Healthcare workers and first responders to be vaccinated beginning Tuesday
The Moderna vaccine has arrived in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Rappahannock County, where the medical team is already finalizing plans to deliver vaccinations starting tomorrow (Tuesday).
Those receiving the vaccine first will be frontline healthcare workers, EMS personnel, law enforcement staff and other front-facing first responders who have been given priority by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health for receipt of the vaccine.
“This will initially be at a central location in the district, the employers of the aforementioned staff have already been notified, and appointments are being made as I write,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District based in Warrenton, said Monday afternoon.
“This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well,” Dr. Kartchner pointed out.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet,” he stressed. “It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients, and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer. Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control.”
