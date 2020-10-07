This year, the annual Christmas parade plans to adapt to COVID realities
COVID-19 has changed so much, and concerns about big crowds and safety are causing the organizers of Rappahannock’s annual holiday tradition to adapt 2020’s event. This year, “Christmas in Little Washington” is becoming “A Rappahannock Christmas” and the traditional parade will take a pause.
“We can still celebrate and still be safe,” said Dot Lessard, one of this year’s parade organizers.
So, all of Rappahannock’s villages — from Chester Gap to Woodville — are invited to decorate a float and create a holiday display around their float. Parade organizers will work with point people in each area to help coordinate the effort. There will also be an "I Spy" activity for kids, where they can look for a specific Christmas-themed item at each village display.
Floats must be completed by Dec. 5, and they will be judged on Sunday, Dec. 6, by a three-judge panel.
The village with the winning entry will receive a live bulb Christmas tree, donated by the Rappahannock Historical Society’s John and Judy Tole. Garcia Tree Service & Landscaping will plant the tree.
And don’t worry, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance, providing gifts for the county’s children (albeit in a more socially distanced setting than in years past). The season’s first couple will appear, as before, on the porch of the former county administration building in Washington. Toys will be handed out from a safe distance and masks will be required for everyone visiting the jolly old elf.
