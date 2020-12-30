The Rappahannock County Public Library has closed its doors to patrons at least until Feb. 1, 2021. The library will continue to provide curbside delivery of books and other materials on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and by appointment.
The library’s website explains that the closure is in direct response to “surging COVID-19 infections in the county and in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District.” Library staff plan to re-evaluate their services near the end of January and make a decision about whether to reopen “based on prevailing conditions at that time.”
Patrons are encouraged to practice social distancing when picking up their items and to use the book drop when making returns. Library members can request holds through their online library account, by calling the library at (540) 675-3780 or by emailing the library at rapplibrary@gmail.com.
The University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute anticipates that the post-Thanksgiving surge of coronavirus cases will peak in early February with 98,000 infections during the week of Feb. 7.
