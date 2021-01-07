Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivered an update on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon and implored clinics to administer doses until they run out.
“We are making progress,” Northam said, “but there is no question that we need to speed the process up, we need to get more Virginians vaccinated. That much is clear.”
Addressing health care centers responsible for administering vaccines, Northam said: “You use it, or you lose it. I want you to empty those freezers and get shots in arms. When you have vials, give out shots until they’re gone. No one wants to see any supplies sitting unused. The companies are manufacturing more … and you’re going to get every dose you need.”
“If you’re not using it, you must be getting too much,” Northam continued. “So in the next shipment we’re going to allocate more doses to other places that need them.”
Northam said he wanted to move beyond the baseline of 14,000 doses administered per day and ramp up to 25,000 doses administered per day.
Northam stressed that the number of infections nationwide are four times higher now than they were in the spring and encouraged Virginia residents to continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing masks, washing hands and staying six feet apart.
The governor invited citizens of the Commonwealth to join him in a Zoom Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. You can register here.