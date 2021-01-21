RICHMOND — A key House of Delegates subcommittee will consider a resolution seeking to amend the Virginia Constitution and alter the power of the governor in emergency situations.
The resolution would require the governor to convene a special General Assembly session when a state of emergency lasts for 90 days or more or is declared for 90 or more days.
The bill was assigned on Jan. 14 to a subcommittee of the House Committee on Privileges and Elections.
Del. Michael J. Webert, R-Marshall, is the patron for House Joint Resolution No. 514. It passed by a majority in both the House and the Senate on Jan. 13.
Special sessions are typically called to complete outstanding tasks delayed by partisan conflict or in extraordinary circumstances such COVID-19 or during natural disasters. For example, because of the steep economic downturn induced by COVID-19 and social justice outcries from the summer, the Virginia General Assembly held a 83-day special session that adjourned in November.
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared seven states of emergency in the past 12 months, according to the governor’s website.
On May 31, Northam declared a state of emergency “due to past and potential future civil unrest that posed a danger to public health and safety in the City of Richmond,” according to Executive Order 64. This civil unrest resulted from the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
This executive order was extended on June 29 and July 30. It was active for a total of 92 days.
Virginia is under a state of emergency as of Dec. 14, 2020, because of COVID-19 surges and will remain so until Jan. 31, according to Executive Order 72.
Most recently, Northam declared a state of emergency on Jan. 6 following the attack on the U.S. capitol on the same day, according to Executive Order 75. The state of emergency will be active until Feb. 6 unless amended or rescinded by Northam.
The subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments will start to consider the amendment Monday at 11:00 a.m.
“I don’t want to let my initial thoughts on it color my open mind,” said Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, subcommittee chairman. “I want to hear what everyone wants to say. In this particular case as the chair of the subcommittee, I don’t want to try to influence the debate.”
Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, sits on the subcommittee.
“This is the Constitution. This is not a bill. So you have to ask the question – and it doesn’t matter what Constitutional amendment it is – you need to say, ‘Does this need to be in the Constitution?’ ” Krizek said.
He said that when the Constitution is amended, it is difficult to remove items.
“If it could be a bill, then make it a bill,” he said.
Usually, Krizek said, there are never more than two amendments on the ballot at once. This bill, Krizek said, will be competing with other proposed amendments in sub-committee.
Krizek highlighted the partisan strife brought about by COVID-19 and Northam’s handling of it.
“I know this is a reaction to the pandemic and to [Northam’s] powers under the Constitution – his emergency powers – and in this case I think that he kept us safe,” Krizek said. “And that was his main priority. [The resolution] is a way to limit the power of the governor in a crisis.”
While Krizek said he will maintain an open mind about the resolution, he also expressed support for the current Constitution.
This story was produced by University of Richmond’s bureau of the Capital News Service.