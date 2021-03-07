Volunteers will be calling residents who filled out Health District’s survey
In an effort to accomplish the daunting task of responding to thousands of older adults who have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has partnered with Aging Together, the PATH Volunteer Hub, and Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center to schedule vaccination appointments for residents. With generous support from Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Aging Together was able to recruit and coordinate a corps of volunteers, primarily through its County Team members, to call and make appointments for those already on the Health District’s survey list. Specifically, they are calling those age 65 and older who filled out the regional health department’s online “survey” prior to Feb. 16.
This effort speeds up response to the high volume and is part of a mobilization partnership with Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center who will be dispersing the vaccines at Germanna Community College in the coming weeks.
“And we especially understand the concern about scammers who target older adults by phone to fraudulently acquire personal information,” says Ellen Phipps, executive director at Aging Together who notes that volunteers and the health department will be using cell phones and private phone numbers. “We are very serious about protecting those who are called for these appointments.”
The volunteer call team has been trained with a script to identify themselves properly and all volunteers are required to sign a confidentiality statement. They will NOT be asking for any credit card, bank or other payment information, nor will they ask for social security numbers. But they will be asking some screening questions that are fairly simple or that relate to direct information, like street addresses.
If there is any trepidation or to ask questions, people may contact the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District at 540-308-6072 to verify. And Phipps reminds everyone, “There is NO COST to receive the COVID-19 vaccine!”
