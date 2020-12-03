While school settings remain among the safest large congregate settings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, starting today Rappahannock County Public Schools are implementing “more stringent” precautions in light of a current uptick of coronavirus cases in the county.
“Due to the number of new cases of COVID-19 in our area, RCPS is moving to the more stringent quarantine procedures for symptomatic students,” RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley explained in a letter yesterday to parents and guardians of students.
Twenty-three (23) more residents of Rappahannock County have become infected with the virus in the last two weeks through Wednesday.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
“Although the risk for transmission in our schools based on our CDC school metrics remains low at this time, we are going to take extra precautions in order to maintain this level of safety for our school community,” Grimsely wrote.
“Therefore, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 3, any student who presents with COVID symptoms and meets the quarantine criteria as assessed by the school nurse, will be sent home and placed on an automatic 10-day quarantine period and will not be allowed to reenter school until one of the following criteria is met:
“1. Completes the 10 days and is no longer symptomatic without fever for 24 hours or more without the aid of fever reducing medicine
“2. A negative COVID-19 test result is presented within 48 hours of day 7 of the quarantine period with no symptoms and no fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medicine
“3. An alternative diagnosis is made by a physician and no symptoms are present and no fever has been present for 24 hours without fever reducing medicine.”
Grimsley included in her letter a previously distributed home screening tool, asking that parents and guardians continue to check a student’s symptoms before allowing him or her to come to school each day, looking specifically for:
• Temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher
• Sore throat
• Cough (for students with chronic cough due to allergies or asthma, a change in their cough from baseline)
• Difficulty breathing (for students with asthma, a change from baseline breathing)
• Diarrhea or vomiting
• New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever
“If your child does not have any of the above symptoms, send them to school as usual. If your child has any of the symptoms above, keep them home from school,” advised Grimsley, in part. “Consider whether your child needs to see a healthcare provider and possible COVID-19 testing.”
All of which comes on the heels of Grimsley informing the school community that a high school student in recent days tested positive for COVID-19.
“The student was last on school premises without symptoms on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, before testing positive over the weekend,” Grimsley wrote in a separate letter. “The student had little to no close contact with any other members of the school community. Schools have been closed since Tuesday, November 24, and sanitization has occurred.
“Rappahannock County High School is able to remain open at this time and resume business as usual. We have been working closely with the Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department to determine risk of transmission as well as determine close contacts … If you have not been contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.”