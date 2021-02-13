Many details yet to be worked out; vaccine appointments begin Friday
This week CVS Health will become the first pharmacy in the commonwealth to offer vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, but Virginia health officials are expressing frustration over the logistical hurdles to rolling out the pharmacy program equitably.
Nationally, CVS is launching vaccine programs in 11 states including Virginia. Eligible Virginians will be able to sign up online starting Thursday, with vaccine appointments beginning on Friday.
Amy Thibault, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS said the company is expecting to distribute 26,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to 36 select pharmacies each week.
“Specific CVS Pharmacy locations within these 11 states have been chosen based on population density and demographics including the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, with the goal of reaching the most in-need populations. We also selected locations with layouts best suited for setting up vaccination clinics and the ability to safely manage social distancing within our stores,” Thibault wrote in an email to the Rappahannock News.
The participating pharmacies may change “regularly,” Thibault said, in order to “prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment.” For that reason, there is currently no list of CVS locations that are actively administering vaccines.
In a press release, CVS said it will initially limit appointments to individuals who are 65 and older and to those who have already pre-registered with their local health department first. Then, beginning next Thursday, Feb. 11, anyone who is eligible under Virginia’s Phase 1b guidelines can sign up for a vaccine through the company’s website.
Over the last few weeks tens of thousands of Virginians have pre-registered to receive the vaccine through their local health departments, providing those departments with a list of people who are currently eligible for vaccination under Phase 1b.
“The goal was to have CVS be able to pull from those health departments’ lists of pre-registered individuals who are 65 years of age and over and preferentially enroll those individuals for appointments,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
But for various reasons, Dr. Avula said, CVS was unable to offer a technical solution that would allow it to pull from the local health department wait lists. “What that has led to is that anybody who was on the internet trying to get an appointment through CVS could go in and make an appointment,” he said.
“We’re really trying our best to ensure that people who have been waiting in line have access. There isn’t a way that favors people who have good internet access. There isn’t a way [to control] for people who get up super early and are trolling the internet. That’s the core fundamental issue with how this rolled out,” he said, noting that some health directors had likened it to people queuing up to get the best concert tickets.
“This is an issue both of fairness for people who have pre-registered and have been waiting, but also of equity because for low-income or non-English speaking or people who don’t have good internet access, this is not a system that allows equitable access and so that’s what we’re fighting for,” Avula said.
At the local level, April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, says they didn’t get enough advance notice about the CVS program to put a coordinated system in place.
“Our folks at the office are looking at that process to see how we can partner moving forward,” Achter said.
But because the Virginia Department of Health and CVS do not have a shared list of eligible individuals yet, they also have no way to alert one another when an individual who is on a health department waitlist has been vaccinated at a pharmacy.
In the long term, though, Achter hopes that there will be some coordination among vaccine administrators using the Virginia Immunization Information System, a database that allows state health workers to know which residents have received vaccines.
“We don’t want to hold anyone up from getting a vaccination. Wherever the opportunity presents, we want them to take that opportunity. We will simply take them off our list and it moves everyone else up the queue,” Achter said. At least for now, Achter said, this will have to be done manually, with individuals notifying the RRHD via email if they have received a vaccine through an alternative channel.
At a press conference last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told his constituents to “stay tuned and be assured this [CVS program] is only the first phase of the rollout of the federal pharmacy partnership.” Northam said the state was actively working with Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger pharmacies to expand the availability of vaccines.
Sara Schonhardt contributed to this story.
If you are registered with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to receive a vaccine and you instead get a vaccine through a CVS pharmacy, notify the health district by emailing askrrhd@virginia.vdh.gov.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }