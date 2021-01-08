By the close of today, nearly one-thousand frontline healthcare workers and first responder staff in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRDH), which includes Rappahannock County, will have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
That according to a memo Friday afternoon from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Warrenton-based RRHD.
“Through the dedication and hard work of our vaccination team, and in collaboration with Culpeper Medical Center-Novant Health UVA and Fauquier Health, we anticipate reaching most of the Phase 1a group by the end of next week,” Kartchner wrote.
“We plan to evolve (soon) to a larger site with pop-up events in other counties and/or Saturday availability. We continue to recruit staff and volunteers, and look forward to the time when vaccine is distributed to medical providers and pharmacies as well.”
The medical director reminded that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday identified which essential workers will be receiving the vaccine in Phase 1B and Phase 1C.
“When Phase 1B is launched, it will include frontline essential workers, such K-12 teachers and staff, grocery store workers, migrant farmworkers, corrections facility employees and people who are incarcerated, and those working or living in homeless shelters,” he said.
“Additionally, people over the age of 75 will be vaccinated in this stage. We anticipate this launch to occur the week of January 18. Here are the [survey] links for both essential workers and people over the age of 75.”
Vaccination survey
PHASE 1B Vaccine Survey for Essential Workers
If you are a business owner/manager who employs essential workers as defined as those directly involved in public-facing, face-to-face interactions (see list below) in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, or Rappahannock) please complete this survey: https://forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6 to be placed on our list of employers requesting COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.
This list includes categories of essential agencies that the CDC and VDH have considered for vaccination plans. This is NOT a complete nor final list. This survey does NOT guarantee vaccination for your staff.
- Police, Fire, Hazmat
- Corrections and homeless shelter workers
- Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff
- Food and Agriculture (Food Packaging and Distribution)
- Manufacturing
- Grocery Store Workers
- Public Transportation Workers
- Mail carriers (USPS and private)
- 911 Emergency Communications Center
- Local Government Officials
PHASE 1B Vaccine Survey for Individuals
If you are 75 YEARS OR OLDER living in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District OR are living/coordinating services for those in a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or migrant labor camp and have a FIRM commitment to be vaccinated against COVID-19, please complete this survey: https://forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46 to be placed on our vaccination list.
This form is only to notify the Health Department of your specific demographics, It does not automatically schedule a vaccination appointment.
DO NOT fill out more than one survey. We will be in touch when more information is available.
Phase 1C, which is expected to launch in late spring, encompasses other essential workers, those age 65 and up, and anyone 16-65 with underlying medical conditions.