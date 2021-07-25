Acting local health director urges unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing face coverings indoors
The Virginia Department of Health reported 720 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, a big jump from the 500 cases reported yesterday. COVID-19 is on the rise across the state, but nearly all the new cases since December have been among the unvaccinated, according to a recent report from the Virginia Mercury.
Health officials have attributed the increase in infections — in Virginia and elsewhere — to a significant drop off in vaccination rates coupled with the spread of the Delta variant, which is believed to be 40-60 percent more contagious than the original virus. And not only that, but also the Delta variant could replicate more quickly inside a person’s body than the original virus, making it more transmissible at an earlier stage of infection.
The state began tracking the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) in mid-June and has reported 158 cases through Friday, including 39 in the Northern region. Not all positive samples are tested for variants, so public health officials believe the actual number of cases is higher.
As of Wednesday morning in Rappahannock County, 360 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March, up by 10 since June 25. Two residents have died and 15 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
“Some of that is probably the Delta variant because it seems to be more contagious and the guidance is the same as always: Get vaccinated. And if you’re not vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask when you’re indoors among other people that you’re not in a household with,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District. “If you’re not vaccinated and you don’t have a medical reason not to be, please get vaccinated and if you have questions you’re welcome to contact the health department.”
On July 8 the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that a child under the age of 10 in the Rappahannock Area Health District died as a result of complications from COVID-19. This is the second COVID-19 death in a child since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in a press release. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.
We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”
But the pace of vaccinations statewide has slowed to about 11,200 a day, according to Virginia’s vaccination dashboard. That’s the slowest it’s been since early January, just weeks after the vaccines began to be administered.
Over 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginians, with 64.2% of the adult population and 59.1% of the total population now fully vaccinated. In Rappahannock County, 54.5% of the adult population have received at least one dose of vaccine and 48.3% of the total population are fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to advise that vaccinated people do not, on the whole, need to wear a mask, but unvaccinated people should. Everyone should wear a mask while giving or receiving healthcare, Greene said. “The discussion is still open on [what to do in] schools,” Greene added. “And if you’re in an environment where the vast majority of people are not vaccinated and you have trouble differentiating who’s been vaccinated, the argument could be made to ask the entire group to mask, but that’s not a hard and fast rule.”
Above all, Greene said he hopes that people will look at COVID-19 “outside the realm of politics.”
“The Trump administration put up the money to make the development of this vaccine happen,” he said. “The previous administration played a role in making the vaccine exist. The present administration has picked up the baton and is trying to do its best to make the vaccine available to everybody … so it’s been a team effort. This vaccine is really an American success.”