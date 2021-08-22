A Rappahannock County Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the school system’s total case count to seven.
The staffer was last on school grounds Friday before developing symptoms and receiving a positive test at an unspecified time over the weekend, according to a news release from the schools.
Because of the nature of the staffer’s position, there were few close contacts identified as potentially exposed. Those who were identified were notified and advised to quarantine.
In recent weeks, one high school student, three elementary school students, a high school sports coach and two high school staffers all tested positive, while many more students and staff across both schools have been quarantined after coming into contact with those who have the virus. One of the high school staffers is said to be “very ill.”
