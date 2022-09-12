Young woman visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter said they are expecting to receive a shipment of Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines this week and will begin distributing the vaccines to local providers.

Both updated bivalent boosters are formulated to combat the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant, according to the Virginia Department of Public Health. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster will be available for individuals 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent booster will be available for adults ages 18 years and older. Both vaccines must be taken at least two months after receiving the most recent booster dose or completing the primary series. 

