Virginia has moved to Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations. All residents age 16 and older (Pfizer) and 18 and older (Moderna) are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is an important step in our effort to vaccinate more and more people and put this pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting Health Director.
As part of this effort, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna first dose) on Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. These clinics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and you must have an appointment.
Tuesday, April 27, 2021: 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.:
https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3908
Tuesday, April 27, 2021: 1 – 3 p.m.:
https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3907
Wednesday, April 28, 2021: 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.:
https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3909
Wednesday, April 28, 2021: 1 – 3 p.m.:
https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3910
If you need assistance by phone, please call 540-308-6072.
Important information to consider before scheduling your appointment
If an individual has had an allergic reaction to any injectable medication or injectable vaccine in the past requiring either epinephrine or an emergency room visit, that individual will need to bring a hard copy of the Physician, Physician’s Assistant or Nurse Practitioner’s note advising it is OK to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.
Unless you require assistance, you may not have anyone accompany you into the building for your vaccination, and you will be asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving your dose of the vaccine. Please plan accordingly.
Any individual who has recently received any vaccine must wait 14 days before receiving
the COVID 19 vaccine. Any individual under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
Please remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household. We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet. We ask all residents to continue to watch your 4Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands, and Wait to return to work or school if you’re sick.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.