates:
COVID cases jump by 602
As of Friday, April 17, Culpeper County has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Fauquier 35 cases, Warren 22, Page 10 and Madison 8. Rappahannock County has one person who has tested positive.
As of Friday’s report, 48,997 people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus: 7,491 tested positive, an increase of 602 in 24 hours. Even with these new numbers, Virginia has one of the lowest per-population testing rates in the United States.
Across the commonwealth, 1,221 people have been hospitalized and 231 have died, 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Fifteen people testing positive for the coronavirus have been hospitalized in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Rappahannock County.
There has been no flattening of the curve of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Telephone or televideo
Fauquier Health physician clinics have now fully implemented telemedicine capabilities following the Trump administration’s expansion of telehealth services. For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer two types of telehealth visit options: “telephonic and televideo.”
A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider. A televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit via a platform that allows the provider to utilize a video conferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.
“We have to get creative in these unique times,” said Dr. Brian DeCastro. “Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to Covid-19. In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”
Piedmont Internal Medicine Dr. Joseph David said local residents of all ages should see telehealth as a way for them to stay connected with their medical care team.
“This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation,” he said. “Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request an appointment online if they are properly set up through the online patient portal.
Narmada Winery supporting local food pantries
Alexander Dias at Amissville's Narmada Winery passes this along:
We are offering flat rate shipping for 6 bottles or more at $10. This offer is available to everyone in Virginia and Maryland. Also, every case sale(12+ bottles) will have 5% of the proceeds donated to local food pantries. We would love your support! Thank you and we hope you all are staying safe and healthy and happy! Have a great day!
Warner advises Trump
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has joined a congressional task force advising President Trump in response to COVID-19 and economic recovery.
“My highest priority on this task force will be to ensure the federal government’s efforts to reopen our economy are bipartisan, data-driven, and based on the expertise of public health professionals,” says the senator. “Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and their livelihoods as a result of this crisis. Unfortunately, a rushed, haphazard [business] reopening risks not only further lives lost but also further damage to our economy.
“For the sake of both our economy and the safety of our loved ones, we need to do everything we can to stamp out this disease and give Americans confidence that it is truly safe to begin returning to normal,” said the Democrat. “Experts agree that, at a minimum, a robust testing regime must be in place before we are able to lift most of the difficult, but effective, social distancing measures intended to ‘flatten the curve.’
“As we consider next steps in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, input from governors and other local officials will be absolutely essential.”
Thursday COVID update
As of Thursday, April 16, Culpeper County has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 32 cases; Warren 21; Madison 8; and Page 7. Rappahannock County continues to have one person who has tested positive.
Fifteen people testing positive for the coronavirus have been hospitalized in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that encompasses Rappahannock County.
As of Thursday’s report, 46,444 people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus, with 6,889 confirmed cases, a jump of almost 400 testing positive in 24 hours.
Virginia, unfortunately, has one of the lowest per-population testing rates in the United States, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Across Virginia, 1,114 people have been hospitalized and 208 have died.
There has been no sign of the curve in positive COVID-19 cases flattening in Virginia.
‘Crowd ban’ extension
Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he will extend his Executive Order 53 for two weeks — through Friday, May 8.
Originally signed on March 24, the order bans crowds of more than 10 people; closes recreation, entertainment, and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to offering takeout and delivery services only.
“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”
Northam’s Executive Order 55, which directs Virginians to stay home unless they must leave for essential services, remains in effect all the way through June 10.
Call for 30,000 volunteers
It is now estimated that up to 30,000 volunteers will be needed in Virginia to provide support in hospitals and long-term care facilities during the surge in cases expected here in the coming weeks.
State officials are working with universities to enlist the help of students, particularly those enrolled in medical or nursing programs.
To sign up, please visit vamrc.org.
Farmer’s Market — with a twist!
The Warrenton Farmers Market “Drive-Thru” kicks off this Saturday, April 18.
Proceed to Second Street and simply follow the map — and please be patient!
Farm-fresh products will be available from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday — all while safely social distancing. Pre-orders are highly encouraged.
