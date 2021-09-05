The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rappahannock Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH. “Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.”
This one-time clinic, located at 34 Schoolhouse Lane, will offer the flu vaccine to anyone age 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.
No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are offered at no cost to the patient. However, if you have insurance please bring your card.
Any individual who is sick or under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.
Go to vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 to find a COVID vaccination site near you. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
— Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District news release
