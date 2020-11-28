‘There was no exposure risk to any of the customers, as described by the VDH guidelines’
Firehouse Treasures, operated by the Washington Ladies Auxiliary, had been gearing up for its annual Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday Sale this weekend when not only did the sale abruptly get cancelled but the popular thrift store next door to Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue was closed until December 12th.
“We did have one person test positive for COVID at the thrift shop on Wednesday morning,” Rebecca Smith tells this newspaper. “As soon as we found out we decided to close down the shop out of an abundance of caution. All of our staff is getting tested. So far, all have been negative.”
Smith added that Lisa Palmer, the WVF&R Designated Infectious Control Officer, has remained in touch with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) “since day one.”
“There was no exposure risk to any of the customers, as described by the VDH guidelines — as having been exposed within 6 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more,” Smith said.
Firehouse Treasures has always notified its customers before entering the shop on Firehouse Lane that masks and social distancing are required. In addition, no more than 10 shoppers are allowed into the store at a time.
There were eight new cases of COVID-19 in Rappahannock County during an eight-day stretch this past week into last.
All told, 83 residents of the county have been infected with the virus since the pandemic arrived in March.