For more information visit: Virginia Farmers Market Associationhttps://vafma.org/covid-19
Wednesday COVID numbers
As of Wednesday, April 15, Culpeper County has 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 5 cases in 48 hours; Fauquier 28 cases; Warren 20; Madison 8; and Page 6. Rappahannock County continues to have one person who has tested positive.
Eleven people have been hospitalized in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that encompasses Rappahannock County.
All told, as of Wednesday’s report, 44,169 people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus, with 6,500 confirmed cases, a jump of almost 800 cases since Monday. Around Virginia, 1,048 people have been hospitalized and 195 have died, 46 in the last two days.
There has been no sign of the curve in cases leveling off in Virginia.
County upticks
A total of 336 households called on the Rappahannock Food Pantry between March 15 and April 11 — a 56 percent increase over the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Department of Social Services since March 23 has received 13 new applications for Medicaid Assistance; 16 new applications for SNAP; and one request for assistance with a burial.
Regarding Adult Services and Child Welfare, there are currently 15 ongoing Protective Services Investigations in the county; 3 Adult Protective Services cases underway; and 21 Adult Services cases.
Under the Child Protective Services category, there are 5 ongoing Foster Care Prevention Service cases; 1 open Child Protective Services investigation; and 18 open Foster Care cases.
In the last three weeks, there have been a total of 156 county residents who have filed for unemployment.
Call to arms
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced additional details of a statewide effort in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.
It is estimated up to 30,000 volunteers are needed to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout the commonwealth.
The governor and MRC are working with colleges and universities to reach out to students, especially those enrolled in health and medical degree programs. The administration is also reaching out to individuals who have recently filed for unemployment benefits and have relevant experience, and is coordinating with hospitals, health systems, and professional associations to help recruit their community members.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” said Northam. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our commonwealth and save lives.”
The MRC is a force of dedicated volunteers who stand ready to support the community in the event of a public health emergency. Local units are comprised of teams of medical and public health professionals who, along with community members, volunteer their time, skills, and expertise to support ongoing public health initiatives and assist during emergencies.
“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” said Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the Commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”
For more information or sign up to become an MRC volunteer, please visit vamrc.org. For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Tuesday update:
Tuesday COVID numbers
Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia climbed to 6,171 in the latest report Tuesday morning, with 424 new cases reported.
Officials reported five new deaths from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total fatalities to 154.
Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies by 5 p.m. the previous day.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 2,962 cases, an increase of 182 from the day before, the state reported.
There have been 52 deaths in the region, with 21 in the Fairfax Health District, 12 in Arlington, 10 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, two in the Rappahannock health district (which does not include Rappahannock County) and two in Alexandria.
There have been 42,763 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 14.4% are positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 1,207, up from 1,164
Prince William County: 508, up from 434
Arlington: 401, up from 390
Loudoun: 344, up from 324
Alexandria: 247, up from 235
Stafford: 95, up from 87
Spotsylvania: 56, up from 51
Manassas: 49, up from 41
Fauquier: unchanged from 28
Fredericksburg: 14, up from 13
Manassas Park: 13, up from 10
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 813 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 765 Monday, and another 469 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 473 on Monday. There have been 721 hospital patients discharged after COVID-19 treatment.
The hospital association said 422 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 276 are on ventilators. The state has 2,838 ventilators available, according to the report.
Monday updates:
Easing stay-at-home order could result in mid-summer COVID-19 peak: UVA projection
Easing Virginia’s stay-at-home order on June 10 could result in a significant spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in mid-summer, according to projections released today by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
However, data from U.Va. released Monday during a webinar with reporters and Virginia Secretary of Health Daniel Carey show that the state’s social-distancing efforts have helped to dramatically slow the potential spread of the virus and to delay a peak in hospitalizations and use of ventilators.
Read the full story here
Monday COVID numbers
As of Monday, April 13, Culpeper County has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 28 cases; Warren 17; Madison 6; Page 6. Rappahannock County continues to have one person who has tested positive.
There have been 9 people hospitalized within the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County.
All told, as of Monday morning’s report, 41,401 people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus, with 5,747 confirmed cases — a jump of almost 500 testing positive in the past 24 hours. Around Virginia 903 people have been hospitalized and 149 have died.
Numbers seen here are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported by healthcare providers and laboratories.
Hospital discharges
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has added a new “discharge” category to the COVID-19 online data dashboard launched last week. The dashboard, produced with the support of VHHA member hospitals and health systems, provides up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies.
The new discharge category, which is updated daily along with the rest of the data metrics in the dashboard, reflects the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Virginia and then discharged.
The publication of this dashboard provides a resource to the public, state and federal partners, and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.
In addition to the new data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage with resources, documents, video content, and more. That page is also a portal through which people with supplies to donate can find information on hospitals seeking supply donations. A full news release about the initial launch of the data dashboard can be accessed online here.
Sunday updates:
Easter greeting
“He is risen!” Rep. Denver Riggleman, who represents Rappahannock County on Capitol Hill, says in Easter greetings. “As we celebrate the resurrection together we are reminded of where we cannot be. At a sunrise service, or in the pews with our church family.
“Together we are fighting an invisible enemy, a virus that has physically separated us and taken the lives of those we love. As a nation, we are united. There is hope found in the empty tomb. On Easter Sunday we celebrate life that conquered death.
“I pray that this message finds you healthy and safe. Happy Easter.”
Sunday COVID update
As of Sunday, April 12, Culpeper County has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 25 cases; Warren 15; Madison 6 and Page 6.
Rappahannock County continues to have one person who tested positive, a man in his 40’s who at last word was quarantined at home.
Seven counties in Virginia still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Highland and Bath bordering West Virginia.
All told, as of Sunday morning’s report, 39,985 people in Virginia have been tested for the coronavirus; 5,274 are confirmed positive; 872 have been hospitalized; and 141 have died — 11 of those deaths in the last 24 hours.
Madison COVID concern
A positive COVID-19 test result has been confirmed with a resident of a long term care facility in Madison, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which is not identifying the care facility.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District staff are currently investigating potential sources of exposure and working with the Madison facility management to take all precautions to protect the residents and staff.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” said Warrenton-based Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
“We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread. Working in partnership with the facility management, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue to provide guidance on infection control.”
To date, 25 percent of Virginia’s coronavirus deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities. Virginia’s new long-term care facility task force is working toward ensuring long term care facilities have adequate funding, are adequately staffed, and have access to equipment, PPE, and cleaning supplies.
Northam’s weekend briefing
Highlights of the governor’s weekend COVID-19 briefing, as summarized by the Virginia Press Association:
• 306,143 Virginians have recently filed unemployment claims, with 191,000 payments issued thus far. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will provide an extra $600 per week to those receiving unemployment, as well as expanding the number of individuals who qualify, to include temporary workers and self employed individuals. The state is expanding its capability to respond to all unemployment claims by hiring more staff, as well as a private call center.
• Virginia hospitals remain concerned with PPE shortages. Virginia Commonwealth University has developed a method to clean and disinfect N95 masks using UV light so that they can be reused.
• Face coverings have not been made mandatory in Virginia due to concerns that this would contribute to the PPE shortage in hospitals, but as people develop the ability to make their own masks the practice of wearing them in public is strongly encouraged.
• The VA Medical Reserve Corps has over 13,000 volunteers signed up, half with medical training. They are providing additional training for those who want to volunteer, including ICU and ventilator training for nurses and nurse practitioners. Those interested in signing up and applying for training please visit vamrc.org.
• Governor Northam has proposed an amendment to grant early release to prison inmates with one year or less of sentences remaining. The unprecedented action would allow the release of some 2,000 inmates who have exhibited good behavior and are determined to not be a threat to society. Early release would become effective immediately. Part of this process includes ensuring that each inmate has a place to go once released and access to medications for a minimum of 3 months.
Saturday updates:
Saturday COVID update
As of Saturday, April 11, Culpeper County has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 25 cases; Warren 15; Madison 6; and Page 6.
Rappahannock County continues to have one person who has tested positive, a man in his 40’s who at last word was quarantined at home.
