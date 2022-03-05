Plastic desk shields are out and lunch in the cafeteria is back, but contact tracing continues
But the schools say they will continue to update the policy as circumstances change. And unlike some other regional school systems, Rappahannock will continue contact tracing.
“It’s one of our best defenses against any potential outbreak that might occur,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in an interview. “... And of course, we'll always follow recommendations from our public health coordinator at VDH, who we’ve worked very closely with.”
Under the school’s de-escalation plan — crafted by Dr. Robyn Murray, the Rappahannock County Elementary School nurse who heads the system’s internal COVID-19 response team and manages contact tracing — plastic shields that surround desks were removed in mid-February and students have had recess in larger groups to allow them more time to socialize outdoors where the virus spreads less easily.
As of Monday, students are once again permitted to eat lunch inside the cafeteria, rather than inside classrooms. Social distancing requirements in classrooms will be made at the discretion of individual teachers, Grimsley said.
“It’s pretty heartening — the light at the end of a pretty dark tunnel we’ve been fighting with this evil virus. So hopefully, we're coming out of the end of it. I truly hope so,” she said. “For the children, because we really do need to be laser focused back on education and really mitigating the gaps in learning that we've seen. Really, supporting the emotional and mental health and well being of our students and staff. It's been a long road. We're very hopeful.”
Prior to the CDC revising its masking guidance, the schools were planning to remove all masking requirements on March 8. Previously, the School Board strongly recommended that parents choose to mask their children, those who wish to send their kids to school without masks must submit it in writing. And teachers were required to wear masks, a mandate that had been waived in recent weeks.
The decision to remove mandatory masking was made in January in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the subject of several lawsuits with regards to its legality in the face of a contradictory law passed by the legislature last year, prompting several Virginia school systems to ignore the governor’s mandate.
Since then, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law along bipartisan lines that Youngkin signed off on that bars schools from implementing blanket mask mandates since parents are now able to exempt their child without stating a reason.
In recent weeks, the schools have been reporting very few COVD-19 cases, according to its internal dashboard. That’s also true of Rappahannock County writ large, although the CDC still designates the county’s level of community transmission at “medium.” Still, the schools are offering KN-95 masks to any students who want one and have plenty of test kits available if needed for those who may have been exposed or are symptomatic.
Starting March 8 when students return from spring break, the schools’ COVID-19 dashboard will be updated each Friday as opposed to every few days as has been the case since its conception.