It’s been an unsettling week in Rappahannock County as COVID-19 continues its tight grip on a rural community that for months enjoyed relatively few cases of coronavirus in comparison to surrounding counties and other regions of the commonwealth.
Now, per capita, tiny Rappahannock County suddenly has more new daily cases on average than heavily populated Fairfax County. Nearby Falls Church, which has double the population (14,772) of Rappahannock County, has had only 11 more residents (123) test positive for COVID-19 than we’ve experienced here.
Seemingly overnight — as in the three weeks since mid-November — an additional three dozen Rappahannock residents have tested positive for the virus. At press time Wednesday, the county’s overall COVID-19 count stood at 112, with seven hospitalizations and two deaths.
Meanwhile, Dr. Brooke Miller and his nurse practitioner wife, Ann H. Miller, of Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family Medicine in Washington, both tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Dr. Miller assured this newspaper by telephone that “none” of his patients were exposed to the virus because he was away on pre-scheduled personal leave when diagnosed.
“Both Ann and I have not exposed any patients,” the doctor stressed, adding “we have notified everybody we have been around.”
Across Lee Highway from the Valley Health medical practice, the Rappahannock County Public Schools system on Monday evening announced that Rappahannock County Elementary School would cease in-person instruction and operate on a “remote-learning format” only through the remainder of the week.
“As you are aware, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend,” Dr. Shannon Grismley, RCPS superintendent, wrote to the school community. “Today, Monday, December 7, another staff member and two students presented with symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 or other illness.”
Although two of the three soon tested negative for the virus, Dr. Grimsley said “based on the information we have during the investigative process conducted today, we are moving forward [to remote learning] in an abundance of caution.”
Rappahannock County High School has not been affected by the latest COVID-related developments.
“Remember, if you or your child are ever identified as having been potentially exposed, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4F, and practice social distancing for 10-14 days from your last contact,” Dr. Grimsley wrote.
Such tracing may be the case for schools, however Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, revealed Tuesday afternoon that his affiliated Virginia Department of Health “changed its guidelines, consistent with new recommendations from the CDC, to prioritize contact-tracing efforts for key segments of the population.
“That means we might not be able to reach all [Rappahannock-Rapidan] district residents who have been recently exposed to an individual with COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 contact tracers and investigators have been hired since May to help curb the pandemic, including a number in our district, but when the number of cases reaches substantial levels such as they are now, local health departments have to prioritize their time to talk to the people most at risk,” Dr. Kartchner said.