All told, 37,999 people in the commonwealth have now been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of more than 2,500 since Friday’s report; 5,077 are confirmed positive; 837 have been hospitalized; and 130 have died — 9 of those deaths in the last 24 hours.
Friday update:
Friday COVID numbers
As of Friday, April 10, Culpeper County has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 23 cases; Warren 10; Madison 5; and Page 5.
Rappahannock County continues to have one person who has tested positive, a man in his 40’s who at last word was quarantined at home.
All told, 35,459 people in the commonwealth have now been tested for the coronavirus; 4,509 are confirmed positive; 772 have been hospitalized; and 121 have died.
Just over 28 percent of Virginians testing positive are white, 15 percent African American, 9 percent other races. A person’s race was not listed in 49 percent of confirmed cases.
Tax filing deadline approaches in Rapp County
Attention Rappahannock County taxpayers: The blue personal property tax forms sent in recent weeks to county residents are due soon.
The deadline to file the county’s personal property tax form is Friday, May 1, in order to avoid a 10 percent late fee, which would be added to this fall’s annual tax statement.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rappahannock County Commissioner of the Revenue Mary Graham is encouraging residents who haven’t yet done so to file their personal property taxes by telephone. The number to call is 540-675-5370.
Graham says the office prefers not to receive forms by U.S. Mail. Due to the coronavirus, doors to the Revenue Office remain closed to the public.
— John McCaslin
Compton on scams
Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton had this statement on scams:
“During times of crisis, some try to prey on the worries or struggles of others. This health crisis our country is facing right now is no exception. Many fraudulent scams are being conducted related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
These scams include subjects pretending to be utility workers threatening to disconnect electricity to residences.
Please do not give anyone cash or credit card information. The electric company will not send anyone to your home to collect funds regarding past due utility bills.
If you receive a call regarding past due utilities, disconnect the call and contact your utility provider. After you have spoken with your utility provider, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-675-5300. If you were the victim of this or any other scam, please contact us.
Governor creates nursing home task force
Gov. Ralph Northam has created a task force to provide support for long term care facilities and nursing homes in the state.
“We know there are concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes. Here in Richmond, The Canterbury Nursing Home is tragically dealing with one of the largest concentrations of deaths in a long term care facility in our country,” Northam said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “These are our parents and grandparents. We have a special obligation to protect them, in addition to our responsibility to protect public health.”
Read the full story here
Thursday midday update:
Thursday COVID numbers
As of Thursday, April 9, Culpeper County is up to 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 20 cases; Warren 9; Madison 5; and Page 5.
Rappahannock County has one person testing positive.
All told, 33,026 people in the commonwealth have now been tested for the coronavirus; 4,042 are confirmed positive; 685 have been hospitalized; and 109 have died — 34 of these deaths occurring in the last 24 hours.
Governor’s briefing
The Virginia Press Association highlights these key points from Governor Ralph Northam’s Wednesday, April 8 briefing:
• Virginia is still waiting for its most recent order of PPE (personal protective equipment) to arrive later this week. So far, 1.5 million pairs of gloves, and over 425,000 N95 masks, have been distributed to hospitals and long term care facilities across the state. No Virginia hospitals have run out of PPE yet, but the concern remains as case numbers rise. So far, Virginia has only received about 10 percent of the amount of PPE that has been requested from the national stockpile.
• Virginia is working to increase testing capability to reflect any disparities in treatment and prevention of the virus in minority, particularly African American, communities. Currently, 1,381 reported cases include data that shows race and ethnicity, about 53 percent of all reported cases.
• The General Assembly will return for a reconvened session on April 22. The governor is working with General Assembly leaders on how to deal with the state budget in light of the fiscal and revenue effects of the pandemic. The deadline for the governor to act on all 1,291 bills passed by the GA is this Saturday, April 11. So far, he has acted on 864, and promises the public that the rest will be acted upon by Saturday.
• May elections are being moved to November pending General Assembly action when they come back into session on April 22.
• With his power to do so, the governor is moving the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23.
• The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has changed restrictions to allow establishments with proper licensure to sell mixed alcoholic beverages with takeout orders.
