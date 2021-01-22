Students at Rappahannock County High School will resume in-person classes today, Jan. 21, after an isolated outbreak of COVID-19 was identified on Monday. RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley sent a message out to families earlier this week notifying them that the isolated outbreak was identified in association with the wrestling team.
“The investigation of the outbreak is complete and all individuals potentially exposed have been contacted and quarantined according to our health and safety plan. Wrestling activities, practices, and matches have been suspended for 14 days to adhere with quarantine procedures,” Grimsley wrote in an email on Tuesday.
Grimsley wrote in full:
“At this time, RCHS may proceed with in-person learning on Thursday, January 21. The school has been disinfected and will also be deep cleaned as usual on Wednesday, January 20 before students return on Thursday. Remember, if you or your child are ever identified as having been potentially exposed, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department or school nursing staff will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact. If you have not been contacted by the health department or school nurse, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from normal activities at this time.
“Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.
“Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact your child's healthcare provider regarding any concerns.
“People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested. Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. Their doctor, in consultation with public health officials, will determine appropriate care and whether testing is necessary. If your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to your school. This information will be kept confidential. If your child is tested, please ensure your child stays home until test results are reported.
“Schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, to reduce viral transmission and keep our children and school personnel healthy and safe. Parents and family members can assist this effort by promoting healthy behaviors and following these practices:
● Stay home from school or work if sick, even if symptoms are mild.
● Wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
● Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve), and then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
● Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
● Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Take care of your health overall. Stay current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eat well, and exercise to help your body stay resilient.
“The Virginia Department of Health provides information about COVID-19 and frequently asked questions (FAQ) from parents and concerned family members. The CDC offers tips to keep children healthy during this time. The Virginia Department of Education’s produced COVID-19: A Parent Guide for School Age Children and provides additional considerations for students with disabilities, guidance for military families and social emotional wellness for parents and caregivers.
“Thank you very much for your cooperation in helping us keep our school community healthy. Your commitment to this mission is the reason our school community transmission rate remains so low. To continue to keep schools operating in-person, we will need to continue to work together. As always, the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and families continues to be our highest priority.”
