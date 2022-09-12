Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter said they are expecting to receive a shipment of Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines this week and will begin distributing the vaccines to local providers.
Both updated bivalent boosters are formulated to combat the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant, according to the Virginia Department of Public Health. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster will be available for individuals 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent booster will be available for adults ages 18 years and older. Both vaccines must be taken at least two months after receiving the most recent booster dose or completing the primary series.
Achter said that moving forward, individuals who want a booster shot should opt for the bivalent vaccine. She said the shipments should arrive this week, and then it will take some time to distribute the booster to doctors offices and pharmacies.
“Then the rest of it comes down to talking with your doctor about what's best for you,” Achter said. “So if you have a primary series and you had covid a month ago, you may want to wait another month or two just to extend your protection. But those are discussions to have with your doctor or pharmacist about your individual situation.”
Achter said she’s heard anecdotally that COVID-19 cases in Rappahannock County could be surging. She said locality-specific case numbers are becoming more difficult to document with the use of at-home tests. Achter said that according to the data they currently have, COVID-19 case numbers have been plateauing over the last five to six weeks.
“If you look at it historically, we're at around the same number of cases, a little lower than we had last September, but more circulating than certainly we would like to see,” Achter said. “We think part of it has to do with people gathering again, going back to school, there's a lot happening that can cause lots of things to spread.”
