The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 is now available in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Because the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites include: pediatric offices, family practice offices, retail pharmacies, and school-based clinics
RRHD will offer vaccine for children ages five to 11, as well as first, second, and booster doses at a central site in Culpeper County: Reva Fire Department, located at 18230 Birmingham Rd. For available days and times, visit www.rrhd.org or call 540-308-6072.
Residents may also sign up for appointments at vaccinate.virginia.govor call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
RRHD-sponsored clinics, including Reva Fire Department, are appointment-based clinics at this time. Children will need scheduled appointments and to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. RRHD will do everything to accommodate walk-in adult patients as vaccine availability allows.
Everyone five years and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District encourages all Virginians to get their vaccination if they haven’t already done so.
