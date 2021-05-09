On Monday afternoon Dr. Colin Greene, interim director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, told county officials that Rappahannock is leading the region in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“If you look in Rappahannock County, there [are] only two census tracts in the county. One is roughly 45 percent vaccinated, the other is about 55 percent. So again, as a county, [we’re] doing better than anybody else overall.”
By the numbers, that means nearly 3,500 people have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 2,500 are fully vaccinated. These numbers put Rappahannock County slightly ahead of the statewide average.
But from here on out, state and local health officials may have a more difficult time getting remaining Virginians vaccinated.
“We’re pretty much through the population of people that are enthusiastic about getting a vaccine,” Greene said in his presentation. He noted that the remaining population falls largely into two broad categories: those that are facing impediments to getting a vaccine and those that are vaccine hesitant.
“The ones that are left are either having trouble getting to a place or having trouble getting a shot or they couldn’t make the internet work … and the other group is the folks who are just plain less enthusiastic,” he explained. “Some of them are uneasy, maybe a little scared, which is a perfectly natural reaction to something new, something unknown. And then there are folks who are more adamant against it, and I think they’re a relatively small number.”
During a press briefing last Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said he believes demand for vaccines peaked in the last week of April. “That means that we are pivoting all over Virginia in a different direction, to make sure that people understand their options [and] make vaccination as convenient as possible,” Avula said.
He added that the Virginia Department of Health will “design our vaccination efforts to be more targeted, more tailored, and more neighborhood-focused” in order to make the experience more convenient and more personal, with the hope that if people can talk through their concerns with their trusted primary care provider, they may be more comfortable taking the vaccine.
One of the biggest challenges, Avula said, might be motivating young adults to get vaccinated. Nearly 80 percent of Rappahannock residents ages 65 and older have gotten a vaccine compared with only 50 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 64.
“The value proposition for young, healthy adults is challenging, right? I mean, they say ‘COVID’s not a big deal, if I get it, I’ll be fine.’ And by and large, they’re right. But this whole idea of herd immunity, that we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible, [is not to] risk another surge of disease,” Avula said. “And that's why we need to keep vaccinating as many people as possible.”
As demand shifts and the state adapts its strategy for administering doses, Greene said some of the large-scale vaccination clinics in the region, like the one at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, are likely to shut down in the next couple of months. “We’ll be doing a lot of outreach to communities … in collaboration with county leaders,” Greene said.
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson asked Greene whether public health officials could set up a vaccination site within the county to help alleviate travel challenges.
“It seems like we still have 3,000 people who might want to get vaccinated but perhaps can’t make the 30-minute drive in one of the directions they’d need to go,” Whitson said. “I can tell you I know plenty of people who just aren’t going to make the drive and that concerns me because of our geographic isolation.”
The short answer: Yes. “What we will do is arrange some outreach clinics and it doesn’t have to be just one … just drop it in a parking lot or a churchyard or something like that, but what we need is for [county government] to tell us where we need to put these,” Greene said.
Looking for more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/.
