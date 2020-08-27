It didn’t take long for Rappahannock County Public School officials to confirm the first case of COVID-19 at the high school.
On Wednesday afternoon RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley sent a letter to parents and guardians informing them that a student “was on high school premises without symptoms on Monday and Tuesday (August 24 and 25) before the school was notified of a positive test result from a test administered over the weekend.”
The student and siblings were sent home when the school was notified.
RCPS has been in communication with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). “VDH determined after their investigation that really there was no close contact and no reason to assume there was exposure at the high school because of all the safety mitigation procedures we have in place,” RCPS Public Information Officer Holly Jenkins said Thursday morning. “So we were given the green light to go ahead with school.”
In a statement to the Rappahannock News, Dr. Grimsley explained that the VDH assigned the schools a public health case manager and a supervising epidemiologist to investigate the case and conduct contact tracing. “The criteria for ‘close contact’ is being within six feet of another person for 15 minutes or more. The way we have structured our classes and implemented transitioning procedures, the VDH investigator determined that there was no situation on those two days on campus where close contact was established,” Grimsley said.
Per the health and safety plan, both elementary and high school buildings were deep-cleaned on Wednesday. Jenkins said the school was thoroughly sanitized, especially in the areas in which the student had been.
“People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested,” Dr. Grimsley wrote in her letter to parents. “Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. … If your child is tested, please ensure your child stays home until test results are reported.”
“The safety of our students and staff is paramount and we’re going to continue to move forward with our safety mitigation procedures to make sure everyone is safe and healthy, and we’ll continue to work with VDH and should anything arise we will continue to be in contact with families,” Jenkins.
