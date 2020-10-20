Rappahannock County Public Schools sent notice to faculty and parents on Monday night that a staff member at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Shannon Grimsley told the Rappahannock News that all staff members who were in close contact with the individual have been asked to quarantine and await further information from the Virginia Department of Health. Students were not affected.
Dr. Grimsley said that the VDH is currently conducting a contact-tracing effort to determine exactly how many staff members were in close contact with the individual, but that she believes it will be “a limited number.”
The VDH defines “close contact” as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.
“We will know more when the VDH concludes their contact tracing,” Dr. Grimsley said. “But right now the VDH has determined that there is no moderate or high risk to going back to school as normal.”
