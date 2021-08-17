RCPS-08-12-21-first-day-8-web.jpg

School busses ready to depart from the elementary school on the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

Rappahannock County Elementary School temporarily shifted to virtual learning on Tuesday to conduct contact tracing in what the district described as an “overabundance of caution” after another student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last at the school Thursday, Aug. 12, but the school system did not receive a  confirmation of a positive test until late Monday night. The case is believed to be unrelated to the positive case reported last Wednesday, district officials said in a statement. The elementary school also reported positive cases of flu and the highly contagious norovirus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting. 

Students will be able to return to the building on Wednesday, Aug. 18 when it will have been deep cleaned and heavily sanitized. Rappahannock County High School remained open Tuesday, as no cases of COVID-19 have been detected there.

A school nurse or Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department on Tuesday will contact those who are identified as being potentially exposed to ask that they stay home and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and practice social distancing for between 10-14 days from their last contact.

As of last Thursday, students in K-12 schools across Virginia are indefinitely required to wear masks in school  under a state order.

