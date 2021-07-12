The Rappahannock Food Pantry will hold a walk-in vaccine clinic from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13). The Pantry is located at 11763 Lee Highway in Sperryville. For more information call the Pantry at (540) 987-5090. Vaccinations are free of charge.
Get your vaccine Tuesday at the Rapp Food Pantry
