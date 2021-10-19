Vaccine requirement at Headmaster's Pub led to staff shortage, uncertain work schedules
While most Rappahannock restaurants are encouraging — not requiring — employees to get vaccinated, managers say most of their staff have chosen to get the shot.
But at Headmaster's Pub, a vaccine requirement resulted in one staff member’s resignation, shrinking the staff and causing the business to shift hours when it serves food because it’s short on labor. Food service hours are now decided on a day-to-day basis because the revolving door of staff, with many being hired then leaving shortly after, has created a great deal of uncertainty for management.
Cliff Miller, owner of the restaurant and candidate for Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ Piedmont District, decided to require his staff to be immunized as a condition of their employment, rather than strongly encourage them to get vaccinated.
“We're running on a skeleton staff very much as a result of this policy,” he said.
“We pride ourselves on being a place where people can come and feel safe. And that’s the most important part of what we do. We're in the hospitality business,” Miller said.
Robert Fasce, general manager of the Inn at Little Washington, wrote in an email to the Rappahannock News that after surveying their staff, management found most employees were already vaccinated.
“I can tell you we strictly are following all [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [Virginia Department of Health] guidelines and recommendations,” Fasce wrote. “We are not mandating at this time. [We are] awaiting clearer instructions from government. As you know it is very confusing as to what we can legally do.”
Other restaurants, including Blue Rock and Before & After cafe in Sperryville, are encouraging their staff to get vaccinated rather than making it a requirement.
Kerry Sutten, owner of Before & After, said all but one person on his staff are vaccinated, and he is not requiring employees to be vaccinated. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while indoors, and there are signs posted as reminders.
Liz Carpenter, general manager of Blue Rock, said vaccines are encouraged, but not required. “Our staff will be masked for their safety and our customer’s safety,” Carpenter wrote in a text message. “We will follow current CDC mask guidelines for our guests.”
Debbie Donehey, owner of Griffin Tavern and Wakefield District supervisor, and Craig Batchelor, owner of Bar Francis and the Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen, did not return multiple requests for comment.
According to CDC guidance given to restaurants and businesses, employers should “Encourage employees to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and to consider scheduling vaccination appointments 1–2 days before planned days off from work.” The CDC recommends that bars and restaurants prioritize masking, sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick, but encouraging vaccines are not a part of that list.
According to guidance on the Virginia Department of Health website, “Food establishments may elect to institute mask wearing policies for employees or patrons, as well as to continue any other previously-mandated mitigation strategies in place prior to May 28.” The VDH also advises employees and guests to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.