Rappahannock restaurants this past fall reported experiencing shortages in both labor and supplies, paired for some with inflationary concerns, that strained them during the most critical tourism season of the year.
Kerry Sutton, owner of the Sperryville cafe Before & After, encountered shortages of meat during the autumn months when visitors flock to Shenandoah National Park to take in the colorful landscapes with vibrant leaves. He and his staff were forced to constantly change the menu because they couldn’t make certain sandwiches without turkey or chicken. Also missing were the bread rolls the cafe uses to make paninis, Sutton said.
“It is stressful, but kind of what drives me is adapting to change. And so I accept it as a challenge and I try to figure out ways that we can provide our customers and locals quality products,” he said.
Thankfully, Before & After’s menu is large enough to accommodate frequent changes. Sutton even said being short on crucial sandwich ingredients was “kind of fun” since it allowed him to provide more variety to visitors.
Despite maybe a few lost sales, Sutton’s business incurred little financial burden from the shortages. But since other businesses in the Sperryville area were closed at the time or had inconsistent hours due to their own staffing shortages, like Headmaster’s Pub, customers flooded Before & After, which was open seven days a week.
“I’m all about creating good experiences for people, but there were a few days in early November when the leaves were still peaking that on our weekdays we were challenged to keep up,” Sutton said. “And it wasn’t a staffing issue. As a coffee shop in the country, we only have so much capacity.”
Off the Grid was another Sperryville business that experienced shortages, but for Owner Sarah Meservey, it was labor that was hard to come by. During the fall, hardly anybody applied to work there, she said.
“It was terrible because you try to do the right thing for your customers and you can’t always deliver,” Meservey said. “You just don’t have enough people, so you just try to do the best you can, but it does hurt.” The vast majority of her customers were understanding, but it was still tough for Meservey at the time.
Debbie Donehey, owner of Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill, reported that her staff had to travel to multiple liquor stores to maintain their bar’s usual selection since some locations were short on drinks. The tavern also had trouble keeping chicken wings and other menu items in stock, leading to prices needing an increase.
While each business reported an improvement in conditions in recent weeks as the fall tourism rush wanes and winter arrives, they’re still worried about what might happen come spring if they remain short on staff when business picks back up. Time will tell.