Virginians 65 and older, 16-64 with comorbidities, added to 1B group
On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that per new Health and Human Services guidelines, Virginians ages 65 and older, as well as those 64 and younger with comorbid conditions, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The HHS promised to help states rapidly expand channels for vaccinations and they said three billion dollars in additional funding is on the way to help states to make all of this happen,” Northam said.
Northam announced that Virginia residents 65 and older and 64 and younger with comorbidities will be moved into phase 1B. “This means about half of Virginia is now eligible to receive the vaccine,” the governor said in a press briefing. “That’s a major logistical effort, and it’s not going to happen overnight. Everyone will need to be patient.”
The term comorbidity refers to the presence of two or more medical conditions existing in a patient at the same time. The Centers for Disease Control have identified several underlying conditions that can increase the risk of severe COVID-19 disease, including but not limited to cancer, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, obesity and immunocompromised states. Click here for the complete list.
The Virginia Department of Health launched a survey tool earlier this week to help Virginians find out when and how they can receive the vaccine when it is their turn. The survey prompts respondents to enter their region, age, occupation, and any underlying medical conditions to determine their vaccine eligibility status.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, which serves residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, has launched its own vaccine survey. Respondents are asked to fill out only one survey per person and will be contacted by the RRHD when it is time to schedule their vaccine appointment. April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator, said that the district is currently fielding more than 500 survey responses per hour.
“The change yesterday is a very big logistical change for us,” Achter said during a virtual town hall with the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce. “Our small but mighty staff is working very hard … [and] our systems are doing the best they can to maintain demand.”
RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner added that so far the health district has administered more than 2,000 vaccines and counting. Staff plan to launch into phase 1B starting Jan. 18, and expand to a larger vaccination venue. Individuals in phase 1B include teachers (public and private), childcare providers, corrections staff, veterinarians, grocery workers, public transit workers, and more. Those between the ages of 16 and 64 with comorbid conditions and those 65 or older are also included in 1B.