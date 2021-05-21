In collaboration with local government, the Virginia Department of Health will host its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rappahannock County at the elementary school on Tuesday, May 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. The clinic will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older who wants one.
Pfizer was the first vaccine manufacturer to obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use in adolescents ages 12-15 last week. In clinical trials of more than 2,260 volunteer participants, the vaccine demonstrated 100 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 disease. The dosage for adolescents is the same as the dosage for adults.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends adolescents in the 12-15 age group get vaccinated, even though children typically experience mild symptoms of COVID-19. On Wednesday, May 12, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a statement encouraging parents to consider the shot.
“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part,” Walensky said. “That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible. This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19. Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected.”
And during a press briefing last Thursday, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, noted that asymptomatic adolescents contribute to high community transmission rates. “When you look at over the last few weeks what’s happened in the Midwest, for example, it was high school students and college students that were driving transmission,” Avula said. “And while they were not, again, suffering severe consequences of COVID, that led to the highest rates of hospitalization in 30 and 40 year olds that those states have seen at any point.”
Will vaccines be required to go back to school in the fall? At this time, Dr. James Lane, superintendent of public instruction at the Virginia Department of Education, said no, he and his colleagues would not implement a vaccine mandate unless ordered by the state legislature. “That’s not a decision that’s within the authority of the Virginia Department of Education,” he said last week. “I believe that the governor said recently said that that’s under the authority of the General Assembly.”
Approximately 64 percent of Virginians 18 and older have received at least one dose, but according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 20 percent of Virginia’s total population is under 18. And while that means the state still has a ways to go to reach immunity, Avula says, there is reason to be optimistic that immunity will be achieved.
“I absolutely think adolescents who have lived through this, who want to get back to school, who want to get back to school without restrictions, that that motivation will open some doors for parents who are maybe not sure or just haven't made the appointment but now this will be an opportunity for them to get vaccinated as well,” Avula said. “I do think it’s also very much within reach that we get to 75 percent at least of the eligible population.”
