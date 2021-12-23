Chair came into contact with member who tested positive; a third member was feeling unwell
The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals canceled its Wednesday evening meeting after a member tested positive COVID-19.
Acting Chairman Ron Makela said in an interview Wednesday that he came into contact with the individual who tested positive, whose name he declined to disclose because of medical privacy laws. And another member of the body, whose name Makela also declined to disclose, was feeling unwell that day, according to the chair.
The board has five members, but needs three present for a quorum to hold a meeting.
Makela said he planned to get a test since he came into close contact with the member who tested positive, although they were only together for a brief period of time. Makela is fully vaccinated and boosted, he said.
Those scheduled to bring business before the board on Wednesday were notified of the cancellation. A notice also appeared online on the website used by the county to broadcast official business that the meeting was being canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Work that was intended to be done at the Wednesday meeting will be handled at January's scheduled meeting, Makela said.
Since Monday, Rappahannock County has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 as the newly discovered and highly infectious omicron variant has contributed to a surge in cases across Virginia and the nation at-large.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the county is averaging nearly 30 cases per every 100,000 people this week, making the risk of contracting the virus “extremely high,” according to The New York Times. In recent weeks, two Rappahannock residents have died from the virus.
