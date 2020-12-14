He’s not been sworn into office yet and already conservative Republican Congressman-elect Bob Good is making waves on Capitol Hill after calling the COVID-19 pandemic “phony.”
Good appeared this past Saturday at the second "Million MAGA March" in support of President Donald Trump, an event covered by Business Insider.
"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces," Good told the crowd who demand that November’s presidential election be overturned in favor of Donald Trump. "This looks like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic.
“It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic ... You get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today. Thank you for saying no to the insanity."
That same day, the publication pointed out, there were roughly 231,000 confirmed new coronavirus infections and over 3,300 COVID-19 deaths, both single-day records in the United States and easily within the definition of a pandemic given the 300,000 deaths all told.
University of Virginia Dr. Cameron Webb, who lost to Good in last month’s election, tweeted in response to the Republican’s remarks: "I've seen firsthand the devastation COVID-19 causes. The fact is — even here in VA — the pandemic is surging right now. Anyone can be affected and it's our collective duty to respect this threat. It goes beyond partisanship or politics. This rhetoric is irresponsible and dangerous."
Outgoing Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was unseated by Good in this past summer’s primary, wrote on Twitter: "My grandmother is in the Hospital with COVID. My brother is a critical care nurse taking care of those with COVID. Saying COVID is fake is irresponsible, embarrassing and everything that is wrong with politics. Virginia deserves better."
Good followed up by posting on Twitter Sunday: “We have got to stop the insanity, and stop accepting the hoax that says forcing people to wear a mask, forcing businesses to close, prohibiting worship services, and keeping kids out of school will make a significant difference in whether or not we will die from this virus.”