The governor’s next briefing will be Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
Valley Health update
As the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in the Valley Health service area rose last week, a reminder that residents are ordered to stay home. Valley Health continues to prepare, promoting telehealth visits, further curtailing non-emergent services, and adding sites for those with respiratory symptoms.
Valley Health has developed a new service for people who have fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms and need evaluation. Community members may call the dedicated phone line at 540-536-0380, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and be guided to their primary care provider or a Valley Health Family Medicine/Urgent Care office for a telehealth visit.
Also, following recent changes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to allow the broad use of telehealth visits by providers and health systems, several Valley Health Family Medicine, Urgent Care and Specialty offices successfully piloted a new platform this week that enables patients to be seen by providers from the comfort of their homes.
Patients who need an in-person provider visit now have a “next step” opportunity for care at a new outpatient Respiratory Care Clinic located adjacent to the COVID-19 test collection site at Rutherford Crossing in Winchester. The clinic is a resource for patients who need chest x-rays and other physical exams following a telehealth visit. Referral is required from a patient’s primary care physician.
Additional updates:
• Valley Health’s emergency departments, urgent care centers and physician practices have reported a growing number of patients requesting a note to return to work. We are unable to accommodate that request. Consistent with guidelines from the CDC and state agencies, we ask area employers to waive the required healthcare provider’s note for employees who are sick with acute respiratory illness to validate their illness or to return to work. Our emergency departments and doctor’s offices are not in a position to provide this documentation in a timely way.
• Valley Health is launching a community appeal to collect 10,000 hand- sewn masks over the next two weeks. In order to ensure the highest possible level of protection, we have step-by-step instructions for making masks with elastic and masks without elastic on our website. Information about collection locations will be available soon at www.valleyheathlink.com.
• Blood donors are deeded. We urge all residents who are able to roll up their sleeves and help maintain our supply of blood products. The Red Cross donor center in Winchester has daily collection times.
• Valley Health continues to advocate social distancing, telework for all who can, and frequent, thorough hand washing. As we use greater quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies.
Referencing the goal of “flattening the curve,” or the rate at which people are testing positive for COVID-19, Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill reinforced the importance of social distancing.
“Simply put, we must stay away from each other as much as possible, sheltering in our homes and not leaving unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “Everything Valley Health is doing and asking our community members to do is with the intention of flattening the curve – this means interacting directly with as few people as possible to slow the spread of infection. This will help reduce the number of active cases, which will allow hospitals time to better prepare for and manage a surge of COVID-19 patients.”
Telemedicine amid COVID-19
Fauquier Health physician clinics have implemented telemedicine capabilities. This announcement follows the Trump administration’s unprecedented expansion of telehealth services.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer two types of telehealth visit options: telephonic and televideo.
A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider. A televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit via a platform that allows the provider to utilize a video conferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.
Brian DeCastro, MD, Fauquier Health Urology, said the Urology practice has successfully conducted several telephonic and televideo visits.
Dr. DeCastro shared, “We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to Covid-19. In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”
In addition to the specialty clinics, telehealth is becoming an integral part for internal medicine and family practice. Providers see telemedicine as a tool to increase access to routine healthcare needs. According to Joseph David, MD, Piedmont Internal Medicine, community residents of all ages should see telehealth as a way for them to stay connected with their medical care team.
Dr. David shared, “This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation. For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”
Providers are the first to admit healthcare needs are facing challenging times during this pandemic.
According to Kyle Song, DO, Family Practice at Bealeton, Fauquier Health has been doing their utmost to help the community. He commented, “At the Family Practice in Bealeton, in order to protect our community, patients and staff, we have postponed routine health visits and have initiated telehealth visits. These types of visits will still allow us to continue providing care to our patients while protecting them.” When asked how patients can best protect themselves, Dr. Song said, “We urge everyone to please continue handwashing — soap and water is best — cover coughs, continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary.”
One of the frequently asked questions we see is what if you still get sick? You should call your primary care provider to get direction on where and how to proceed with your symptoms.
Dr. Song went on to comment, “In this difficult time, if everyone does their part and we all work together as a community, we will get through this.”
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request an appointment online if they are properly set up through the online patient portal.
It is important to note that patients will not be able to request an appointment through the website online scheduling features. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition. If the virtual visit is deemed clinically appropriate, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.
A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting. Should patients be concerned or have questions about COVID-19, they are urged not to call the emergency department. Rather, they should contact their provider’s office for guidance or call the dedicated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
— Sarah Cubbage
Wednesday updates:
Local COVID-19 numbers
Culpeper County now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19; Fauquier 17; Warren 8; Madison 5; and Page 3. Rappahannock County has one person testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health, which released its latest numbers Wednesday morning, says 30,645 people in the commonwealth have now tested for the virus; 3,645 are confirmed positive; 615 have been hospitalized; and 75 have died.
Atlantic Union disburses SBA loans
Atlantic Union Bank has started disbursing funds to small businesses under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), bank Chief Executive Officer John Asbury said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the bank has disbursed $50 million through the program since it began taking applications last Friday afternoon, Asbury confirmed.
According to a real-time dashboard the bank is using to monitor incoming applications, it has received 5,846 applications for the PPP from business clients totalling $1.38 billion. Of that number, 1,766 applications totalling $627 million have been certified by the bank as complete and not in need of further information, Asbury said.
The next step and the ultimate bottleneck, he noted, is that the bank has to log on to the Small Business Administration (SBA) system and manually enter in information for each loan.
“The problem is that you’ve got so many banks across the country all hitting the SBA system simultaneously, it’s crashing,” Asbury said.
Of the 1,766 applications Atlantic Union has certified as complete, 591 loans totalling $529 million have been entered into the SBA system and the bank has received a certification number guaranteeing that funding is available. The next step is documentation and disbursement of the money into client’s bank accounts.
The PPP, part of the $2.2-trillion federal stimulus package the government approved last month in response to Covid-19, is designed to quickly get money into the hands of small- and medium-sized businesses that are struggling. But many businesses are asking how long they should expect to wait.
“We’ve not yet been able to estimate what the cycle time will be,” Asbury said. “The most critical thing the customer needs to be concerned about is, ‘Do you have my authorization code from the SBA.’ Because if the bank is not able to obtain that, then they’re not guaranteed funding.”
You can learn more about the program and what’s needed apply online through your direct lender. Atlantic Union has information on its webpage here: https://www.atlanticunionbank.com/sba-ppp
— Sara Schonhardt
Moving elections
Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday requested the General Assembly move the May General Election and all special elections scheduled for May 5 to the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election date to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The governor is also exercising his statutory authority to move the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”
Moving the upcoming May elections requires action by the General Assembly. The plan the Governor is proposing includes the following measures:
• There will be one ballot in November.
• Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.
• All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.
• Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected on November 3, 2020 and have been qualified to serve.
“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” added Attorney General Herring. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Governor Northam and his team on a solution that protects both public health and the integrity of our elections.”
Tuesday updates:
COVID-19 testing
Fauquier County today (Tuesday, April 7) opened a COVID-19 mobile screening site for residents experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Take note: you will need a doctor’s order before you can be tested. The most common symptoms doctors look for are high fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.
Only upon your doctor’s approval can screening take place at Piedmont Urgent Care, 493 Blackwell Road in Warrenton, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days per week. People will remain in their cars during the procedure.
Anybody who does not have a personal physician and is experiencing classic symptoms of the virus can go to any urgent care clinic in northern or central Virginia to be evaluated. Some people experiencing milder symptoms of COVID-19 never get tested and recover by caring for themselves at home under quarantine conditions.
Undetected outbreak?
As Rappahannock County this week reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, a new University of Texas at Austin study about the spread of the virus states:
“For counties that have not yet reported a confirmed case, the chance that there is an undetected outbreak underway is 9 perent. A single detected case of COVID-19 increases that risk to 51 percent.”
“COVID-19 is largely spreading undetected because of the high proportion of asymptomatic and mild infections and limited laboratory testing capacity,” the study explains. “To inform decision-makers, we have estimated the likelihood that each county in the US already has extensive community transmission based on the number of confirmed cases to date.”
All of which speaks to the importance of staying at home during this risky period of COVID-19 transmission.
Bed, ventilator usage
With the support of hospital members, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched a new online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.
The publication of this dashboard, which is updated daily, provides a resource to the public, state and federal partners, and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.
In addition to the new data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage with resources, documents, video content, and more. That page is also a portal through which people with supplies to donate can find information on hospitals seeking supply donations.
Monday updates:
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Rappahannock County
The first resident of Rappahannock County has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
That according to a statement this early afternoon from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The patient, a male in his 40s, has mild symptoms at present, and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public.
He was self-quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic, and tested as soon as symptoms appeared.
Read the full story here
Drive through testing site will open tomorrow in Warrenton
Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, April 7) Fauquier County will have its first COVID-19 mobile testing site. Those who are experiencing symptoms – a fever higher than 100 degrees or signs of a lower respiratory illness, like a persistent cough or shortness of breath – can park in the parking lot at Piedmont Urgent Care at 493 Blackwell Road, Warrenton. With a doctor’s order, they’ll be able to get a test for the novel coronavirus.
The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including weekends.
Read the full story from the Fauquier Times here
Bed, ventilator usage
With the support of hospital members, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched a new online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, current hospital bed availability, and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.
The publication of this dashboard, which is updated daily, provides a resource to the public, state and federal partners, and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.
In addition to the new data dashboard, VHHA also maintains a COVID-19 webpage with resources, documents, video content, and more. That page is also a portal through which people with supplies to donate can find information on hospitals seeking supply donations.
Updated phone list
During the COVID-19 emergency, many organizations in Rappahannock County are offering valuable services to school children, parents, seniors, and essential workers. Here are several newly released/updated phone numbers, among dozens of listings already published on the rappnews.com site:
Meals: Young people in the county ages 18-and-under who are in need of a meal — regardless of enrollment status in the county schools — call 540-671-0153.
Student internet: For information about the 15 drive-up “Wi-Fi” hotspots for students who do not have internet access at home, call the school district office (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at 540-227-0023.
Pre-loaded computers/lessons: Families in need of computer devices for students — pre-loaded with Rappahannock school lessons — call 540-671-1491.
Child Care: Essential employees in the county who are continuing to work through the pandemic, and need child care, it will be available very shortly. Contact the school district, its office hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 540-227-0023.
Counseling: Those within the school community, parents included, who are experiencing high levels of stress or anxiety at this time and might be in need of consultation to please reach out to the RCPS counselor at 540-683-0437.
Other important numbers:
Sheriff: 540-675-5300 (non-emergency)
County Administrator: 540-675-5330
Scam alert
In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 economic impact payments will be on their way. For many Rappahannock County residents this will be a direct deposit into your bank account. For the unbanked individuals who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payment through the U.S. mail.
The state-run Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force is now warning that scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or get you to “verify” your filing information in order to steal your money. Like the pandemic itself, everyone receiving a COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk.
Be advised:
• The IRS will deposit your payment into the direct deposit account previously provided on individual tax returns (or, in the alternative, send a paper check to your mailbox).
• The IRS will not call and ask you to verify payment details. Do not give a bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone — even if someone claims it’s necessary to get your check. It’s a scam.
• If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, bypass the links and delete the emails immediately.
Kid Pan Alley online
Are your kids bouncing off the bottom, glued to the tube, and all dressed down with nowhere to go? They could be doing something incredibly creative and fun they can do together. Rappahannock-based arts non-profit Kid Pan Alley has launched an online version of its group songwriting workshops for children whose schools are closed.
“Kid Pan Alley is creativity and community dressed up in songwriters clothes,” according to KPA Founder, Paul Reisler, “and that’s exactly what we all need right now. So we’ve spent the last 2 weeks coming up with a creative way to keep the songs coming and the children humming — free online songwriting sessions.”
Led by KPA’s Reisler and Cheryl Toth, participants will write a song in two 1-hour sessions on consecutive days. They’ll come up with a theme, lyrics and melody to create their own group song which will be recorded at the end of the workshop.
Classes are limited to 15 students, so please sign up right away as they will fill up fast. To register your child visit www.bit.ly/k-online.
Sunday update: