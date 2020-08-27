Postcard to COVID: Kathy Stewart

A Video Postcard to COVID

As if writing postcards to COVID-19, Rappahannock residents from all walks of life are explaining in short videos how they won’t allow the complex pandemic to get the best of them.

Watch today's postcard by Kathy Stewart, an EMT for the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, by clicking above.

Emmy Award-winning documentary maker and Woodville resident Scott Willis and his accomplished wife — creative writer and publisher Mary-Sherman Willis have “teamed up” to document how various fellow Rappahannock residents are coping with the confounding coronavirus.

Scott credits Rappahannock resident Judith Hope and fellow members of “Rappahannock Communities,” Chuck Akre and Betsy Dietel prominently among them, for the inspiration and encouragement to produce the video series.

Have an idea or want to share your postcard? Send a note here

