"As we continue to evaluate the situation of COVID-19, and the confirmed number of cases that are on the rise in our communities, Fauquier Health has decided to move back to a more limited-visitation policy. It is our priority first and foremost to ensure the protection and safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors," Fauquier Health Director of Marketing & Public Relations Sarah Cubbage said in a statement Friday afternoon.
A look at the new policies at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton:
Face masks/coverings, screening, and hand sanitization are required for entry. Upon entry into the facility, visitors can expect to receive an approved visitation sticker that must be worn visibly at all times within the facility. The front entrance will be open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. -7 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Visitation policy for inpatients (patients who require a hospital stay)
» COVID-19 negative patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are permitted one visitor in the room at one time between the hours of 8AM-8PM. Patients may choose one care partner to stay with them overnight during their hospital stay if supervision is required. Nursing Supervisor must be notified and approve of the hospital stay.
» COVID-19 negative patients admitted to 2nd floor (2 South), 3rd floor (3 South/3 West) are permitted to a maximum of two visitors in the room at one time between the hours of 8AM-8PM. Patients may choose one care partner to stay with them overnight during their hospital stay if supervision is required. Nursing Supervisor must be notified and approve of the hospital stay.
» COVID-19 negative patients receiving end of life care will be authorized two visitors 24/7. Additional family members will remain outside of the facility but can take turns.
» Pediatric and Intermediate Care Nursery (ICN) patients will be authorized two consistent visitors who may visit at the same time.
» Family Birthing Center (FBC) patients are permitted two visitors, except for the siblings of the newborn. COVID-19 positive mothers may be authorized one consistent visitor as coordinated by department. Appropriate PPE will be worn during entire length of visit.
» COVID-19 positive patients, or patients under investigation, will not be authorized any visitors. Exception: COVID-19 positive patients receiving end of life care may be authorized one designated visitor, so long as appropriate PPE is worn during entire length of visit.
» No children under age 18 will be permitted unless they are here for their own medical appointment or outpatient visit.
Additional means of technology may also be utilized for patient and visitor interactions when appropriate (including video-call applications on cell phones or tablets). Visitors may access the Bistro for takeout meals or leave the facility to obtain takeout meals and return to the patient’s room. Visitors who leave the facility must go through screening again upon return. Visitation restrictions are subject to change at any time.
The following instructions will be provided upon arrival:
» Approved visitor sticker MUST be worn at all times showing approved visitation status.
» Face mask or cloth face covering MUST be worn at all times while in the facility. Cloth masks may include any of the suggested CDC face coverings - cloth mask, no sew t-shirt mask, bandana, etc. Please visit this CDC link for more information. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
» Hand hygiene MUST be performed frequently including upon arrival and departure.
Visitation policy for outpatients (patients not requiring a hospital stay)
» Emergency Department (ED) patients will be allowed one designated consistent visitor who must remain in the treatment room with the patient at all times. If the visitor leaves the patient’s treatment room, they will not be allowed re-entry. Additional visitors MUST wait outside of the building; they will not be allowed to remain in the ED waiting room or any other area inside of the hospital.
» Emergency Department (ED) pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors.
» Operating Room (OR), Outpatient Special Procedures (OPSP), Cardiac Cath Lab and Interventional Radiology (IR) patients will be allowed one designated consistent visitor to wait in the hospital from pre-procedure to discharge in waiting room only spaces. No visitors will be allowed in procedural areas. Exception: When one or more of the following apply, one visitor may remain with the patient pre- and post-procedure:
- The patient is a minor
- The patient requires assistance due to altered cognitive state or developmental disability
» Medical Imaging and Outpatient Laboratory patients will be allowed one designated consistent visitor when one or more of the following apply:
- The patient is a minor
- The patient requires assistance due to altered cognitive state or developmental disability
» All other Outpatient Departments (such as Cardiopulmonary and Infusion) will be allowed one designated consistent visitor when one or more of the following apply:
- The patient is a minor
- The patient requires assistance due to altered cognitive status or developmental disability
- The patient has altered mobility and requires assistance
- No children under age 18 will be permitted unless they are here for their own medical appointment or outpatient visit.
