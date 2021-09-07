Schools launch dashboard showing cases, quarantines
Rappahannock County Public Schools students returned to their classrooms on Monday following a weeklong hiatus as school officials worked to revamp COVID-19 protocols in the aftermath of several positive cases and dozens of quarantines.
During that time off, the schools effectively re-implemented many of the precautions taken last school year at the height of the pandemic, Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said. The strategy was designed by administrators who reviewed internal data to determine what drove most quarantines across both buildings.
“I think we’re all watching all the schools reopening right now have the same challenges. I think everybody just anticipated that we had a little more time, based on our data, to respond and layer on, but as we’ve seen this thing can move really quickly, so you’ve gotta layer on everything you can,” Grimsley said.
The schools on Monday also launched a COVID-19 dashboard to inform parents of the numbers of active cases and quarantines within the schools. According to the dashboard as of Monday, 6 Rappahannock County High School students and 9 Rappahannock County Elementary School students had active cases of COVID-19, while 37 elementary school students and staff and six students and staff at the high school were all quarantined.
Those attending school must wear a mask for in-person learning, regardless of vaccination status. Those who were granted exemptions will be required to provide medical documentation, or wear a mask for at least the next 30 days. After 30 days, case rates will be re-examined to determine if the exemptions for in-person learning can be resumed.
Exempted students who are not able to provide documentation will have to operate on a distance learning schedule until case rates are consistently steady under the threshold, according to a notice from the schools.
At Rappahannock County Elementary School, classrooms were arranged in pods to further distance students, thus reducing the numbers of potential quarantines should a student within a pod test positive. Additionally, the school adjusted its exploratory schedule so that during a six-day rotation, students will only have two exploratory classes rather than six, the notice said.
Students will return to eating breakfasts and lunches in classrooms. To ensure safety on playgrounds, which have been segmented into four sections, grade levels will no longer mix.
At Rappahannock County High School desks were strategically placed, distanced and assigned to students. Lunch will also now be held in classrooms.
“I think we’re in a much, much better place. Everybody banded together. I think we’re all getting back on the same page, which is really nice,” Grimsley said. “We’ve gotten great reception from the community, getting a lot of great messages and thank yous for doing what we can and pivoting quickly — and that’s what we do. So, I’m very confident in my team and the teachers and the parents to keep this going as best as we can.”
“I can’t promise that students won’t continually be quarantined until this thing does spike and plateau out like viruses tend to do, but at least we’ve done everything we can do to minimize that impact on families.”
Additionally, physical education classes at the high school will follow enhanced safety protocols, including requiring students to wear masks any time they're not active.
Students will, however, not be required to wear masks while completing exercises. Students will remain distanced in locker rooms and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the gym. Once students enter the gym they will walk laps while maintaining distance from one another until the rest of the class arrives in the room. When playing games, balls and equipment will be washed or sanitized between uses.
While in the weight room, students will be divided into groups of three to four students while
working out keeping a healthy distance from other groups.
When class is over, students will wash or sanitize their hands when completing games or activities. They will enter the locker rooms to get dressed and exit as soon as they are done,
unless showering. Showers have individual stalls to allow distancing. Once students are finished getting dressed, they will report to the hallway or gym where they will wear masks and keep distance between one another until the bell rings.