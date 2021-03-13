‘We’ve been trying to favor the older members of the population’
Monday marked Dr. Colin Greene’s first day as director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Greene is stepping in to replace former director Dr. Wade Kartchner, who left at the beginning of March after serving the district for nearly five years.
Greene transitioned seamlessly into the role, having served as the health director of the neighboring Lord Fairfax Health District for the past three years. He said he is pleased with the vaccination efforts in his new district, which he affectionately calls “Rap-Rap.” Greene said new daily cases of COVID-19 are finally dropping into the 20s after peaking at about 100 cases per day in January.
He said Rap-Rap has been receiving regular shipments of about 2,400 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week from various manufacturers, and several hundred second doses as well. “There are occasional opportunities when there are extra shots available and whenever I hear about that, I reach out and grab them.”
Asked why there are extra vaccines lying around, Greene said he doesn’t know all the details but he guessed that “maybe too much is ordered, or more than likely we just get more than we expected from the federal government.”
The introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also brought a surge of new doses to the district.
“When the J and J vaccine came out and Dr. [Danny] Avula down in Richmond said, hey, who can take these, I said I can, we can, and with Dr. Kartchner’s help got some for Rap-Rap also. So Rap-Rap got 2,000 shots of J&J that don’t count against [the district’s] normal number. We’ve also picked up a few thousand extra doses of Pfizer that became available that are going to be given to the two hospitals in the district,” Greene said.
Fauquier Health in Warrenton and UVA Novant Health in Culpeper both began administering shots to the surrounding communities this past week, vaccinating about 1,000 people over the weekend. “They did an outstanding job and now they’re talking about expanding it, which is great,” Greene said. “That’s essential, because the health department can’t do it all.”
As of Tuesday, about 18.5 percent of residents in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District have received at least one shot and close to 10 percent are fully vaccinated.
“We’ve been trying to favor the older members of the population so if you look at the over-65 folks, that number should be much higher,” he added. “Considering it has a relatively small population and it’s a rural spread-out area — which makes it a little hard to get to people sometimes — I’d say we’re doing very well.”
Statewide, 1.5 million Virginians — roughly 17 percent — have received at least one dose, placing Virginia 11th in the country in terms of doses administered and sixth in percentage of allocated doses used.
Greene, who served as the interim commander of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research during the Zika virus epidemic, encourages residents of Rap-Rap to get whichever vaccine becomes available to them when they become eligible.
Greene served as a doctor in the U.S. Army for 30 years and received his master’s in public health from the University of Washington in Seattle. He has served as the chief medical officer of a large medical center in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was also in charge of a small field hospital in Iraq for almost a year.