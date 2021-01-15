The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) announced Friday afternoon that it has begun conducting closed “point of dispensing” (POD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics specifically for “Phase 1b” priority groups (the second such group), which includes anyone age 65 and older and those individuals 16-64 years with and underlying medical condition.
In addition, others in Rappahannock County who may now receive the vaccine if they haven’t already done so include grocery store workers, food and agricultural workers, K-12 teachers and childcare workers, postal employees and carriers, police, fire and hazmat response personnel, public transit workers and others.
These individuals will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, and may also be asked to show proof of qualification, such as a work ID, in order to verify eligibility. Additional PODs for Phase 1a will be scheduled each week. These PODs are specifically for Phase 1b.
The COVID-19 vaccine is still not available to the entire population.
“We are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to our residents,” said RRHD Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner. “While the vaccine provides hope on the horizon, it will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly. It’s important to remember we are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic and we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices.”
Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to employers in Phase 1b. Phase 1b essential workers who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should visitwww.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1A/1B Vaccine Survey for Essential Workers."
Individuals that are over age 65 and wish to be vaccinated should visit www.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1B Vaccine Survey for Individuals 65 and Older."
As availability of the vaccine increases, Virginia will move to other phases. The complete definitions of all phases, data and other information, are on VDH’s Vaccine Response website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/. Residents can take this brief questionnaire to find out which vaccination phase they fall under.
Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available. Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine. People will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, Federally Qualified Health Center/free clinic, local health department or other clinic that is participating as a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.