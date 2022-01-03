The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is parenting with Culpeper County to hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Jan. 6 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper County as cases of the virus soar across the region.
The site, located at the parking lot of 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station, will open at 3 p.m. to the first 300 individuals who are in line. The one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will take place rain or shine. Those seeking tests don’t have to be experiencing symptoms, nor do they need a doctor’s referral to be tested.
"We understand the difficulty faced by those in need of COVID testing, especially now with the Omicron variant causing so many cases, so we are offering an additional opportunity on Thursday,” said outgoing Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “While we are pleased to offer testing, which is an important tool in fighting COVID, we also encourage everyone to get their COVID vaccination to prevent illness. Please go to www.rrhd.org to make an appointment.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Those hoping to receive a test should arrive prepared to complete paperwork in the car while waiting. Those experiencing symptoms are recommended to wear a mask in the car, especially if they have other passengers. Return of PCR test results takes 2-5 days on average.
“We are working together to meet the needs of those looking for a PCR test after any potential COVID exposures during the holidays,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten.
