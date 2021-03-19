After being cooped up for a year of reduced in-person learning, children — and their parents — have reason for celebration as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that summer camps will be allowed to take place this year.
During a news conference in late February, Northam said one the most frequent questions he receives is about the status of overnight summer camps.
“Will children be able to go to overnight summer camps? Yes they will this summer,” Northam said.
In the most recently amended version of Executive Order 72, which lays out guidelines for events and gatherings, overnight summer camps must adhere to the following conditions:
Employ the use of cohorts for the first 14 days of any camp session. Cohort size may not exceed 25 campers, not including camp personnel.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and reporting symptoms if sick. Signs must use age-appropriate language to be understandable by campers.
All non-camp personnel who enter the camp must wear a mask.
All camp personnel and campers above the age of five must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.
If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.
