‘Our people are tired ... It’s been a difficult week for the health district’
As seen in the daily COVID-19 update published online every morning in the Rappahannock News, Rappahannock County has been spared much of the misery of the coronavirus. That said, 70 confirmed cases thus far in the pandemic for such a rural county is nothing to sneeze at.
Unfortunately the toll on residents in our bordering counties has been far greater and more widespread — especially of late in Culpeper County, where several hundred new cases of COVID-19 have cropped up this week alone. On a positive note, unless you happen to be an inmate, many of the new cases are confined to the Cottonwood Correctional Center south of Culpeper. The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in Front Royal has also seen its own outbreak in recent days.
But that’s not to say that everyday citizens living in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) aren’t also getting caught up in this second more severe wave of infections, which is not only slamming the local district and remainder of Virginia, but the entire nation.
It’s reached a point as we close out this week that Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Warrenton-based RRHD, said Friday afternoon that the local spike in COVID-19 cases is not only impacting residents but his staff to a great extent.
“It has been a difficult week for the health district,” he says. “We have seen cases rising in the district overall. Our seven-day moving average of new cases is higher than we have seen so far in this pandemic.
“Granted, a majority of the case increase continues to be due to an outbreak in a correctional facility, and most of these cases do not pose a direct risk to the community at large. However, we still see increasing numbers outside of this situation that cause concern for our communities.”
As for health district workers, who are spread throughout the five counties that include Rappahannock?
“Our people are tired,” Dr. Kartchner admitted. “Our contact tracing and case investigation team members are working seven days a week. Our epidemiologists and emergency planning staff folks have been working nothing but COVID-19 since February, working around the clock to mitigate the spread of the disease.
“Many of you have returned to your work after the initial few months of worry and anxiety,” he pointed out. “We haven’t had this luxury. It still consumes our lives and thoughts as public health professionals.”
The doctor is asking residents of the district to “let the process work.”
“When a case is identified, the most important thing to happen from a public health standpoint is to isolate that person from everyone else so that they no longer can transmit illness to anyone else,” he stressed.
“Our team will then work to identify those who are close contacts and appropriately recommend quarantine for those persons. Please realize that this will not happen immediately. For most rapid tests, we get the result the next day from the test provider. This means that the infected person knows the result of their test much sooner than our team does. This goes on social media and people flood our team with demands to know why they haven’t been contacted yet.
“People need to show understanding of this process, exhibit common sense and isolate/quarantine themselves while waiting for our team to start the tracing process.”