Fauquier Health confirmed that they received the initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday.
“We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH),” according to Kevin Sale, Fauquier Health's chief operating officer.
Vaccine administration has begun with Fauquier Health's frontline healthcare workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. It is an important reminder that the arrival of the vaccine means we all still need to do our part in continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing hand hygiene. Amy Kaminski, Vaccine Coordinator of Fauquier Health, said, “It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”
For the latest updates and details about how Fauquier Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit FauquierHealth.org and follow the Facebook page at Facebook.com/FauquierHealth
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }