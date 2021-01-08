Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.