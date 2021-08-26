Nearly 5,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) member-owners face the possibility of disconnection of service unless they set up a payment arrangement. As the Cooperative begins transitioning to normal billing and payment processes on Sept. 1, it wants to work with members to establish long-term payment plans.
“We understand the hardships that the pandemic has created for our member-owners,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director – Communications and Public Relations. “We strongly encourage members who have fallen behind on their electric bill to call us and set up a payment arrangement. Our message to members is simple: ‘We want to work with you.’ ”
REC is working with members on an individual basis, setting up a payment plan that suits each person’s budget, including options of up to 24 months.
Members can contact REC’s Member Services Team by calling 800-552-3904 or by email at office@myrec.coop. Members can also call their local department of social services or 211 to see if they qualify for additional assistance.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Rappahannock.
