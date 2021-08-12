Masks will be indefinitely mandated inside Rappahannock County Public Schools starting on Friday for students, staff and visitors after the state on Thursday passed down an order requiring them in all K-12 settings.
The order, issued by Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, requires those on school property to wear masks at all times except when:
Outdoors
Eating, drinking or sleeping
Engaging in physical activity or exercising using exercise equipment
Playing a musical instrument when wearing a mask would inhibit the playing of said instrument (for example, wind or brass instruments) so long as at least six feet of physical distance can be maintained from others
Seeking to communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing and for which the mouth needs to be visible
Participating in a religious ritual
Those with health conditions or disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask are also exempt. The state order specifies that any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition, or anybody with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a “reasonable accommodation.”
Parents interested in seeking accommodation should contact their school principal or the school nurse, Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said.
The order will expire only when rescinded by Oliver or when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its recommendations for K-12 schools.
Schools mask mandates in Rappahannock County, and across much of the country, have become a culture war battleground in recent weeks, with local school board meetings being dominated by discussion over how to proceed in the face of overwhelming public opposition from parents amid a re-surging pandemic where students under age 12 aren’t eligible for vaccination.
And despite CDC and Virginia Department of Health recommending masking in K-12 schools, the Rappahannock County School Board voted to make them optional, while allowing Grimsley to mandate them in the event of an outbreak. On Wednesday, students’ first day back from summer vacation, a student at the elementary school tested positive for the virus.
A recent survey of parents, teachers and staff found that just 30 percent were in favor of universal masking, while 60 percent opposed a school board mandate. School officials have maintained that despite the apparent unpopularity of masks, they had little problem with compliance last year when facial coverings were mandated by the state. Grimsley hopes that’s still the case.
“We’ll do the best we can to help everybody in individual situations and hopefully we have cooperation with everybody, but [masking] has become pretty controversial, so it’s left to be seen … we’re here for kids and we have to make sure they’re in-person and getting educated,” Grimsley said.
The school system on Thursday also released a COVID-19 mitigation plan that is now superseded by the state masking mandate, but will be placed into effect if the order is lifted. The plan outlines a progressive system that triggers various measures based on school transmission levels.